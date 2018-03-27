Tesla Collapses To 12-Month Lows After NTSB Probes California Crash

Tesla shares were under pressure early on but news that The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending two investigators to examine issues raised by a fatal Tesla car crash in California, has smashed the share to their lowest in a year...
As we detailed previously, while driving on Highway 101 near Mountain View, California, a Tesla Model X suffered a gruesome crash when the vehicle hit a carpool lane barrier, leading two more cars to crashing into it, and causing the lithium ion batteries powering the vehicle to ignite and explode, at which point the vehicle burst into flames.
Here are the details according to the Redwood City CHP.
And now, as Bloomberg reports, the safety board will examine the post-crash fire and steps needed to make the vehicle safe to remove from an accident scene, the agency said in a tweet Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the Tesla’s partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time of the crash, the NTSB said.
As a reminder, the investigation is the second this year involving Tesla by the NTSB, which opens only a handful of highway cases each year. The agency is also examining a Jan. 22 accident in Los Angeles in which a Tesla Model S rammed into the rear of a fire truck parked on a freeway. In that case, the driver told authorities on the scene it was operating under Autopilot.
With bond yields at record highs, Tesla stock investors are rapidly pulling out with the shares now below $290...
This is the lowest level since Elon Musk taunted shorts...
Stormy weather in Shortville ...— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2017
The only winning move is to not play.
… Stormy weather in Shortville
Stormy? Daniels? Again? ;-)
Looney
In reply to The only winning move is to… by VWAndy
Stormy Shorts, sounds like another hooker
In reply to … by Looney
OBSERVATION: TSLA is an ACCIDENT WAITING TO HAPPEN NO PUN INTENDED.
Remember that TSLA's Market Capitalization is BIGGER than the Ford Motor Company, a real company.
My price target for TSLA based on just P/S ratio alone is $30, NOT $300!!!
Of course, TSLA may survive @ around $300 because it is probably a FRONT COMPANY for "IC" MONEY LAUNDERING OPERATIONS and does not have to be accountable to anyone for anything.
Corruption and EVIL as far as the eye can see with many situations on Wall Street.
In reply to Stormy Shorts, sounds like… by ParkAveFlasher
The math on electrick cars never worked no matter what battery is used. I did all the math and built a little TD powered VW fastback.
In reply to OBSERVATION: TSLA is an… by GUS100CORRINA
VWAndy ...
I AGREE WITH YOU COMPLETELY!!!! THE MATH DOES NOT NOW NOR DID IT EVER WORK FOR ELECTRIC CARS.
I have some great sophisticated spreadsheets that prove the point. Two underlying themes in the spreadsheets that are considered:
1. Impact of the ENERGY DENSITY variable in the analysis
2. The "TRUE" COST OF OWNERSHIP, not just some made up numbers.
As of this time, with TSLA in so many ETFs because of its market capitalization size, the markets may NOT be able to handle a precipitous decline in any of these high flyers. We are beyond the point of no return.
In reply to The math on electrick cars… by VWAndy
If tptb wanted to pull the rug out on the global economy it would only take a few companies like Tesla and Amazon tanking to do it.
In reply to VWAndy … by GUS100CORRINA
Tesla COLLAPSES. So will the US.
The CURSE is relentless.
In reply to If tptb wanted to pull the… by VWAndy
I find it pretty interesting that a company run by a ((South African)) that has been responsible (but not accountable) for burning people alive in their product put out a product (cars and flame throwers) for burning people alive.
Reminds me of moloch.
RIPS
In reply to … by Looney
Hey, at least he didn't necklace anyone. Right...?
In reply to I find it pretty interesting… by Deathrips
I'm pretty sure strip mining lithium for the batteries has a dramatic environmental impact. Far more than any traditional vehicle. When the poor and downtrodden revolt, these virtue signaling planet killers will be killed first!
For the children!
In reply to The only winning move is to… by VWAndy
... For the children!
"Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!"
Looney ;-)
BTW… Try playing “Another Brick In The Wall” and “Dueling Banjos” at the same time – they fit perfectly!
In reply to I'm pretty sure strip mining… by NVTRIC
Tesla cars might have the biggest carbon footprint of any car maker. An them batteries are going to become an ecological catastrophe like those Russian composite cars.
In reply to I'm pretty sure strip mining… by NVTRIC
Yes play. But only play on the short side. Short the hell out of this overpriced uneconomic piece of shit.
