Clinton-Linked Cult Leader Who Hot-Branded Women Arrested For Sex Trafficking

Keith Raniere, the co-founder and leader of a secretive self-help cult called NXIVM who was run out of Arkansas when Bill Clinton was governor has been arrested by the FBI in Mexico and charged with sex trafficking. Raniere fled to Mexico last November after U.S. authorities began interviewing "witnesses and victims" linked to NXIVM, however finding him proved elusive after Raniere began using "end-to-end encrypted email and stopped using his phone."
Shortly before Raniere was arraigned in a Texas courtroom, the FBI raided the Saratoga County, NY home of NXIVM co-founder, Nancy Salzman - who was alleged to be storing large amounts of cash at her residence, brought over the border following NXIVM training sessions in Mexico.
While NXIVM describes itself as a self-help business that has helped thousands of people "reach their potential" through various courses, the women’s-only "inner sanctum" led by Raniere is known as 'DOS', which whistleblower Frank Parlato - a Buffalo-area businessman who worked for the cult, says stands for “dominus obsequious sororium" - Latin for “master over the slave women”. Once they are a member - or “slave” - they are allegedly encouraged to recruit new women into their “slave pods”, stop dating, and be on call 24 hours a day to their “master”.
DOS reportedly required female members to give their recruiter - or "master," naked pictures or other compromising material which could be used as blackmail before being branded with Raniere's initials below the hip using a cauterizing iron.
Sarah Edmondson, one of the participants, said she had been told she would get a small tattoo as part of the initiation. But she was not prepared for what came next.
Each woman was told to undress and lie on a massage table, while three others restrained her legs and shoulders. According to one of them, their “master,” a top Nxivm official named Lauren Salzman, instructed them to say: “Master, please brand me, it would be an honor.”
A female doctor proceeded to use a cauterizing device to sear a two-inch-square symbol below each woman’s hip, a procedure that took 20 to 30 minutes. For hours, muffled screams and the smell of burning tissue filled the room.
“I wept the whole time,” Ms. Edmondson recalled. “I disassociated out of my body.” -New York Times
Of note, Smallville actress Allison Mack who played Chloe Sullivan is (or was) allegedly a "master" in the cult, and required to obey orders from Raniere - including finding women to sleep with him.
Mack would require that prospective "slaves" place compromising collateral into a Dropbox account -- one of whom was India Oxenberg, the daughterr of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg - who met with prosecutors in New York and presented evidence against Raniere.
NXIVM Funding and the Clinton connection
As Rolling Stone reported in November, "In 2010, Vanity Fair published "The Heiresses and the Cult," a detailed account of Seagram heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman's immersion in NXIVM; the sisters reportedly gave up approximately $150 million of their trust fund to help fund the alleged cult."
And in a 2007 article by the New York Post entitled "Hillary's $30,000 fans are her "cult" following," journalist Charles Hurt notes that Raniere was run out of Arkansas after Bill Clinton's then-attorney general, Winston Bryant, charged the cult leader and two others with fraud and business deception.
While Raniere paid fines in both New York and Arkansas in the case, over a decade later NXIVM executives proceeded to donate $29,900 to Hillary Clinton's presidential 2006 campaign - and at least three NXIVM officials are "invitation-only" members of the Clinton Global Initiative.
On March 14 and April 13, records show, more than a dozen contributions poured into Clinton’s coffers from NXIVM, an executive and group-awareness training organization led by Brooklyn-born Keith Raniere, 47.
Most were from first-time political donors, each giving the $2,300 maximum.
Three of the March and April Clinton pledges came from Raniere’s most high-profile followers: Seagram heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman, and Pamela Cafritz, daughter of D.C. A-listers Buffy and Bill Cafritz.
Hillary isn’t the only Clinton NXIVM officials are attracted to.
At least three of them – group President Nancy Salzman and the Bronfman sisters – are members of Bill’s charitable organization, the Clinton Global Initiative. Membership is by invitation only and requires at least a $15,000 donation per person for one year. -New York Post
Prosecutors say Raniere was uncooperative when immigration officials arrested him in Mexico - while women he was staying with "chased the car in which the defendant was being transported in their own car at high speed."
Raniere is expected to be transferred to New York authorities following Tuesday's Texas court appearance. During their request that he be held without bond, federal prosecutors said he "has spent his life profiting from his pyramid schemes and has otherwise received financial backing from independently wealthy women."
He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted of the sex trafficking chrages, according to federal prosecutors - who say he poses a "significant risk of flight" due to his "access to vast resources," and his "long-standing history of systematically exploiting women through coercive practices for his own financial and sexual benefit."
What is it with Clinton supporters and cults?
