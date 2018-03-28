Boeing Rapidly Plays Down "Hysteria" After WannaCry Ransomware Attack

Earlier today, Boeing was hit by the WannaCry computer ransomware virus, prompting a memo from the company’s chief engineer, Mike VanderWel, calling for "all hands on deck," which sparked widespread concerns:
“It is metastasizing rapidly out of North Charleston and I just heard 777 (automated spar assembly tools) may have gone down,” VanderWel wrote,
...adding his concern that the virus could hit equipment used in functional tests of airplanes ready to roll out and potentially “spread to airplane software.”
His concerns were likely well intentioned since, as a reminder, in May of last year, in what was described as one of the "worst-ever recorded attacks of its kind," the WannaCry ransomware virus spread across the globe at an alarming rate, seizing control of private networks, locking users out of their computers until they pay a fee, sometimes in cryptocurrency, or other type of ransom.
As a reminder, those pesky "Russian hackers," the same ones that lay relatively dormant for years then suddenly emerged from hibernation in 2016 to hack the DNC, John Podesta and the entire 2016 U.S. presidential election, were initially considered to be the most likely culprits for the WannaCry virus. But after a short time, Russians and North Koreans were dismissed as hackers centered on Chinese-speaking individuals as responsible.
Given VanderWel's initial reaction, the attack triggered widespread alarm within the company.
VanderWel’s message said the attack required “a battery-like response,” a reference to the 787 in-flight battery fires in 2013 that grounded the world’s fleet of Dreamliners and led to an extraordinary three-month-long engineering effort to find a fix.
“We are on a call with just about every VP in Boeing,” VanderWel’s memo said.
But, desperate to quell the initial concerns, as The Seattle Times reports, by late Wednesday afternoon however, Boeing issued a statement dialing back those fears.
“Our cybersecurity operations center detected a limited intrusion of malware that affected a small number of systems,” Boeing said.
“Remediations were applied and this is not a production and delivery issue.”
In other words, 'nothing to see here, move along as Linda Mills, a spokeswoman at Boeing’s commercial airplane division, said some reports on the attack “are overstated and inaccurate."
Finally, The Seattle Times pointed out that Mitchell Edwards, a Dallas, Texas-based cyberthreat intelligence analyst, said that although a so-called “kill switch” fix for the WannaCry virus was quickly developed, other hackers were also quick to produce WannaCry variants that could defeat the fix. He said the virus used to attack Boeing was unlikely to be the original WannaCry virus but an updated version.
Once the news broke, some on social media raised the “nightmare scenario” of the virus infecting an airplane’s control software and possibly triggering a ransomware demand while in the air.
Edwards dismissed this as “hysteria.”
“The plane would have to have been connected to an infected system.,” he said.
“The chances are pretty minimal.”
Of course, we will not hold our breath waiting for Rep. Adam Schiff to demand a prob into this 'potentially terrifying' cyberattack, likely suggesting that The Russians did it.
However, given that it was Chinese individuals believed to be responsible last time and Washington is currently at (trade) war with Beijing, the timing of the cyberattack on one of America's biggest exporters is intriguing.
Comments
I'm waiting for the Tesla ransomware attack. "You want to go where?"
Chinese finger-prints with a Russian accent all over this
In reply to Ransomware Attack by SloMoe
Don't fly off the handle just yet...
In reply to Chinese finger-prints with a… by pc_babe
Is this somebody's way of saying hello to that pain in the fucking ass self righteous dipshit female senator from Washington State, Cuntwell?
In reply to Don't fly off the handle… by GatorMcClusky
It has come to my attention that NSA had the backdoors and it got leaked and thus ransomeware...and these are the people who say they protect us. Does not seem reality to me.
Yep, always Putin's fault. everyone knows the NSA/CIA is behind all of this just to blame someone and create a false flag. This time they will blame either Iran or Russia, or maybe even Assad himself "by projecting himself into the Boeing computers of course." Then, it's war.
In reply to It has come to my attention… by weliveinamatrix
You get a hearing. You get a hearing. You get a hearing. You all get a hearing
Boeing has a new name for their fleet of disposable, mechanical, buzzards.
The company that's an APEX component of Skynet, can't even handle the infrastructure or management of said component(s) in the planning stage.
Don't even need missiles to bring down hundreds of planes simultaneously. Just send codes that enter through the back door, and you've got hundreds of missiles ready to go, instantly.
Don't worry. We are continuing to make our contributions to the CF. Everything is fine again.
Have a look at this Nasdaq futures M-5 chart.
I think the patient has it's finger in a light socket!
M-15 looks fine
In reply to Have a look at this Nasdaq… by Yen Cross
So does the daily. NOT<
In reply to M-15 looks fine by Eric Masters
Are you upset little girl Eric?
BTFD Eric
In reply to So does the daily. NOT< by Yen Cross
Hazard to navigation malware will and should go death penalty grade bad idea and quickly.
This week's US infrastructure attacks: * Atlanta city services paralyzed due to ransomware attack; deadline for ransom is today * Baltimore 911 dispatch system hacked * Denver's core online city services and parts of its 911 system are no longer working* Colorado Dept of Transportation was also hit with a ransomware attack and the National Guard was called in
https://twitter.com/sarahkendzior
Since 2014, Russia has hacked: * State Dept * DOD * DNC, RNC, and state voter databases * Nuclear plants connected to power grids
I dont know why they would hack voter databases, in Colorado you can buy the entire voter roll for like 50 bucks, in California and New York though it is much much harder..
I'm guessing threatening Russia with a Cyber Attack wasn't such a good idea, Pride on the street runs pretty high.
my firm dealt with this virus when it first came out, we updated our systems and viola no more problems. the fact boeing is getting hit with this shows fundamental issues with securing their infrastructure.
cover for BUIAP.
betcha someone not so friendly can now commandeer those birds not unlike the MH flights.
Fuck Boeing. That wolf-cry is dirty-panty SSDD BS from the MIC'ers setting the table for more gibs.
What's important is about the cities.
It's possible what we're hearing about is an Austin-based, red-nekkid, gun-toter sending malware to the nigger-infestated dying cities.
Reason : Weeeell, if the fuxated cities' cops can't be dispatched expeditiously to drag their fatt-asses over to bloody crime scenes in the making, then just maybe the Austin-based, malware-savvy, red-nekkid, gun-toter is making a statement backing the need to keep the 2nd.
Not that the 2nd is what gives us our natural right to defend our own lives.
Do not any puny lil' spooks in training like the faggy Hogg kid know what is " logical ".
LOGICAL... Look Out Gun Is Cocked And Loaded