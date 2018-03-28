Backlash? NRA's Political Fund Donations Spike In Wake Of Parkland Shooting

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
It probably wasn’t the shooting at a Florida high school itself that caused donations to the NRA to triple since Valentine’s Day. But it was more likely than not the wave of anti-gun illogical and emotionally charged outbursts demanding those who are innocent of the shooting give up their rights that did it.
Supporters of the Second Amendment donated about $779,000 in February to the NRA’s political arm, the Political Victory Fund, according to recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. The figure marked a more than threefold increase compared to January when the PAC received nearly $250,000 in donations and was the fund’s second-best month over the last year.
Last weekend, thousands of people rallied in support of gun control during the “March for Our Lives” protest, with many placards openly attacking the NRA. The increasing onslaught against the organization, however, correlated with more donations going to the group’s PAC.
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, two weeks before the fatal school shooting, the NRA’s PAC received $27,100 from itemized contributions – donations that exceed $200 – from 51 donors. Over the next two weeks after the shooting, the itemized contributions skyrocketed to nearly $71,000 from 226 donors.
Most donations to the group – totaling $685,099 – came in small donations that did not exceed $200. This means that normal, average, everyday Americans propped up the NRA in the wake of protests. Multiple politicians are facing the fury of anti-gun activists who criticize them for accepting the NRA’s support and donations. Yet there’s little to no criticism of the Antifa thugs who accept money from George Soros to fund their violent Communist temper tantrums.
The NRA is obviously not going anywhere, and this wave of marches has only added to their funding. NRA memberships have been on the rise as well.
NRA (National Rifle Association) memberships have skyrocketed in recent weeks since the mainstream media has been ramping up their anti-gun agenda. As the media continues to weaponize the news in the form of gun control propaganda, the NRA’s profiting continues to go up. –SHTFPlan
There’s nothing like a little scapegoating when it comes to placing the blame for mass shootings. It seems like the blame falls always on the NRA and law-abiding gun owners, not the psychopaths who shoot up schools. And that’s exactly why NRA memberships and donations are skyrocketing.
Comments
boss hogg and bald girl are phonies and the people know it
I'm a lifetime NRA member with no fees. I'll now have to contribute regularly anyway.
In reply to boss hog and bald girl are… by DinduNuffin
As my Pappy would say...
"When they come for your guns... give 'em the bullets first"
In reply to I'm a lifetime member with… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Without the 2nd amendment all the other rights mean nothing sooner or later.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI49YSCruwY
In reply to As my Pappy would say… by Chuck Norris
That's a spectacular reply that is fading fast.
In reply to Without the 2nd amendment… by manofthenorth
Until the next one.
I know 2 people who joined after that idiotic march in protest of their own rights.
In reply to That's a spectacular reply… by Arnold
Assault copiers should be banned too. Nobody needs a paper tray with more than 5 sheets.
In reply to Without the 2nd amendment… by manofthenorth
Assault. An intentional, unlawful offer of corporal injury to another by force, or force unlawfully directed toward person of another, under such circumstances as create well-founded fear of imminent peril, coupled with apparent present ability to execute attempt if not prevented.
Weapon. An instrument of offensive or defensive combat, or anything used or designed to be used, in destroying, defeating or injuring an enemy.
Blacks Law Dictionary Revised 4th Edition.
Assault is placing someone in fear. A weapon, pretty much anything you would use to defend yourself with. Understand the language. Assault weapon is anything that would place those intent on harming you in fear. Their terminology via Gas Lighting is intent on making you defenseless.
In reply to Assault copiers should be… by BlindMonkey
6.30 = Mexico Gun Murder Rate (tough gun laws)
16.35 = Total murder rate per 100k
1.2% = Black population.
3.5 = USA Gun Murder Rate ("lax" gun laws)
4.88 = Total murder rate per 100k
25% = Hispanic and Black population.
0.06 = United Kingdom Gun Murder rate (tough guns laws)
0.92 = Total murder rate per 100k
3% = Hispanic and Black population.
The UK is 97% WHITE!
326 Million = Population of the USA - 82 Million Blacks/Hispanics
66 Million = Population of the UK - 2 million Blacks/Hispanics
300 Million guns in the USA.
2 Million guns in the UK.
You would think, with 150x more guns and 5x the population, all of THOSE GUNS would kill a lot more people in the USA...unless it's not the guns...
Subtract out Black/Hispanic Murderers in the USA...anyone care to predict the USA's new murder rates?
