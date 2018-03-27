Twitter Tanks After Citron Warns "Wait Til Congress Finds Out About This"

Twitter stock is down over 5% following a report from Citron Research that exposes a major potential problem for the social media company...
Alongside Facebook and Google, Twitter is now being hauled in by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to a hearing on data privacy on April 10.
Wait until the Senate finds out that:
Twitter Will Generate $400 million THIS YEAR, by just selling user data. Not advertising.
How important is Data Licensing to Twitter? The Scary Answer
In 2017, ad revenue declined to $2.11 billion from $2.25 billion in the prior year while data licensing revenue grew to $333 million from $282 million in the prior year.
TWTR CFO Ned Segal on Q4’17 earnings call last month that data licensing is “a really high margin business”. TWTR generated $333 million in data licensing revenue in 2017.
If we assume 100% margin, this segment accounts for almost 80% of total profits.
Twitter makes this money from selling user data even from private messages — and yes a lot of “dick picks”. To see the underbelly of Twitter just watch this undercover investigation done by James O’Keefe and other Project Veritas reporters:
https://www.projectveritas.com/2018/01/15/hidden-camera-hundreds-of-twitter-employees-paid-to-view-everything-you-post-online-including-private-sex-messages/
Dynamics Are In Place to Short Twitter
Twitter’s valuation gap with FB and GOOGL has widened to largest spread ever. On 2018 P/E (ex-cash), FB and GOOGL trade @ 16-17x vs. TWTR @ 50x.
Over the last year, insiders have sold/surrendered almost $300 million of stock. The last time there was this much insider selling was in 2015 when the stock was $50 and then preceded to fall to $14 over the next year.
Short interest is at all-time lows at 4.6%
Acquisition by another party is far less likely until these companies clean house with regard to privacy concerns and selling user data.
And the result is - Twitter is tanking...
Citron has gone short TWTR with a target of $25
Ahhhhh, so controlled demolition it is !
Take it to ZERO.......burn it to the ground.
In reply to Ahhhhh, so controlled… by Giant Meteor
So selling people's shit is a bigger growth market than selling people shit?

Whodathunkit?
Whodathunkit?
In reply to Take it to ZERO.......burn… by ZENDOG
Corruption and fraud is invading our everyday life on a massive scale. Government, banks, insurance, markets, health, communications, politics, real estate, internet, and even retail stores have jumped on the bandwagon of fraudulent profits with minuscule liability. It's become so ubiquitous and time consuming, that I have to prioritize addressing the fraud in my own life based on the dollar value, the time invested, and the likelihood of collection.
In reply to So selling people's shit is… by CuttingEdge
Amazon knows you bought marital aids, can peas, and a dog leash .
And they know exactly the street address where they are being used.
In reply to Corruption and fraud is… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
In reply to Amazon knows you bought… by Arnold
I don't bother with twitter anymore, just too time consuming.
I'm glad that these platforms are getting their just rewards, now if we would only get a couple perp walks out of the deal!!
In reply to Unlike the people who run… by Buckaroo Banzai
I FEEL LIKE I'M TAKING CRAZY PILLS. Who in the fuck did not already know that Facebook sold their data to the highest bidder??? How is this even news?? And it's data their narcissistic "users" all agreed to share with them (if they read the fine print).
I'm not defending FB, I'm just asking how any dimly-aware human being could not already know what this company's fucking business model is.
In reply to I don't bother with twitter… by glenlloyd
So how much did they get for Trump's data?

Just wonderin'
Just wonderin'
In reply to I FEEL LIKE I'M TAKING CRAZY… by NoDebt
Don't walk out.
Poison the well.
In reply to I don't bother with twitter… by glenlloyd
In reply to Unlike the people who run… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to Dorsey Family Crest from… by gearjammers1
Gone are the good ole days when you walked into a physical store and bought something with cash, and you were 100% off the radar.
In reply to Amazon knows you bought… by Arnold
This is very true. America is nothing more than a savvy grifting white teeth version of a 3rd world country. My foreign-born wife is consistently surprised.
I think the main reason is accountability. There is none in this country.
Let's take the recent school shooting in Florida: Who has been held responsible? Not the FBI, not the Broward County Sherriff's Dept., not even Cruz's guardians or doctors. Not one single adult close to the situation was held responsible for this troubled kid's past and present. Why? In Japan, S.Korea and Singapore, for example, everyone from the FBI to the kid's guardians would have been dragged in front of the world, humiliated and forced to bow deeply, and would have lost their job at the very least.
We should rename this country, the United States of Unaccountablity.
In reply to Corruption and fraud is… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
BINGO! Your arrow hits the bulls-eye. The video below shows how it played out on a grand scale in the once-great state of California, which generations of Democratic politicians have driven toward Third World status. In a population of 40 million, vast numbers, many of them non-English speakers, live on the public dole. And out of that 40 million, less than 200,000 people pay 50% of the taxes. The pension fund is short upwards of half a trillion dollars and is, therefore, in jeopardy. The likes of retired fire captains getting over $400,000 a year will someday vanish. Indeed, one of these days the Freeloader Express may simply run off the rails.

