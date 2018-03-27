White House Conducting Internal Investigation Into $500 Million Kushner Loans

White House attorneys are conducting an internal probe of two loans totaling over $500 million to Jared Kushner's family business from Citigroup and Apollo Global Management LLC.
The Office of Government Ethics (OGE) revealed the internal West Wing probe into whether the loans violated criminal or ethical statutes, in a letter to Illinois Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who sits on the House Oversight Committee.
The Office of Government Ethics told a Democratic lawmaker in the letter that the White House is probing whether a $184 million loan from the real-estate arm of Apollo Global Management LLC and a $325 million loan from Citigroup Inc. may have run afoul of the rules and laws governing the conduct of federal employees.
Both loans went to the Kushner Cos., the private real-estate company founded by Mr. Kushner’s father and run by members of his family. Mr. Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and serves in a senior position in the White House, met with top executives of both Citi and Apollo before each loan was disbursed, the New York Times reported last month. -Wall St. Journal
“I have discussed this matter with the White House Counsel’s Office in order to ensure that they have begun the process of ascertaining the facts necessary to determine whether any law or regulation has been violated,” wrote the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, David Apol. “During that discussion, the White House informed me that they had already begun this process.”
Rep. Krishnamoorthi requested that the OGE render an opinion over ethical questions in connection to Jared Kushner meeting with executives at a time in which both financial institutions provided backing to the Kushner family.
The transactions “raise serious ethical questions that need to be investigated,” Mr. Krishnamoorthi said in his letter to OGE, asking: “Do the above actions by Mr. Kushner constitute a breach of his ethical obligations to the American people?”
Citigroup responded to the inquiry last week - telling lawmakers that the loan was "completely appropriate," and that Citi had been exploring the lending facility in late 2016 prior to CEO Michael Corbat and Jared Kushner's March 3, 2017 meeting at the White House. The $325 million mortgage for a Brooklyn property owned by Kushner Co. and two partner firms closed on March 31.
Citi noted in their letter responding to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's request (D-MA) that "the Kushner family has been a client of Citi for decades."
The Kushner Co. also disclosed another $200 million Citigroup loan for a Jersey City, N.J. property called Trump Bay Street.
Apollo Global Management has yet to comment.
Jared Kushner had been running his family's Real Estate empire prior to the 2016 election - after which he resigned from the company, sold his personal stake in various projects and moved assets to family members and others. Kushner does, however, retain a stake in several Kushner properties - including those which received the $500 million in loans.
Meanwhile, the White House probe comes as the company is being investigated by the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office and the SEC over a visa program known as EB-5.
What is EB-5 visa exactly? Wikipedia explains that the EB-5 visa provides a method of obtaining a green card for foreign nationals who can invest from $500,000 to one million dollars in a "new commercial enterprise" in the United States. The program has been criticized as akin to “U.S. citizenship for sale,” and it has come under scrutiny after a series of fraud and scandals.
As Mike Krieger from the Liberty Blitzkrieg blog noted last May, The Kushner Companies have been taking advantage of this program for years, and continue to do so despite Donald Trump being the current U.S. President.
As reported by The Washington Post:
Over several hours of slide shows and presentations, representatives from the Kushner family business urged Chinese citizens gathered at a Ritz-Carlton hotel to consider investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in a New Jersey luxury apartment complex that would help themsecure what’s known as an investor visa.
The tagline on a brochure for the event: “Invest $500,000 and immigrate to the United States.”
And the highlight of the afternoon was Meyer, a principal for the company, who was introduced in promotional materials as Jared’s sister.
...
Bloomberg News reported in March 2016 that the program has been used to the benefit both the Trump and Kushner family businesses. Before joining the White House, as chief executive of his family’s real estate company, Jared Kushner raised $50 million from Chinese EB-5 applicants for a Trump-branded apartment building in Jersey City, according to the report.
The OGE is tasked with helping executive branch officials avoid conflicts of interest, and their investigation will be of an advisory nature, rather than enforcement.
See the OGE's letter below:
Comments
Eating their own?
look at how kusher look at chump ... always upside down (with an ironic superior smirk in his face).
the way they work, more than likely his marriage has been prearranged and well planned in advance ... chump might have been in the cards since the days he meet reagan at whyte house, but most certainly when wilbur ross bailed him out - no free lunch, chump - time to pay the piper.
In reply to Eating their own? by Trumpury Clinton
dr Steve Pieczenik called this a year ago.
In reply to look at how kusher look at… by Pandelis
No, I don't see any form of kickback here. Anyone? /s
In reply to dr Steve Pieczenik called… by JimmyJones
This is S.O.P. for a petri dish, but unexpected on a larger scale?
