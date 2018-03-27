Zuckerberg Has Decided To Testify Before Congress

If we had to guess, we'd be willing to venture that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the most popular man in Parliament right about now.
After earlier confirming that he would send one of his top deputies to testify to British MPs, Facebook has apparently leaked to CNN that Zuckerberg will, in fact, make time to testify before lawmakers during the coming weeks.
Facebook is already plotting its strategy for the meeting and telling CNN that the pressure from the public (not to mention lawmakers desperately looking for a pariah) has become to intense, and the CEO wouldn't risk rocking the boat.
CNN's anonymous sources (presumably from within the Facebook comms department) believe Zuckerberg's willingness to testify will also put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to join him. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially invited all three CEOs to a hearing on data privacy on April 10.
Zuckerberg's decision means that Washington - not London - will be the site of the great public inquest into technology firms and their leveraging of sensitive user data for commercial purposes.
Facebook has been the subject of a powerful public backlash since reports surfaced two weeks ago that Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that worked for the Trump campaign, improperly used data from more than 50 million Facebook users during its work for the Trump campaign - a charge Cambridge has denied. Facebook has apologized profusely and Zuckerberg has claimed Facebook was mislead by CA, which had told Facebook it had deleted the data.
The news follows reports that the FTC could assess damages against Facebook worth up to $2 trillion - essentially allowing the US government to take over the social media giant. That news sent Facebook shares lower in late-morning trading.
For the sake of the Facebook communications department, let's hope Zuck does a better job of conveying remorse when he faces lawmakers than he did during last week's widely panned CNN interview.
Otherwise, we'll in for another one of these...
Comments
Joomani ---- created by the CIA for the CIA, and will be fed softballs by the CIA.....
Distraction... N'udder ShitShow ...
In reply to Joomani ---- created by the… by gatorengineer
This will be all bread & circuses.
Don't expect any serious change.
In reply to Orange by BaBaBouy
It will be interesting which congressman steps up to defend him and the social media "business model" in general.
In reply to This will be all bread &… by Double.Eagle.Gold
This outa be fun.
In reply to It will be interesting which… by Joe Davola
Zuck should be questioned in the delousing chamber.
In reply to This outa be fun. by Thought Processor
...” they trust me, dumb fucks” ... ~ mark zuckerberg ...
https://en.m.wikiquote.org/wiki/Mark_Zuckerberg
In reply to This outa be fun. by Thought Processor
J00book the Musical - Coming Soon to Washington D.C.
In reply to ...” they trust me, dumb… by PrayingMantis
He'll say ALL websites collect data and sell data. That's how they stay in business, it's in the terms you agree to when you sign up.
In reply to This will be all bread &… by Double.Eagle.Gold
_sincerity_protocol:initiated
_human_interaction_algorithm:start
Zuckerbot 2020, you dumb fucks.
In reply to This will be all bread &… by Double.Eagle.Gold
Does any of this matter? Fuck, it has become almost impossible to figure out what is really going on in this world.
In reply to Joomani ---- created by the… by gatorengineer
fishface went for the bait. he's toast.
In reply to Does any of this matter?… by BobPaulson
They're trying to make a scandal out of perfectly legal activity. Obama, Hillary, and Trump all used the data mining in their campaigns (as have all campaigns that can afford it). They're trying to make it illegal now to tie trump to it.
In reply to fishface went for the bait. by Ahmeexnal
The Deepstate has been unmasked, and now its revealing in all its glory for the world to see and is daring the world to do anything about its existence. The good guys are now Russia and China....
In reply to Does any of this matter?… by BobPaulson
Look at his eyes.
In reply to Joomani ---- created by the… by gatorengineer
Window to the soul as they say
In reply to Look at his eyes in the… by Ophiuchus
#Maximum Jew Fatigue
In reply to Joomani ---- created by the… by gatorengineer
As if he had a choice at this point.
Cheer up, Mark. They're just going to slap you around a little bit and then give you the greatest gift they could ever give you- regulation. Once you're regulated, you're "too big to fail" and all kinds of new government-related opportunities will open up for you.
It needs to testify from behind bars.
Congress? What a joke, they are the criminals.
Yet he totally disrespected the brits and told them to fcuk themselves.
Ok so he does have some good points he still is scum...
In reply to Yet ge totally says FO to… by TheSilentMajority
Isn't that Hate Speech as classified by New Scotland Yard?
In reply to Yet ge totally says FO to… by TheSilentMajority
Should be entertaining. No it wont change anything. It is after all congress.
dumb fuck (to use Zuck's own words)
Nothing will happen. Why would the CIA let anything bad happen to one of its creations?
Could someone on the Republican side of the aisle PLEASE do some fucking homework and nail this puke on his direct efforts to help Obama and Hillary? If we are going to play this game is that this effort should be treated no differently than others using data to help Trump.
Its almost funny how the right side of congress can always be counted on to drop the ball right on time.
In reply to Could someone on the… by NumberNone
... because nobody prosecutes perjury before Congress?
Wanker, Traitor, Souless, Spy.