Zuckerberg Declines To Appear Before UK Parliament

Tue, 03/27/2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's equivocating response when asked by CNN if he'd acquiesce to lawmakers' demands that he appear to testify is starting to make a lot more sense.

Facebook

According to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg has declined to appear before the UK Parliament to answer questions about allegations of the company's misuse of customer's data. Instead, Zuck will send Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox in his stead. They would be "well placed" to answer questions, the company said.

"Facebook fully recognizes the level of public and Parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position," wrote Rebecca Stimson, Facebook’s head of UK public policy, in a statement Tuesday.

"As such Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person to the Committee."

Stimson added that about 1% of global downloads of the app created by the researcher came from users in the European Union, including the U.K.

Damian Collins, the head of the committee that is also investigating the impact of social media on recent elections, had invited Zuckerberg to answer for a "catastrophic failure of process."

 

 

The committee was not available to comment to Reuters. Meanwhile, Christopher Wylie, the former Cambridge Analytica employee who blew the whistle on the company's data abuses, is set to testify on Tuesday.

 

machiavellian-trader Tue, 03/27/2018 - 05:50 Permalink

Above the Law, even Zuck says Suck it to the UK, imagine the giggles Putin must be having with the latest UK hissy fit.

(Anyone that uses/used Facebook is obviously a moron if they didn't think this was happening from day 1, don't need a whistleblower to read between the lines.

If only the average human knew how to use their brain as well as they use their "smart" phones. )

 

BritBob Tue, 03/27/2018 - 05:57 Permalink

They won't like that.

Ever heard of the phrase 'a tax man can squeeze blood out of a stone?'    I think that the UK inland revenue will try to squeeze Facebook a little harder until the pips squeak!

JohnGaltUk Tue, 03/27/2018 - 06:04 Permalink

I had a slush account on Facebook once for a couple of months, mainly to troll people and then I closed it down back in 2011.

Never missed it but some folks are nuts. I worked at a place and people were on it all day, you couldnt have a conversation with these lemmings. I just never got it really.

Brazen Heist Tue, 03/27/2018 - 06:20 Permalink

Suckerberg embarrassed the slimeys.....who through Cambridge Analytica, helped Trump get elected by running a campaign to target millions of FB users by pandering to reptilian impulses, a gig that would make Edward Bernays blush.

Talk about foreign meddling not made in Russia.

But oh nevermind, this must be some of that "good meddling", for the children.

BraceforImpact Tue, 03/27/2018 - 06:28 Permalink

It's very uplifting to see UK parliament cares about this and not the gross financial mismanagement by themselves and the criminal BOE. Hey I'm 25 and laden with tens of thousands of fictitious usury fiat trash based student debt, but who cares.

 

The world is a toilet

To Hell In A H… Tue, 03/27/2018 - 06:48 Permalink

Our attack dogs in parliament will ask too many hard questions. Look how George Galloway MP, ran rings around the USSA senate hearing, with one hand tied behind his back. He accused the senate hearing of obscurantism. You should have seen the senators faces. They had no fucking idea what the word meant and he said it several times, until an aid had to whisper in his ear what it meant. lol 

Zuckerberg will get fucked if he attended the parliamentary hearing. Many alleged intellects and Bigwigs have been skewered in these hearings and that includes the formerly untouchable Rupert Murdoch, who was utterly exposed as a weak and senile old man, whose power was based on myth and once exposed never again wielded the same power and influence in UK politics again. The fucker could hardly put 2 sentences together.

Who can ever forget when Galloway ripped Senator Norm Coleman(Jew) a new arsehole with no script and no teleprompter.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrdFFCnYtbk