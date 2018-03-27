Think It Can't Happen Here? Austin Bomber's Capture Exposes Depth Of US Surveillance State

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson via SHTFplan.com,
Many have argued that there is neither a surveillance state, nor a concerted effort to disarm the public door-to-door, house by house, etc. Some of these are far-leftists, masquerading as conservatives..... trying to appear “skeptically cynical.”
We’ll “game” the thought, to bring everyone back from opacity to transparency.
The Communists, Marxists, Leftists, Progressives, Liberals, Democrats, and their ilk deliberately try to disguise the true objectives as outlined in the Planks of the Communist Party…passing themselves off as “middle-ground” in their stances.
By denigrating the concept of an imminent surveillance state and ridiculing it, they draw conservatives who are still undecided (“fringe elements”) out of being proponents of the idea…further weakening and obfuscating people’s awareness.
The movement of the groups mentioned never ceases: It hasn’t ceased with the fall of the Berlin Wall and subsequent reunification of Germany in 1990, nor the fall of the Soviet Union…more a “restructuring” than a fall…in 1992. The Communists are alive and well, operating within the United States at the lowest levels of society, and at the highest levels of government. We’ll stay with “Communists” as the label, as they are the end-state and will purge all the others who aren’t in complete lock step with them. They are Communists.
That being mentioned, as they craft their narratives and lie openly upon the television, radio, and within the newspapers, there is a subtle, devious operation going on right before your eyes:
The emplacement of a complete surveillance state of cameras and listening devices, all a part of the “wondrous internet of things.”
For that last paraphrase, thank David Petraeus... former head of the CIA (in name only) yet without the technical alacrity to avoid the very thing he lauded... and hence, his downfall via Paula Bridewell. Thanks, Dave, for your erstwhile contribution to crafting the surveillance state. Dave serves as the prime example: no matter how much of a “big hitter” toward the NWO (New World Order) a globalist or establishmentarian one is, they are always expendable.
The surveillance state has just been proven with the recent string of bombings in Austin, Texas where the protagonist blew himself up when he was tailed and cornered. This article was released by AP, written by Paul J. Weber on 3/22/18, and it seems to have escaped much notice. I am providing an excerpt that is almost the full article. When you read it, you will see why it is so important. Here it is:
How Police Finally Found the Austin Bomber
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The suspected Austin bomber is dead after terrorizing Texas’ capital city for three weeks. And in the end the manhunt wasn’t cracked by hundreds of phoned-in tips, the big pot of reward money or police pleading to the bomber through TV.
One of the largest bombing investigations in the U.S. since the Boston Marathon attacks in 2013 came to an intense close early Wednesday when authorities say they moved in on Mark Anthony Conditt at an interstate hotel. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Conditt blew himself up after running his sport utility vehicle into a ditch.
Here is what’s known about how authorities finally zeroed in on the suspected bomber after 19 days, two dead victims and more than 1,000 calls of suspicious packages around the city:
GETTING THE BOMBER ON CAMERA
Conditt had been careful to avoid cameras before entering a FedEx store in southwest Austin this week disguised in a blond wig and gloves, said U.S. House Homeland Security chairman Michael McCaul. The Austin congressman had been briefed by police, the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
McCaul said going into the store was Conditt’s “fatal mistake.” He said authorities previously had leads on a red truck and that the surveillance video from the FedEx store — where Conditt is believed to have dropped off an explosive package destined for an Austin address — allowed investigators to identify him and the truck.
Said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, “I’m not sure how much they narrowed him down to an exact person of who he was before he went into that FedEx store.”
TRACKING THE CELLPHONE
At the FedEx store, McCaul said investigators got from surveillance the truck license plate that linked the vehicle to Conditt, which in turn gave authorities a cellphone number they could track. McCaul said Conditt had powered down his phone for “quite some time” but that police closed in when he switched it back on.
“He turned it on, it pinged, and then the chased ensued,” McCaul said.
Abbott said police were able to closely monitor Conditt and his movements for about 24 hours before his death. The governor said the phone number was used to tie Conditt to bombing sites around Austin.
“The suspect’s cellphone number showed up at each of the bombing sites as well as some key locations that helped them connect him to the crime,” Abbott said.