Pick any city that is 97% WHITE and compare it's murder rate to any city that is 97% Black...and the results are...
In reply to Assault. An intentional,… by Chupacabra-322
"Political power comes from the barrel of a gun" - Chairman Mao.
In reply to Without the 2nd amendment… by manofthenorth
Only outlaws will have guns. Why can’t these anti law abiders anti gunners see this. Special note: Parkland school students were defenseless against a known psycho gunslinging outlaw and they can’t see this.Anyway glad to see Hogg is helping the NRA warchest.
In reply to Without the 2nd amendment… by manofthenorth
"One for Trump, two for NRA".......................................
In reply to I'm a lifetime member with… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Ya just gotta love common cents!
In reply to boss hog and bald girl are… by DinduNuffin
Hogg is identical to what Hitler proposed: rules for some and none for others. In this cocksuckers little sick mind the sanctuary city is defying the law, but that of course goes along with ignoring the constitution and settled law of the Heller decision. The cocksucker!!
And the little cocksucker wasn't even there!!
In reply to boss hog and bald girl are… by DinduNuffin
Won't watch a single second of that mutant's schtick.
In reply to Hogg is identical to what… by Dilluminati
I'm surprised that Boss Hogg has not dealt with his Corey Haim syndrome yet.
In reply to boss hog and bald girl are… by DinduNuffin
How many of these anti-gun a-holes secretly own a gun - (just in case)?
All of them. And probably none are legal.
In reply to How many of these anti-gun a… by Erek
TRUTH Revealed – Obama/Clinton Plan To Disarm The United States – Cancel The Second Amendment – In Progress.
US Zionist Banker Shadow Government - Disarming US citizens so to begin the bolshevik revolution against them (its planned);
meanwhile blasting to smithereens the Ukrainians, Syrians and others.
NATO is a terrorist organization of the Deep State:
"Washington Bathes in Europe's Blood": https://europeansworldwide.wordpress.com/2018/03/06/washington-bathes-i…
In reply to TRUTH Revealed – Obama… by davatankool
You bet.. You imagine the stupidity of repealing abolishing the 2nd?
This is the liberal mindset, create laws despite the constitution, decide which laws to follow depending on the next election (sanctuary cities) in this environment of lawlessness, where a former supreme court judge undermines the authority and decision of a court ruling in Heller a "minority" proposes repealing the 2nd amendment.
This is going to be an even larger blowback than Trump, wait until in the privacy of a voting booth a person decides! There is no virtue signalling there..
But lets not forget those who sought to undermine our God given liberties, the cocksuckers!!
Gen Z works something like this:
"Yeah, I'm totally liberal, hard core feminist, uh huh" she says to the campus survey taker....then votes conservative anyway.
In reply to You bet.. You imagine the… by Dilluminati
Moron Labia.
In reply to Gen Z works something like… by Mazzy
Hope you watched Tucker Carlson last night,and the night before.He CALLED them put on where this was going to end up.
CIVIL WAR
In reply to You bet.. You imagine the… by Dilluminati
But, but I'm sure the FBI will save us......HAHAHAHAHAHAH!
Fucking Traitors.
In reply to Hope you watched Tucker… by DosZap
Thank you for monitoring stuff that many of us cannot stomach.
In reply to But, but I'm sure the FBI… by ZENDOG
And apparently their offspring are traitors as well.
In reply to But, but I'm sure the FBI… by ZENDOG
Have you cut the cord? Have you deleted your facebook account? Do you use Google tools? The cocksuckers at Youtube won't allow comments on the cunt Hogg, because that cocksucker is a fraud, wasn't there.
To listen to the narrative the kid grabbed a camera, rode three miles to school, got past security, got past cops, and then sat in the room with the students after the teachers had blocked and locked the doors..
Cunt!
Cocksucker!
In reply to Hope you watched Tucker… by DosZap
Repealing the 2nd, or any Amendment can only be done by ratification by 75% of state legislatures (38). Congress, the President and the Supreme Court play absolutely no role except for Congress proposing the change to the legislatures. Any "abolishing" by the Federal government is illegal.
The state legislatures also have Article V of the Constitution thru which they can call a Convention of States, propose and ratify amendments to the Constitution, again with virtually no input from FedGov. There are no limitations set by Article V so the states could go so far as to propose and ratify an amendment to abolish the three branches of the Federal government and return all powers of governance to the 50 separate and sovereign states. That may be our only salvation from the whackos in D.C. short of violent revolution.