Comments
Clinton Crime Family, Lolita Express.. wants to repeal the 2nd
If videos of Bill exist buggering children, somebody hack the prime time TV stations and put on ten minutes worth. That just might finally get attention.
In reply to Clinton Crime Family, Lolita… by Dilluminati
Can I join too Master?
Laura Silsby
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
Are they into spirit cooking and pizza parlors too?
In reply to Can I join too Master?… by wildbad
The article says a female doctor cauterized the skin with the brand.
Did anyone notice the doctor's name?
I could not find it.
In reply to spirit cooking anyone? by Adolph.H.
"The article says a female doctor cauterized the skin with the brand.
Did anyone notice the doctor's name?
I could not find it."
Article dated October 2017...
In a complaint filed with the state Department of Health over the summer and shared with the Times, a woman said Dr. Brandon Porter, of the Albany suburb Clifton Park, did studies on behalf of NXIVM's personal development program. In one study, she said, Porter connected her to brainwave monitoring equipment and without warning showed her film clips depicting extreme violence including gang rape. She said she has been haunted by the images for almost a year.
Other women complained to the health department that Dr. Danielle Roberts, a family doctor in Clifton Park, used a surgical device to burn brands on women's lower abdomens during their initiations into a secret sorority within NXIVM.
Porter resigned his position as a general practitioner at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after the Times story was published, a hospital spokesman said.
Roberts didn't respond to a phone message Friday, and Porter's phone number is unlisted. The Times said neither doctor responded to repeated inquiries seeking comment.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nxivm-women-say-they-were-branded-traumati…
In reply to The article says a female… by fleur de lis
this was exposed a few months ago in the dailymail - a bunch of b-list soap opera actresses
are getting their kicks by abusing each other and branding themselves. and sexual weirdness too of course.
the oxenburg lady is a ringleader -
also another young lady teacher busted for sexually abusing and raping her young male students :
the ARizona fakestream made up a new word for the steady stream of women abusing their students: "sex-pedemic"
http://ktla.com/2018/03/27/teacher-allegedly-performed-oral-sex-on-13-year-old-in-school-classroom/
these women found guilty of these sex crimes could very well be coming from the stable of mk monarch with the intended mission to do this. There is NO way a 27 year old woman teacher would be sending texts like she did without knowing it would be exposed.
Usually the women can count on a very lenient or reduced sentence compared to if the male was the perpetrator.
In reply to The article says a female… by fleur de lis
I’m confused.
Were the branded females abducted and forced against their will? If so this is an exceptionally egregious crime.
Or, did they voluntarily sign on for mutilation and sexual abuse? If this is what happened, why should we feel sorry for them?
Maybe I missed the part where they were kidnapped...
In reply to this was exposed a few… by SixIsNinE
Seagram heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman's immersion in NXIVM; the sisters reportedly gave up approximately $150 million of their trust fund to help fund the alleged cult...
Why am I still working, with people this fucking dumb out there? Good god, I’ll take just 5 million, and just brand a small ‘dfc’ on ‘em.
In reply to spirit cooking anyone? by Adolph.H.
No shit and get a car load of branded women to chase down a car loaded with U.S. Marshals that just took me into custody.
In reply to Seagram heiresses Sara and… by RafterManFMJ
I like dfc. Women Can't Understand Normal Thinking.
C U Next Tuesday!
In reply to Seagram heiresses Sara and… by RafterManFMJ
if it is sick and wrong - the Clintons are there - but where is Sessions - I do not understand- I hope the contingency is the IG
In reply to spirit cooking anyone? by Adolph.H.
Free advice for this fuckface:
Eat a bullet my man because prison for you is going to be worse than anything you could possibly imagine
In reply to Can I join too Master?… by wildbad
satanic jews. non-profit state sponsored cults are more common in america than you might think. this is probably stinky on both sides (trump) though. i think some people do gay ass tattoos called scarification. satanic jews.
In reply to Can I join too Master?… by wildbad
Yeah but we need to talk about stormy fucking daniels, not some "cult" of "willing" women who got branded.
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
“And I just felt like maybe — (laugh) it was sort of — I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, ‘Well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this.’”
Stormy Daniels ^ quote
In reply to Yeah but we need to talk… by D503
what a magnificent and monumental glitch in the matrix that would be
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
HRC should be hung, dismembered, with slow agonizing death while her tongue is getting fed to rats and her cunt is chopped up with a chainsaw going in sideways.
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
>If videos of Bill exist buggering children, somebody hack the prime time TV stations and put on ten minutes worth
What if someone put them in the Bitcoin blockchain?
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
Sheeple will blame the kids
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
Yeah, if we had some ham we could have ham and eggs, if we had some eggs.