BUYING BOMB-MAKING MATERIALS
Authorities say they also tracked down Conditt, a 23-year-old unemployed college dropout, through witness accounts and other purchases, including at a Home Depot where McCaul said the suspect bought nails and other bomb-making materials.
Abbott said Conditt’s purchases at the Home Depot also included five “CHILDREN AT PLAY” signs, one of which was used to rig a tripwire that was set off by two men Sunday in a southwest Austin neighborhood. One of them was walking and the other was riding a bike.
William Grote told The Associated Press that his grandson was one of the victims and had nails embedded in his legs from Sunday’s explosion.
The batteries to power the bomb were purchased through the internet, McCaul said.
STILL PUTTING TOGETHER A PROFILE
The initial bomber profile sketched out by FBI behavioral scientists was that he was most likely a white male, McCaul said. And while that part was right, the congressman said, a full psychological profile won’t come together until investigators have time to comb through Conditt’s writings and social media posts.
Conditt’s motive is not clear. But on Wednesday, police discovered a 25-minute video recording on a cellphone found with Conditt, which Manley said he considers a “confession” to the bombings. Manley said it described the differences among the bombs in great detail.”
Obviously, someone made a big mistake in revealing this information to the stultified, oblivious public... that self-same public of “We the People” that has the right to know, and yet doesn’t understand what is happening.
Worse: The public doesn’t care what’s happening.
Let’s summarize what these main points mean, for those of you who docare:
The cellular telephone is nothing more than a tracking device…as mentioned, it “pings” its position and gives away the location of the owner…along with all of his vital information in the file… every four seconds.
The cell phone’s location is tied into the location of every camera, public and private that has a tie-in to the CCTV system monitored by law enforcement in the fusion centers…from the Happy Burger parking lot cameras to the cameras mounted at the intersections in cities, towns, and suburbs. As the happy cell phone passes these locations, the movement is tracked in real time, and recorded.
Granted, they had a suspect, but they can review all of the cameras at any business at any given time…to show what Joe the Plumber-turned-bomber may be purchasing at the friendly store…and they can tie that film in with real-time with the cell phone.
The vehicle is also the “buddy” of the police and the surveillance establishment. They take pictures and film of the license plate, the car, and glimpses of Joe the Plumber driving it…corroborated by the happy, ever-pinging cellular telephone (the tracking device).
All this data for everyone’s movements is recorded, catalogued, and stored…stored away for an indefinite period of time (forever) until the information is needed as evidence or in an investigation. Investigation! Doesn’t that sound exciting? Guess what? Everyone is being investigated, and all of the data on everyone is kept.
Purchases! Everybody has to buy things, stuff, etc. Every time you pull up to the gas pump, the car is photographed. The POS (point of sale) at the register tabulates and inventories everything, tying it in to the gas pump, with a picture of Joe and whatever form of fiat he used to pay for the gas and bag of chips. Purchases track in real time, access whatever form of payment you use, tying you in with others…if you use your spouse’s credit card, for example.
Cops have license plate/tag readers that can read hundreds of different plates, categorizing all of them in accordance with sensitive data that may have nothing to do with driving upon the roads or their record with the vehicle.
Every Internet search, every purchase, every query, every e-mail is saved and read/tabulated into the overall matrix that assesses the potential for an individual to be “harmful” and stored…to be matched against the subject’s behavior and movements at a later date. Systems are already in place that analyze keystrokes for the comparison and narrowing down of who the typist is.
Every library sign-out…film, music, or book…is saved and kept for future reference.
Biometrics are making the “fingerprint” even more specific…with eye to eye distances, ear shapes, and gaits measured. Any exposed portion of the skin, and the movement and function of the limbs is analyzed and recorded.
Every piece of mail is scanned to save sender and recipient’s addresses and (of course) purchases are recorded within the company and matched against what is sent out and to whom.
Satellites can target and surveil in real time and tie in to all of the little devices just mentioned.
Laptop computers can be traced in accordance with the purchaser’s information from the POS and onward…and the laptops record, photograph, and film as well as putting forth a “ping” of their own…especially when connected to the Internet. All laptop use is matched and corresponded to other places of business (their cameras, etc.)
Association: when you’re on your laptop, and here come Smiling Sam and Brother Bob, each with pinging cell phones…letting the authorities know that in that moment of time (Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time”) Sam and Bob were right in front of you. Later they can haul both of them in to corroborate that you were on your laptop in front of HappyBurger at whatever date or time they have on record.
This excerpt shows that all of these items are in place. Yes, they are surveilling you…are watching all of us. The surveillance is not ubiquitous yet. Not yet. It will be, and soon. They utilized every feature mentioned above to find the bomber. Great. Society has triumphed, and the mad bomber has met his end.
But has society really triumphed? That article gives you insight into how the cage is almost completed…the construction is just about finished. What requires further thought is what they will do with this surveillance once it is in place and ubiquitous. Just a few further thoughts for your consideration. You may want to watch what you place into your e-mails and comments. There are techies in the Puzzle Palace and at Ft. Meade whose function is identifying the commenters.
Don’t place anything on the Internet that can come back and bite you later. The most effective means of exchange are not on the Internet when it comes to information. Blogs, writers, and commenters have already been “marginalized” and their effectiveness diminished because it is an open source. Your true effectiveness in getting things done is at the “grass roots” level…locally, in small groups for discussion. Your “tool of transmission” is a manual typewriter. Need copies? Get back to Carbon paper. There won’t be a recording of what you copied at your FriendlyCopy center…the one with your information in real-time, right under the eye of the happy surveillance camera in the corner.
The one that superficially is to make sure you don’t take more than 1 or 2 paper clips…but manages to send the fusion centers every bit of data they need to match up their culprit (the copier) to the scene of the crime. They’ll also match up his credit card at the register, tally up his total purchases and copies over a period of time, and get plenty of information as it films him walking through the store and out the door.
Bottom line: we’re all “guilty” according to laws they haven’t even written yet. It is all about building a case against the average citizen. If you’re not the wolves, then you’re one of the cattle, in their eyes.
It will become worse. Much, much worse. If you doubt it and do not take necessary precautions, you may find out it exists when they come knocking on the door. It may already be too late, and their song is “We’ve Only Just Begun,” by Karen Carpenter…. but not to smile. They’ve been doing that for years, as they have taken our taxes to craft the very cages that are almost completed. The next step? Not hard to figure out, and it has happened before…as history repeats itself. Think “Solzhenitsyn,” and think of tomorrow.
Conspiracy theory
Austin Bomber was FF to regulate explosives for the coming domestic war
Author is a psyop.
In reply to Conspiracy theory… by IridiumRebel
That's nothing compared to ARGUS. Where they can have a drone circle a city at 15,000' and record the movements of every person and every vehicle in real time or play back at will..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0p4BQ1XzwDg
In reply to Author is a psyop. by Lost in translation
There is a much bigger eye in the sky recording it all:
https://sumofthyword.com/2013/03/06/book-of-life/
In reply to That's nothing compared to… by Stackers
Here's some surveillance for the Deep State
In reply to Eye in the sky by mobius8curve
Oy Vey !
I wanna work in surveillance industry now.
Giggity Giggity Goo!
In reply to Surveilance by Leakanthrophy
nearby town just got a dhs grant to build a tower with a bunch of cameras -- so they could spy on/record every movement in the whole city
In reply to Oy Vey !… by Schlomo Shekelstein
Oh, they're surveilling my comments on blogs? Well...
Ahem...
Hey, all you NSA/ CIA/ Deep State people... FUCK YOU! That is all.
In reply to nearby town just got a dhs… by cheka
Anyone who clicks on this article to read it gets flagged
Anyone who comments gets double-flagged.
In reply to Oy Vey !… by Schlomo Shekelstein
Are you making threats?
In reply to Anyone who clicks on this… by Perimetr
I'm pretty sure everyone who's on ZH will be on their "gold star citizen" list.
In reply to Anyone who clicks on this… by Perimetr
So the 4th amendment is officially dead. Pretty soon the Bill of Rights will be taught as a failed experiment in revisionist Historical indoctrination class. Let's go over the scorecard shall we? 1st, about done, under attack. 2nd, under full attack. 3rd, gone. 4th, dead. 5th, still alive but considered an admission of guilt. 6th, gone. 7th, half dead. 8th, dead along with 9 & 10.
In reply to Eye in the sky by mobius8curve
i think, but not sure, that you just typed a hate crime
In reply to So the 4th amendment is… by Mr. Universe
No, he didn't mention Israel, a glaring error. Or was that deliberate? Can't blame him if he has career plans.