Our forefathers were tough, frugal, visionaries gifted with commonsense. Today's politicians and civic "leaders" are complete fools.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnVBoZi8hEo
Our forefathers were tough, frugal, visionaries gifted with commonsense. Today's politicians and civic "leaders" are complete fools.
In reply to This is very true. America… by Michael Musashi
In reply to BINGO! Your arrow hits the… by fishpoem
Everybody knows that making money the right way is much harder and with much lower odds of success than making money the wrong way.
In reply to Corruption and fraud is… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
I am highly skeptical of what I am being told. First of all use a fake ludicrous user name on twitter. Then block the ads. How are they making money sending junk mail to a fake name?
In reply to Everybody knows that making… by rf80412
In reply to Take it to ZERO.......burn… by ZENDOG
In reply to Take it to ZERO.......burn… by ZENDOG
Twitter must burn.
In reply to Take it to ZERO.......burn… by ZENDOG
Since it's monitored by cucks and dykes of unknown pronoun from a safe space far, far away.. let it burn.
In reply to Ahhhhh, so controlled… by Giant Meteor
Of unknown pronoun, I love it!
In reply to Since it's monitored by… by Byte Me
I didn't see how bad this was going to get - but I decommented (fwiw) my account in 2012 and abandoned the "space".
Twatter might be useful in places (TDs still like it), but Social Media shares the same acronym as Sado Masochism, and tbah if you get your jollies posting your shit-life on any of these SM instruments of Weaponized Internet, you deserve what you won't get.
Sanity.
The first dataflow revolution is OVER.
The second dataflow revolution - with AI - is here and will not be pretty.
Plan accordingly Hedgers.
In reply to Of unknown pronoun, I love… by divingengineer
In reply to Since it's monitored by… by Byte Me
In reply to Ahhhhh, so controlled… by Giant Meteor
In reply to Q predicted this by Mr Pink
Twatskis will be all a Twitter!
In reply to Ahhhhh, so controlled… by Giant Meteor
Did you honestly think they wanted complete pandemonium?
In reply to Ahhhhh, so controlled… by Giant Meteor
And....this is a surprise to anyone?
Apparently “no enemies to the left” really is Twitter’s policy.
Trying to spread news on Twitter is very difficult after their algos find out you are against their communist agenda.
My impressions suddenly dropped by 80% after their red flags went up
I hope @Jack rots in prison next to Zuckerfag
In reply to Apparently "no enemies to… by davatankool
the giant sucking sound you hear is millions upon millions of SNS users pulling their heads out of the sand all at the same time.
That's the real rub, if you are a twitter user you gave them the data, you even clicked "accept" to install it on your phone or device. If you sat around reading 150-page privacy agreements you would, possibly, have seen where they tell you what they could do with your data.
And you still accepted.
And you put your private details on their platform.
And you thought it was the "future".
Bless your little heart.
Now, go get me another beer!
In reply to the giant sucking sound you… by small axe
What percentage of people buy a house and don't read the documents they sign? Grab me a beer while your at it!

Alexa, order us some popcorn.
Alexa, order us some popcorn.
In reply to That's the real rub, if you… by divingengineer
Cry havoc and release the twitter bots!
In reply to That's the real rub, if you… by divingengineer
Nobody knew.
haha
No one could have foreseen......HAHAHAHAHAHAH! fucking Idiots.
In reply to Nobody knew. haha by Troy Ounce
And this...finally, finally, finally...breaking through the Pedophile veil...Nickelodeon/Viacom (2 videos naming names)
Despite the overwhelming grassroots effort to pressure Nickelodeon into making a statements the company remained silent, even renewing Schneider’s animated “The Adventures of Kid Danger” for another upcoming season. While covering Dan Schneider and Nickelodeon, ROTC Media was contacted by Gabe Hoffman, producer of Hollywood pedophile documentary “An Open Secret” with an on-the-record statement on Schneider.
the nickelodeon show "gravity falls" is one big masonic occult ritual. If I see one more eyeball I'm going to projectile vomit, I swear to you.
Edit: Sorry, that's a Disney show, but nickolodeon has the same type of weirdness
In reply to And this...finally, finally,… by Miss Expectations
A few years back a standup comedian quipped ''IN the future the Status symbol will be, you can't reach me anytime , any place or anywhere'
That time is soon approaching.
Reminds me of the line..."If you need me, I'll call you"
In reply to A few years back a standup… by ExPat2018
Never been on Twatter, but millions of folks are flat out addicted to that crap, including Trump.
Close down Twatter and Faceplant and the streets would be filled angry, aimless people running in circles, not knowing what to do.
You are right, that is their whole life. Posting pictures of every meal they eat, inundating the world with their every thought.
Who gives a fuck? Not me. Get a life, try having a kid, that takes up any free time you might have ever had. If it doesn't, you probably aren't doing it right.
In reply to Never been on Twatter, but… by wmbz