Pat Buchanan Asks "Is Trump Assembling A War Cabinet?"

The last man standing between the U.S. and war with Iran may be a four-star general affectionately known to his Marines as “Mad Dog.”
Gen. James Mattis, the secretary of defense, appears to be the last man in the Situation Room who believes the Iran nuclear deal may be worth preserving and that war with Iran is a dreadful idea.
Yet, other than Mattis, President Donald Trump seems to be creating a war cabinet.
Trump himself has pledged to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal — “the worst deal ever” — and reimpose sanctions in May.
His new national security adviser John Bolton, who wrote an op-ed titled “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran,” has called for preemptive strikes and “regime change.”
Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo calls Iran “a thuggish police state,” a “despotic theocracy,” and “the vanguard of a pernicious empire that is expanding its power and influence across the Middle East.”
Trump’s favorite Arab ruler, 32-year-old Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei “the Hitler of the Middle East.”
Bibi Netanyahu is monomaniacal on Iran, calling the nuclear deal a threat to Israel’s survival and Iran “the greatest threat to our world.”
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley echoes them all.
Yet Iran appears not to want a war. U.N. inspectors routinely confirm that Iran is strictly abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal.
While U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf often encountered Iranian “fast attack” boats and drones between January 2016 and August 2017, that has stopped. Vessels of both nations have operated virtually without incident.
What would be the result of Trump’s trashing of the nuclear deal?
First would be the isolation of the United States.
China and Russia would not abrogate the deal but would welcome Iran into their camp. England, France and Germany would have to choose between the deal and the U.S. And if Airbus were obligated to spurn Iran’s orders for hundreds of new planes, how would that sit with the Europeans?
How would North Korea react if the U.S. trashed a deal where Iran, after accepting severe restrictions on its nuclear program and allowing intrusive inspections, were cheated of the benefits the Americans promised?
Why would Pyongyang, having seen us attack Iraq, which had no WMD, and Libya, which had given up its WMD to mollify us, ever consider given up its nuclear weapons — especially after seeing the leaders of both nations executed?
And, should the five other signatories to the Iran deal continue with it despite us, and Iran agree to abide by its terms, what do we do then?
Find a casus belli to go to war? Why? How does Iran threaten us?
A war, which would involve U.S. warships against swarms of Iranian torpedo boats could shut down the Persian Gulf to oil traffic and produce a crisis in the global economy. Anti-American Shiite jihadists in Beirut, Baghdad and Bahrain could attack U.S. civilian and military personnel.
As the Army and Marine Corps do not have the troops to invade and occupy Iran, would we have to reinstate the draft?
And if we decided to blockade and bomb Iran, we would have to take out all its anti-ship missiles, submarines, navy, air force, ballistic missiles and air defense system.
And would not a pre-emptive strike on Iran unite its people in hatred of us, just as Japan’s pre-emptive strike on Pearl Harbor united us in a determination to annihilate her empire?
What would the Dow Jones average look like after an attack on Iran?
Trump was nominated because he promised to keep us out of stupid wars like those into which folks like John Bolton and the Bush Republicans plunged us.
After 17 years, we are still mired in Afghanistan, trying to keep the Taliban we overthrew in 2001 from returning to Kabul. Following our 2003 invasion, Iraq, once a bulwark against Iran, became a Shiite ally of Iran.
The rebels we supported in Syria have been routed. And Bashar Assad — thanks to backing from Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Shiite militias from the Middle East and Central Asia — has secured his throne.
The Kurds who trusted us have been hammered by our NATO ally Turkey in Syria, and by the Iraqi Army we trained in Iraq.
What is Trump, who assured us there would be no more stupid wars, thinking? Truman and LBJ got us into wars they could not end, and both lost their presidencies. Eisenhower and Nixon ended those wars and were rewarded with landslides.
After his smashing victory in Desert Storm, Bush I was denied a second term. After invading Iraq, Bush II lost both houses of Congress in 2006, and his party lost the presidency in 2008 to the antiwar Barack Obama.
Once Trump seemed to understand this history.
The global death rate from wars since 1400 AD:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to Duh... by Lost in translation
Time for a change......Let those in government who vote for War, be the first Casualties......and their Families.
Time....
In reply to The global death rate from… by Four Star
I'm sort of done with endless, pointless wars in MENA although, circa 2002 I was a little flummoxed as to why we prioritized regime change in Iraq instead of Iran when Iranians were the only people in the region who demonstrated support for the US after 9/11 and a strong desire to kick their bastard leaders out.
In reply to Time for a change......Let… by ZENDOG
Have we been given the REASON for a war with Iran? What have they done that deserves such special attention?
In reply to I sort of done with endless,… by Mercury
I don't know the reason for Afghanistan either, going on 20 years now.
In reply to Have we been given the… by crazyroadlizard
Boost Heroin production.
In reply to I don't know the reason for… by chunga
Consider what US Marine Corps. Major General Smedley Butler, after years of service to the US Empire, argued in War is Racket:
“WAR is a racket. It always has been.
It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.