In reply to i think, but not sure, that… by cheka
Yes. Crisis. Trump is swamp draining. PLEASE SUPPORT TRUMP. Keep up pressure on resisting their censorship. All behemoths ....See:
Mar 28 2018 00:03:07 (EDT) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ 462
Why did Kim travel to China?
Why was travel impossible in the past?
What changed?
What constitutes the need for a F2F meeting v. secured call?
What US publicly traded co. previously entered N. Korea to establish comms?
Think logically.
WHY DID GOOG VISIT N KOREA?
WHY WOULD THE FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO [HIMSELF] OF GOOG/ALPHABET PERSONALLY ATTEND?
Who is Sergey Brin?
Where was Sergey born?
Track the 'FAMILY' - IMPORTANT.
Think COLD WAR.
Think KGB.
US, China, N Korea [3].
FACEBOOK data dump?
Who made it public?
Who sold shares -30 days from announcement?
You can't imagine the magnitude of this.
Constitutional CRISIS.
Twitter coming soon.
GOOG coming soon.
AMAZON coming soon.
MICROSOFT coming soon.
+12
Current censorship all relates to push for power [mid-terms].
LAST STAND.
Election FRAUD cases OPEN - DOJ [many].
Follow the FAMILY.
Follow resignations [Business/Gov't].
BIDEN/CHINA VERY IMPORTANT MARKER.
Who made it public?
Who really made it public?
Who is making it all public?
WE ARE THE GATEKEEPERS OF ALL [BY ALL WE MEAN ALL] INFORMATION.
U1>CAN>EU>RUSSIA>IRAN>NK>SYRIA>PAK>>>
IRAN NEXT.
$700B - MILITARY [THIS YEAR].
WHY IS THE MILITARY SO IMPORTANT?
RE_READ ALL.
NATIONAL SECURITY.
NATIONAL SECURITY.
These people are STUPID.
Art of the Deal.
TIDAL WAVE INCOMING.
BUCKLE UP
Q
In reply to So the 4th amendment is… by Mr. Universe
You mean like this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNiie_zmSr8
In reply to Eye in the sky by mobius8curve
Same as it ever was, it's just technology has advanced. Ted Kacynski knew all this and his methods evaded it.
In reply to That's nothing compared to… by Stackers
Author is correct. What they are implementing in gun grab states today is waiting for you and your spouse to leave your residence and be 20 minutes away. This is when the gun grab teams will bust down your door and take your firearms. They have been doing it for years. The MSM and conservative press never talk about it ...
In reply to Author is a psyop. by Lost in translation
Conditt was already on the FBI database, as are all these killers. So far, no explanation how this guy learned to rig these bombs. Of course, he was a lone wolf, as all these guys are. No such thing as a conspiracy involving a team.
In reply to Conspiracy theory… by IridiumRebel
Yes: when the forensics and background are lite and MSM coverage fierce, one needs to stop and wait for fill-in data.
Maybe this was to distract from latest handful of poorly-staged incidents; to get the MSM news cycle advanced.
In reply to Conditt was already on the… by junction
The initial bomber profile sketched out by FBI behavioral scientists was that he was most likely a white male
He was a lone wolf because white people are often individualists. Whitey is less likely to conform than say, north east asians.
Also, the fourth ice ages taught white people to do long range planning. Setting up targets, scoping out, getting supplies in advance - that is all white man stuff. An Asian (who also survived fourth ice ages) can also do long range planning, but tends to bow down and conform.
One of my in-laws has been hypnotized by her facebook crowd to think white men are evil, and brought up this subject, and was shocked when I said it was due to long range planning and high intelligence. Reality has a way of backfiring.
I also informed her that the Police did not easily catch negroes involved in DC Sniper attacks, because Police had profiled for a white man. It has long been known that white men are profiled for this type of crime.
Liberal heads explode because they think all people are the same, yet simultaneously white men are evil.
Negroes tend to not do long range planning, their crimes are more opportunistic and spontaneous without a long time preference. This trait is easily observable in crime statistics.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D.C._sniper_attacks
In reply to Conditt was already on the… by junction
the fact that he could build a bomb is a pretty good tipoff
In reply to The initial bomber profile… by MEFOBILLS
This ain't news.
Guy raped and killed a women in Australia, easy catch when he drove past a remote cell tower at 2am in the morning with her dead in the trunk and her phone pings the tower at the same time as his.
