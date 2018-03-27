Nvidia Tumbles After Global Suspension Of Self-Driving Tests

One day after Arizona's Governor Doug Ducey announced the suspension of Uber's license to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state, moments ago Reuters reported that Nvidia would suspend self-driving tests across the globe after Uber's fatality last week.
Like Uber, Nvidia has been testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany.
The test halt is the second in 24 hours, and takes places shortly after Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter to Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, in which he said that he found a video released by police of the crash “disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona.”
The move also comes days after The New York Times reported that the company's own documents showed the testing program was rife with issues. The documents showed trouble with driving through construction zones and requiring far more human intervention than competing companies.
Experts have told The Associated Press that the company's technology should have detected the pedestrian in time to avoid the crash.
On Monday, the co-founder of Israeli start-up Mobileye, Amnon Shashua, said on Monday its computer vision system would have detected the pedestrian who was killed in Arizona by a self-driving Uber vehicle, and called for a concerted move to validate the safety of autonomous vehicles. In a blog post, Shashua also criticized “new entrants” in the self-driving field that have not gone through the years of development necessary to ensure safety in the vehicles.
News of the halt sent the stock tumbling...
... and dragged the Nasdaq into the red.
Didn't Mobileye fire Tesla after a huge safety dispute?
Let’s take the self-driving concept even further… How about self-driving excavators, self-driving hearses , and self-driving screwdrivers?
But...but, robots are taking over everything. Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, motorists attempting to get RealID drivers' licenses are waiting hours to get these new, securitized licenses that you will need to get on domestic flights in 2020. 9/11 hijacker Mohammed Attacould still get on a plane then, he had a visa issued by the CIA Jeddah office (his employer) plus a passport that was remarkably not singed when it was found on Vesey Street. Not far from the drone engine on Barclay Street, stuffed into a Sanitation Dept. wire garbage bin. I wonder what happened to that Hellfire drone engine.
I’m pretty sure that that’s all thought out Looney. But interestingly it’s actually old fashioned human hubris- someone bright came up with the deep learning framework (that’s why nvidia is a player - their cuda technology and hardware are ahead in massively parallel gpu - stuff in the pipeline is already biting at their heels.)
So they have these cuda boards running these many layered neural architectures and they run algorithms like yolo (“Y”ou “O”nly “L”ook “O”nce) that are reasonably clever.
Black swan technology and market shifts like deus ex machina self driving cars are likely to involve hands on genius driving things forward. (I think there’s an Erdös type fellow around, young and having been burned a few times already.). That man isn’t on this project and the mediocre iso9000 “very center of the box” engineers aren’t going to heave any breakthrough over the humps facing the industry.
Let's go to step 2... 40 to 60k for a vehicle to drive you somewhere OR a couple of bucks for a bus ticket? The point of a car is personal transport and the joy of driving. I just don't get autonomous driving cars! Utterly pointless. The only advantage is development of some useful driver aids, like cruise control and abs brakes.
They are up 10x since two years ago... are they below 30 yet??? no??
The values in your screenshots are unreadable (even after clicking on them).
Maybe they should stick to making video cards only.
our "justice" system has no problem with mass murder, as long as you incorporate and make the right political contributions first
eg:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2010/04/death_by_cafe_standard…
car companies went from making cars mostly out of metal to making them mostly out of plastic and styrofoam knowing ahead of time that it would cause tens of thousands of deaths per year. their profits skyrocketed because it's a lot cheaper to produce a car out of plastic and styrofoam, and you could still sell it for the same amount or more because it is a government mandate. they were also rewarded with tax incentives to do so. tens of thousands of people died and no one went to jail. plenty of execs got their bonuses though
1. hey, look, i can drive with no hands on the wheel and my eyes closed! bump bump just ran over and killed someone and now you go to jail
2. hey, look, my company charges for a service that allows for driving with your hands off the wheel and your eyes closed. bump bump just ran over and killed someone. time for some free publicity and an open dialogue on whether or not you were charging enough. and here's some coupons for a discount for next time. so sad, no one goes to jail
"and justice for all" lulz
so immediately the Teme cops came out and called the woman as the likely fault which was way too fast for analysis - which said the politicians locally - were on the take with Uber - police chief is a political position anymore
the story is about the local politicians how they approved the deal in Tempe to begin with - ill bet the Governor knows what really happened
The fault IS clearly on the pedestrian.
Was she in a crosswalk? No
Was she even at a corner? No
Was she looking at oncoming traffic, through her bike packed with all kinds of homeless sh!*? No
So, had a regular human been behind the wheel driving, would they have been able to avoid this - not according to the video I saw. I saw a woman pushing a bike appear out of the dark and walk right in front of the car. Unavoidable collision.
Now - do I agree that there is obviously a problem with Uber's software - absolutely. This SHOULD have picked up her movement, identified it and taken action on the fact that SOMETHING was moving towards the vehicle, and easily should have calculated that the two objects were going to collide.
Does the homeless woman's family deserve 100 million bucks for this? Nope, but if Uber said it was their fault, thats what they'd get.
Run over the little people, the company must make its targets.
When this is fixed, does that mean I can step out in front of a car and cause it to destroy itself?
nvda won't self crash....it needs you to Sell!
Real world lighting conditions were much better than the infrared video. I'm still trying to figure out how the asshole cop who saw this video made the claim that Uber was not responsible They tried to claim the woman just stepped out in front of the car from the curb. Must have been walking backwards then.
Actually Israeli Dick, Uber's system is based on Carnegie Mellon's self driving tech that they have been working on for over 25 years. How long has MobileMossad been working on their tech?
If the system can't work after 25 years, it isn't going to work in the next 25 years. Carnegie Mellon's self driving system is the most advanced in the world. Taken through multiple DARPA grand challenge courses. It was actually the only system that completed the course during the second challenge.
Machines don't have instinct and can not survey surroundings with the same understanding as humans. It doesn't matter if you can pick up 20k objects if the system fails to interpret the object that matters.
So what kind of idiot walks into an oncoming car? If lighting conditions were so much better wouldn't a pedestrian NOT walk infront of a moving vehicle?
Were there drugs/alcohol in her system?
Was she mentally ill?
Not important I guess.
Right?
At the end of the day, if one is driving so fast that they cannot see something in the road in time to stop, it is a simple matter that they are driving too fast.
A person would have either a) slowed down, b) seen the woman earlier.
The validation of self-driving cars should be as strict as the validation of a new aircraft. Is this a case of a technology solution looking for a problem? In my area, it is common to have a deer jump out in front of a vehicle on the highway.
I the entered the address and the navigation directions led us to a construction area totally away from where we were going. My wife kept yelling at the car to shut up and went opposite direction and followed the paper map route. Wrong direction I've experienced a few times so I keep a paper map that's never sent me to wrong area.
Finally they found a scapegoat for the coming stock market crash. Its all that stupid pedestrian's fault.
I'll say it again: autonomous cars, and the entire AI and complex dataset (image) processing, and more generally - any and all decision making machines - are suitable for gov applications only, where legal liability does not apply.
You don't need a graph because the article is BS. NVDA is down from 249 to 235 today. These are lows not seen since... LAST FRIDAY.
NVDA is going up parabolically along with the rest of the fed induced stock market bubble. The only way you can lose is to put your fiat in the miners.
Just wait till they run over some crackhead of color in the hood pregnant, stoned out of her gourd wandering aimlessly down the street. It'll all be over then. You be don kill baby mama.