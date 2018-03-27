Spot The Odd Day Out!!

Presented without comment... Who could have seen that coming? Tags Health Medical Pharma Environment Entertainment Culture
Comments
I know I know the day the market went up so high it was on low volume awww fuck.
Wait I think I got It, 26th ???
In reply to I know I know the day the… by I am a Man I a…
Retarded chart. It should start from zero on Y axis.
The volume does start with zero - it's on the right. The left is the NYSE index, or some such thing. It starts at a higher number so that it fits within the same physical range as the volume.
In reply to Retarded chart. It should… by Seb
No, it actually starts at -500 if you look closely...
In reply to The volume does start with… by gmak
spot the repeated weakly up on reduced volume
Did you make that chart yourself, Mr.Tyler?
Or do you employ SES office help too?
I think I recognize the signature handiwork from the DoL.
~~))((%) When Things Get Weird Good ZeroHedgers Go Long Gun Stocks And I Don't Mean Bump, Folding Or Foregrip (%))((~~
Let's check the weirdness score for 3-27-18
All The Bad News You Need Today In One Convenient Place
Some people buy the dip. .. ZeroHedgers jump in it for cover and to stay out of the shit storm.
We could blame the Russians for all of this bad news but they are all busy sweeping up hair and patches of dead scaley skin from the Dacha dining gloom floors.
Well ,who IS responsible for all this bad news? ... You do want to know, right? ..... Your Untied States Feral Government. ...
That's what the experts say.
Don't believe them? ....... Me neither.
So who then?
We have documents made by the perpetrators of evil themselves.
What? .. Who documents evil behavior? ... The evil assholes do. Who else?
Hey, they want to get paid and therefore they have to tell us who they are and give us their SSN and all that other legal crap you need to divulge to your employer before you get a big bloated paycheck.
Shit, so now the 'We The Chump Monkeys' have to send out W2s and 1099s to the devils for fuck sake on a burning stake. ... How do we find them all.
Right here:
The Bad People Lists Of Evil Demons And Fucked Up Civil Servants - Warning it is long and completely FUBAR. - You expected something short and sweet from greedy cunning asswipes, did you?
Ok, here is a better break down on The Deep State SES Boot Camp since their own roster is more that a little 'intentionally tainted' (Read that too FUBAR to search)
I need a stiff drink, a new Kevlar vest with a plate, a hammer and a big bundle of wooden stakes. .... It looks like to only way to rid ourselves of these blood sucking vampires.
Live Hard, Heads Up! - The USA Has Massive Brain Tumor And It Is Spreading Daily And About To Eat Our Lunch And Maybe The Dog And Cat Too, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
I haven't seen you for awhile Dune. Good seeing you post always enjoy it.
Live free
In reply to Did you make that chart… by DuneCreature
Still here sweeping the dots into a jumbled pile once in a while.
* ht *
Let's try and give the people what they need but don't want.
Live Hard, Bring Your Glue Gun In And Check Your Nail Gun With The Girl At The Cloak Room And Come On In And Help Me Figure Out This Mess Of Dots, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to I haven't seen you for… by peopledontwanttruth
Not manipulated at all. Nosireeeeee.
Definitely some bullshit occurred yesterday on the markets, but will it ever be investigate. Not a chance.
But.... you know this chart would have been much more valuable shown before the market opened today - not held back in case it didn't foretell a bad day.
Oh I get it. We're supposed to ask "Where are the buyers?" On a serious note... that is a very telling chart. Where are the buyers indeed? We won't be seeing them again until the next bounce at perhaps DOW 23,000. But wherever the bounce occurs, a weekly chart will almost be guaranteed to show the same thing as the chart above... almost no buyers on an up week.
Yikes! Picture = 1K Words.
Where are the units?
since Brexit we have seen countless instances of low volume ramps and high volume declines.
Nothing new here, just a tad on the extreme side of things. Go back and look at the NYSE volume on June 28, 29 30 and into early-mid July in 2016 ... a total fucking farce
It was all about the Borg yesterday. You will be assimilated, whether you like it or not.
Just goes to show how much the machines can pump the market...
so let me c if i got it...
does it mean there r no fucking "retail investors"???
It's a sell-out. There's no more fools.
HEH HEH HEH