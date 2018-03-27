Nvidia Tumbles After Global Suspension Of Self-Driving Tests

One day after Arizona's Governor Doug Ducey announced the suspension of Uber's license to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state, moments ago Reuters reported that Nvidia would suspend self-driving tests across the globe after Uber's fatality last week.

Like Uber, Nvidia has been testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany.

The test halt is the second in 24 hours, and takes places shortly after Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter to Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, in which he said that he found a video released by police of the crash “disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona.”

The move also comes days after The New York Times reported that the company's own documents showed the testing program was rife with issues. The documents showed trouble with driving through construction zones and requiring far more human intervention than competing companies.

Experts have told The Associated Press that the company's technology should have detected the pedestrian in time to avoid the crash.

On Monday, the co-founder of Israeli start-up Mobileye, Amnon Shashua, said on Monday its computer vision system would have detected the pedestrian who was killed in Arizona by a self-driving Uber vehicle, and called for a concerted move to validate the safety of autonomous vehicles. In a blog post, Shashua also criticized “new entrants” in the self-driving field that have not gone through the years of development necessary to ensure safety in the vehicles.

News of the halt sent the stock tumbling...

... and dragged the Nasdaq into the red.