Stocks Are Suddenly Tanking... Again

Tough to pin a catalyst in this flush - which has pushed S&P red and Nasdaq down hard - but a combination of NVDA's drop, TSLA's tumble, 5Y auction tail, and FB comments, seems to be stalling the bounce.
Or perhaps stocks are catching down to bonds...
However, the S&P perfectly tagged unchanged for 2018 before tanking...
As VIX spikes (and remains inverted)
Comments
Prepare for the crash folks.
Not sure if you've noticed, but the VIX months out are starting to rally. This hasn't happened in YEARS.
Some big players have just switched into markdown mode.
Hold on tight.
Indeed. Have we had a "Black Wednesday" yet?
In reply to Prepare for the crash folks… by shattererofwords
5 years of intense upside manipulation with zero pause, zero consolidation, zero downside testing.
For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
The pressure built up on the downside is higher than any time since 1929.
This is going to be nasty.
In reply to Indeed. Have we had a … by Truth Eater
The big boys will be unwinding first. Then the media will spin it off as BTFD and nothing to worry about. Brokers will be offloading to their clients. Then the fun begins for the potato-holders.
Bitcoin is negatively correlated with VIX however. It could unhinge.
In reply to 5 years of intense upside… by shattererofwords
Yep, that's why I only buy the cheap stocks, they don't have far to fall, and they have room to grow.
Works 60% of the time, every time.
In reply to Yep, that's why I only buy… by MusicIsYou
I hope people run to crypto.
Where's your plunge protection god now, padre?
no catalyst, it almost looks like its being manipulated and slowly losing control
The market actually broke down right before the 600 point move up last Friday, but was intentionally pushed up on Monday against distribution.
That's what we call a "final squeeze". You get it right before major markdowns in market turns.
Of course, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, and this market now has to not only pay for a 5-year manipulated bull market but also a 700 points squeeze day added on top of that.
In reply to no catalyst, it almost looks… by Anonymous_Sources
Did you miss the yuuge bear market rally yesterday and today? There'll be another one soon, after equities plow downward through their 200 day MAs, on their way the next bear market lower low, say, around DJIA 23,000 and SPX 2500 for examples, markets down another 4%, with defanged techs leading the way down:
