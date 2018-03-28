Backlash? NRA's Political Fund Donations Spike In Wake Of Parkland Shooting

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:27

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

It probably wasn’t the shooting at a Florida high school itself that caused donations to the NRA to triple since Valentine’s Day. But it was more likely than not the wave of anti-gun illogical and emotionally charged outbursts demanding those who are innocent of the shooting give up their rights that did it.

Supporters of the Second Amendment donated about $779,000 in February to the NRA’s political arm, the Political Victory Fund, according to recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. The figure marked a more than threefold increase compared to January when the PAC received nearly $250,000 in donations and was the fund’s second-best month over the last year.

Last weekend, thousands of people rallied in support of gun control during the “March for Our Lives” protest, with many placards openly attacking the NRA. The increasing onslaught against the organization, however, correlated with more donations going to the group’s PAC.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, two weeks before the fatal school shooting, the NRA’s PAC received $27,100 from itemized contributions – donations that exceed $200 – from 51 donors. Over the next two weeks after the shooting, the itemized contributions skyrocketed to nearly $71,000 from 226 donors.

Most donations to the group – totaling $685,099 – came in small donations that did not exceed $200. This means that normal, average, everyday Americans propped up the NRA in the wake of protests. Multiple politicians are facing the fury of anti-gun activists who criticize them for accepting the NRA’s support and donations. Yet there’s little to no criticism of the Antifa thugs who accept money from George Soros to fund their violent Communist temper tantrums.

The NRA is obviously not going anywhere, and this wave of marches has only added to their funding.  NRA memberships have been on the rise as well.

NRA (National Rifle Association) memberships have skyrocketed in recent weeks since the mainstream media has been ramping up their anti-gun agenda. As the media continues to weaponize the news in the form of gun control propaganda, the NRA’s profiting continues to go up. –SHTFPlan

There’s nothing like a little scapegoating when it comes to placing the blame for mass shootings.  It seems like the blame falls always on the NRA and law-abiding gun owners, not the psychopaths who shoot up schools. And that’s exactly why NRA memberships and donations are skyrocketing.

Chupacabra-322 BlindMonkey Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:06

Assault. An intentional, unlawful offer of corporal injury to another by force, or force unlawfully directed toward person of another, under such circumstances as create well-founded fear of imminent peril, coupled with apparent present ability to execute attempt if not prevented.

 

Weapon.  An instrument of offensive or defensive combat, or anything used or designed to be used, in destroying, defeating or injuring an enemy.

 

Blacks Law Dictionary Revised 4th Edition.

 

Assault is placing someone in fear.   A weapon, pretty much anything you would use to defend yourself with.  Understand the language.   Assault weapon is anything that would place those intent on harming you in fear.  Their terminology via Gas Lighting is intent on making you defenseless.

FireBrander Chupacabra-322 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:20

6.30 = Mexico Gun Murder Rate (tough gun laws)
16.35 = Total murder rate per 100k
1.2% = Black population.

3.5 = USA Gun Murder Rate ("lax" gun laws)
4.88 = Total murder rate per 100k
25% = Hispanic and Black population.

0.06 = United Kingdom Gun Murder rate (tough guns laws)
0.92 = Total murder rate per 100k
3% = Hispanic and Black population.

The UK is 97% WHITE!

326 Million = Population of the USA - 82 Million Blacks/Hispanics
66 Million = Population of the UK - 2 million Blacks/Hispanics

300 Million guns in the USA.
2 Million guns in the UK.

You would think, with 150x more guns and 5x the population, all of THOSE GUNS would kill a lot more people in the USA...unless it's not the guns...

Subtract out Black/Hispanic Murderers in the USA...anyone care to predict the USA's new murder rates?

Pick any city that is 97% WHITE and compare it's murder rate to any city that is 97% Black...and the results are...

Dilluminati DinduNuffin Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:41

Hogg is identical to what Hitler proposed: rules for some and none for others.  In this cocksuckers little sick mind the sanctuary city is defying the law, but that of course goes along with ignoring the constitution and settled law of the Heller decision.  The cocksucker!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRi-UouACL8

And the little cocksucker wasn't even there!!

