Clinton-Linked Cult Leader Who Hot-Branded Women Arrested For Sex Trafficking

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:45

Keith Raniere, the co-founder and leader of a secretive self-help cult called NXIVM who was run out of Arkansas when Bill Clinton was governor has been arrested by the FBI in Mexico and charged with sex trafficking. Raniere fled to Mexico last November after U.S. authorities began interviewing "witnesses and victims" linked to NXIVM, however finding him proved elusive after Raniere began using "end-to-end encrypted email and stopped using his phone." 

Shortly before Raniere was arraigned in a Texas courtroom, the FBI raided the Saratoga County, NY home of NXIVM co-founder, Nancy Salzman - who was alleged to be storing large amounts of cash at her residence, brought over the border following NXIVM training sessions in Mexico. 

While NXIVM describes itself as a self-help business that has helped thousands of people "reach their potential" through various courses, the women’s-only "inner sanctum" led by Raniere is known as 'DOS', which whistleblower Frank Parlato - a Buffalo-area businessman who worked for the cult, says stands for “dominus obsequious sororium" - Latin for “master over the slave women”. Once they are a member - or “slave” - they are allegedly encouraged to recruit new women into their “slave pods”, stop dating, and be on call 24 hours a day to their “master”.

DOS reportedly required female members to give their recruiter - or "master," naked pictures or other compromising material which could be used as blackmail before being branded with Raniere's initials below the hip using a cauterizing iron. 

Sarah Edmondson, one of the participants, said she had been told she would get a small tattoo as part of the initiation. But she was not prepared for what came next.

Each woman was told to undress and lie on a massage table, while three others restrained her legs and shoulders. According to one of them, their “master,” a top Nxivm official named Lauren Salzman, instructed them to say: “Master, please brand me, it would be an honor.

A female doctor proceeded to use a cauterizing device to sear a two-inch-square symbol below each woman’s hip, a procedure that took 20 to 30 minutes. For hours, muffled screams and the smell of burning tissue filled the room.

I wept the whole time,” Ms. Edmondson recalled. “I disassociated out of my body.” -New York Times

Of note, Smallville actress Allison Mack who played Chloe Sullivan is (or was) allegedly a "master" in the cult, and required to obey orders from Raniere - including finding women to sleep with him. 

Mack would require that prospective "slaves" place compromising collateral into a Dropbox account -- one of whom was India Oxenberg, the daughterr of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg - who met with prosecutors in New York and presented evidence against Raniere. 

NXIVM Funding and the Clinton connection

As Rolling Stone reported in November, "In 2010, Vanity Fair published "The Heiresses and the Cult," a detailed account of Seagram heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman's immersion in NXIVM; the sisters reportedly gave up approximately $150 million of their trust fund to help fund the alleged cult." 

And in a 2007 article by the New York Post entitled "Hillary's $30,000 fans are her "cult" following," journalist Charles Hurt notes that Raniere was run out of Arkansas after Bill Clinton's then-attorney general, Winston Bryant, charged the cult leader and two others with fraud and business deception. 

While Raniere paid fines in both New York and Arkansas in the case, over a decade later NXIVM executives proceeded to donate $29,900 to Hillary Clinton's presidential 2006 campaign - and at least three NXIVM officials are "invitation-only" members of the Clinton Global Initiative

 

On March 14 and April 13, records show, more than a dozen contributions poured into Clinton’s coffers from NXIVM, an executive and group-awareness training organization led by Brooklyn-born Keith Raniere, 47.

Most were from first-time political donors, each giving the $2,300 maximum.

 

Three of the March and April Clinton pledges came from Raniere’s most high-profile followers: Seagram heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman, and Pamela Cafritz, daughter of D.C. A-listers Buffy and Bill Cafritz.

Hillary isn’t the only Clinton NXIVM officials are attracted to.

At least three of them – group President Nancy Salzman and the Bronfman sisters – are members of Bill’s charitable organization, the Clinton Global Initiative. Membership is by invitation only and requires at least a $15,000 donation per person for one year. -New York Post

Prosecutors say Raniere was uncooperative when immigration officials arrested him in Mexico - while women he was staying with "chased the car in which the defendant was being transported in their own car at high speed." 

