Santa Cruz Pensions In Critical Condition Amid Fiscal Emergency

The beachside town of Santa Cruz, California (pop. 64,465) is grappling with a very sick pension program - despite several measures aimed at keeping it solvent.
As a flood of retiring city workers began put significant strain on already-rising pension liabilities, Santa Cruz followed the recommendation of the League of Cities and other authorities - issuing a bond to try and ease their own fiscal sinkhole, along with increasing demands from the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS).
Santa Cruz, just a 20 minute drive over Highway 17 from, Silicon Valley, also shifted some employees into lower-benefit pension plans and hiked employee contributions into the plan.
In other words, not what city employees signed up for...
And yet - the city's pension system is now on life support, declaring a fiscal emergency in February - which will just ease the pain, as the city prepares to place a quarter-cent sales tax increase on the June ballot.
City Finance Director Marcus Pimentel said that increased sales tax revenue from the proposed ballot measure will not eliminate projected city general fund deficits slated to reach as high as $23 million by 2022, but rather serve to reduce them. Pimentel cited the following causes for the projected deficit: a drop in tax revenue, state pension investment shortfalls, increases to core city costs and infrastructure decay. -Santa Cruz Sentinel
"...our biggest challenge is the skyrocketing increases in health and retirement costs," says City Manager Martin Bernal. "These costs have gone from 28 percent of general fund salary in 2004 to 43 percent of salary in 2015, to an anticipated 58 percent of salary in 2020."
Despite the generally upbeat economy and Santa Cruz home prices hitting all-time highs, city operating costs continuing to outpace revenues - particularly for pensions, city officials projected budget deficits ballooning to over $20 million per year in less than two years.
Of course, absurd retirements such as Santa Cruz City Manager Dick Wilson's $217,056 annual pension doesn't help either... But hey, that's the utopia known as California, which is headed towards becoming the "great while it lasted" state.
Meanwhile, Santa Cruz isn't alone when it comes to California cities in financial peril. Throughout the state, city governments are facing budget shortfalls, while CalPERS has been hiking mandatory contributions to try and make up for it's $100 billion shortfall created during the Great Recession - and which has not fully recovered. In fact, CalPERS needs to double in value to meet its funding obligations after an 8.25% projected return failed to materialize.
“We’re in a brave new world of public finance and our community values its municipal services and we do want to be able to fulfill those expectations,” said Santa Cruz Councilwoman Cynthia Mathews during the declaration of the city's fiscal emergency.
That's nice - but the city's meager ballot measure will still only generate $3 million per year - coming nowhere near the additional $9 - $11 million the city says it's paying to cover CalPERS shortfalls, and just 15% of what's needed of the city's $20 million projected annual deficit.
And this is during the "good times"... What happens when the tide really turns?
Comments
Santa Cruz, California (pop. 64,465)...LMMFAO!!!
Well, at least we provide the rest of the country with much needed comic relief.
Miffed
In reply to Santa Cruz, California (pop… by nmewn
Debt to GDP of every state in the Union:
http://thesoundingline.com/sovereign-yields-around-the-world/
In reply to Well, at least we provide… by Miffed Microbi…
And still they call it "one of the longest period of economic expansion" - Only if your in the top 1%er's club... The rest of us it was a period of stagflation... and for others - 'tent cities'
In reply to Debt to GDP of every state… by Four Star
Let us weep for Les Miserables of Santa Cruz city gov.
In reply to Well, at least we provide… by Miffed Microbi…
As my Chinese friend in California said...Ahhh Sooo
In reply to Well, at least we provide… by Miffed Microbi…
What I could never stomach about Santa Cruz is all the damn vampires.
In reply to Santa Cruz, California (pop… by nmewn
Hippy ville. Leftists’ epicenter.
Handicap haven. Benefits galore.
Luxury social services.
University of California, Santa Cruz.
Rainbow hair, tattoos and piercings.
