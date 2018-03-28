Caption Contest: Lloyd Lifts The Veil On MbS

Goldman Sachs' CEO did some more of "god's work" this morning when he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Blankfein tweeted:

"The Crown Prince is always impressive when he sets out his vision for the KSA. Can't remember WHEN my beard turned white, but I remember WHY. MBS is much younger and I'm sure handles stress better!" along with the following photo...

So that's what he has under that head-dress...

It seems the Aramco IPO is weighing on both of their hairlines.