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hybFRwSD44Y

Expendable Container davatankool Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:26

US Zionist Banker Shadow Government  - Disarming US citizens so to begin the bolshevik revolution against them (its planned);

meanwhile blasting to smithereens the Ukrainians, Syrians and others.

NATO is a terrorist organization of the Deep State:

"Washington Bathes in Europe's Blood":  https://europeansworldwide.wordpress.com/2018/03/06/washington-bathes-i…

 

Dilluminati Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:30

You bet.. You imagine the stupidity of repealing abolishing the 2nd?

This is the liberal mindset, create laws despite the constitution, decide which laws to follow depending on the next election (sanctuary cities) in this environment of lawlessness, where a former supreme court judge undermines the authority and decision of a court ruling in Heller a "minority" proposes repealing the 2nd amendment. 

This is going to be an even larger blowback than Trump, wait until in the privacy of a voting booth a person decides!  There is no virtue signalling there.. 

But lets not forget those who sought to undermine our God given liberties, the cocksuckers!!

Dilluminati DosZap Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:13

Have you cut the cord? Have you deleted your facebook account?  Do you use Google tools?  The cocksuckers at Youtube won't allow comments on the cunt Hogg, because that cocksucker is a fraud, wasn't there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hybFRwSD44Y

To listen to the narrative the kid grabbed a camera, rode three miles to school, got past security, got past cops, and then sat in the room with the students after the teachers had blocked and locked the doors..

Cunt!

Cocksucker!

Stormtrooper Dilluminati Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:19

Repealing the 2nd, or any Amendment can only be done by ratification by 75% of state legislatures (38).  Congress, the President and the Supreme Court play absolutely no role except for Congress proposing the change to the legislatures.  Any "abolishing" by the Federal government is illegal.

The state legislatures also have Article V of the Constitution thru which they can call a Convention of States, propose and ratify amendments to the Constitution, again with virtually no input from FedGov.  There are no limitations set by Article V so the states could go so far as to propose and ratify an amendment to abolish the three branches of the Federal government and return all powers of governance to the 50 separate and sovereign states.  That may be our only salvation from the whackos in D.C. short of violent revolution. 

Dilluminati Stormtrooper Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:24

We live in a world of selective facts: where a cunt like Hogg can both be at the school and not be there, be male one day, female the next, or just decide not to follow the fucking law like sanctuary cities.  So I believe that damn few guns get turned in and that even fewer law enforcement want the job of collecting them.

We'll see, but what I'm seeing is a corporate media determined to disarm the population, determined after Brexit and Trump to get back into the business of electing their candidates and outcomes, hence all of censorship and the little Nazi cunt cocksucker Hogg who wasn't fucking even at the shooting and is like Hitler in his beer hall pustch.. the cocksucker!!

cougar_w Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:40

In a recent study, it was determined that 3% of US citizens owned 50% of the guns. 60% of those owners being white males. Another study demonstrated that if a white person is shot with a gun it is most often in their own home by a friend or family member, or by themselves. The same study discovered that white males who own a gun have a reduced life expectancy compared to the same demographic not owning a gun, where the leading cause of premature death is gun-inflicted suicide.

So yeah send those bucks to the NRA, buy up all the guns you want, the rest of us will sit back and watch.

Frackadelic cougar_w Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:50

Yeah, bullshit.

I live in Pennsylvania, population 12.81 million. Last year, the PICS system (our version of NICS) processed over 1 million approvals for firearm sales. Over 300,000 LTCFs were also approved by county sheriffs. Pennsylvania is armed to the teeth. Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals, gay, straight and every variation therein. As usual the progs has pushed it too far and the Wasserman-Schulz / Blumenthal legislation to require background checks on ammunition just pushed the casual gun owner that stays out of politics off the fence. Fuck these globalist control freaks. 

Old Poor Richard cougar_w Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:54

The purpose of a gun is not to inflict death, it's to provide non-lethal defense, to stop robberies, rapes, home invasions.  A gun is a force equalizer between criminals and their intended victims.  

Purpose isn't to kill suspects but to stop the crime from happening.  Looking merely at the thousands of deaths per year completely ignores the millions of crimes prevented per year. 

The right to carry a gun for defense of home, self and family is a basic human right.  The second amendment doesn't create that right, it is just an explicit statement of the inalienable right.