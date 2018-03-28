Bezos Battered : $13 Billion Net Worth Loss As Amazon Crashes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:33

Amazon shares are down 7% today and almost 11% in the last two days, breaking below its 50DMA, amid a broad tech unwind contagion and growing concerns about government crackdowns from "obsessed" Trump.

Bloodbath...

 

The reason is that according to Axios, it is not Facebook that Trump wants to go after, but rather Amazon: “He’s obsessed with Amazon,” a source said. “Obsessed.” According to the anonymous sources, Trump has allegedly talked about changing Amazon’s tax treatment because he’s worried about mom-and-pop retailers being put out of business.

A source who’s spoken to POTUS: “He’s wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law."

Trump’s deep-seated antipathy toward Amazon surfaces when discussing tax policy and antitrust cases. The president would love to clip CEO Jeff Bezos’ wings. But he doesn’t have a plan to make that happen.

Behind the president's thinking: Trump's wealthy friends tell him Amazon is destroying their businesses. His real estate buddies tell him — and he agrees — that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • Trump tells people Amazon has gotten a free ride from taxpayers and cushy treatment from the U.S. Postal Service.
  • “The whole post office thing, that's very much a perception he has,” another source said. “It's been explained to him in multiple meetings that his perception is inaccurate and that the post office actually makes a ton of money from Amazon."
  • Axios' Ina Fried notes: The Postal Service actually added delivery on Sunday in some cities because Amazon made it worthwhile.
  • Trump also pays close attention to the Amazon founder's ownership of The Washington Post, which the president views as Bezos’ political weapon.

To be sure, speculation like this is hardly new, and reemerges periodically, although today it comes at a sensitive time for the tech sector, and Amazon in particular. As Stifel analyst Scott Devitt pointed out today, Amazon's shares are sinking after an earlier Axios report suggested that President Trump may not like the company, yet "we already know this based on numerous tweets on the topic by the president."

And all that means that Jeff Bezos has lost over $13 billion in net worth in the last two days.

Bezos lost $4.6bn yesterday and today's drop is almost double that - the biggest two-day crash in the stock in four years...

 

Still, at least he has his dog...

Bes FireBrander Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

hahaha!

Trump wants you to pay more taxes

and more in shipping

and Trumptards rejoice!

----------

and not fucking peep about the biggest

free shit army on Earth:

- the fucking US Army and the fucking FED

and Trumptards rejoice!

 

 

macholatte Bes Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

 

Has anybody seen Jeff Rosenstein .... I mean Rod Sessions .... the AG?
You know, the sleepy guy with the white hair?
Does he have an Amazon account?
Is he a Prime Member?
Anybody know?

 

 

MillionDollarBonus_ macholatte Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

You idiots also gloated when Facebook crashed at the IPO - well look who's laughing now! Every one of my trades has been a stunning success!

Here's a quick recap:

Buying Facebook in May 2012 (170% return):

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/facebook-indicative-open-45

Buying Bank of America in December 2011 (219% return):

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/bac-breaks-4-handle-drags-entire-market-down

Buying European peripheral bonds in September 2012 (500% return):

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2012-09-28/chart-day-misery-spain-has-never-been-higher

 

Akzed house biscuit Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

 

964 Mar 28 2018 00:03:07 Q !xowAT4Z3VQ

...WHY DID GOOG VISIT N KOREA? WHY WOULD THE FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO [HIMSELF] OF GOOG/ALPHABET PERSONALLY ATTEND? Who is Sergey Brin? Where was Sergey born? Track the 'FAMILY' - IMPORTANT. Think COLD WAR. Think KGB. US, China, N Korea [3]. FACEBOOK data dump? Who made it public? Who sold shares -30 days from announcement? You can't imagine the magnitude of this. Constitutional CRISIS. Twitter coming soon. GOOG coming soon. AMAZON coming soon. MICROSOFT coming soon. +12 Current censorship all relates to push for power [mid-terms]. LAST STAND. Election FRAUD cases OPEN.. - DOJ [many]. Q

Michael Musashi Bes Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Bes: That is a mentally challenged way to look at all this.

 

Why not say, "Trump wants to fight obesity and get American fat-asses off the couch and walking!"

 

Or, "Trump wants to encourage entrepreneurism, get people to open up more businesses!"
 

Or, "Trump wants Echo to stop spying on citizens!"

 

How about, "Trump wants to help retailers!"

 

What about, "Trump hearts commercial real estate!"

 

Any of these are better than your glasses-half-empty p#ssy excuses....

 

FireBrander SilverRhino Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

Amazon got the toilets cleaned up at Walmart...it's Amazon that has forced Walmart to literally "get it's shit together".

Amazons stock price is ridiculous, but it is a real company and it's here to stay.

I'm betting all of those Whole Foods locations turn into Amazon retail outlets where the top 1000 items selling at Amazon.com are in stock for immediate pickup....that is currently Walmarts strength and Amazon wants a piece of that action. 2-day shipping is too slow for many folks...with Amazon stores, "Right Now" becomes a reality...and maybe it will be drone delivered...

Peak Finance just the tip Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

No one really knows, do they? Only insiders know the truth.  

I guess you need to use common sense and who you believe is telling the truth.

 

I can tell you this, I am not joking about the DoomBunker, they ship literally 1000's of pounds of shit to my place in the middle of fucking nowhere every year for free. 

Now Chewy.com is in on the scam too, they got the same deal as Amazon somehow, and now I get 50LB bags of Aminal food delivered to my place for free.  

  
This feels like 1999 Furnature.Com, remember that shit? 