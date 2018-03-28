Inspector General Confirms Probe Of FBI's Criminal FISA Warrant Abuse To Spy On Trump

The DOJ's Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced Wednesday that he is expanding his internal investigation into alleged FBI abuses surrounding Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications - and will be examining their relationship with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele. The announcement follows several requests from lawmakers and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“The OIG will initiate a review that will examine the Justice Department’s and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s compliance with legal requirements, and with applicable DOJ and FBI policies and procedures, in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) relating to a certain U.S. person,” the statement reads.
The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General announces the initiation of a review: https://t.co/dHKwXbDdvS pic.twitter.com/XxnDuL1vDl— Justice OIG (@JusticeOIG) March 28, 2018
It should be noted that the OIG's current investigation and upcoming report - which led to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's firing, is focused on the agency's handling of the Clinton email investigation. This new probe will focus on FISA abuse and surveillance of the Trump campaign.
On March 1, House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the FBI may have violated criminal statutes, as well as its own strict internal procedures by using unverified information to obtain a surveillance warrant on onetime Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.
Nunes referred to the Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG), which states that the “accuracy of information contained within FISA applications is of utmost importance... Only documented and verified information may be used to support FBI applications to the court.”
A "FISA memo" released in February by the House Intel Committee (which has since closed its Russia investigation), points to FBI's use of the salacious and unverified "Steele Dossier" funded by the Clinton Campaign and the DNC.
“Former and current DOJ and FBI leadership have confirmed to the committee that unverified information from the Steele dossier comprised an essential part of the FISA applications related to Carter Page,” Nunes wrote in his March 1 letter.
Meanwhile, a February 28 letter from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) requested that IG Horowitz "conduct a comprehensive review of potential improper political influence, misconduct, or mismanagement" in relation to the FBI's handling of counterintelligence and criminal investigations of the Trump campaign prior to the appointment of Robert Mueller.
Steele in the crosshairs
The OIG letter also notes “As part of this examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source.”
The source, in this case, is Christopher Steele.
The "alleged FBI confidential source" here = Christopher Steele https://t.co/SXCGu6D91I— Elana Schor (@eschor) March 28, 2018
The House Intel Committe's "FISA memo" alleges that the political origins of the dossier — paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) — were not disclosed to the clandestine court that signed off on the warrant request, as DOJ officials knew Steele was being paid by democrats. Moreover, officials at the DOJ and FBI signed one warrant, and three renewals against Carter Page.
Considering that much of the Steele dossier came from a collaboration with high level Kremlin officials (a collusion if you will), Horowitz will be connecting dots that allegedly go from the Clinton campaign directly to the Kremlin.
Comments
is there a rope shortage? is this not treason? do those with all the money, guns, tanks, and nukes not take an oath to protect us from all enemies foreign AND DOMESTIC? what the fuck is the problem here?
Great, but IG can't subpoena those who no longer work in government... and a huge portion of the "perp's" have quit in order to hide.
In reply to is there a rope shortage? is… by ted41776
(((IT'S HAPPENING)))
In reply to IG can't subpeona those who… by Stan522
“We have discovered no wrongdoing and are closing the investigation.” There, I literally said what they will say and just saved three years and 20 million dollars. Pay me 500,000 for my trouble.
In reply to (((IT'S HAPPENING))) by DinduNuffin
There are so many crimes it will take 100 years to dig thru them all. Maybe that was the goal all along...
In reply to (((IT'S HAPPENING))) by DinduNuffin
bill still gets it now.https://youtu.be/W7Vn7NzqOgk i like that part where he says the 3rd infrantry RG shoul be used. i would add the us marshalls office and some JAG officers
In reply to IG can't subpeona those who… by Stan522
Correct, which is why Sessions said that the IG has now been equipped with an outside prosecutor.
In reply to IG can't subpeona those who… by Stan522
they use "honorable" as a title? that's funny.
