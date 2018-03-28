Army Major: The 'March' We Need Is 'A March for Peace'... Or At Least, De-Escalation

Authored by Major Danny Sjursen via AntiWar.com,
Students march for gun control; women march for a variety of causes, and, well, against anything Trump; but who is marching for less American war in the Greater Middle East?
Why? Why isn’t there a passionate coalition willing to combat the American war machine? A machine that is, by now, on autopilot.
This weekend, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched to protest gun violence; in January, hundreds thousands of women – and their supporters – staged a second annual protest against all things Trump. Leaving aside the relative merits of each issue, the sheer number of marchers physically descending on various cities, rather than engaging in far easier social media activism, is impressive. Right or wrong in their convictions, these citizens, exercising their First Amendment rights, made this author proud…and then sad.
Sad because of what I know: that there is no constituency of any comparable size ready or willing to march against the single greatest disease in 21st century American society – creeping militarism and endless foreign war.
As I write this, on a Sunday morning, I’m certain the key weekly television programs – "Meet the Press," "This Week," and "Face the Nation" – will focus on, at best, three issues. First: Russia-gate, the Left’s favorite daily soap opera; Second: gun violence, the NRA, and a nation divided over firearms; and, if we’re lucky, Third: the John Bolton appointment and the potential for a future war in Iran.
You can bet there will be hardly any mention of Yemen, Niger, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, or Afghanistan – seven of the countries in which Americans have killed and been killed in the last year. There will be no cost-benefit analysis or discussions about which conflict – if any – is in America’s vital, national interest. There will be no nationwide antiwar protests to cover, no dissenting veterans interviewed, no investigative reporters on the ground with disgruntled local civilians in a Mideast locale. No, the Sunday shows will be all about politics, or at least what passes for political discourse these days, and, of course, the ongoing national culture wars.
These are, mind you, important issues. Nonetheless, the relative silence regarding America’s seven – at least – ongoing shooting wars is itself instructive. No one cares. Military intervention, bombing, even the occasional dead servicemen – how many readers even know there were seven killed in Iraq this past week? – hardly register in the news cycle. War is the new normal. Young people know nothing else. A junior in high school, marching against guns violence this weekend, was likely born in 2002 – he or she has never known peace. In each year of that young student’s life, at least scores – and usually many hundreds – of U.S. troops have been killed fighting indecisive, barely reported, wars in the Greater Middle East.
Without a draft, and with taxes as a percent of GDP trending downward rather than up, most Americans are hardly touched directly by the forever war. A shrinking, familial, warrior caste fights in these ill-advised, unsatisfying contests, and will do so until, inevitably, they are brought to an indecisive conclusion. Their thanks comes in the form of airport adulation, minor discounts at the local Texas Roadhouse, and excessive verbal expressions of gratitude. We thank our troopers, then we ignore them and retreat, inevitably, back to our post-Trumpian political battle stations to fight the wars at home: the culture wars.
Still, it is a new protest march that the republic requires. A march for peace, maybe, or at least a march demanding de-escalation and prudent policy in the Middle East. Let us have no illusions: terrorism will continue, Islamist extremism must run its course, and the Levant will remain an ugly place. The term "peace," may even be inadequate for these times. Nevertheless, the citizenry must march, must protest, if it wishes to send a message to their deerelict-in-their-duty congressmen: no more unnecessary war in our name.
Every protest needs an enemy. Lobbyists tend to make excellent villains. So do individual politicians. The students believe they’re combating the NRA; the women, well, they hate Trump. Who, then, would our imaginary marchers do battle with? Here’s an idea: the military-industrial-congressional complex. Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, and the representatives they pay off in Washington; the 55 cowardly senators who just this week refused to even allow a vote on US complicity in the horrific war in Yemen. The liberals among the protesters could call out the ten Democrats who joined with the Republican majority to tacitly lend approval to Saudi terror bombing in Yemen: bombing which could not continue, mind you, absent extensiveAmerican military support in the way of U.S.-supplied munitions, U.S.-supplied intelligence, and U.S.-supplied in-flight refueling.
The marchers would need to think strategically and avoid platitudes and words sure to trigger alienation on both sides of the political spectrum. They’d have to take the world as it is and recognize the US military will continue to have (a very limited) counter terror role in an undoubtedly dangerous world. But the protesters’ arguments would be simple and nearly incontestable: that the only remaining vital US national security interest in the Mideast is transnational terror.
