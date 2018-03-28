15 Years Of War: To Whose Benefit?

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:11

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

As for Iraq, the implicit gain was supposed to be access to Iraqi oil.

Setting aside the 12 years of "no fly zone" air combat operations above Iraq from 1991 to 2003, the U.S. has been at war for almost 17 years in Afghanistan and 15 years in Iraq. (If the word "war" is too upsetting, then substitute "continuing combat operations".)

Since the burdens and costs of these combat operations are borne solely by the volunteers of the U.S. Armed Forces, the American populace pays little to no attention to the wars unless a household has a family member in uniform who is in theatre.

Permanent combat operations are now a barely audible background noise in America, something we've habituated to: the human costs are invisible to the vast majority of residents, and the financial costs are buried in the ever-expanding mountain of national debt. What's another borrowed trillion dollars on top of the $21 trillion pile?

But a nation continually waging war should ask: to whose benefit? (cui bono) As near as I can make out, the nation has received near-zero benefit from combat operations in Afghanistan, one of the most corrupt nations on Earth where most of the billions of dollars "invested" have been squandered or stolen by the kleptocrats the U.S. has supported.

What did the nation gain for the tragic loss of lives and crippling wounds suffered by our personnel and Afghan civilians?

As for Iraq, the implicit gain was supposed to be access to Iraqi oil. As near as I can make out, the U.S. imports about 600,000 barrels of oil per day from Iraq, a relatively modest percentage of our total oil consumption of 19.7 million barrels a day.

(Note that the U.S. was importing around 700,000 barrels a day from Iraq before Operation Iraqi Freedom was launched in March 2003--and imports from Iraq declined as a result of the war. So what was the energy-security gain from launching the war?)

Meanwhile, Iraq exports over 2 million barrels a day to China and India, where the presumed benefit to the U.S. is that U.S. corporations can continue to produce shoddy goods using low-cost Asian labor that are exported to U.S. consumers, thereby enabling U.S. corporations to reap $2.3 trillion in profits every year.

(Before China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO), U.S. corporate profits were around $700 billion--less than one-third the current gargantuan sum. Isn't this suggestive of the immense profits gained by offshoring production to Asia and reducing the quality of the goods being manufactured?)

Since "energy security", i.e. access to oil, was the implicit reason for going to war, let's ask: were all the sacrifices of lives and limbs and the direct costs of roughly $1 trillion worth the roughly $200 billion in oil that the U.S. has imported from Iraq-- and if history is any guide, could have imported without going to war at all?

It's far easier to blunder into war than it is to blunder out of war. But hey, it's certainly been profitable for a few at the top of the financial heap.


*  *  *

My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format. If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.

Tags
War Conflict
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 32
Vote down!
 3
Bes Johnbrown Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

How the fuck does an article like this not mention the MIC/Zionist puppets of

Bush, Obama,

and now TRUMP???

“We go in, we spend $3tn, we lose thousands and thousands of lives, and then … what happens is we get nothing. You know, it used to be to the victor belong the spoils.”... 

“You heard me, I would take the oil,” ... “I would not leave Iraq and let Iran take the oil.”....

“You’re not stealing anything," .... "We’re reimbursing ourselves … at a minimum, and I say more. We’re taking back $1.5tn to reimburse ourselves.”

- Trump

Nor mention one of the main string pullers of the Iraq War, Trump's new favorite, John Bolton???

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
Sir Edge BullyBearish Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

 

Dear Charles Hugh Smith...

Golleee I Have No Idea (((Who))) is benefiting from USA Wars ?

(((FaceBook))) will not tell me or allow me to tell others the truth ?

(((Google))) will not tell me or allow me to tell others the truth ?

(((SPLC))) will not let me tell others (((Who Is))) benefiting from the wars ?

(((Soros))) donates money to those who don't tell me the truth ?

(((Bloomberg))) is not telling me the truth ?

(((Goldman Sachs))) and (((JPM))) are not telling me the truth ?

(((The FED))) and all its private stockholders don't tell me the truth ?

 
Color Me Confused... 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BennyBoy ThanksChump Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

 

Chucky Smith,

Big oil corporations wanted to pump out all the oil, sell it to whoever and at a lower cost than with Saddam. Plus Saddam was about to accept other currencies for oil, not just dollars. That was the death of him before he died. US debt went up, so what, moar free shit for big oil.

Killing a million Iraqi's cost too much money and got bad PR, so in Syria the US/ISIS/CIA murderers got a few million Syrians to leave free of charge. And soon they'll be buying gas in Euroland, a bonus!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
J S Bach Adolph.H. Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

So eloquently put, Sir Edge.

However, you forgot one of the biggest benefactors from our continued illegal presence in Afghanistan.

They are the (((Sackler))) family who are the central controllers of the opioids afflicting so many millions of goy in this country.  Remember that their golden poppies grow best in that southwest Asian region.  As a side note... when the Taliban ruled that area prior to our incursion, opium poppies were banned.  We are so blessed to have (((them))) controlling every aspect of our lives.  We'll never forget all that they've done to us. ☠️

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly Manthong Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

Next war (which has already started), is gonna be the WAR ON GUNS...

 

So I guess I'd better go long sticks & stones, & scissors & desks...

 

Clearly ~ there's a lack of scissors & desks in the public school systems, otherwise all these EVIL shootings may have been avoided!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton J S Bach Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

JS, you also overlook the "other invisible benefactors" of the Opioid Crisis:

Organized drug cartels*, who've infiltrated the US Mil.

   * Meksikan, See Aye Eh 

Why is it, that the epicenter is in a podunk place in Ohio, that just happens to have a USAF base nearby?  Ain't Dieversity gr8?

Peeps, got clarity? Got perspective? Keep it, or get some.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
veritas semper… Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

Let's ask Bolton. He might know. He (with other zionists) wrote PNAC plans for these wars.

But ,let's be honest : of the 241 years of its existence,America has not been at war only for 21 or 22 years.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
MrBoompi Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

You can bet the people who decide who we fight, where we fight, and when we fight also own majority shares in private defense corporations.  The best thing about it, for them, is the fact the taxpayers who foot the bill have no say in the process whatsoever.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

"As for Iraq, the implicit gain was supposed to be access to Iraqi oil."

 

WRONG.

The Goal was CONTROL / SECURITY of Iraqi Oil.

Iraqi Industry was starting to ramp up and they were starting to deplete a resource that the US thought belonged to them.  So they bombed Iraq back to the Stone Age and now the Oil is safely secured in the ground.

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
aliens is here Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

MIC and Washington DC is making a lot of money. You and me are the losers. I don't wish ill on people but I really do want to see some karma on McCain, Bush, Obama, Clitons, MIC and many others on the mayhem they caused.