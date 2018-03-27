Stocks Are Suddenly Tanking... Again

Tough to pin a catalyst in this flush - which has pushed S&P red and Nasdaq down hard - but a combination of NVDA's drop, TSLA's tumble, 5Y auction tail, and FB comments, seems to be stalling the bounce.

Or perhaps stocks are catching down to bonds...

However, the S&P perfectly tagged unchanged for 2018 before tanking...

As VIX spikes (and remains inverted)