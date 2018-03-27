'The Saker' Mourns: "What Happened To The West I Was Born In?"

Frankly, I am awed, amazed and even embarrassed. I was born in Switzerland, lived most of my life there, I also visited most of Europe, and I lived in the USA for over 20 years.
Yet in my worst nightmares I could not have imagined the West sinking as low as it does now. I mean, yes, I know about the false flags, the corruption, the colonial wars, the NATO lies, the abject subservience of East Europeans, etc. I wrote about all that many times. But imperfect as they were, and that is putting it mildly, I remember Helmut Schmidt, Maggie Thatcher, Reagan, Mitterrand, even Chirac! And I remember what the Canard Enchaîné used to be, or even the BBC. During the Cold War the West was hardly a knight in white shining armor, but still – rule of law did matter, as did at least some degree of critical thinking.
I am now deeply embarrassed for the West. And very, very afraid.
All I see today is a submissive herd lead by true, bona fide, psychopaths (in a clinical sense of the word)
And that is not the worst thing.
The worst thing is the deafening silence, the way everybody just looks away, pretends like “ain’t my business” or, worse, actually takes all this grotesque spectacle seriously. What the fuck is wrong with you people?! Have you all been turned into zombies?! WAKE UP!!!!!!!
Let me carefully measure my words here and tell you the blunt truth.
Since the Neocon coup against Trump the West is now on exactly the same course as Nazi Germany was in, roughly, the mid 1930s.
Oh sure, the ideology is different, the designated scapegoat also. But the mindset is *exactly* the same.
Same causes produce the same effects. But this time around, there are weapons on both sides which make the Dresden Holocaust looks like a minor spark.
So now we have this touching display of “western solidarity” not with UK or the British people, but with the City of London. Now ain’t that touching?!
Let me ask you this: what has been the central feature of Britain’s policies towards Europe, oh, let’s say since the Middle-Ages?
That’s right: starting wars in Europe.
And this time around you think it’s different?
Does: “the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior” somehow not apply to the UK?!
Let me also tell you this: when Napoleon and Hitler attacked Russia she was undergoing deep crises and was objectively weak (really! research it for yourself!). In both cases Russian society was deeply torn by internal contradictions and the time for attack as ideal.
Not today.
So I ask this simple question: do you really want to go to war against a fully united nuclear Russia?
You think that this is hyperbole?
Think again.
The truth is that the situation today is infinitely worse than the Cuban missile crisis. First, during the Cuban missile crisis there were rational people on both side. Today there is NOT ONE SINGLE RATIONAL PERSON LEFT IN A POSITION OF POWER IN THE USA. Not ONE! Second, during the Cuban missile crisis all the new was reporting on was the crisis, the entire planet felt like we were standing at the edge of the abyss.
Today nobody seems to be aware that we are about to go to war, possibly a thermonuclear war, where casualties will be counted in the hundreds of millions.
All because of what?
Because the people of the West have accepted, or don’t even know, that they are ruled by an ugly gang of ignorant, arrogant psychopaths.
At the very least this situation shows this:
-
Representative democracy does not work.
-
The rule of law only applies to the weak and poor.
-
Western values have now been reduced to a sad joke.
-
Capitalism needs war and a world hegemony to survive.
The AngloZionist Empire is about to collapse, the only open question is how and at what cost.
Right now they are expelling Russian diplomats en masse and they are feeling very strong and manly. Polish and Ukrainian politicians are undergoing a truly historical surge in courage and self-confidence! (hiding, as they do, behind Anglo firepower)
The truth is that this is only the tip of a much bigger iceberg. In reality, crucial expert-level consultations, which are so vitally important between nuclear superpowers, have all but stopped a long time ago. We are down to top level telephone calls. That kind of stuff happens when two sides are about to go to war. For many months now Russia and NATO have made preparations for war in Europe. And Russia is ready. NATO sure ain’t! Oh, they have the numbers and they think they are strong. The truth is that these NATO midgets have no idea of what is about to hit them, when the Russians go to war these NATO statelets won’t even understand what is happening to them. Very rapidly the real action will be left to the USA and Russia. Thus any conflict will go nuclear very fast. And, for the first time in history, the USA will be hit very, very hard, not only in Europe, the Middle-East or Asia, but also on the continental US.