Drug den
In reply to Santa Cruz, California (pop… by nmewn
unsustainable is so 2008
"...economic recovery..." ROFLMAO! What "recovery"!?!?
FED and Treasury seem to have plenty of cash ($11+ Trillion) for Wall Street, what gives?
In reply to unsustainable is so 2008 by TeMpTeK
Pension funds are really going to be up shit creek since so many are overweight Stawks(60% or more of portfolio) and fixed-income isn't paying jack squat
In reply to "...economic recovery..." … by ebworthen
Right, which is why they dumped rates to 0% and adjusted C.P.I. to not reflect reality.
That way they made everyone chase yield in the equity Casino, and S.S. and Pension adjustments based on C.P.I. (inflation) were fudged to ignore things people need to survive like: healthcare premiums/deductibles, pharma, housing, food, fuel, etc.
Greatest financial crime and Ponzi of all time.
Get back to work Serfs!
In reply to Pensions are really going to… by Juggernaut x2
So, if the UST owes the SS Trust Fund a few Trillion....why don't they just transfer a few trillion in FED Treasuries to the SSTF? That way, the FED doesn't have to sell it's balance sheet...no selling pressure on the Treasury market, SSTF get another 8 years of life and they can just let them mature in place.
In reply to "...economic recovery..." … by ebworthen
Ever hear of interest to be paid? That's why many of the walking dead governmental districts are on, or about to go on, life support. The problem with that specific life support is that no solution exists.
So many fedgov K-12 school graduates, so many illiterates. I look at my municipality's elected city council and school district administration. Why, none of them has a clue as to the inviolable and thus inevitable mathematical consequences that are just a brief moment away in the future.
In reply to So, if the UST owes the SS… by Antifaschistische
Fuck this Koch funded website.
Go to hell Tylers!
No talk about broke brownhack Kansas?
Fuck you.
In reply to unsustainable is so 2008 by TeMpTeK
Doom fatigue got you down?
Take one Tide Pod and call me in the morning!
In reply to Fuck this Koch funded… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Delusional idiot, pensions are for Ponzi fantasists.
In reply to Fuck this Koch funded… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Fuck this Koch funded website.
Go to hell Tylers!
No talk about broke brownhack Kansas?
Fuck you.
tell us how you really Feel !!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Fuck this Koch funded… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Just give Santa Cruz residents some weed to smoke. They'll forget all about it
hold on a minute. You're in California remember. Ya gotta give it to the government first so the government can give it to them. You can't have compassion, the govment gotta be the tit.
In reply to Just give Santa Cruz… by chrsn
Oh please - you just don’t get it!
You need to give your weed to ca.gov is they can PROTECT you! What do you think all of the regulations and taxation are for - power and control?
Get real: if ca.gov just “let the invisible hand decide,” you might get weed that isn’t what it’s advertised to be, or has been grown using dangerous pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides - is THAT what you really want!? I don’t think so!
If it wasn’t for ca.gov looking out for the public, illegal growing operations would be everywhere!
/SARC
In reply to hold on a minute. You're in… by Enoughalready
Serf’s (time is) up, dude.
Hey, not to worry .... just raise taxes on the White Christian Middle Class .... problem solved!
Because charging illegal aliens an entrance fee is discriminatory & raaaycis!
In reply to Hey, not to worry .... just… by Disgruntled Goat
And don't forget to close the borders, like in Cuba.
In reply to Hey, not to worry .... just… by Disgruntled Goat
The problem CA has, along with other LibTard states, is that it is very easy for the Rats to Flee the sinking ship (which they sunk) and then move to a well run Conservative State.
Problem is, these same LibTards then proceed to try to run their new state into the ground.
In reply to Hey, not to worry .... just… by Disgruntled Goat
So after one of the longest bull markets IN HISTORY, they are sinking deeper underwater? What's gonna happen when the next bear market starts (hint, Santa F*cked, it already started), or more importantly ends?
