The US Government Just Destroyed Our Privacy While Nobody Was Paying Attention

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.com,
While the nation remained fixated on gun control and Facebook’s violative practices last week, the U.S. government quietly codified the CLOUD Act, its own intrusive policies on citizens’ data.
While the massive, $1.2 trillion omnibus spending bill passed Friday received widespread media attention, the CLOUD Act — which lawmakers snuck into the end of the 2,300-page bill — was hardly addressed.
The Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act (CLOUD) “updates the rules for criminal investigators who want to see emails, documents and other communications stored on the internet,” CNET reported. “Now law enforcement won’t be blocked from accessing someone’s Outlook account, for example, just because Microsoft happens to store the user’s email on servers in Ireland.”
The CLOUD Act will also allow the U.S. to enter into agreements that allow the transfer of private data from domestic servers to investigators in other countries on a case-by-case basis, further globalizing the ever-encroaching surveillance state. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has strongly opposed the legislation, listed several consequences of the bill, which it called “far-reaching” and “privacy-upending”:
-
Enable foreign police to collect and wiretap people’s communications from U.S. companies, without obtaining a U.S. warrant.
-
Allow foreign nations to demand personal data stored in the United States, without prior review by a judge.
-
Allow the U.S. president to enter “executive agreements” that empower police in foreign nations that have weaker privacy laws than the United States to seize data in the United States while ignoring U.S. privacy laws.
-
Allow foreign police to collect someone’s data without notifying them about it.
-
Empower U.S. police to grab any data, regardless if it’s a U.S. person’s or not, no matter where it is stored.
The bill is an update to the current MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty), the current framework for sharing internet user data between countries, which both legislators and tech companies have criticized as inefficient.
Some tech companies, like Microsoft, have endorsed the new CLOUD policy. Brad Smith, the company’s president and chief legal officer, called it “a strong statute and a good compromise,” that “gives tech companies like Microsoft the ability to stand up for the privacy rights of our customers around the world.”
They echoed the sentiment of lawmakers like Orrin Hatch (R-UT). In February, he said of the bill:
“The CLOUD Act bridges the divide that sometimes exists between law enforcement and the tech sector by giving law enforcement the tools it needs to access data throughout the world while at the same time creating a commonsense framework to encourage international cooperation to resolve conflicts of law.”
But one of the biggest complaints from privacy advocates, however, it that the new legislation places too much unmitigated power in the hands of governments with abysmal human rights records while also giving too much discretion to the U.S. government’s executive branch. Noting that the executive branch will decide which countries are human rights compliant and that those countries will then be able to engage in data collection and wiretaps without any further restrictions or oversight, the ACLU warned:
“Flip through Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch’s recent annual reports, and you can find a dizzying array of countries that have ratified major human rights treaties and reflect those obligations in their domestic laws but, in fact, have arrested, tortured and killed people in retaliation for their activism or due to their identity.”
The organization pointed out that no human rights organizations have endorsed the CLOUD Act, adding that “in the case of countries certified by the executive branch, the CLOUD Act would not require the U.S. government to scrutinize data requests by the foreign governments — indeed, the bill would not even require notifying the U.S. government or a user regarding a request.”
Further, the ACLU says, if a foreign government’s human rights record deteriorates, there is no mechanism to revoke its access to data. Considering the U.S.’ existing record on supporting regimes that severely restrict basic rights like freedom of expression, the expanded access the CLOUD Act provides is undoubtedly worrisome.
Also predictable is the government’s stale justification for expanding its power. As the CLOUD Act claims, it is purportedly to “protect public safety and combat serious crime, including terrorism” — even if it further empowers governments that support and commit said terrorism.
In an age where the government already engages in mass surveillance and is eager to disable the people’s efforts to protect their privacy through encryption technology, it is unsurprising, albeit dangerous, that Congress continues to encroach on what little is left of safeguards against unwarranted intrusions.
OT:
The PPT is drinking from a fire hose today. So Microsoft endorsed it, is that why they got the 1T dollar valuation estimate?
Just? Try when they gave the internet to the corporations. They just gave it to them... well, they did get millions (billions?) In fiats... but still, selling out it's constituents for fiats? It's disgusting!
