Treasury Yield Curve Crushed To New Cycle Lows

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:50

Treasury yields are cratering today after spiking higher with stocks yesterday with the long-end dramatically outperforming, flattening the yield curve to near 10-year cycle lows...

Bond yields are well below yesterday's lows, leading stocks lower...

 

The yield curve is plunging...

 

Set for the flattest close since October 2007...

asteroids Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

It's pretty obvious that the FED along with the boyz are moving the markets where they want them. They are looking forward to fall and have a game plan.

Truth Eater Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

They can't keep using that trick and expect it always to work.  They have been pumping bonds to keep interest rates low when the stocks look so heavy they are about to crash through the thin ice.  Increasingly, there is a delay and diminishing of returns with this game.  Stock buybacks, though strong, will not carry the day.

monopoly Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

I do not think the Fed or any other entity is orchastrating these movements. It is the end of the absurd cycle that has lasted way to long for all the wrong reasons. The Fed is trapped, we all know that here, there is nothing they can do to rectify the terrifying maze they have created. 

It will all unwind and we will revert to reality over the next couple of years. These markets are unstable and it will not take much of a catalyst to dismantle every market. Thank goodness we have all those hedge fund managers and mutual fund portfolio strategists to guide us safely through this bear market. Oh wait.... 60% of them have been around for 8 years or less. Oh Shit!

So glad I stacked. 

Truth Eater monopoly Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

The central banks can buy all stocks and all bonds with the wonderful dollars, yen, yuan, and euros that they fabricate laboriously on their computers.  Look at Japan- owning 70% of ETF stocks.  Of course, if we could ever really audit the Fed, we might be surprised to see what they have done through their member banks and off-shore accounts.

Hubbs truthseeker69 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

 

Voted evil bankers.

This sounds like a very off the wall question, but I wonder if anyone has written about or performed a scholarly analysis of the correlation, if any, between the number of times a politician gets re-elected and the level of fiat money creation during the time of his/her term. This could even go back centuries since the advent of fiat currency.

 

My simple theory is that it is difficult for a politician to keep getting re-elected in an honest money (gold/silver coinage) monetary system because he simply  can't pay for his promises to ensure his re-election,  only under a fiat system.

My definition,therefore, of a politician: One who seeks re-election.

If you have honest money, you don't need these calls for  "term limits."  Telling a politician to advocate for term limits legislation is like telling him not to take another breath.

In a fiat system, politicians can in theory, pay for their promises to get them re-elected because it allows them, at least in the short term, a means to pay for them, and the longer the politician manages to stay in office, the more a corporate bribery magnet he becomes. In a quid pro quo, favorable laws get written for the big corporations, the politician gets rich from the kickbacks and bribes, and  before you know it, a full-blown fascist state exists

sama81 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

FED is, once again, manipulating Trsy Market to get the Treasury's auctions sold at better prices.  You and I would go to jail if we did that.

Yen Cross Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

  Good lord, there's only like 23 basis points difference between the 30 and 10 year yields.

  Once the S&P punches through the 200 day average, [almost there] it's going to drag the Dow and Nasdaq right down with it.