In reply to The only winning move is to… by VWAndy
That's a shame.
;0
This is not a game of fundamentals.
Uh, shit returning to shit IS fundamental......
In reply to This is not a game of… by VWAndy
Tesla is one sweet government contract from being in the black.
In reply to Uh, shit returning to shit… by jcaz
i troll tesla every chance i get, but at this point they're doing a good enough job trolling themselves so i'll just sit back and enjoy the show
dp
Burn it to the ground.
Tesla? Apple Fags and Posers.
Burn it to the ground!!!!
A greenie for "posers". I guess things have been fake since I was but a wee lad. Remember "New Wave" music?
In reply to Tesla? Apple Fags and Posers. by ZENDOG
Were the occupants BBQ-ed?
Why are these incomplete programs allowed to drive within the public, endangering lives and disrupting the traffic? Why are they not forced to drive on private property until they are ready for public roads?
Musk will find a way to get out of this mess. He is inventing rockets to fly him to Mars.
Didn't know battery powered cars could go fast enough to crash.
...the vehicle hit a carpool lane barrier, leading two more cars to crashing into it, and causing the lithium ion batteries powering the vehicle to ignite and explode, at which point the vehicle burst into flames.
that, in a nutshell, is Tesla.
Ok, notice the similarities. Tesla slams into tractor trailer, slams into construction barrier, slams into fire truck. slams into carpool lane barrier. Uber slams into pedestrian.
The deal is, that these collisions reveal shortcomings in sensors and programming for shit that is not in the DGPS database.
Plain and simple.
You are on your own in a world of autonomous vehicles, and you will lose.
Who the f**k is willing to pay $290/share for this POS cash-furnace of a company?
In a sane world, it literally should be more like $2.90 a share.
Without the fiat magic its prolly a penny stock.
In reply to Who the f**k is willing to… by Bam_Man
Over-priced products.
It's the government and believer fools rush in.
Nanny-state worshipers will always expect less for more.
No rights, No guns, No freedom, & always-always pay more.
The crash showed that the Model X is put together worse than a 1987 Yugo. Where was the "safest car ever made" claims?
The entire front of the car ripped off and ruptured the battery pack. There was no chance of getting away without a catastrophic fire.
Do we know if the car was on Autopilot yet? Did the Autopilot fail to recognize the car pool lane entry?
I think the idea of self-driving cars on certain highways may work but not on most highways and roads. And lithium batteries are just a bad idea because lithium is too volatile.
There is nothing new in what happened in this crash. The elite and hipsters have decided its an acceptable level of danger. The rest of us just need to shut-up and move on. Let them make decisions for our lives.
A good Drone is a dead Drone.
A good Autonomous Car is a dead Autonomous Car.
In reply to There is nothing new in what… by TrustbutVerify
"It’s unclear whether the Tesla’s partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time of the crash, the NTSB said."
Interesting how the fires that occur in Teslas after crashes destroy the evidence of autonomous driving, isn't it? They could put the storage in a fireproof black box but for some reason do not.
Tesla has every bit of data collected in real time. They might even have video of the last seconds of your life.
In reply to "It’s unclear whether the… by Ignore This
Here's a thought: quit being so fcking lazy to the point of needing a self-driving car. If you're that fcking lazy you don't need to be going anywhere anyway. On any given day a person can study an road intersection, and make the observation that many people are even too lazy to want to press down their car accelerator. "Awe crap I have to move my foot to the accelerator, oh gosh I was so relaxed sitting in my car bubble."
#DeleteTesla
suppose there is an old white guy out walking his dog - and on the other side of the street there is an old Jew or an Irish walking his dog - and they both walk out in front of the self-driving car at the same time - which person does the car choose to run over ?
I, ROBOT......
In reply to suppose there is an old… by gearjammers1
All the Tesla owners competing for a Darwin award! Dont' worry folks, there are plenty to be won. Keep competing for it so we can thin out the gene pool of idiots.
It took the fire dept hours to put out the battery fire. There will have to be some safety changes for that.
Yeah, like how about we just ban the damn things. That will take care of itself when Tesla goes bankrupt in August (the current predicted month based on current cash burn).
In reply to It took the fire dept hours… by Smerf
I have had plenty experience with defective laptop batteries going non-linear. Can't imagine what 500 lbs. of them doing the same would be like..