A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small “inside” group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes…
Out of war nations acquire additional territory, if they are victorious. They just take it. This newly acquired territory promptly is exploited by the few — the selfsame few who wrung dollars out of blood in the war. The general public shoulders the bill.
And what is this bill?
This bill renders a horrible accounting. Newly placed gravestones. Mangled bodies. Shattered minds. Broken hearts and homes. Economic instability. Depression and all its attendant miseries. Back-breaking taxation for generations and generations.”
In reply to Heroin by oddjob
Russia, China, Syria, Iran, Gold, Yuan Exchange. The Petro Dollar is hanging by a thread. War is the only option left support it. Nothing more.
The Chess pieces are being put in place for the coming Global Political Engineered Collapse & realignment of the World Economic System dominated by US Dollars.
Enter Zionist War Pig Bolton. We’re on the brink of Nuclear annihilation.
In reply to Consider what US Marine… by skbull44
Of course he does. When there is no more place to increase wealth by not aggressive means, mutually agreed trade terms then the party which feels more stronger will initiate violence against the weaker perceived parties - that's how human society works since the times of 1st proto-forms of social organization, wake up people, the world is an easy to understand ecosystem as long as one uses critical, informed thinking principles and Occam's razor.
In reply to Does a bar Fuck'n Shit in… by Chupacabra-322
They’ll attempt to disarm us first & take us to WWIII before any type of Constitutional Convention could be held to hold their asses to the fire. We’re dealing with complete Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths under Hubris.
We’re well past the Constitutional Crises curve.
In reply to V by Luc X. Ifer
In reply to I don't know the reason for… by chunga
All in the name of The Yinion Plan.
In reply to guess its time to kill a few… by WakeUpPeeeeeople
Whatever Bibi wants,....
In reply to All in the name of The… by Chupacabra-322
We wanted their opium...
In reply to I don't know the reason for… by chunga
Iran and Afghanistan are the two key squares of the Great Game.Always were the center of Russian and British
intrigue in the 19th century.
No thousand year Reich,ahem empire ,can exist without them.
In reply to I don't know the reason for… by chunga
Know people want to think the country is all about the opioids but the country has lots of lithium. In getting that they’ve probably discovered other minerals too.
In reply to I don't know the reason for… by chunga
Brother, can the reason for Afghanistan be so hard to see now ?
US foreign policy supports the workings of a thriving criminal economy in which the demarcation between organized capital and organized crime has become increasingly blurred.
The heroin business is not “filling the coffers of the Taliban” as claimed by US government and the international community: quite the opposite! The proceeds of this illegal trade are the source of wealth formation, largely reaped by powerful business/criminal interests within the Western countries. These interests are sustained by US foreign policy.
Decision-making in the US State Department, the CIA and the Pentagon is instrumental in supporting this highly profitable multibillion dollar trade, third in commodity value after oil and the arms trade.
The Afghan drug economy is “protected”.
The heroin trade was part of the war agenda. What this war has achieved is to restore a compliant narco-State, headed by a US appointed puppet.
The powerful financial interests behind narcotics are supported by the militarisation of the world’s major drug triangles (and transshipment routes), including the Golden Crescent and the Andean region of South America (under the so-called Andean Initiative).
In reply to I don't know the reason for… by chunga
Including Vatican and Royals all over the World. TPTB still believe Slaves and Drugs are the best way to profit
In reply to Brother, can the reason for… by analyzer_66
...or Syria.
But of course, the 2 reasons are all the same - sacrificing America for Israel, and war profits for the MIC & Energy Sector.
In reply to I don't know the reason for… by chunga
The world and the most productive portion of the Iranian population would probably be better off with a saner and more liberty-focused government in Iran but I don't care about trying to make that happen as much as I once did.
In reply to Have we been given the… by crazyroadlizard
They are not part of the current Global Banking Cabal.
In reply to Have we been given the… by crazyroadlizard
John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Gina Haspel and Mad Dog Mattis
Four blood sucking vampires in one building.
In reply to Have we been given the… by crazyroadlizard
They will definitely need Gina’s experts on Torture once this Shit Show gets going. President has been set. War Crimes have never been prosecuted. Free reign to do it again, again, again & again.
Interesting Times my friend. Remember those FEMA Camps & Billion rounds of DHS Ammo. Tyrannical Lawless FBI & DOJ. Political Persuasions.
Interesting Times my friends.
In reply to Reason?… by shortonoil
Have we been given the REASON for a war with Iran?
It's a coyote/roadrunner thing... With all proceeds going to the (((ACME war machine & banking company)))
http://www.nofrackingway.us/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Is-This-The-UN-O…
In reply to Have we been given the… by crazyroadlizard
One word: Israel. Most of what we do in the middle east has to do with Israel. Neither Iran nor Iraq were ever a threat to the US, but they were a threat to Israel. And Israel owns us. That's a given. And they even like to admit it at times. And Israel will become the catalyst to starting WW3. Trump is preparing for war with the war cabinet he is establishing. If you're a hawk, your in. If you're a dove, you're out. And Mathis will probably be out pretty soon also, even though he is 100% right (as in doing what's right that is).