We are talking politicians here. They couldn't run a lemonade stand and make a profit.
In reply to So after one of the longest… by zipit
Kick the Can!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SguRtrBXWj8
Dig it!
In reply to We are talking politicians… by RedBaron616
I’m afraid I’ve waited so long for CA to implode that I’ve moved beyond narcolepsy, and am now comatose.
Could someone please revive me when CalPERS is defunct?
In reply to We are talking politicians… by RedBaron616
18088/month for life. nice scam...
All of the coke and Ukrainian callgirls that fiat funny money can buy!
NOTHING is too good for California’s government employees!
In reply to 18088/month for life. nice… by new game
I went to college in that liberal hell hole of a town back in the early 90's & was persecuted by the Latino chancellor and her PC following for essentially being a white male libertarian. Let them eat cake...
They are. It's your cake.
In reply to I went to college in that… by Leboob
It's fake cake
In reply to They are. It's your cake. by Rex Andrus
Not anymore, I hightailed it out of there 1 day after graduation 3,300 miles away to the Granite State. Live free or die...
In reply to They are. It's your cake. by Rex Andrus
I visited that campus back in the early 90's. What a bunch of fucking weirdos. Forest people.
In reply to I went to college in that… by Leboob
Every state that has collective bargaining is in the same condition. I saw an accounting the other day of new millionaires, i forget the exact number but it was thousands. I wondered how many of them were "civil servants". I'm serious
When you are guaranteed (ha!) a pension of $200,000 or more, you don't need no stinkin' money in the bank.
In reply to Every state that has… by Enoughalready
You should be serious and so should anyone reading this thread. I live in a small urban area of about 350,000. Here, the local VA has more than 100 employees that are salaried at $100,000+. Think about that: in excess of $10 million a year needed without a means to generate a single penny of that requirement as profit/income. That's just one small component of the fed/city/county/state parasite that feasts on the income producing populace.
In reply to Every state that has… by Enoughalready
I hear you. Look on the bright side, the VA is the one job where you can legally kill someone and not be sued or go to jail or even be fired!
In reply to You should be serious and so… by Code Duello
No mention by the city of the excessive pay, benefit, and retirement packages. Where are the voters -- all trying to get on the government gravy train rather than objecting?
Voters are not allowed to refuse to pay pensions thru the ballot box. Wonder how long until they think of other ways to refuse.
In reply to No mention by the city of… by SantaClaws
deceased employees are unable to collect on pension benefits. Are spouses able to get their claws on pension dollars in their loved one passes away?
In reply to Voters are not allowed to… by artichoke
Yes. Spouses are legal beneficiaries.
In a pension setup there are conditional choices; one of the choices to be made re payout is how long is the payout period vs. who receives the payout (e.g. pensioner only or pensioner/survivor). The latter choice results in a restricted time of coverage but it also results in the spouse receiving payments.)
In reply to deceased employees are… by Antifaschistische
The problem is that politicians ignore warning to ensure pensions are funded properly. This goes on for decades and politicians pretend this suddenly happened overnight. It did not. They hid it for decades and they are the cause of the mess. They should have to forfeit everything they have for criminal neglect of the pension system. They should have either had it invested well and/or increased contributions long ago so that it would be solvent now. But that's common sense and politicians seem to be deficient of that.
In reply to No mention by the city of… by SantaClaws
Rebuild the tax base with vibrant Mexicans and Muslims. Then your town will boom! Literally.
Good advice.
I mean, they’ve been telling whitey to STFU and that “diversity is strength” for 25+ years, right?
Yeah, should work out REAL well.
In reply to Rebuild the tax base with… by artichoke
Tax shit to the moon, that will help. Also, invest in XIV. Oh wait...
Hahahahaha! They will be happy if they get .50 on the dollar. More likely to get .10 on the dollar and be happy it isn't zero.