I was born in a Russian military family and I studied Russian and Soviet military affairs all my life. I can absolutely promise you this, please don’t doubt it for one second: Russia will not back down and, if cornered, she will wipe out your entire civilization. The Russians really don’t want war, they fear it (as they should!) and they will do everything to avoid it. But if attacked then expect a response of absolutely devastating violence. Don’t take it from me, take it from Putin who clearly said so himself and who, at least on that issue, is supported by about 95% of the population. From the Eastern Crusades to the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, enough is enough, and the Russians will not take one more western attack, especially not one backed by nuclear firepower. Again, please ponder Putin’s words very, very carefully: “what need would we have a world if there is no Russia?“
All that for what? The USA and Russia have NO objective reasons to do anything but to collaborate (the Russians are absolutely baffled the fact the leaders of the USA seem to be completely oblivious to this simple fact). Okay, the City of London does have a lot of reasons to want Russia gone and silent. As Gavin Williamson, the little soy-boy in charge of UK “defense”, so elegantly put it, Russia should “go away and shut up”. Right. Let me tell you – it ain’t happening! Britannia will be turned into a heap of radioactive ashes long before Russian goes away or shuts up. That is simply a fact.
What baffles me is this: do American leaders really want to lose their country in behalf of a small nasty clique of arrogant British pompous asses who think that they still are an Empire? Did you even take a look at Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Gavin Williamson? Are you really ready to die in defense of the interest of these degenerates?!
I don’t get it and nobody in Russia does.
Yeah, I know, all they did is expel some diplomats. And the Russians will do the same. So what? But that’s missing the point!
LOOK NOT WHERE WE ARE BUT WHERE WE ARE HEADING!!
You can get 200,000 anti–gun (sigh, rolleyes) protesters in DC but NOBODY AT ALL ABOUT NUCLEAR WAR?!
What is wrong with you people?!
What happened to the West where I was born in in 1963?
My God, is this really the end of it all?
Am I the only one who sees this slow-motion train-wreck taking us all over the precipice?
If you can, please give a reason to still hope.
Right now I don’t see many.
The Saker
PS: yes, I know. The rules of the blog prohibit CAPS as this is considered shouting. Okay, but this time around I AM TRYING TO SHOUT! So, for this one time only, feel free to use caps if you want. The world badly needs some shouting right now, even virtual shouting.
Comments
The AngloZionist Empire is about to collapse, the only open question is how and at what cost.
They going to go violently and at great cost to all.
Agree. All because the Zionists/Neocons/Bolsheviks (aka Israhell-firsters) corrupted Western governments.
And when they and Israhell go down, it'll be payback for all the evil they've done.
In reply to The AngloZionist Empire is… by 07564111
Maybe this video of David Hogg-Hitller will explain things:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRi-UouACL8
Interesting how the fascists at youtube are so afraid of this they put it in limited state, where it won't even show up in search results.
In reply to AGree. by beepbop
There is only one answer and the Saker has already pointed this out on his web site. That the battle is not between flesh and blood. These things are happening because shadows behind the veils of darkness are turning out the lights. Our rulers are wicked and do great evil. The judges are evil and the government rules by fiat not the Constitution (no matter what they claim). Long fire and brimstone.
In reply to Maybe this video of David… by ACP
Very few realize this is a spiritual war.
In reply to There is only one answer and… by Mr. Universe
Yep!
https://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/02/23/behind-the-scenes-in-the-spirit-…
In reply to Very few realize this is a… by macfly
They have destroyed TRADITIONAL CHRISTIAN VALUES. Thats what happened. WHITE CHRISTIAN MIDDLE CLASS .... WAKE THE FUCK UP ... ITS A ZERO SUM GAME FROM HERE ON OUT.
In reply to Very few realize this is a… by macfly
More a type of Lenin manipulate useful idiots
Leave Hitler out of this. Learn the truth.
Germans resisted that evil more than any.
In reply to Maybe this video of David… by ACP
whatever is necessary. they have to be stopped whatever the cost.
In reply to The AngloZionist Empire is… by 07564111
Come on out to the country Saker, plenty of backbone and patriots ready and waiting to lay waste to the commie hordes.
I really don't understand why anyone would want to risk going to D.C. at this point knowing there are several thousand MIRV's loaded with that targeting info. Why not just do a middle America protest, say in a Iowa hay pasture.
