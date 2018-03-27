Stocks Plunge Into Red After US Plans "Emergency" Curbs On Chinese Investments

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:21

Update: Confirming Wilbur Ross' earlier comments, Bloomberg reports that the Trump administration is considering a crackdown on Chinese investments in technologies the U.S. considers sensitive by employing a law reserved for national emergencies, among other options, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investment curbs would be the latest step in President Donald Trump’s plan to punish China for what the U.S. sees as violations of American intellectual-property rights.

And stocks have plunged back into the red...

Goodbye China M&A Premium!!

*  *  *

As we detailed earlier, after all the hard work of Mnuchin and Navarro 'happy-talking' stocks higher yesterday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross may have begun the process of reality-checking as he confirms US will announce curbs on Chinese investements.

When asked about U.S. retaliation against China’s alleged violation of intellectual property, Ross told Fox News

"It’s not my practice to get ahead ahead of the president and what he announces. There will be limitations on foreign investment...

CFIUS, which is the entity that regulates foreign investment, has new legislation pending both in the House and in the Senate, so that will be part of it...

And then some other action by the president will be the other part of it. He’s going to be making some announcements about it."

And while the reaction is modest for now, the epic ramp from yesterday is starting to fade into the open...

 

Comments

caconhma Déjà view Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

The USA and China are in a war regardless what Agent Orage and media say. There is no way back.

China has just transformed their Com Party Chief into a Commander and Chief.

Trump was "appointed" to initiate US/China confrontation. The US Deep State has Jewish mentality (i.e. too arrogant and nearsighted). The Deep State wants to fight simultaneously China and Russia contrary to the Trump's desire to fight China in alliance with Russia. Trump has lost his fight with the Deep State.

FireBrander east of eden Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

America needs to go on a diet anyway; empty shelves would be a good thing.

Food is WAY too cheap which is why we, as a nation, waste mountains of it every day. Pick any restaurant dumpster; it's full of perfectly edible food. Parents buying $15 meals for 5 year olds, they take 2 bites, throw the rest in the trash..way past due for "empty shelves".

curbjob Rainman Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

So Trump claims to be curtailing Chinese investment in US assets and limiting immigration  ... while Kushner is selling US assets in exchange for visas ??

 

"Over several hours of slide shows and presentations, representatives from the Kushner family business urged Chinese citizens gathered at a Ritz-Carlton hotel to consider investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in a New Jersey luxury apartment complex that would help themsecure what’s known as an investor visa.

The tagline on a brochure for the event: “Invest $500,000 and immigrate to the United States.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-27/white-house-conducting-intern…

 

More art of the deal / 3d chess ... or just a NuYawk asshole talking out of both sides of his cunthole ??

east of eden TheSilentMajority Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

This is all part of how you 'do business'. You really don't 'do business', you forge, rape, pillage and steal.

Decades ago, when the Japanese bought a lot of commercial property in the US, you were all hot and bothered about it. 'The coming 'Japanification of America', screamed the headlines.

Well, if you don't want foreigners owning your property, then keep your fucking worthless greenbacks at home and stop lying to your suppliers that they will be able to use US dollars wherever the see fit.

Alchemedes Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

Just take a look at Hongcouver.  Canada's offical languages are French and English. In Vankong, the street signs are in English and Mandarin.  The Mandarin signs read 'Real estate laundry machine this way".

BandGap Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

This reminds me of how my kids deflect shit when they are caught doing something wrong.

No means no, even if we are still talking around the topic. The tariffs are in place, enough said. Now what are you going to do?

PitBullsRule Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

You can buy my house, as long as you aren't CHINESE! (Or black, the neighbors won't let me sell to blacks) but I'm not racist!

Oh wait, I forgot, no Asians because you might be Chinese and just be saying you're Korean, and all you people look the same to me. So no Asians, blacks, and especially no CHINESE! And NO, I'm not racist! This is America! Hello!? We're not allowed to be racist!

arby63 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

Good. I would ban 75% of foreign investment in all housing markets and any type of public/private utility arrangement.

The world's been laughing at us for decades as politicians and "anointed ones" sold our future down the river. 

 

Jessica6 arby63 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

Or just ban numbered companies from owning real estate, and returning to where properties purchased through a law firm don't have FINTRAC exemptions (in Canada, lawyers purchasing real estate don't have to prove where that cash down payment came from under anti-money-laundering regulations).

east of eden Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

And so the current 'gong show' continues apace. Trump says one thing only to be contradicted by Ross a few hours later, while the other snivelling little coward shits in the Administration (if you can call it that) plot their own agendas.

It's no wonder no one takes you seriously, nor wants anything to do with you anymore.

Jessica6 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

IF I were conspiracy minded I'd begin to suspect all these back-and-forth headlines about China trade were actually a way to manipulate the stock market so that insiders could pocket some quick gains. IF I were conspiracy minded that is.

Heroic Couplet Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

Wall Street fraud. If 49 states don't have Wall Street, why does New York State need Wall Street. Supposedly pension funds need to be traded on Wall Street, contradicted by us hearing that most pension funds are underfunded.

Herdee Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

The American politicians sold out the nation to finance their foreign wars. China helped finance all the American government crooks and American corporations then set up shop in China where it's cheaper. The sell out is the biggest rape of both the economy and its' people in world history. What yours seeing now is a political sick joke.

small axe Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

an emergency carefully crafted over the last 20 years under the guise of mutually advantageous global free trade ... oh my, you mean they were lying all that time? What a shock ... I mean, if you can't trust the NWO, who can you trust?

devo Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

They should ban Chinese investors from buying all our property, too, because housing is the biggest drag on the economy thanks to the FED.

walküre Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

Leveling the playing field. Germany should go along with it. Either the Chinese open up their market and become more transparent or our innovations are staying put.

I Write Code Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

Well now, I'm all for the tariffs, and I'm all for protecting critical technologies, BUT when our friends the Chinese are sitting on a trillion dollars of US funds any general restriction on their use is rather nasty.  I guess the idea is to direct the funds to buying US goods.  But the US doesn't really make anything anymore and a trillion dollars buys a lot of soybeans.