Times have changed. The old interests no longer jive with existing realities. Deterring Soviet power in the Persian Gulf is oh so 1980s; securing access to oil resources is so 1990s or 2000s. Russia, even at its Putinian worst, is decidedly not the Soviet Union. Furthermore, a combination of renewable energy options and new domestic hydrocarbon resources are changing the calculus of Mideast oil politics. Still, nothing has changed in the US military posture in the region. Consider it the American inertia strategy: more interventions, more troops, more bombs, more…everything.
The protesters I’m imagining would rally around two simple foreign policy demands: do less and be consistent. For 17 years now, the US has doubled down on hyper-interventionism, despite the obviously counterproductive results – there are more worldwide terror attacks and more Islamist groups now then there were at the outset of the foolishly declared "war on terror." The US has also lost any and all credibility on the "Arab street." That shouldn’t surprise us: we’re oh so inconsistent in the region.
The US talks talks peace, liberty, and freedom but remains the world’s largest arms dealer. Some 49% of all US sales go to the Mideast, including to absolute monarchies (think the Saudis), autocrats (think Sisi in Egypt), and Islamist-allied militias (think the messy Syrian "opposition"). This isn’t solely a Trump problem, either; arms sales exploded under Barack Obama, though the current president does appear to be doubling down.
So here’s the rub: US military action, the outright killing and dying it does in at least seven states of the Greater Middle East, along with the arms sale bonanza the Mil-Industrial Complex profits from, have not made us any safer.
According to the comprehensive, Brown University Costs of War project, some 7,000 US servicemen and women have died since 9/11. Their numbers pale in comparison to the upwards of 200,000 civilians killed in the wars of choice that Washington unleashed on a fragile region. The blood, much of it anyway, is on our hands and shed in our name. And, tragically, all that death and destruction hasn’t made the US, or the world, a safer place. Yet, on the wars go; where they’ll stop? Nobody knows.
That sounds like something worth marching about.
The permitted marches we get today are the ones (((they))) want. In the 1960s, (((they))) wanted a breakdown of traditional American society, therefore, (((they))) fomented student revolts across the nation against the Vietnam incursion. (((Their))) hippie soldiers, such as Abbey Hoffman, advocated killing your parents and "If it feels good, do it!" What a constructive societal element (((they))) were, eh?
Today, America's wars serve (((their))) interests, thus there are no structured protests against them. In fact, the only organized marches allowed are those which oppose archaic opinions of the remaining descendants of the founding stock. You know, things like the right to bear arms, the desire to keep our borders protected against illegals, an end to foreign interventionist wars which do not serve the national interest... passé things like that.
In Bach's opinion, the "march" we need is a massive populist revolt against the distorting, corrupting, war-mongering, usurious, feminizing, propagandizing influence that has brought our once-great Republic to the brink of ruin.
Ask people who support bought-&-paid-for shill kiddies like David Hogg WHY they aren't protesting DRUGS in the schools? After all, drugs kill more school kids than gun violence does.
The various agents and personnel of the US Government are the greatest purveyors of gun violence in the world today.
While candidate Obama came to office pledging to end George W Bush’s wars, he left office having been at war longer than any president in US history. He is also the only president to serve two complete terms with the nation at war.
President Obama did reduce the number of US soldiers fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq, but he dramatically expanded the air wars and the use of special operations forces around the globe. In 2016, US special operators could be found in 70% of the world’s nations, 138 countries – a staggering jump of 130% since the days of the Bush administration.
Looking back at President Obama’s legacy, the Council on Foreign Relation’s Micah Zenko added up the defense department’s data on airstrikes and made a startling revelation: in 2016 alone, the Obama administration dropped at least 26,171 bombs. This means that every day that year, the US military blasted combatants or civilians overseas with 72 bombs; that’s three bombs every hour, 24 hours a day.
I have yet to find a consistent number of bombs dropped by the US in 2017 but Donnie did authorize a Tomahawk strike on Syria and the dropping of the MOAB on Afghanistan so it looks to be MIC business as usual.
The maverick outsider seems to have moved on but back when he was demanding everyone stand for the national anthem because disrespecting the troops that keep us safe, about 90% of ZH commenters responded to it like a dog whistle.
"but who is marching for less American war in the Greater Middle East?"