I wish Frank Zappa was still alive, to make a mockery of all this. He had a special knack for it.
George Carlin would have had a field day and at the same time tell us that he wasn't surprised by any of it.
In reply to I wish Frank Zappa was still… by D.T.Barnum
He told us we have no rights and we have owners like 10 years ago. It's not that his brain was so powerful, he just had the bravery to think. Thinking can be pretty scary.
In reply to George Carlin would have had… by Demologos
hitlary committed so many serious crimes and the doj and fbi helped her every step of the way.
Hahaha. So you all are gonna go to battle defending a complete moron like Carter Page?
Circle the wagons around the Honorable Mr. Page!
In reply to Hahaha. So you all are gonna… by Jayda1850
It's not about defending Carter Page. He was the vehicle used to spy on everyone else. Page might have been a plant in the Trump campaign in the first place. For most of his time in the swamp, Page worked for the Democrats and had some dealings with Russians. He was briefly part of Trump's campaign advisory board (with 100 others) and never was in the same room with Trump. I'm betting that when Page's name came up Trump said "Carter who"?
In reply to Hahaha. So you all are gonna… by Jayda1850
oig/whorowitts is ses...billable hours.
djt should defund since he can't fire these predatory parasites.
I should think DJT could end the SES by executive order. Entire departments have been created by such.
In reply to oig/whorowitts is ses… by WillyGroper
More Kabuki for mass distraction, playing out for the next/another year . . . still, nobody ends up going to jail . . . WW111 is much more likely with hundreds of thousands maimed or killed in the warm-up.
Batten down the hatches, there's klingons on the starboard side.
+1 for the klingons. Right NOW makes the cuban missile crisis look like a picnic.
In reply to More Kabuki for mass… by WTFUD
Call me when they perp walk Obama and Susan Rice, among others.
So "Captain Obvious" has confirmed what any person with an IQ of 60 or higher has known for over a year. Yeahhh, golf claps< silent cheering<
The guy has no"legal" power to convene a grand jury, or subpoena anyone.
Paging Jeffy "milktoast" Sessions?
Keep Working your way up the ladder, Climb Obama's Puppet Strings
What did the kenyan know and when did he know it? (and when did he order it)
In reply to Keep Working your way up the… by Dragon HAwk
I believe Isikoff spiked the Lewinsky story that made Drudge. I'm sure he's not biased...
Magic tricks to distract the squares. No special counsel ever is what this means.
Haven’t we been down this this road before. Investigation will not led to any arrests
remember how it didn’t go down with Hellary
I hate to be like YAWN!!!!
But the game has been someone in a Five Eyes nation inquires upon someone, where the process is sorta like pickup a secure phone, ask, heh.. can you have this person taken a look at? So lets say someone in America asks someone in another country to inquire.. and then the affect of the NSL (national security letters) the bank inquiries, all other sorts of inquiries.. and it can all be a "bag of shit" inquiry.. and then it creates an entry point and the data collection starts.. look the meta-data of "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" suggests..
Yawn!!! Yawn!!!
At the tail end of a rare open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 12, 2013, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked National Intelligence Director James Clapper whether intelligence officials collect data on Americans.
Clapper responded "No, sir," and, "Not wittingly."
Oh color me fucking impressed with the caveat of "wittingly"
“he wittingly deleted the references”
without knowledge or intention
When you have go a few degrees of Kevin Bacon with an attorney hiring a former Brit spy to dig dirt you understand the meaning of wittingly or within the prescribed prohibition of US law.
But ohhh so fucking Yawn... yawn..
this has been going on nearly 1/2 decade..
It's a gentleman's game and these guys trade these favors routinely.. keep in mind I doubt the UK will suffer any consequences or produce Steele for congressional (even closed congressional) testimony.. no not wittingly~
Guess where the fuck this investigation is going? No fucking where.. just honest the fuck up.. a well placed phone call and you get the message