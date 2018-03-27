Tesla Bonds Crash After Moodys Downgrade Due To "Liquidity Pressures"

With perfectly ironic timing, we pointed out that investors had built a record short position in Tesla bonds, and had been adding to it as the price had plunged.
Tonight, after hours, yield have smashed above 7% (and price plunged) as Moody's downgrades the carmaker.
As Bloomberg reports, the rating agency says the company also faces liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds.
Full Moody's Statement:
Moody's Investors Service downgraded Tesla, Inc.'s (Tesla) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, unsecured note rating to Caa1 from B3, and Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tesla's ratings reflect the significant shortfall in the production rate of the company's Model 3 electric vehicle. The company also faces liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds ($230 million in November 2018 and $920 million in March 2019). Tesla produced only 2,425 Model 3s during the fourth quarter of 2017; it is currently targeting a weekly production rate of 2,500 by the end of March, and 5,000 per week by the end of June. This compares with the company's year-earlier production expectations of 5,000 per week by the end of 2017 and 10,000 by the end of 2018.
The Caa1 rating of the unsecured notes reflects the junior position of the notes relative to the company's $1.9 billion secured credit facility.
Tesla continues to benefit from solid market acceptance of Models S and X, which collectively hold over a third of the US luxury market. In addition, third-party evaluations of the Model 3 remain favorable, consumer response to the vehicle is sound, and advance purchase reservations and deposits remain high. Finally, regulatory support for battery electric and zero-emission vehicles continues to grow.
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that Tesla will have to undertake a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations and avoid a liquidity short-fall. Prospects for addressing its liquidity requirements (whether equity, convertible notes or debt) will be supported if the company can establish credibility for reaching Model 3 production levels -- 2,500 per week by the end of March, and 5,000 per week by the end of June.
Tesla's liquidity consists principally of $3.4 billion in cash and securities at December 31, 2017. The company also has moderate availability under the $1.9 billion ABL facility. This liquidity position is not adequate to cover: 1) the approximately $500 million in minimum cash that we estimate Tesla must maintain for normal operations; 2) a 2018 operating cash burn that will approximate $2 billion if Tesla maintains high discretionary capital expenditures to increase capacity; and 3) convertible debt maturities of approximately $1.2 billion through early 2019. These cash needs will likely require Tesla to undertake a near-term capital raise exceeding $2 billion. Moreover, if the company maintains its expected pace of expansion, it will likely need to raise additional capital during the second half of 2019.
Tesla's rating could be lowered further if there are shortfalls from its updated Model 3 production targets. The rating will also be pressured if the company is unable to raise sufficient new capital to cover its late-2018 and early-2019 convertible maturities, and to cover the operating cash consumption that will likely continue into 2019.
The rating could be raised if production rates of the Model 3 meet Tesla's current expectations and if the company maintains good liquidity.
Penny for your thoughts Elon?
Another opportunity to do something good crushed by the ego of the psychopath in charge.
The world is not crying out for a ~$40k electric Festiva; as Chevy has found.
The world also doesn't really need a ~$100k electric Tesla...
The world does need, would buy, and be much easier to manufacture, a $15k electric commuter car.
Electric tech isn't there to replace gas; but electric can beat gas in certain niche areas...the biggest being city driving where, everyday, for millions of engine hours, cars are burning gas SITTING STILL IN TRAFFIC JAMS to/from work...that is where electric cars shine.
This Musk rat has sullied the good name of the most brilliant scientist of the modern era.
Then he went around stealing from every taxpayer in the USA.
What an evil person, which, of course, is why he's financially thriving in the United Satans.
Bonds crashed; were they on auto-pilot?
2018 Elio
Made in Louisianna
Umml elio is deadern' Judas. Just sayin.
Yup was looking at the Elio as a economical , simple grocery getter.
So sad.
Turns out that Elio reached out to The Onion for advertising. This does put the market reaction to Musk hiring Onion writers in some interesting context.
Pretty cool looking. No new news since August 2017 though. That's kind of disappointing.
Tesla Bonds Crash After Moodys Downgrade Due To "Liquidity Pressures"
My response: I will bet there is a LOT of soiled underwear in the front office at TESLA.
But if TESLA is a FRONT COMPANY for IC MONEY LAUNDERING activities, then the IC will find the money and bail out TESLA. If not, then will the last person to leave please turn out the lights.
Tesla Bitcoin and Deutsche Bank are all going to collapse soon!! All are scams!
Two out of three is better than 50-50.
Similar to Monday morning, the PPT will push things back up for a while.
Buy the dip and sell the rip...
But the CEO will be making $5 billion a year.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5302061/Huge-pay-package…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-26/tesla-without-any-doubt-verge…
That means he must be a genius.
Give anyone a few billion in loans and watch their IQ climb. What happened to the fucking world?
Here, have a flamethrower. Works on weeds AND zombies.
"What happened to the fucking world?"
Have you ever played the board game Monopoly?
The money is free, it's not real, and the more of it you get, the more reckless you become with it; it's just a game.
Fuck You, Elon!
Take your flamethrowers and exploding fancy shit and ditch, biaatch!
Writing was on the wall when top execs started leaving to "spend more time with family". Seen it before with a few companies (not as big as Tesla obviously). End result was always liquidation.
last chance to buy before tesla (boring co) gets schumer's tunnel project?
Big Con #1 Theranos got shut down, now nearing the time to shutter #2 .
Where does that put big con #3... Uber?
Maybe Moodys didnt get the memo. Musk wants a $10B compensation package. Better start selling lots of bonds.
Elon, btw, how many White South African farmers have you sponsored for immigration to this country? Any? Just asking.
A penny seems overvalued- mark it zero, dude.
Talking about the future is cheap.
Building it is another matter.
As an unrelated note, investors flocking to Tesla despite positive cash flows and a proven scalable manufacturing model is huge evidence that the market works- for the interests of the Chosen.
Boy, what happened to Stormy Daniels stories? It's like yesterday's news. Her lawyer needs to talk shyt again to get back into the spot light.
Hmmm, 'liquidity pressures'...is that fancy speak for what happens to a person when their 'autonomous' car crashes into a semi or the median of a highway that it thinks is pokeman?
PC speak for bankruptcy.
No dinero!!
Fuck you feel a longs!!!
Once upon a time, there was this company called Tesla.
It went the way of Ringling Brothers & Barnum Bailey circus.
If Tesla dies, there will be more electronic car companies that learned from Tesla's mistakes. Personally I believe it was the height of arrogance to name the company Tesla ... and then not use his technology.