What's the point of marching when you don't control the levers of power? I am reminded of the giant Tea Party march on Washington a few years ago. Crowd estimates ranging from hundreds of thousands on the low end, up to a million on the high end, yet the media pretended like nothing happened-- 100% blackout. A complete exercise in futility. Compare to The March To Take White People's Lives, where Miserable Hogglet and La Goblina Fea were featured nonstop in the media for days.
A smarter solution is to just make your Congressman and Senator miserable by contacting them nonstop and complaining. It might not get any results, but at least you'll annoy their staff and overwhelm their communications channels.
I hear you, BB. But, in my humble opinion... there is absolutely NOTHING we can do on a civil level (calling, voting, picketing, etc...) that will have any real effect on the steerage of our state's ship. Only outside revolutionary forces will dislodge the tumorous parasites which afflict every western nation.
There will be no marches for anything except free shit and victim status.
Americans have an inborn contempt for education,
a fetish for violence, and abhor the idea of living
as a peaceful nation.
America is unable to visualize any plan for peace.
all marches for the last 18 months have been anti-Trump marches masked as the "issue of the day".
the problem with the anti-war march is that you can't pin it on Trump since Hillary and Obama also seems to be fond of dropping bombs.
hey, is there a place where we can get a dashboard of Presidents and the count of bombs each one of them dropped by 'type'.
really? or maybe you are just a victim of the MSM fishbowl.
https://marchforlife.org/march-life-2018/
Not a penny for peace. G Celente
Sunday would be a great day for Jesus to return to earth and annihilate Satan and his followers.
Traffic would be light on Monday for starters.
marching is for rubes
look at the march for life, you will be the only one. hundreds of thousands march against abortion, and no one knows about it.
CNN does not equate numbers in a march to urgency of action in that case, thus the lack of credibility, and action in relation to all these other marches, they are useless.
you want to change something, change the money flow. That equates to either assembling enough big money donors to effect real change, or creating a tax revolt and choke them off at their source, that is your choices.
You are correct. For example, can you imagine the absurdity of Cops marching against crime, Firefighters marching against fire, Accountants marching against taxes or Lumberjacks marching against termites?
They want to try out those nukes on each other. No peace.
Indeed, people need to be protesting the rogue Washington regime.
But the sheer amount of stoopid that exists, so easily duped by US propaganda...is overwhelming.
An enlightened society doesn't buy bullshit.
The "Rapture" is getting sucked up into the clouds by the vacuum created by Tsar Bombas detonating overhead.
The U.S.A. is ground zero. We're all gonna die!!!
Perhaps you didn't get the memo, everybody dies.
i was reading some european MSM portals. Under the article about russian expulsion someone commented "throw out anglos"
got 285 likes and 15 dislikes. i am talking MSM, imagine agry mainstreet men. that is the only vote that matters when shit goes south,
Site was written to a European audience or US?
If Europe, then don’t vacation there (two friends of ours flew out of LAX bound for Budapest, today).
If US, then a) egress urban areas immediately and b) keep AK/AR/M1A loaded and handy.
Nah, the hell with world peace. They decided against peace when they decided decades ago to track people. There will be no peace. God even said he would bring them up against his land so he can beat their asses back down. No peace.
If I didn't know any better, I'd say the entire world is scared to death that Trump wants to rebuild America after 16 years of pathetic leadership. The litany of articles pertaining to "everything wrong with America" is really nonstop these days.
That tells me we're making progress.
Yeah Trump expelling 55/60 Russians is progress.
P.S. On a lying Brit whim, may i remind you.
You don't.
They will f--king care when young Russians, Chinese or North Koreans send their sons and daughters home to America in body bags.
the progressive leadership of the west (clintons, brennan, clapper pelosi and schumer)wants a WAR with Russia..
the peace party of the 60's has grown fangs..hypocrites and fakers blood lust runs deep thru the bolsheviks and their cohorts
Decades of military worship propaganda have eliminated the desire for peace.
Peace is "unpatriotic."
The US high school junior knows fuck-all about war, however, his counterpart in Iraq & Syria know all about getting shot in the face by a moderate CIA terrorist, or droned at their sister's wedding.
The path to tyranny lies through a standing army. Now that we're here, let's walk it back. Start with cancelling new aircraft carriers.
The media decides and if your cause doesn't fit their agenda it didn't happen.