In reply to OT:… by Countrybunkererd
+1 for protonmail
In reply to J by toady
"foreign countries" = Israel
In reply to +1 for protonmail by evoila
“updates the rules for criminal investigators who want to see emails, documents and other communications stored on the internet,”
If you store anything on the internet you're looking for trouble.
Is Zuckerberg / FB guilty of anything? Don't know. But the idiots who use such "social networks" are guilty to the nth degree of stupidity.
In reply to "foreign countries" = Israel by Juggernaut x2
"+1 for protonmail"
Yes, unbelievable that most people are still too cheap to invest a few Euros/Dollars in Telegram or Threema for encrypted messaging.
Now I'm sure that those above programs are hackable as well, but at least you spread your information around and don't give all your personal data to the big companies like Apple, Facebook (= also WhatsApp and Instagram), Google.
In reply to “updates the rules for… by Erek
NSA collects all that crap from around the world.
So does Russia, China, Israel and a dozen other state actors. They have all got a copy of this post before you read it.
Now its merely legal in some fig leaf way.
In reply to "+1 for protonmail" … by Klassenfeind
Maybe it's time to look into email servers located in Iran.
As long as the guys with black turbins and long beards are in charge, I doubt that will share the info with any member of the "free world".
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Only when they need something to barter with.
In reply to Maybe it's time to look into… by BarkingCat
Reckon we're not getting out of this without bloodshed.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Just tell me how I can reserve a nice bunk at the FEMA camp. Close to the wood stove, but not too close to the out house.
It's all over. The only thing we can do is live the best we can until the bond vampires tear it all down.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
ZH readers are ensured a nice bunk, but we don't get to be close to the wood stove. Posting at ZH might help you get closer to the wood stove, if you do it correctly (their way, that is).
In reply to Just tell me how I can… by mkkby
So then a computer virus is just the equivalent of a poison pen letter.
Hack as if your life depended on it.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
As a retired IT Data manager this is what we referred to as a “data lock down”. The reason you do it is to determine those individuals who are a direct threat to the organization. It is the final step that is done before going after individuals directly. In other words these individuals are eliminated ...
In reply to “updates the rules for… by Erek
Nothing new here. Israel has been receiving raw intelligence on American citizens for years.
Not to worry. They are "the chosen"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/sep/11/nsa-americans-personal-da…
In reply to "foreign countries" = Israel by Juggernaut x2
Did we have privacy to begin with?
In reply to +1 for protonmail by evoila
It is to prevent Zuckerberg from getting paid for FaceBook data - they can get it from all the other sources.
No harm in that ? No miscommunication or misinterpretation will happen ?
In reply to J by toady
In reply to OT:… by Countrybunkererd
Tell me more about this Posterior Pelvic Tilt ..
In reply to https://www.acronymfinder… by HoPewGassed
LOL
In reply to Tell me more about this… by Giant Meteor
He missed Presidential Protestant Prostitutes.
In reply to Tell me more about this… by Giant Meteor
Fuck off you ignorant spamming shit.
In reply to https://www.acronymfinder… by HoPewGassed
Pervasive Public Trauma
In reply to https://www.acronymfinder… by HoPewGassed
a.k.a the plan ..
In reply to Pervasive Public Trauma by Solio
I am sure this only applies to NATO countries and not China, Russia or other places.
In reply to OT:… by Countrybunkererd
And still no one in govt dies by citizen hands.
More people need to use encryption....that way, you don't give your data away for free! Make the fuckers work hard and waste resources on trying to decrypt it. The more people who do this, it translates into a big cost on them.
And of course, boycott most of their anti-social media platforms unless you really have to use them. And if you do, feed them bad data just for laughs.
In reply to And still no one in govt… by EcoJoker
I agree with that, but an even easier or perhaps complementary solution is to attach a random photo of your dirty sock collection to each email. Their increased data storage costs would be more of a cost deterrent the decryption. Make these f*ckers pay through the nose to store your emails forever.
In reply to More people need to use… by Brazen Heist
High mega pixel, high color ... dirty socks photos ... LOL 😂
In reply to I agree with that, but an… by konadog
Only citizens can shut down Google, Face Book & other digital monopolies. Every citizen needs to immediately download brave browser or similar adblocking browser.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
It’s so simple that even grandma can use it.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is the value of advertising if an ad can't be sent, viewed or tracked?
