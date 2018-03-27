US Stocks Give Up Overnight Gains As Trade War Anxiety Reappears

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:50

The Dow and S&P have erased overnight gains (and Nasdaq is sliding fast) as traders sell the cash open following headlines from Wilbur Ross and China's Global Times that suggest the trade war is far from over...

 

 

Treasury yields are tumbling...

And the dollar index is rapidly fading after spiking since Asia's close.

Comments

Giant Meteor I hate cunton Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

No, we will all live to fight another day, well most of us ..

And to those that go before us, we salute you brothers!

I know that really wasn't your question, and realize I am purposefully evading your excellent question and being a bit vague, if not obtuse. But one must understand, at the present level of fraud, manipulation, corruption, all out bullshit, loose talk about war and nukes, and folks that actually want to make that happen, combined with global financial debt bombs, mayhem and general mischief, not to mention lies and hoodwinking of biblical proportions .. why the whole ball of dirt is up for grabs ..

It's anyone's shootin match ..

As for myself, I find truthful hyperbole to be a sometimes dangerous gambit, and best not to lead with the chin, especially if one has a glass jaw .. never employ a knife at a gunfight, unless you're really really good, and for God's sake don't take any wooden nickels, and most of all, close the matchbook cover before striking ..

Everything else should just come natural ..

silverer Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Nah. It wasn't the trade worries. The market did just what it was programmed to. They can make it go up and down now, they write the music, and the world comes up with the words. The rich get richer.

Seasmoke Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

Good thing London hammered Gold down $15 for no valid reason then. Otherwise it may have went over $1400USD this week. Mnuchin would NOT have had a Happy Easter, enjoying The Death of Jesus. 

spastic_colon Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

and 20 minutes later the highs for the day.............another perfect bottom tick ZH......central banks are going to ram this fucker right up your EOQ asses

davatankool Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

trade war will not stop as long as China keep pushing for petro-yuan and phrasing out USD. ignore all the news regarding the cooling trade war tension, focus on the dollar trade news. 

rejected Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

ROFLMAO

The USA threatening a trade war when it has nothing to trade except little pieces of paper with pictures of White Supremacists. 