Tesla Bond Shorts Hit Record High, Stock Slumps Below $300

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:45

While Tesla shares have slipped but remain above Nov '17 lows, Tesla's bond yields have surged to a new record high (the same a Colombia) and bond short-sellers are adding as the price plunges.

99% of lendable supply for shorting Tesla's high-yield bond has been used, sending the cost for new short positions in the bond to their highest ever, Sam Pierson, director, securities finance, at IHS Markit said in a Monday note.

Bets against that bond account for the bulk of the total short demand of $261 million for Tesla debt, according to IHS Markit.

Traders bet against a stock by borrowing and then selling shares in expectations they can buy them back cheaper later, or cover their shorts. It works the same for bonds basically.

However, as Pierson notes, as bond prices have plunged, yields surged, short-sellers have not covered at all...

"While equity short sellers continue to hang around, shorts in the most liquid TSLA bond have made a tidy profit so far in 2018...

They have not covered to lock in the profit, suggesting that they think the credit will continue to deteriorate."

Signaling expectations of further pain to come from the cash-burning company...

All of which has pushed Tesla's bond yield above those of Romania, Peru, Chile, and Philippines, and in line with Colombia...

 

As CNBC reports, short interest in Tesla shares has also increased to 17.9 percent, Pierson said. The total dollar amount of nearly $8.7 billion is second only to the $9.7 billion short balance in shares of Apple, the largest U.S. stock, according to exchange data as of the end of February cited by Pierson.

"Tesla shares may be nearing a cross-road," Pierson said.

"With the short demand for Tesla increasing through the recent sell-off - and the short demand for bonds fully utilizing the available supply - it appears short sellers are looking for more downside before they begin to cover."

And while the share price has entered a bear-market from their September highs, bond yields suggest significantly more pain to come...

Tesla share price fell back below $300 this morning...

Gonna need to sell a few more firethrowers...

Tags
Business Finance
Computer Hardware - NEC
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
silverer buzzsaw99 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

Ha. True. My neighbor is a big believer in Tesla and Musk. When I told him Tesla would probably be bankrupt within ten years, he shrugged it off and said Musk will be successful. Well, it turns out he's right. Musk is successful. He'll walk away with millions no matter what happens. On the other hand, the shareholders simply chased a paper dream.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Donald J. Trump Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

Let the Musk bashing begin.  idk when this sucker is going to crash n burn like a Model S on autopilot, but a good indicator will be when the stock starts falling and Leader Musk speaks some crazed shit and nothing happens.  That's when you know his followers have lost faith.  Although I think his new compensation hail mary package says a ton about what the shareholders think.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
wmbz Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

You know 'Ol Musky longs for the day when Obozo was his butt buddy and he used the revolving door at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
everything1 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

So many things wrong with Tesla, most of the BBB complaints are inability to get parts for repairs, cars like this just drive insurance costs for the rest of us up.

It's a good go at jumping forward with technology, but Tesla will likely get reeled back by competitors eventually.

Odd how they can't seem to ramp up production either, you might think they would have partnered with other big automakers to increase production to meet demand vs. try themselves and suffer quality control problems.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bshirley1968 everything1 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

You seem to be suffering from the delusion that Tesla/Elon are interested in "business" or "profits" or "production".

This is as big of a "pig in a poke" as ethanol. Less than zero return on investment.....in terms of energy and viability. Now in terms of creating FRN's out of thin air by stirring up false hopium and fantasy world economics, they are a major producer.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
spoonful Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Elon Musk has taken the great name of Nikola Tesla and dragged it through the mud with his phony business models.  If the Fed stopped buying his stock he'd be broke. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
spoonful Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Elon Musk has taken the great name of Nikola Tesla and dragged it through the mud with his phony business models.  If the Fed stopped buying his stock he'd be broke. 