Raniere is expected to be transferred to New York authorities following Tuesday's Texas court appearance. During their request that he be held without bond, federal prosecutors said he "has spent his life profiting from his pyramid schemes and has otherwise received financial backing from independently wealthy women."

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted of the sex trafficking chrages, according to federal prosecutors - who say he poses a "significant risk of flight" due to his "access to vast resources," and his "long-standing history of systematically exploiting women through coercive practices for his own financial and sexual benefit." 

What is it with Clinton supporters and cults? 

"The article says a female doctor cauterized the skin with the brand.

"The article says a female doctor cauterized the skin with the brand.

Did anyone notice the doctor's name? 

I could not find it."

 

Article dated October 2017...

In a complaint filed with the state Department of Health over the summer and shared with the Times, a woman said Dr. Brandon Porter, of the Albany suburb Clifton Park, did studies on behalf of NXIVM's personal development program. In one study, she said, Porter connected her to brainwave monitoring equipment and without warning showed her film clips depicting extreme violence including gang rape. She said she has been haunted by the images for almost a year.

Other women complained to the health department that Dr. Danielle Roberts, a family doctor in Clifton Park, used a surgical device to burn brands on women's lower abdomens during their initiations into a secret sorority within NXIVM.

Porter resigned his position as a general practitioner at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after the Times story was published, a hospital spokesman said.

Roberts didn't respond to a phone message Friday, and Porter's phone number is unlisted. The Times said neither doctor responded to repeated inquiries seeking comment.

 

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nxivm-women-say-they-were-branded-traumati…

SixIsNinE fleur de lis Wed, 03/28/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

this was exposed a few months ago in the dailymail - a bunch of b-list soap opera actresses

are getting their kicks by abusing each other and branding themselves. and sexual weirdness too of course.

the oxenburg lady is a ringleader -

also another young lady teacher busted for sexually abusing and raping her young male students :

the ARizona fakestream made up a new word for the steady stream of women abusing their students:  "sex-pedemic"

http://ktla.com/2018/03/27/teacher-allegedly-performed-oral-sex-on-13-year-old-in-school-classroom/

these women found guilty of these sex crimes could very well be coming from the stable of mk monarch with the intended mission to do this.   There is NO way a 27 year old woman teacher would be sending texts like she did without knowing it would be exposed. 

Usually the women can count on a very lenient or reduced sentence compared to if the male was the perpetrator.

 

RafterManFMJ Adolph.H. Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Seagram heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman's immersion in NXIVM; the sisters reportedly gave up approximately $150 million of their trust fund to help fund the alleged cult...

 

Why am I still working, with people this fucking dumb out there? Good god, I’ll take just 5 million, and just brand a small ‘dfc’ on ‘em.

Dilluminati D503 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

“And I just felt like maybe — (laugh) it was sort of — I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, ‘Well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this.’”

Stormy Daniels ^ quote

 

WillyGroper Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

posted this yesterday...all links to clintoon crime fambly

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Feds-raid-home-of-NXIVM-co-founder-Nancy-Salzman-12784322.php

http://people.com/human-interest/dynasty-star-catherine-oxenbergs-fight-to-save-daughter-nxivm/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-clinton-foundation-executive-tied-to-chinese-kindergartens-investigated-for-child-abuse_2366529.html

https://nypost.com/2007/10/01/hillarys-30000-fans-are-her-cult-following/

WillyGroper teolawki Wed, 03/28/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

holy shitzky!

i think you're right.  tried to find the "active 2 system" they bought but couldn't find anything.  betcha a brewsky it had to do w/lily waves while viewing the trash they were forced to watch.

look at the linkedin of salzman...looks like a kiddie recruiting biz

common thread w/all these monsters is the "initiation."

JoeTurner Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

Man, I can't believe I've been doing it wrong this whole time....I'm off to start my own sex cult where I brand my beyotches with a hot iron...