Also if you are selling my data and I'm the product then why not give me a percentage of the revenue?
If you are going to censor, track and still my data without compensating me, then each day I will try to destroy your business model one person at a time.
We the citizens can take down the goobook by installing brave.
The FTC won't do anything.
Netscape was pre Google. Everything Google does starts with chrome. Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT rendering digital advertising model useless on any device and operating system.
I use Google phone, what good am I to do an advertiser when I can't be served ads, ads can't be viewed and I can't be tracked around internet?
I use brave to watch YouTube, no ads. Let Google pick up storage costs. I am not going to let them monetize me if they won't share the profits from selling my data and tracking and censoring me.
In reply to More people need to use… by Brazen Heist
This is the last time I'll post this. The keystone to all of their spying and their Orwellian nightmare is the electrical grid.
In reply to Only citizens can shut down… by Chupacabra-322
Ballot boxes don't work any more.
In reply to And still no one in govt… by EcoJoker
You have to be kidding, the sheep can't even muster the balls to take on a herd of teenage mutant faggots and trannies spewing open sedition in the streets even though they outnumber them by the millions.
In reply to And still no one in govt… by EcoJoker
Mental re-programming takes time.
Especially when there is a vast ocean with so many shitty ideas alfoat.
Not everybody learns the ropes on navigating these treacherous waters on their own. In fact, most don't. This is why the world is in such a state, sheep handing power to wolves and hoping for the best. It would be more funny if it didn't end so tragically all the time.
In reply to You have to be kidding, the… by Indo_Expat
I love it when they say its about protecting against terrorism.
While they are the terrorists.
Yes, yes ..
The war on terror, is a war OF terror, to create even MORE terror and terrorists ..
The war on poverty, to create the greater poverty ..
The war on drugs, a war to insure MORE drugs to create even more addicts!
The war on fake media (you guessed it) even Greater fake media ..
The war on mental illness, well you know, we won't even go there .. you get the idea ...
In reply to I love it when they say its… by Brazen Heist
Could a war on peace result in more peace?
We're running out of options......it could be the one!!!!
In reply to Yes, yes … by Giant Meteor
That's the idea! Simply declare a war on it, get more !
In reply to Could a war on peace result… by Brazen Heist
We learned long time ago it is always opposite day!
In reply to I love it when they say its… by Brazen Heist
FSD
Full Spectrum Dominance.
They need this for "law enforcement" and nearly every time there's a school shooting or something like that, we learn the law enforcement experts got a heads up on it (or 40) beforehand.
In reply to FSD Full Spectrum Dominance. by Consuelo
FSD. It's for the (((kids))). Research Israel's Project TALPIOT, bitchez.
Or watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYE9UgmVrfU
In reply to FSD Full Spectrum Dominance. by Consuelo
For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence, on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day.
It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. It’s mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed.
In reply to FSD Full Spectrum Dominance. by Consuelo
Read Canticle for Liebovitz, a Sci-Fi novel. In it, the populace went insane with horror and rage after an atomic war and destroyed everything 'tech' until they found themselves in a new Dark Age. We (or our children) will do something similar with cyberspace until it's lights-out.
The pendulum always swings too far the other way. It's a feature of the white ape. Prepare accordingly, the veneer of civilization is very, very thin.
why read that slop when you summed it up so well?
just to waste time on a long-winded profit-seeking yarn?
In reply to Read Canticle for Liebovitz,… by Hongcha
That is actually a very good book.. Just sayin...
In reply to why read that slop when you… by cheka
“gives tech companies like Microsoft the ability to stand up for the privacy rights of our customers around the world.”
Sounds to me as if according to the law, customers around the world no longer have any privacy rights.
Do you really believe or think you have any privacy when storing anything on-line? You gave any semblence of right to privacy away when you clicked to accept their terms of service (which nobody reads).
In reply to “gives tech companies… by undercover brother
I've taken to searching their terms of service agreements for valid e-mail addresses so I can send them a picture of Hitler captioned "I did nothing wrong".
In reply to Do you really believe or… by Erek
Seems to work well.
In reply to Do you really believe or… by Erek