In reply to Come on out to the country… by TeamDepends
Clearly you haven't the faintest clue who the real enemy is.
In reply to Come on out to the country… by TeamDepends
he is talking about losers like you who have no clue what will hit you, you will vanish from this earth in less than 1/100th of a second.
In reply to Come on out to the country… by TeamDepends
Who are the fighting age people? The millennial generation. Half of them believe socialism is a good idea. A significant portion are so unmotivated that they are willing to suffer living in their parents basements.
Are these the backbone you think will lay waste to the commie hordes? Hell, they are the commie hordes. And a significant portion of patriots are beyond fighting age.
I doubt seriously that the USA or Western Europe could survive a nuclear war. The population is too centralized in cities, perfect targets for nuclear bombs. How are people going to live without electricity after the bombs drop. Do you think there will be petroleum products available to bring food for survivors into the rubble that was once a city?
This is not going to be your grandfather's war, and while nobody can win, the USA and Western Europe will be the biggest losers. There won't be any pieces to pick up after the open hostilities end, and little productive capacity anywhere to produce new pieces.
In reply to Come on out to the country… by TeamDepends
"Come on out to the country Saker, plenty of backbone and patriots ready and waiting to lay waste to the commie hordes."
Are you speaking of the US warmongers?
You are one of those tough one eh? When was the last time the US fought and lost 1 million people? 50K Vietnam War
pfffff
In reply to Come on out to the country… by TeamDepends
Nutz. I was all ready to be inspired here, but it's just a bag of mixed nutz. Kid Trump, get off my lawn!
The remaining Western value is emoting as trained.
Russia is not our enemy. They are in reality our best ally.
This is completely lost on the kumbaya addled juvenile narcissists of the West.
They live in houses of glass and dream of castles in the clouds (sand?). Complete dopes.
I agree. I served during the Cold War and practiced war games getting ready for when the Russian tanks invaded western Germany. I was stationed at a remote tactical nuke site. We would have been collateral damage if we launched. Toast.
Russia is not my enemy. My enemies are much closer to home. It is nauseating to come to terms with this reality.
In reply to Russia is not our enemy. … by ebworthen
Absolutely on the mark, BRAVO! Wake the fuck up America!
9/11, illegal invasion of Iraq, neocons, niggers, jews...that's what happened...that's what happened.
You forgot the dumbing down of people who now are old enough to be adults due to the brainwashing of our government run indoctrination camps, er "public schools".
In reply to 9/11, illegal invasion of… by HominyTwin
When the government and all mass media are controlled by a small group of bankers, they can decide what the people see and think. The last several decades saw a gradual molding of the west by them. Rumour has it, a lot of these bankers are Satan worshipers, believe it or not.
the bankers seem to take the blame, but people vote for these neocons, bankers are known to make money, they lend you money to buy a car , a house to live comfortably , they want their money back with interest which is not much, they do not wish you to die because they would lose the money.
You should attack the people you voted for they support terrorism, they support mass killing, they support wars , then instead of going after them people hide behind empty patriotism because when the Russian nukes arrive patriotism will do you no good.
Like the saker put it, this time the war would come to you at home.
go in the streets , protest you government, hold all politicians to account, they are gambling your lives away, stop them.
In reply to When the government and all… by milanolarry
"What need would we have [for] a world if there is no Russia?" Yes, Putin said that, and the message is crystal-clear. He speaks for all Russians with knowledge of their nation's history; and he is right. If Russia is to be destroyed utterly, the world might as well be too. I'm 78 years old, and I'm almost certain it will happen in my lifetime. I made a Will a few years ago, but I don't really expect anybody will be around to benefit by it. Yep. That's all, folks!
In 2005 FastCompany ran an article entitled, Is Your Boss a Psychopath? I worked for ABN AMRO at the time (I've since been rehabilitated) and an attorney who I did a fair amount of business with sent it to me. He knew my boss. Which is why he sent the article. Lots of psychopaths in corner offices in banking. I spent time at JPM after ABN AMRO. Even more psychopaths there, from Dimon on down.
I'd be curious to know if there are more psychopaths in banking, social media or politics?
You need to ask!
Power is what attracts people with antisocial personality disorder (extreme narcissism, sociopathy, psychopathy). The answer to your question is, "Most of them in politics, and plenty of them at the top in banking and social media, the higher up they are the more diseased they are".