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
Why has nobody ever came forward and said they had sex with Hillary?
In reply to If videos of Bill exist… by silverer
Its ok, he's a Democrat.
That means he's Above the Law and allowed to Brand Women.
In reply to Clinton Crime Family, Lolita… by Dilluminati
Hot brand Raniere's fucking face. Mutherfucker
In reply to Clinton Crime Family, Lolita… by Dilluminati
Hot brand his daughters'...eyeballs.
With him strapped to a chair 5 feet aeay.
Be sure he can smell it.
Work him to death with recorded screams constantly in his ears.
Hurray for appropriate treatment for despicable scum!
In reply to Clinton Crime Family, Lolita… by Dilluminati
How is torturing a daughter who has certainly already been tortured by this sick fuck a good idea? You think this creature has empathy? No, but he DOES have working nerve endings. That's your starting point, not some poor victim he has been mind fucking for god only knows how long.
In reply to Hot brand his daughters'… by 40MikeMike
When I worked in DC, I did see women with numbers tattooed on the back of their neck. I wanted to ask what that was all about, but I am sure I would have gotten written up for sexual harassment.
In reply to Clinton Crime Family, Lolita… by Dilluminati
a good start, go after DC pizza delivery services next
They do seem to be dropping like flies eh?
Bad Karma exacts a price..Now, about that king chode Jeffery Epstein..., his tab is way overdue..
In reply to a good start, go after DC… by ted41776
Put him in Gitmo the arkancider can't get him. He'll sing.
Let's call it fun camp.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZUexl4VQAAWDy8.jpg
In reply to Put him in the brig so the… by Rex Andrus
"camp for adults."
to get her
In reply to Let's call it fun camp.https… by Miss Expectations
posted this yesterday...all links to clintoon crime fambly
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Feds-raid-home-of-NXIVM-co-founder-Nancy-Salzman-12784322.php
http://people.com/human-interest/dynasty-star-catherine-oxenbergs-fight-to-save-daughter-nxivm/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-clinton-foundation-executive-tied-to-chinese-kindergartens-investigated-for-child-abuse_2366529.html
https://nypost.com/2007/10/01/hillarys-30000-fans-are-her-cult-following/
In addition, check out what this doctor was doing.
https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/State-scrutinizing-research-of…
Shades of MKULTRA?
In reply to posted this yesterday...all… by WillyGroper
holy shitzky!
i think you're right. tried to find the "active 2 system" they bought but couldn't find anything. betcha a brewsky it had to do w/lily waves while viewing the trash they were forced to watch.
look at the linkedin of salzman...looks like a kiddie recruiting biz
common thread w/all these monsters is the "initiation."
In reply to In addition, check out what… by teolawki
This is all OK, though, and won't be covered by mainstream media. That hag dogging Trump from 10 years ago, now THAT'S news!
I always wonder what kind of hobbies these people had. I now know.
Lauren (((Salzman))) , No way!!!
In reply to I always wonder what kind of… by Francis Marx
And Bronfman...and Cafritz. Is there a common denominator here? Fools and their money, I suppose.
In reply to Lauren (((Salzman))) , No… by 44magnum
Man, I can't believe I've been doing it wrong this whole time....I'm off to start my own sex cult where I brand my beyotches with a hot iron...
"What is it with Clinton supporters and cults?"
Clinton supporters are a cult.
They don't have A Brain. Can't think for themselves. Need a cult Leader, to serve the Kool-Aid.
In reply to "What is it with Clinton… by artvandalai
His looks creepy with his metrosexual look and eye glasses like Anderson Cooper.
That Creepy, soulless SOB has to have his said appendage hooked up to a car battery, while watching underage thai boy porn just to feel his twisted little sick-ass penis... There's gotta be a rapture at some point to cleanse mother Earth from these demonic power-driven psychopaths.
In reply to His looks creepy with his… by aliens is here
I suspect strongly that he was abused as a child. If so, he should be sterilized. Ooops too late, seems he's already metastasized into the next generation. Pity.
Oh well, sterilize him anyway.
In reply to That Creepy, soulless SOB… by Peacefulwarrior
I thought he looked like Stephen King.
In reply to His looks creepy with his… by aliens is here
I'm betting one of his idols is Charles Manson. That's not hyperbole. There are far too many similarities between their cults.
In reply to His looks creepy with his… by aliens is here
They'll get my guns, if they can find them at the bottom of the lake. I like to hand my gun over lead-side first.
Here is some more info on the cult that I read on what might be a cult site... I don't know anymore...
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/nxivm-powerful-cult-turns-ri…
vigilant citizen is a muslim
In reply to Here is some more info on… by major major ma…