This bastard always draws me in about 3 or 4 paragraphs before I think “who the hell is writing this bs?”.
then I see it. J Johnson, the Broke Back mountain partner of Mac Salvo.
F me..
Only this time, he is dead accurate.
In reply to This bastard always draws me… by 44_shooter
There was a TV show on network channel last year, or year before. It was a fugitive show. People had one hour to get their gear and try and not be caught. It was an interesting show. Of course it didn't stay on the air. I am guessing they were giving out too much information.
CBS show, "Hunted." Yes, of course it has a wiki page: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hunted_(2017_TV_series)
Yep, that was a great show.
In reply to There was a TV show on… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
And this is news how ?
I'd say pretty basic & obvious police work in this day and age...
And, of course, ZH uses our likes and dislikes to build a profile. And do they sell the data? Hey, profit without honor is still money in the bank.
best audience on the net. be fools not to
In reply to And, of course, ZH uses our… by Koba the Dread
Oh no, tell me it's not a surveillance state. Where's Superman when we need him? I need a hero
I'm holdin out for a hero to the end of night....
Where's our hero, where are the Wonder Twins, or where are the Thunder Cats?
I see it this way. After nuclear war, the swamp will have been drained.
Overlapping redundancy kiddies.
Where have all the good men gone
And where are all the gods
Where's the streetwise hercules
To fight the rising odds
God, what a pathetic country, everybody kicking their arms and legs laying there whining like big babies.
Who knew a visit to home depot to pick up nails and some children at play signs was a reason to suspect a bombing plot.
Who writes these narratives and is their obvious belief in the public's ignorance justified? I guess so, since the majority of people eat it up like hogs at the trough.
Does it really matter? They're waiting for Batman and Robin, or perhaps Popeye to save them. Quite frankly these articles are stupid, and fall on the ground after hardly gaining any lift.
In reply to Who knew a visit to home… by greven40
All the survelliance is an attempt by the "children of the devil" to imitate God's omnipresence and omnipotence. A cheap knockoff by deceivers. Cheap results that is, not cost.
The devil's herd.
In reply to All the survelliance is an… by greven40
Left or right does not matter. The game is controlled by the Neocons who are ex Trotskyites turned right wing. Their stooges include Mccain, Clintons, Bushes, Sanders Trump Obama etc .
The Neocons want a one world dictatorship and they could not care less who they use to get there.
Try and understand what an atheistic Jew is. These guys are the some baddies. Then add a few International bankers.
Oh wow they can really track cell phones?! No shit Sherlock. Hey dipshit author, why don´t you break the big story on how Facebook is spying on you, and giving your info to the government.
Hasn't this author watched any of the LAW TeeVee shows the last bunch of years? Criminal Minds? Law and Order? Blue Bloods? Law and Order SVU? Law and Order Criminal Intent? All these things he talks about are used on these shows. It's pretty public when TeeVee shows show us this stuff.
Hey, if you're not doing anything wrong, you got nothing to worry about. If you are, RUN! ;-)
It's the way it is now. Ain't gonna change.
To whom exactly is this supposed to be news? SOP law enforcement work.
You have to be mighty ignorant to not know that these capabilities exist. The only relevant question is what should be allowed for law enforcement to access without a warrant?
"Yeah, but don't you know, it is all for your safety and your own good. And that of your children (remember, we know where they go to school....). If you have nothing to hide then you have nothing to fear. Why do you even question this? Perhaps we should keep an eye on you for even doubting this...."
Eventually, the goal is that the population becomes self censoring and self correcting. They want to create the perfect panopticon.
A profound feeling came over me in 1987 as though some sweeping blanket now covered the entire USA. This feeling has never lifted. Inventors require privacy and having lost this many new and great ideas will be shelved until the totally paranoid, nosy, government/corporations start minding its own damn business. Creepy sick people spying on others is just another mental illness issue willfully ignored. Oh, I'm the one with a problem? Surveillance has a cost we have yet to fully grasp. Do you feel secure in your place and papers?
At this rate they'll soon be serving "old" people at your favorite fast food dump!
"far-leftists, masquerading as conservatives"
More dip-shit labels in a sea of dip-shit labels.
Author doesn't have a fucking clue what the history is of the words he's using.
I'm both far-left and far-right in an accurate historical sense.
Now go skull-fuck yourself.