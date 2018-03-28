Bezos Battered : $13 Billion Net Worth Loss As Amazon Crashes

Amazon shares are down 7% today and almost 11% in the last two days, breaking below its 50DMA, amid a broad tech unwind contagion and growing concerns about government crackdowns from "obsessed" Trump.
Bloodbath...
The reason is that according to Axios, it is not Facebook that Trump wants to go after, but rather Amazon: “He’s obsessed with Amazon,” a source said. “Obsessed.” According to the anonymous sources, Trump has allegedly talked about changing Amazon’s tax treatment because he’s worried about mom-and-pop retailers being put out of business.
A source who’s spoken to POTUS: “He’s wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law."
Trump’s deep-seated antipathy toward Amazon surfaces when discussing tax policy and antitrust cases. The president would love to clip CEO Jeff Bezos’ wings. But he doesn’t have a plan to make that happen.
Behind the president's thinking: Trump's wealthy friends tell him Amazon is destroying their businesses. His real estate buddies tell him — and he agrees — that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers.
- Trump tells people Amazon has gotten a free ride from taxpayers and cushy treatment from the U.S. Postal Service.
- “The whole post office thing, that's very much a perception he has,” another source said. “It's been explained to him in multiple meetings that his perception is inaccurate and that the post office actually makes a ton of money from Amazon."
- Axios' Ina Fried notes: The Postal Service actually added delivery on Sunday in some cities because Amazon made it worthwhile.
- Trump also pays close attention to the Amazon founder's ownership of The Washington Post, which the president views as Bezos’ political weapon.
To be sure, speculation like this is hardly new, and reemerges periodically, although today it comes at a sensitive time for the tech sector, and Amazon in particular. As Stifel analyst Scott Devitt pointed out today, Amazon's shares are sinking after an earlier Axios report suggested that President Trump may not like the company, yet "we already know this based on numerous tweets on the topic by the president."
And all that means that Jeff Bezos has lost over $13 billion in net worth in the last two days.
Bezos lost $4.6bn yesterday and today's drop is almost double that - the biggest two-day crash in the stock in four years...
Still, at least he has his dog...
$1.2 Trillion budget deficit for the U.S. Government.
Donny can never do anything right for a never-trumper. If he tries to do something he's obsessed, if he does nothing he's incompetent.
Any chance the "anonymous sources" are members of Congress that can legally trade on "insider information"?
Love to see who went short Amazon recently...Pelosi, Ryan and the rest of Congressional financial wizards gang?
Major Intelligence-controlled tech stocks crashing at the same time
Not an accident.....
Not an accident.....
964 Mar 28 2018 00:03:07 Q !xowAT4Z3VQ
...WHY DID GOOG VISIT N KOREA? WHY WOULD THE FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO [HIMSELF] OF GOOG/ALPHABET PERSONALLY ATTEND? Who is Sergey Brin? Where was Sergey born? Track the 'FAMILY' - IMPORTANT. Think COLD WAR. Think KGB. US, China, N Korea [3]. FACEBOOK data dump? Who made it public? Who sold shares -30 days from announcement? You can't imagine the magnitude of this. Constitutional CRISIS. Twitter coming soon. GOOG coming soon. AMAZON coming soon. MICROSOFT coming soon. +12 Current censorship all relates to push for power [mid-terms]. LAST STAND. Election FRAUD cases OPEN.. - DOJ [many]. Q
The value of companies like Amazon is in the name. Amazon is one of the most famous brands in the world, and you just can't put a price on that. Like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Amazon will be going strong 10, 20 and even 30 years from now. That's why Amazon is always a buy, no matter what the price is.
The Low Testosterone Diet – How to Kill Your Toxic Masculinity
I'll start a "GO FUND ME" account & take WaPo & Whole Foods off his hands for 1 cent on the dollar.
- I'll fire all WaPo staff & replace them with RT & Al Jazeera journalists
- I'll take all the robots from Whole Foods, swap out the software and turn them into Wal Mart greeters that look like C3PO
Kind of like IBM, Sears & MaBell...
Sure...
Sure...
Always a buy, no matter what the price is? LMAO!!!
In reply to The value of companies like… by MillionDollarBonus_
Just one more fine example that the elites operate under a different set of rules than the public. No insider trading rules apply to our "public servants"....
Never, ever have any sympathy for someone with more than you have.
Never.
Never.
Facebook, Twitter, Telsa; they can easily go to zero.
Amazon though is real, it's overpriced, but it's real...it's true stock value is down there around Walmarts'.
In reply to The value of companies like… by MillionDollarBonus_
Amazon is the best thing that ever happened to shut-ins, hermits, misanthropes and other types that despise the rest of the plebs in shopping malls and shithole grocery stores / walmarts.
I'm loving that place.
I'm loving that place.
Amazon got the toilets cleaned up at Walmart...it's Amazon that has forced Walmart to literally "get it's shit together".
Amazons stock price is ridiculous, but it is a real company and it's here to stay.
I'm betting all of those Whole Foods locations turn into Amazon retail outlets where the top 1000 items selling at Amazon.com are in stock for immediate pickup....that is currently Walmarts strength and Amazon wants a piece of that action. 2-day shipping is too slow for many folks...with Amazon stores, "Right Now" becomes a reality...and maybe it will be drone delivered...
Donny is out of his element.
Amazon/Washington Compost better start treating Trump fairly!!
Mar 28 2018 00:03:07 (EDT)
....
FACEBOOK data dump?
Who made it public?
Who sold shares -30 days from announcement?
You can't imagine the magnitude of this.
Constitutional CRISIS.
Twitter coming soon.
GOOG coming soon.
AMAZON coming soon.
MICROSOFT coming soon.
+12
Q
Glorious? So AMZNs a buy now that the PE is around 230?
Bez owns WaPo. 'Nuf said.
Buying the WaPo was very, very, very costly. Hillary couldn't lose, right? Oops.
The USPS subsidizes the Chinese thru the rates applied to E-packets.
Cheaper to ship small item from China to Dallas, Texas than to ship the same item from Dallas to Austin.
You can't make this shit up.
How the heck is that?
I can buy something for less than $1 shipped from China.
Did you read what I wrote? The Chinese are subsidized by the U.S. postal customers. Why do you think the shipping from China is so cheap? You pay to subsidize them. Buy from a U.S. seller!
but the next sentence in that narrative stands in direct contradiction to that statement.
so which is it and who is doing the spinning?
No one really knows, do they? Only insiders know the truth.
I guess you need to use common sense and who you believe is telling the truth.
I can tell you this, I am not joking about the DoomBunker, they ship literally 1000's of pounds of shit to my place in the middle of fucking nowhere every year for free.
Now Chewy.com is in on the scam too, they got the same deal as Amazon somehow, and now I get 50LB bags of Aminal food delivered to my place for free.
This feels like 1999 Furnature.Com, remember that shit?
In reply to but the next sentence in… by just the tip
Looks like the WHOLE US eCONomy and Ponzi scheme S&P are in free fall.
But the GDP was UP ! ( up their *ss ,maybe)
Burn this fucking pos to the ground.