In reply to You bet.. You imagine the… by Dilluminati
We live in a world of selective facts: where a cunt like Hogg can both be at the school and not be there, be male one day, female the next, or just decide not to follow the fucking law like sanctuary cities. So I believe that damn few guns get turned in and that even fewer law enforcement want the job of collecting them.
We'll see, but what I'm seeing is a corporate media determined to disarm the population, determined after Brexit and Trump to get back into the business of electing their candidates and outcomes, hence all of censorship and the little Nazi cunt cocksucker Hogg who wasn't fucking even at the shooting and is like Hitler in his beer hall pustch.. the cocksucker!!
In reply to Repealing the 2nd, or any… by Stormtrooper
No more. Molon Labe....hurry I am getting old.
IF they were truly smart they would wait 15 more years, easy peasy then.
In reply to No more. Molon Labe....hurry… by Quantify
I hear you.
I loose vigor every day.
Sixty is the new thirty is bullshit.
In reply to No more. Molon Labe....hurry… by Quantify
Fuckin' A. All the forgotten broken bones, shingles, everything comes back to say "Hi pops... remember me?"
Cannabis indica, a miracle for chronic pain, gastric function.
In reply to I hear you… by Arnold
Thank all of you! Imagine where we would be without the NRA?
I love common $20 gold coins.
In reply to Ya just gotta love common… by USA USA
Please join now.
https://membership.nra.org/Join/Annuals
Don't forget these guys they stir up more crap in the Congress than the NRA leadership.Also they do NOT make deals.
GunOwnersofAmerica.com
In reply to Please join now… by TheMayor
Please donate now.
https://donate.nra.org/donate
In a recent study, it was determined that 3% of US citizens owned 50% of the guns. 60% of those owners being white males. Another study demonstrated that if a white person is shot with a gun it is most often in their own home by a friend or family member, or by themselves. The same study discovered that white males who own a gun have a reduced life expectancy compared to the same demographic not owning a gun, where the leading cause of premature death is gun-inflicted suicide.
So yeah send those bucks to the NRA, buy up all the guns you want, the rest of us will sit back and watch.
Yeah, bullshit.
I live in Pennsylvania, population 12.81 million. Last year, the PICS system (our version of NICS) processed over 1 million approvals for firearm sales. Over 300,000 LTCFs were also approved by county sheriffs. Pennsylvania is armed to the teeth. Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals, gay, straight and every variation therein. As usual the progs has pushed it too far and the Wasserman-Schulz / Blumenthal legislation to require background checks on ammunition just pushed the casual gun owner that stays out of politics off the fence. Fuck these globalist control freaks.
In reply to In a recent study, it was… by cougar_w
Perhaps supporters of the 2nd amendment should organize a large march on DC - preferably leaving the weapons home.
Call it something bland. How about "March For Our Liberty". Invite the young man from Parkland that the MSM tries to ignore.
In reply to Yeah, bullshit… by Frackadelic
The purpose of a gun is not to inflict death, it's to provide non-lethal defense, to stop robberies, rapes, home invasions. A gun is a force equalizer between criminals and their intended victims.
Purpose isn't to kill suspects but to stop the crime from happening. Looking merely at the thousands of deaths per year completely ignores the millions of crimes prevented per year.
The right to carry a gun for defense of home, self and family is a basic human right. The second amendment doesn't create that right, it is just an explicit statement of the inalienable right.
In reply to In a recent study, it was… by cougar_w
In California the law requires that you shoot to kill. Even brandishing to prevent a crime is frowned upon.
It is not so much the law explicitly as the courts and their "findings".
In reply to The purpose of a gun is not… by Old Poor Richard
Dead men have no lawyers ... maybe???
In reply to In California the law… by snblitz
...and if you kill all the lawyers, all you're left with is dead men.
In reply to Dead men have no lawyers … by In.Sip.ient
You forgot the #1 reason, "A TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENT".
In reply to The purpose of a gun is not… by Old Poor Richard
We WISH you guys would just sit back and watch, but you can't shut up and you keep making noise about repealing the 2nd and banning stuff (like any ban on anything in human history actually ever helped anyone). If only more lefties took your advice.
In reply to In a recent study, it was… by cougar_w
No no I want you to buy lots and lots of guns. Double down.
In reply to We WISH you guys would just… by aardvarkk
Are you sure the whites committing suicides are actually the demographic you think they are? They could be depressive degenerate progressives.
In reply to No no I want you to buy lots… by cougar_w