US Stocks Give Up Overnight Gains As Trade War Anxiety Reappears

The Dow and S&P have erased overnight gains (and Nasdaq is sliding fast) as traders sell the cash open following headlines from Wilbur Ross and China's Global Times that suggest the trade war is far from over...
Treasury yields are tumbling...
And the dollar index is rapidly fading after spiking since Asia's close.
Well, that de-escalated quickly ..
Water is wet, and Government ruins everything.
In reply to Well, that de-escalated… by Giant Meteor
Is today the day?
In reply to Well, that de-escalated… by Giant Meteor
Count the bounces before the big dive. Something to tell the grandkids in 10 years.
In reply to Is today the day? by I hate cunton
No, we will all live to fight another day, well most of us ..
And to those that go before us, we salute you brothers!
I know that really wasn't your question, and realize I am purposefully evading your excellent question and being a bit vague, if not obtuse. But one must understand, at the present level of fraud, manipulation, corruption, all out bullshit, loose talk about war and nukes, and folks that actually want to make that happen, combined with global financial debt bombs, mayhem and general mischief, not to mention lies and hoodwinking of biblical proportions .. why the whole ball of dirt is up for grabs ..
It's anyone's shootin match ..
As for myself, I find truthful hyperbole to be a sometimes dangerous gambit, and best not to lead with the chin, especially if one has a glass jaw .. never employ a knife at a gunfight, unless you're really really good, and for God's sake don't take any wooden nickels, and most of all, close the matchbook cover before striking ..
Everything else should just come natural ..
In reply to Is today the day? by I hate cunton
They realized that it's their nose they are cutting off.
In reply to No, we will all live to… by Giant Meteor
I guess the blah blah blah and then smile bullshit can't last forever.
Tweet me a rainbow.
With or without the unicorn skittles ?
In reply to I guess the blah blah blah… by BandGap
Save that for tomorrow's stock market pump. The algos will love it.
What a fucking joke this all is.
In reply to With or with the unicorn… by Giant Meteor
Nah. It wasn't the trade worries. The market did just what it was programmed to. They can make it go up and down now, they write the music, and the world comes up with the words. The rich get richer.
Some things never change.
In reply to Nah. It wasn't the trade… by silverer
Good thing London hammered Gold down $15 for no valid reason then. Otherwise it may have went over $1400USD this week. Mnuchin would NOT have had a Happy Easter, enjoying The Death of Jesus.
And consumer confidence misses expectations in March.
Don't worry serfs, PPT team will get right on this around 3:30 this afternoon.
and 20 minutes later the highs for the day.............another perfect bottom tick ZH......central banks are going to ram this fucker right up your EOQ asses
Do we need a new article with every .20% move in markets?
Some trade in a, some b, aaahhh.... The control sits on your shoulders, Daniel-son, you do not need to click on everything. Exhibiting self control brings mastery over other things.
In reply to Do we need a new article… by Sky flyer
They got yoar click.
In reply to Do we need a new article… by Sky flyer
trade war will not stop as long as China keep pushing for petro-yuan and phrasing out USD. ignore all the news regarding the cooling trade war tension, focus on the dollar trade news.
ROFLMAO
The USA threatening a trade war when it has nothing to trade except little pieces of paper with pictures of White Supremacists.