I mean look at Nikki Haley, what a hard liner she is. Trump seems to be following in the path of Hitler in his preparation to war, build a stronger military, get all the hawks in place and throw out the doves, and of course, have this glorious...I mean beautiful military parade. Pass the chocolate cake please. We don't need war, we need peace. But men of peace are outnumbered by the men of war. How would these war mongers like to get hit with a cruise missile, or even see their whole family wiped out by one? I for one wouldn't want that happening in the US, so why would we want it to happen abroad to other people? We all believe in the laws of physics, but if we believe in the law of Karma also, war mongers would show some restraint. But it ain't happening. So the order of bombs away is just around the corner.
By the way, I'm not an antisemite, the person I admire the most is Jewish. And he preached peace, not war, 2000 years ago. But we consider our nation a Christian nation? Yea right. Just because a prostitute wears white for a day doesn't make her pure.
In reply to Have we been given the… by crazyroadlizard
In reply to I sort of done with endless,… by Mercury
In reply to Time for a change......Let… by ZENDOG
John Bolton is just "The Art of the Deal" in this narrative. Simply a scare tactic, and the media is proof positive that the tactic is working.
Go Donald! Let's keep winning.
In reply to Time for a change......Let… by ZENDOG
I'm with you. This article explains the consequences of the US using our usual MO. It would most certainly backfire. Hence, BACKFIRE AWAY with Threats and not much else. Anyone who has read about the absolute 3rd rate military "assets" in hardware and coordination we have; NATO "readiness" is a joke even if NATO country "leaders" pretend their cold, possibly hungry and already pissed off populations would go along with a US/Israhell sponsored war. In addition, if nothing else escalation with possible conscription should move the Fat Asses off their couches into a Peace Movement that's real, not the stuff of Libtard Delusions. I believe there is hope. I also believe this is Kabuki Theatre, FF posturing maybe 'cause behind the scenes Xi and Putin and Trump have an understanding that does not include the Satanists or criminal Illuminati. It may include Rothschilds and Vatican in less powerful roles since they still do control most financial tools in the world. That grip on the throats of Humanity must be let go.
In reply to John Bolton is just "The Art… by ONEwarrior
In reply to Time for a change......Let… by ZENDOG
'War with Iran'...?
Uh - no... Try, war with Russia.
Think once Russia sees us amassing forces to take down Iran they'll just twiddle their thumbs? Yeah, I don't think so either.
They'll probably amass their forces like they did in Syria and say 'your move now'. Will get very dangerous very quickly.
In reply to 'War with Iran'...?… by Consuelo
My sentiments, too. Biggest risk for a hot war is an accident. This is like a couple of birds puffing up and strutting during mating season. They are full of bluster trying to impress the girls, but both know that a full fledged fight leaves them vulnerable to mortal wounds. It ain't worth it.
Of course, birds may be smarter than the birdbrains in Washington.
In reply to Think once Russia sees us… by JoeySandwiches
It will be a damn short war and Russia will win.
In reply to 'War with Iran'...?… by Consuelo
And if we go to war with North Korea, we may as well be fighting China. I thought it was great that Trump and the NK dictator agreed to talk peace, but somehow I think Trump doesn't want peace with North Korea, and he'll screw it up some how. You can't negotiate peace when you are planning for war. Trump will probably give Kim Jong-Un an ultimatum, hand North Korea over to South Korea, or else...Just a little sarcasm. But I do think trump may make an offer Kim will have no choice but to refuse. I think Trump has his mind set on war, not peace.
In reply to 'War with Iran'...?… by Consuelo
Why would the real owners want to destroy all the property and productive capital they own? Seems a bit short-sighted to me. Oh well, stupid is as stupid does.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
In reply to Why would the real owners… by LawsofPhysics
We're going to sucker Iran, Russia and China into Syria and have a great big game of Capture the Hat.
capture the yarmulke*
In reply to We're going to sucker Iran,… by ThrowAwayYourTV
The only ones to benefit (Cui Bono?), maybe.
Bolton works quickly!
P.S. Has Bolton registered yet as an agent for a foreign country?
In reply to capture the yarmulke* by D.T.Barnum
Surround the Yarmulke and fence it in.
In reply to capture the yarmulke* by D.T.Barnum
Big game of ‘Risk.’
In reply to We're going to sucker Iran,… by ThrowAwayYourTV
"Big game of ‘Risk.’"
My father, a battalion commander in vietnam, tought me how to win at Risk. You fight very little. And it worked.
In reply to Big game of 'Risk.' by Lost in translation
He who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day.
A small pin prick can deflate the biggest balloon.
In reply to "Big game of 'Risk.'"… by Mustafa Kemal
Why would we expect anything less for a man with a child-like fascination with "the generals" and who literally said on tape, "I love war, in a sense."
Is Buchanan a candidate for Aricept? He has been asking the obvious as of late.
Not sure about Pat, but I definitely am.
In reply to Is Buchanan a candidate for… by FreeShitter
Pat is a great communicator. He sees things clearly and with a level of experience that oozes wisdom.
Asking the obvious is necessary in the sheeple world we now inhabit.
In reply to Not sure about Pat, but I… by Lost in translation
Bomb Iran? I give you 2 words: Ras Tannura