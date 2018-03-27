WTI/RBOB Extend Losses After Surprisingly Large Crude Build

The whole energy complex tumbled today (as the usd strengthened) amid the riskoff rout, and extended losses after API reported an unexpectedly large crude build.
“Oil prices gained and now they’re testing this key resistance level” of the January high, said Hans Van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro. “We’re waiting for the inventory data to see if it can push prices higher. Markets expect them to remain little changed, so any surprise drop could do the trick.”
API
-
Crude +5.321mm (+850k exp)
-
Cushing +1.655mm
-
Gasoline -5.799mm
-
Distillates -2.23mm
The 4th weekly crude build in the last 5 - and much bigger than expected - but gasoline and distillates saw notable draws...
“It’s slowing the momentum just enough to stop us from making new highs right now,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group. Inventory data this week is “going to be critical for the mood of the market.”
Prices were heading south into the API print and kneejerked lower after -though RBOB's draw is stabiliziung price action...
In China, oil futures for September delivery declined 1.7 percent to 426.4 yuan ($68) a barrel on Tuesday.
Rising US production has completely offset the OPEC cuts:
http://thesoundingline.com/combined-us-opec-oil-production-pace-set-new…
Nope, just wrong
In reply to OPEC by Four Star
The Sun will rise in the West and set in the East tomorrow.
Same story for two years but oil more than doubled.
RBOB is the highest it's ever been to a barrel.
In 2008 April 2018 RBOB futures traded at $.26.
Yes, twenty six cents and now it is at $2.00. Oil isn't even three times the barrel price that gave us gasoline priced at almost a single quarter, yet it is trading eight times that price.