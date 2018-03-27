Santa Cruz Pensions In Critical Condition Amid Fiscal Emergency

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 20:35

The beachside town of Santa Cruz, California (pop. 64,465) is grappling with a very sick pension program - despite several measures aimed at keeping it solvent. 

As a flood of retiring city workers began put significant strain on already-rising pension liabilities, Santa Cruz followed the recommendation of the League of Cities and other authorities - issuing a bond to try and ease their own fiscal sinkhole, along with increasing demands from the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS). 

Santa Cruz, just a 20 minute drive over Highway 17 from, Silicon Valley, also shifted some employees into lower-benefit pension plans and hiked employee contributions into the plan. 

In other words, not what city employees signed up for... 

And yet - the city's pension system is now on life support, declaring a fiscal emergency in February - which will just ease the pain, as the city prepares to place a quarter-cent sales tax increase on the June ballot. 

City Finance Director Marcus Pimentel said that increased sales tax revenue from the proposed ballot measure will not eliminate projected city general fund deficits slated to reach as high as $23 million by 2022, but rather serve to reduce them. Pimentel cited the following causes for the projected deficit: a drop in tax revenue, state pension investment shortfalls, increases to core city costs and infrastructure decay. -Santa Cruz Sentinel

"...our biggest challenge is the skyrocketing increases in health and retirement costs," says City Manager Martin Bernal. "These costs have gone from 28 percent of general fund salary in 2004 to 43 percent of salary in 2015, to an anticipated 58 percent of salary in 2020."

Despite the generally upbeat economy and Santa Cruz home prices hitting all-time highs, city operating costs continuing to outpace revenues - particularly for pensions, city officials projected budget deficits ballooning to over $20 million per year in less than two years

Of course, absurd retirements such as Santa Cruz City Manager Dick Wilson's $217,056 annual pension doesn't help either... But hey, that's the utopia known as California, which is headed towards becoming the "great while it lasted" state.

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz isn't alone when it comes to California cities in financial peril. Throughout the state, city governments are facing budget shortfalls, while CalPERS has been hiking mandatory contributions to try and make up for it's $100 billion shortfall created during the Great Recession - and which has not fully recovered. In fact, CalPERS needs to double in value to meet its funding obligations after an 8.25% projected return failed to materialize.

We’re in a brave new world of public finance and our community values its municipal services and we do want to be able to fulfill those expectations,” said Santa Cruz Councilwoman Cynthia Mathews during the declaration of the city's fiscal emergency.

That's nice - but the city's meager ballot measure will still only generate $3 million per year - coming nowhere near the additional $9 - $11 million the city says it's paying to cover CalPERS shortfalls, and just 15% of what's needed of the city's $20 million projected annual deficit. 

And this is during the "good times"... What happens when the tide really turns?

Comments

ebworthen Juggernaut x2 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 21:58

Right, which is why they dumped rates to 0% and adjusted C.P.I. to not reflect reality.

That way they made everyone chase yield in the equity Casino, and S.S. and Pension adjustments based on C.P.I. (inflation) were fudged to ignore things people need to survive like:  healthcare premiums/deductibles, pharma, housing, food, fuel, etc.

Greatest financial crime and Ponzi of all time.

Get back to work Serfs!

Code Duello Antifaschistische Tue, 03/27/2018 - 21:39

Ever hear of interest to be paid?  That's why many of  the walking dead governmental districts are on, or about to go on, life support.  The problem with that specific life support is that no solution exists. 

So many fedgov K-12 school graduates, so many illiterates.  I look at my municipality's elected city council and school district administration.  Why, none of them has a clue as to the inviolable and thus inevitable mathematical consequences that are just a brief moment away in the future.

Lost in translation Enoughalready Tue, 03/27/2018 - 21:24

Oh please - you just don’t get it! 

You need to give your weed to ca.gov is they can PROTECT you!  What do you think all of the regulations and taxation are for - power and control?

Get real: if ca.gov just “let the invisible hand decide,” you might get weed that isn’t what it’s advertised to be, or has been grown using dangerous pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides - is THAT what you really want!?  I don’t think so!

If it wasn’t for ca.gov looking out for the public, illegal growing operations would be everywhere!

/SARC

zipit Tue, 03/27/2018 - 20:41

So after one of the longest bull markets IN HISTORY, they are sinking deeper underwater? What's gonna happen when the next bear market starts (hint, Santa F*cked, it already started), or more importantly ends?

Leboob Tue, 03/27/2018 - 20:45

I went to college in that liberal hell hole of a town back in the early 90's & was persecuted by the Latino chancellor and her PC following for essentially being a white male libertarian. Let them eat cake...

Enoughalready Tue, 03/27/2018 - 20:45

Every state that has collective bargaining is in the same condition. I saw an accounting the other day of new millionaires, i forget the exact number but it was thousands. I wondered how many of them were "civil servants".  I'm serious

Code Duello Enoughalready Tue, 03/27/2018 - 21:51

You should be serious and so should anyone reading this thread.  I live in a small urban area of about 350,000.  Here, the local VA has more than 100 employees that are salaried at $100,000+.  Think about that:  in excess of $10 million a year needed without a means to generate a single penny of that requirement as profit/income.  That's just one small component of the fed/city/county/state parasite that feasts on the income producing populace.

SantaClaws Tue, 03/27/2018 - 20:48

No mention by the city of the excessive pay, benefit, and retirement packages.  Where are the voters -- all trying to get on the government gravy train rather than objecting?

RedBaron616 SantaClaws Tue, 03/27/2018 - 21:02

The problem is that politicians ignore warning to ensure pensions are funded properly. This goes on for decades and politicians pretend this suddenly happened overnight. It did not. They hid it for decades and they are the cause of the mess. They should have to forfeit everything they have for criminal neglect of the pension system. They should have either had it invested well and/or increased contributions long ago so that it would be solvent now. But that's common sense and politicians seem to be deficient of that.