In reply to In 2005 FastCompany ran an… by BrigstockBoy
Go to The Sakers and read the comment section too.
I second that. He has lots of guest posters with whom I disagree with, but it shows another perspective, and that's good. Then in the South Front war reports, the comments section usually has items not reported in the MSM.
In reply to Go to The Sakers and read… by soyungato
You can't have an internet political discussion without Godwin's Law! Way to go, Saker!
Just take Israhell first.
I'm with you Brother, it's baffling to me too. The minions truly are brainwashed and we are all lulled into sort of a combined hubris/apathy/complacency mentality. Keep preaching Brother. Bubba thinks he can run and hide......and fight back...Ha! He can't even stay out of Walmart for the weekend.
I think the ones who are are indeed running and hiding at this time. Whether its out of the cities or into the Southern Hemisphere.
I was involved with the GOP for a few years, and while there is plenty to criticize about Democrats, the actual party is full with either the corrupt or the dangerously ignorant. We've tried voting for the "peace" president three times now, but hey have broken their promise every single time.
In reply to I'm with you Brother, it's… by wharfdaddy
This will not go well, challenging Russia to a nuke fight..
Now in darkness, world stops turning
Ashes where the bodies burning
No more war pigs have the power
Hand of God has struck the hour
Day of Judgement, God is calling
On their knees, the war pigs crawling
Begging mercy for their sins
Satan, laughing, spreads his wings
Oh, Lord, yeah!
The West has descended into an anarchy similar to Mao´s Cultural Revolution. His Red Guards alone were responsible for millions deaths. Now too indoctrinated and fanatic student sheeples run the show totally unaware of a trap they are led to by Orwellian manipulators and their henchmen media, a global war with no winners and some zeros added to Mao´s death toll figures. It is a horror to watch, how masses can be agitated in this way to “two minutes of hate”, with an unimaginable catastrophe in consequence.
I think a better description is "The West has descended into a tyranny..."
Anarchy is the absence of government. Tyranny it the over presence of government.
In reply to The West has descended into… by TeraByte
Yawn. I'm increasingly less entertained by keyboard zealots that pen tomes based on inside knowledge they claim to have but in reality don't.
Back to my scotch.
Boy the agents of London got in here fast, didn't they? Didn't get one comment in before the blame got deflected away from the UK. Almost like they had a script prepared for this kind of scenario where someone correctly identifies London as the major source of international ills.
In the minds of the UK elite, the British Empire never really ended, did it?
I'm not sure if London is the source of the problems, but it definitely is one of the sources of the problems. London, NY, DC, Tel Aviv, Rome, Riyadh, etc. It really isn't a huge list.
In reply to Boy the agents of London got… by Sanity Bear
Too fucking true...9/11 etc...these fuckers wont go down easy...gutted Britain, owned by Russia and the gulf states, is chafing under the python grip, their identity shredded on the shipwrecking Bankers shoals, a callous last ditch selling out...can Trump save what is left of the West...
That just means it's noon around here
http://lmgtfy.com/?q=define+zap
The elite pirates who rule the USSA, psychopaths such as they are, demand that we pay and die so they can rule the world.
The failure of single selection, election machine voting is now so obvious. We vote -- They rule.
We need strategic hedge simple score voting, and no computers or election automation.
re "What happened to the West?"
Quite simple: The "Governments" of The West - at war with the world, at war with their own peoples - are in League with The Lord Of The Flies, Satan Himself.
Most of us have been aware of this for many years, but no solutions are suggested by Saker. What are we supposed to do, write our congressman? Hahaha. As for me, I have done all I can by relocating to one of the safest places that exist in the continental United States in case of nuclear war or just about anything else, and where there are no libtards or Africans.
We assume western 'psychopath' leaders are not stupid enough to hit the Red Button.
We know they will do everything up to that point to create a credible enemy - Russia. That makes the population FEAR, and enables govt spend on warfare state - good for business.
Of course civil co-operation with Russia is logical and better for the world- eg: would free up defence budgets for health, education, welfare.
But that does not serve MIC interests.
If they do hit the Red Button? we were wrong, how stupid.
Agree with Saker, we are stupid anyway for letting it get as far down the track as it has.
well I am sure glad that you are rational.