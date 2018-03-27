Socialist Utopia: Child Gangs Fight For "Quality Garbage" With Machetes In Venezuela

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:15

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

While many politicians and civilians in the United States focus on making the country a socialist regime, Venezuela’s children are forming gangs and using machetes to fight each other for “quality garbage” so they have something to eat.

Socialism is only good for those already at the very top.  It’s a very important lesson for anyone seeking to “remove the wealth” from the 1%.  Never assume that the rich will allow you vote their money away in the first place. The other issue most socialists forget that the 1% is made up the very wealthy politicians from both parties who will profit immensely from the implementation of socialism.  Of course, when that does happen children starve and become violent as a means to survive and have just one more meal.

The Miami Herald has detailed the lives of children forced to live under the harsh realities of socialism. Liliana, at the age of only 16, has become the mother figure for a gang of Venezuelan children and young adults called the Chacao, named after the neighborhood they’ve claimed as their territory. The 15 members, ranging in age from 10 to 23, work together to survive vicious fights for “quality” garbage in crumbling, shortage-plagued, socialist dystopia of Venezuela. Their weapons are knives and sticks and machetes. And their only prize is garbage that contains food scrapes barely good enough to eat.

Many of the children in the Chacao gang flock to a life of violence but a family-oriented one because there’s no other option if they want to eat.  There are at least 10 gangs in the capital of Caracas according to social workers and police estimate. “There were always children on the street in Venezuela but now we are seeing a new phenomenon — kids who get more food on the street than at their homes,” says Beatriz Tirado, who leads “Angeles de Calle,” or Street Angels, a non-governmental charity.

“Our kids are finding ways to survive because neither in their homes nor in their communities is there enough food,” explains social worker Roberto Patino, who has established 29 public diners all over the country to feed the massive numbers of hungry children. But Patino also bemoans that there are not enough resources to help the children get their lives back on track let alone feed them properly. For now, many have turned to trash bags as a source of nutrition.

But the gang life is dangerous for the children. Often, they venture into the more affluent neighborhoods of the politicians. One of those territories is Las Mercedes. It has high-end restaurants that attract the political elite Venezuelans. Because garbage bags there often contain leftovers and even untouched food, they are sought after by a number of the gangs. The clashes over bags of trash can be deadly.

The children often take to the consumption of street drugs at an early age as well.  They become criminals, tossing the law out the window to survive.  They steal, assault people, and use drugs like crack, sometimes smoked in makeshift pipes made from the parts of discarded plastic dolls, but for a very disturbing reason. “When you smoke you don’t feel hungry,” explains Patricio.

The few failures of capitalism are much preferable to the few success of socialism. Although one can argue that there haven’t been any successes with regards to socialism unless you count the lining of the pockets of the politicians who rule over everyone else.

mobius8curve jmack Tue, 03/27/2018 - 23:26 Permalink

Davidduke2000 Davidduke2000 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 23:10 Permalink

For the people who get ticked off fast.

Canada has paid maternity  leave for both parents

Canada has paid medication programs

Canada has universal healthcare

Canada has free schooling with very little fees

Canada has free daycare in most provinces.

Canada has a huge surplus in its unemployment insurance program.

the us has none of this and you get ticked off when you are facing the truth. 

 

NoDebt TeamDepends Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:38 Permalink

OK, I've had enough of this fucking Venezuela bullshit.  Know why?  Because NOBODY IS ATTACKING THE GOVERNMENT THAT CAUSED THE PROBLEM IN THE FIST PLACE AND IS STILL THE PROBLEM.

If you're too fucking stupid to see that it's time to kill Maduro (the glorified bus driver) and overthrow the government then I can't help you.  Go fucking starve to death for all I care.

NOBODY is coming to help you, motherfuckers.  We aren't lifting a finger to help.  Putin isn't coming to help.  China isn't coming to help.  NOBODY IS COMING TO HELP UNTIL YOU DO WHAT YOU NEED TO DO.  

So go fucking do it, or die.  Your choice.  Either way we're coming into to sweep up the pieces after this all gets settled.  

The First Rule NoDebt Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:47 Permalink

You do know that the regular people in Venezuela have no guns, right???

That's why they can't attack and overthrow their govt.

 

Its also the reason the LibTards and the Deep State want to take away guns from Americans.

 

Our forefathers saw the danger of getting a tyrannical Govt.  The right to bear arms wasn't in any way based on hunting, it was put there so the people could overthrow the Govt when it got out of control.

 

Venezuela is a case study in what happens when the people don't have guns.

 

 

 

NoDebt The First Rule Tue, 03/27/2018 - 23:25 Permalink

Overthrowing a government is never about having numerical or firepower superiority.  You find a few elements of the military that will back you (you don't need to recruit the who damned thing, you just need a few willing to back you and the rest willing to stand aside to see what happens).  Then all you need are the numbers and the capacity to make fire.  

Get a few realizing that the elite's hold on power was never any stronger than tenuous and it gathers steam quickly.  

Of course, the military is the most likely to take over control in the immediate aftermath (it's never "the people") but what do you really have to lose in a situation like that if you're just an average starving peasant in the street?

 

GUS100CORRINA Rusty Shorts Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:30 Permalink

Socialist Utopia: Child Gangs Fight For "Quality Garbage" With Machetes In Venezuela

My response: A fine example of a MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE plan for America. America, do you want this kind of thing for your children and grandchildren? I CERTAINLY HOPE NOT!! 

So what to we do about it?

Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.

I personally DO NOT want a SINGLE DEMOCRAT or RINO left standing after this year is over!!!!

PGR88 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:20 Permalink

Venezuela has been a collectivist, socialist, caudillo, hell-hole for the last century. Chavez achieved power by running even further left and capitalizing on the violence, poverty and dysfunction that previous socialism and cronyism had already created. I think Venezuelans must be the stupidest people on earth not to have figured things out after so long.

Snout the First Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

I'm currently reading "The Wall in my Backyard." It's a collection of interviews with former East German women on their experiences in the DDR through the unification. On page 92 one of the women said "Even today the idea of socialism isn't bad, even if it failed in all countries where it was tried. In my opinion, the chance for creating a decent socialist state on German ground has been lost for the next century."

I wonder what it would take to convince a socialist to see reason. Or if it is even possible.