In reply to look at how kusher look at… by Pandelis
Fake news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3q8Od5qJio
It simply has to be. Right ?
In reply to Fake news by pc_babe
Barely enough for a good lap dance and newspaper massage afterwards, what's the problem???
What about that fellas hair do, the one sitting next to Kushner, is that for real???
Man, the Hasidic corruption-fu is strong with this one.
In reply to What about that fellas hair… by kev the bev
I believe that guy is a Franciscan Monk.
In reply to What about that fellas hair… by kev the bev
Why the fuck are Kushner and his wife anywhere NEAR the White House??? They didn't win the fucking election!!!
I think Kushner did have something to do in the beginning of the campaign getting Trump up and going digitally which helped out.
In reply to Why the fuck are Kushner and… by Dumpster Elite
Trump, not so much draining the swamp, but adding sewage to it
Yet no one investigated all the loans to.solar companies that went belly up during the Obama years...
Thumb it down cunts truth hurts fuckers ...I sat yesterday and thus site has turned into a DNC shithole full.off whiners and losers ...it' pathetic .
Build a wall, then charge Chinese $500,000 entry fee.
Jewish Cultural Marxism with a traitorous cuckold-capitalist twist.
Now I understand.
Dear President Trump, May I borrow $10K from the govt? Also, rid the WH of all family members and be done with them.
I wonder if Trump(considering he went to a clinton wedding) is actually just controlled opposition trying to destroy folks that oppose the left
As I predicted from day one, as soon as this clown ran for POTUS. It is a uni-party system on Capitol Hill. The names of the puppets change, but the Zionist masters stays the same. Republican and Democrats get into power, but the Deep State polices stay the same.
Trump COULD have stayed professional and keep his daughter and son-in-law away from politics, but alas their is no fucking integrity in front-line western politics, especially in the USSA. There is no need to even pretend. Trump just wheeled in Kushner and that was it.
The rot is everywhere. Right and left. I'm not even angry, or shocked. This is the norm.
pierce brosnan in his first outing as james bond, in "golden eye", used the phrase, "gov'ts change, the lies stay the same".
In reply to As I predicted from day one,… by To Hell In A H…
IDK...something seems odd. Obama bailed out the banks. Operation Twist was $1.5 TRILLION and when that was not enough the free money got ramped to $45 Billion a month and then got pumped up another $40 Billion a month for a total of $85 Billion a month yet no seemed to care about that
go to youtube and search "Fed Cant Find $5 Trillion" or it might be $9 Trillion. either way it makes this loan look small and it was to FORGEIN BANKS. Supposedly the reason the FORGEIN BANKS got loans for TRILLIONS of dollars to make the US Bonbd Market look more appealling and well cough cough and if you dont know what that means you deserve it ;)
so by magic a mega businesses can divest all ties stat, with those who ran them.. so they may serve in our .gov..
and hillary/ obuma/ never had to comply cause well both "woman" er both lezbos er transgenders, are the elite progressive.
got it.
They LIve
Fire Kushner and his wife. They shouldn't be in The White House.
never turn your back to the joo or you will end up with a huge knife in your back.
this really shows just how corrupt the whole fucking place is. Trump was elected to drain the swamp but his son in law is in the damn swamp. the same swamp obama was in. yeah the same damn banker swamp. and now the media is gonna cry boo hoo when obama gave that swamp trillions of dollars and than taxed you dumb mother fuckers for health care so his buddies in the health care swamp could fill their fat bellies with your hard earned money. god damn this shit is fucking gross.....
Come on....really?????
Where's the investigation into The Clinton Global "Initiative"??
Initiative alright! They initiated a global corruption scheme and everyone (including our own congress and pres (((term used loosley))) went right along with it!
Where's THAT investigation???????
Jews are in the Trump adm..I have no problem with them..the progressive JU bolshevik however have been tearing down the American family and nation where ever they gain majority power..MSM to Banks to Hollywood and TV..
the pedophiles are common..look at woody allen and his attack on a patriot Sen McCarthy who pointed out the communist inflitration of our .gov..with many movies made on the Black Listed Hollywood bolsheviks..Allen turned the truth on it's head.
THEY LIVE is about this cabal of bolshevik ju's
Sleazy member of the Tribe sells off US owned assets for his financial gain. Typical scam and he has to go. The stink of the Geflite Fish is too revolting.
both of these loans that got originated by these banks where immediately resold into the CMBS market - no way they are off market or those larger deals would be messed up - the only way he could have handled this better would have been to issue a publically available request for proposal and let everyone see the terms of the loans - but you can look at them right now and see they are market rate terms and rates....i know this will cause some of you to down vote but dats the truth...has nothing to do with bolsheviks ...