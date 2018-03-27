Stocks Are Suddenly Tanking... Again

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:52

Tough to pin a catalyst in this flush - which has pushed S&P red and Nasdaq down hard - but a combination of NVDA's drop, TSLA's tumble, 5Y auction tail, and FB comments, seems to be stalling the bounce.

 

Or perhaps stocks are catching down to bonds...

 

However, the S&P perfectly tagged unchanged for 2018 before tanking...

 

As VIX spikes (and remains inverted)

Bondosaurus Rex Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

Depositors Trust released the sales not closed from yesterday. Move along muppets head this way to the shower area.

Plunge Protection Team did their job yesterday. Talking heads blame Stormy the white trash blow job giver.

Alexander De Large Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

O noes markits gunna krash it gunna b lyk 1929 awl ovir agin!

Wear ma 100 pownd bagz of beanz and Aleks Jonez cock supplimints at, yall?  I am gunna need them to give me da strength to carrie awl my silvir coins to da World Silvir & Gold Trading Post dat will be set up in ma hometowne aftir da finanshall appokalips dat gunna happin soon!

BSHJ Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

"They' need to quit putting out articles like this....by the time you finish reading, it has all changed again and you have gained nothing but more time wasted.

shattererofwords Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

Prepare for the crash folks.

Not sure if you've noticed, but the VIX months out are starting to rally.   This hasn't happened in YEARS.

Some big players have just switched into markdown mode. 

Hold on tight.

 

shattererofwords Anonymous_Sources Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

The market actually broke down right before the 600 point move up last Friday, but was intentionally pushed up on Monday against distribution.

That's what we call a "final squeeze".   You get it right before major markdowns in market turns.  

Of course, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, and this market now has to not only pay for a 5-year manipulated bull market but also a 700 points squeeze day added on top of that.   

 

franzpick Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

Did you miss the yuuge bear market rally yesterday and today? There'll be another one soon, after equities plow downward through their 200 day MAs, on their way the next bear market lower low, say, around DJIA 23,000 and SPX 2500 for examples, markets down another 4%, with defanged techs leading the way down:

http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui