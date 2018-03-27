Tesla Collapses To 12-Month Lows After NTSB Probes California Crash

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 12:52

Tesla shares were under pressure early on but news that The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending two investigators to examine issues raised by a fatal Tesla car crash in California, has smashed the share to their lowest in a year...

As we detailed previously, while driving on Highway 101 near Mountain View, California, a Tesla Model X suffered a gruesome crash when the vehicle hit a carpool lane barrier, leading two more cars to crashing into it, and causing the lithium ion batteries powering the vehicle to ignite and explode, at which point the vehicle burst into flames.

Here are the details according to the Redwood City CHP.

Tesla

 

And now, as Bloomberg reports, the safety board will examine the post-crash fire and steps needed to make the vehicle safe to remove from an accident scene, the agency said in a tweet Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the Tesla’s partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time of the crash, the NTSB said.

As a reminder, the investigation is the second this year involving Tesla by the NTSB, which opens only a handful of highway cases each year. The agency is also examining a Jan. 22 accident in Los Angeles in which a Tesla Model S rammed into the rear of a fire truck parked on a freeway. In that case, the driver told authorities on the scene it was operating under Autopilot.

With bond yields at record highs, Tesla stock investors are rapidly pulling out with the shares now below $290...

This is the lowest level since Elon Musk taunted shorts...

Comments

GUS100CORRINA ParkAveFlasher Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

OBSERVATION: TSLA is an ACCIDENT WAITING TO HAPPEN NO PUN INTENDED.

Remember that TSLA's Market Capitalization is BIGGER than the Ford Motor Company, a real company.

My price target for TSLA based on just P/S ratio alone is $30, NOT $300!!!

Of course, TSLA may survive @ around $300 because it is probably a FRONT COMPANY for "IC" MONEY LAUNDERING OPERATIONS and does not have to be accountable to anyone for anything.

Corruption and EVIL as far as the eye can see with many situations on Wall Street.

GUS100CORRINA VWAndy Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

VWAndy ...

I AGREE WITH YOU COMPLETELY!!!! THE MATH DOES NOT NOW NOR DID IT EVER WORK FOR ELECTRIC CARS.

I have some great sophisticated spreadsheets that prove the point. Two underlying themes in the spreadsheets that are considered:

1. Impact of the ENERGY DENSITY variable in the analysis

2. The "TRUE" COST OF OWNERSHIP, not just some made up numbers.

As of this time, with TSLA in so many ETFs because of its market capitalization size, the markets may NOT be able to handle a precipitous decline in any of these high flyers. We are beyond the point of no return.

Deathrips Looney Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

I find it pretty interesting that a company run by a ((South African)) that has been responsible (but not accountable) for burning people alive in their product put out a product (cars and flame throwers) for burning people alive.

 

Reminds me of moloch.

 

RIPS

ted41776 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

i troll tesla every chance i get, but at this point they're doing a good enough job trolling themselves so i'll just sit back and enjoy the show

e-recep Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

Why are these incomplete programs allowed to drive within the public, endangering lives and disrupting the traffic? Why are they not forced to drive on private property until they are ready for public roads? 

buzzsaw99 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

...the vehicle hit a carpool lane barrier, leading two more cars to crashing into it, and causing the lithium ion batteries powering the vehicle to ignite and explode, at which point the vehicle burst into flames.

that, in a nutshell, is Tesla.

Cardinal Fang Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

Ok, notice the similarities. Tesla slams into tractor trailer, slams into construction barrier, slams into fire truck. slams into carpool lane barrier. Uber slams into pedestrian.

The deal is, that these collisions reveal shortcomings in sensors and programming for shit that is not in the DGPS database.

Plain and simple.

You are on your own in a world of autonomous vehicles, and you will lose.

Bam_Man Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

Who the f**k is willing to pay $290/share for this POS cash-furnace of a company?

In a sane world, it literally should be more like $2.90 a share.

helloimjohnnycat Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

Over-priced products.

It's the government and believer fools rush in.

Nanny-state worshipers will always expect less for more.

No rights, No guns, No freedom, & always-always pay more.

adr Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

The crash showed that the Model X is put together worse than a 1987 Yugo. Where was the "safest car ever made" claims?

The entire front of the car ripped off and ruptured the battery pack. There was no chance of getting away without a catastrophic fire.

Do we know if the car was on Autopilot yet? Did the Autopilot fail to recognize the car pool lane entry?

MusicIsYou Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

I think the idea of self-driving cars on certain highways may work but not on most highways and roads. And lithium batteries are just a bad idea because lithium is too volatile.

TrustbutVerify Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

There is nothing new in what happened in this crash.  The elite and hipsters have decided its an acceptable level of danger.  The rest of us just need to shut-up and move on.  Let them make decisions for our lives.  

Ignore This Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

"It’s unclear whether the Tesla’s partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time of the crash, the NTSB said."
Interesting how the fires that occur in Teslas after crashes destroy the evidence of autonomous driving, isn't it? They could put the storage in a fireproof black box but for some reason do not.

MusicIsYou Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

Here's a thought: quit being so fcking lazy to the point of needing a self-driving car. If you're that fcking lazy you don't need to be going anywhere anyway. On any given day a person can study an road intersection, and make the observation that many people are even too lazy to want to press down their car accelerator. "Awe crap I have to move my foot to the accelerator, oh gosh I was so relaxed sitting in my car bubble."

gearjammers1 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

suppose there is an old white guy out walking his dog - and on the other side of the street there is an old Jew or an Irish walking his dog - and they both walk out in front of the self-driving car at the same time - which person does the car choose to run over ?

tstpilot00101 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

All the Tesla owners competing for a Darwin award! Dont' worry folks, there are plenty to be won. Keep competing for it so we can thin out the gene pool of idiots.

Consuelo Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

I have had plenty experience with defective laptop batteries going non-linear.   Can't imagine what 500 lbs. of them doing the same would be like..