Treasury Yield Curve Crushed To New Cycle Lows

Treasury yields are cratering today after spiking higher with stocks yesterday with the long-end dramatically outperforming, flattening the yield curve to near 10-year cycle lows...
Bond yields are well below yesterday's lows, leading stocks lower...
The yield curve is plunging...
Set for the flattest close since October 2007...
It's pretty obvious that the FED along with the boyz are moving the markets where they want them. They are looking forward to fall and have a game plan.
"Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!" (flames, smoke, more flames and smoke).
In reply to It's pretty obvious that the… by asteroids
They can't keep using that trick and expect it always to work. They have been pumping bonds to keep interest rates low when the stocks look so heavy they are about to crash through the thin ice. Increasingly, there is a delay and diminishing of returns with this game. Stock buybacks, though strong, will not carry the day.
Oh please, wishful thinking on your part. They can do whatever they please. They've got the power.
In reply to They can't keep using that… by Truth Eater
Sure, with direct stock purchases. But the game changed about 3 months ago. If they go back to the old game, the market goes to the moon and then we get a nuke crash in October.
In reply to Oh please, wishful thinking… by Belrev
Rates have dropped for 30+ years; I expect at least a few years of "bottoming" in the yield arena....the bull run in treasuries has run it's course.
In reply to Sure, with direct stock… by Truth Eater
Observation: THE SHORT SQUEEZE IN THE TREASURY MARKET IS ON!!!!
Lot of BLOOD will be in the STREET!!!! TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS are involved!!!
In reply to Sure, with direct stock… by Truth Eater
Until we're havin a shot of Tequila and watchin Mushroom Cloud formations, doesn't this rotate money even more into Stocks?
In reply to Observation: THE SHORT… by GUS100CORRINA
"We were inverted."- Goose
cough- "Bullshit."- Jerome "Iceman" Powell
maverick..."That's right Ice...I am dangerous!"
ice..."no response, just a visual jaw snap and mimed bite at maverick"
many gay men sitting riveted at this scene with moon faced smiles all over their face---
In reply to "We were inverted."- Goose… by Juggernaut x2
^^^ hahahaha I totally forgot that scene. Thanks for the laugh.
Maverick "the list is long and distinguished"
Iceman "Yea, so's my johnson."
In reply to maverick..."That's right Ice… by Snaffew
that one's even better---
In reply to ^^^ hahahaha I totally… by American Psycho
told you...
10yields plunge below 2.8%
inflation isn't happening
stocks will selloff as inflation trades start to reversing
inflation IS happening, the illusion game goes on.
In reply to told you… by davatankool
I do not think the Fed or any other entity is orchastrating these movements. It is the end of the absurd cycle that has lasted way to long for all the wrong reasons. The Fed is trapped, we all know that here, there is nothing they can do to rectify the terrifying maze they have created.
It will all unwind and we will revert to reality over the next couple of years. These markets are unstable and it will not take much of a catalyst to dismantle every market. Thank goodness we have all those hedge fund managers and mutual fund portfolio strategists to guide us safely through this bear market. Oh wait.... 60% of them have been around for 8 years or less. Oh Shit!
So glad I stacked.
The central banks can buy all stocks and all bonds with the wonderful dollars, yen, yuan, and euros that they fabricate laboriously on their computers. Look at Japan- owning 70% of ETF stocks. Of course, if we could ever really audit the Fed, we might be surprised to see what they have done through their member banks and off-shore accounts.
In reply to I do not think the Fed or… by monopoly
The plates are starting to wobble. Spin Faster Janet Powell. Spin !!!!!
WHAT CAME FIRST:
>EVIL BANKERS
>EVIL GOVERNMENT
Voted evil bankers.
This sounds like a very off the wall question, but I wonder if anyone has written about or performed a scholarly analysis of the correlation, if any, between the number of times a politician gets re-elected and the level of fiat money creation during the time of his/her term. This could even go back centuries since the advent of fiat currency.
My simple theory is that it is difficult for a politician to keep getting re-elected in an honest money (gold/silver coinage) monetary system because he simply can't pay for his promises to ensure his re-election, only under a fiat system.
My definition,therefore, of a politician: One who seeks re-election.
If you have honest money, you don't need these calls for "term limits." Telling a politician to advocate for term limits legislation is like telling him not to take another breath.
In a fiat system, politicians can in theory, pay for their promises to get them re-elected because it allows them, at least in the short term, a means to pay for them, and the longer the politician manages to stay in office, the more a corporate bribery magnet he becomes. In a quid pro quo, favorable laws get written for the big corporations, the politician gets rich from the kickbacks and bribes, and before you know it, a full-blown fascist state exists
In reply to WHAT CAME FIRST: … by truthseeker69
I can't wait to hear the bullshit fake news narrative today. Blame it all on fuckbook.
Dennis Gartman is probably 2/3rd's the way through a bottle Bombay Blue.
This getting pile drived > Nasdaq Futures 6,531.25 -242.25 -3.58%
FED is, once again, manipulating Trsy Market to get the Treasury's auctions sold at better prices. You and I would go to jail if we did that.
Good lord, there's only like 23 basis points difference between the 30 and 10 year yields.
Once the S&P punches through the 200 day average, [almost there] it's going to drag the Dow and Nasdaq right down with it.