"Epidemic Of Fatherlessness" – Mike Rowe Reminds The World Of The Importance Of Dads

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:05

Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe recently noted that he believes  that many Americans are dissatisfied with their lives because they no longer appreciate the intrinsic value of work.

But, overnight, the defender-of-the-average-joe turned his attention to another topic. Mike Rowe begins in the context of bullying (and rehab) but soon gets to another, in his view related, problem rising in America... the epidemic of fatherlessness in America...

Mike's Facebook post summarizes his views...

Returning the Favor

A couple years ago, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were getting divorced, Jolie was quoted as saying, "It never even crossed my mind that my son would need a father."

I was struck by her comment, and I remember wondering how many other Americans might share her view. At the time, I didn’t think many. But today, I’m convinced the number is significant. I'm also amazed at how quickly fatherhood has fallen out of favor. Can you imagine a celebrity - or anyone for that matter - saying such a thing just twenty years ago?

This week’s episode of RTF is about a guy named Carlos who found an effective way to deprogram bullies. Please watch it. It's a great story about a great guy making a real difference around a serious issue. It occurred to me though, half way through filming, that bullying – like so many other social ills in today’s headlines – isn’t really a problem at all; it’s a symptom.

In my view, a symptom of a society that seems to value fatherhood less and less.

The facts seem pretty clear.

  • 63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes – 5 times the average. (US Dept. Of Health/Census)

  • 90% of all homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes – 32 times the average.

  • 85% of all children who show behavior disorders come from fatherless homes – 20 times the average. (Center for Disease Control)

  • 80% of rapists with anger problems come from fatherless homes – 14 times the average. (Justice & Behavior, Vol 14, p. 403-26)

  • 71% of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes – 9 times the average. (National Principals Association Report)

  • 43% of US children live without their father [US Department of Census]

Is it really so surprising to learn that a majority of bullies also come from fatherless homes? As do a majority of school shooters? As do a majority of older male shooters?

I know this is controversial, and I'm sorry to inject an uncomfortable element into a post about a "feel-good" show, but I think it’s important to consider the possibility that this thing we like to call “an epidemic of bullying,” is really an “epidemic of fatherlessness.” I also think it’s reasonable to conclude that our society is sending a message to men of all ages that is decidedly mixed.

Think about it. On the one hand, we’re telling them to “man-up" whenever the going gets tough. On the other, we’re condemning a climate of "toxic masculinity" at every turn. If that strikes you as confusing, imagine being a fourteen-year old boy with no father figure to help you make sense of it.

Anyway, the bullying crisis is real, but the root cause has nothing to do with video games, or guns, or social media, or rock and roll, or sugary drinks, or any of the other boogymen currently in fashion. Nor is it a function of some new chromosome unique to the current crop of kids coming of age. Kids are the same now as they were a hundred years ago – petulant, brave, arrogant, earnest, frightened, and cocksure. It’s the parents who have changed. It’s the parents who have put their own happiness above the best interests of their kids. It’s the parents who actually believe “the village” will raise their kids, when the village is profoundly incapable of doing anything of the sort.

Of course, I could be wrong. I often am. But I can tell you with certainty that whatever the root causes of bullying may be, Carlos Flores is part of the solution. Watch the video and see for yourself. And if you'd like to see more men like him, doing similar things in other places, do me a favor and share his story. It's a good one. And imitation is also part of the solution...

Thanks,
Mike

Quantify Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

Indeed. my father died at 31, I was 6. Took some time for that to recover in me. Thankfully my kids grew up with a different experience. And it shows in them.

 

HardAssets css1971 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:40 Permalink

It’s far worse for black families. 

The result of federal ‘helping’ programs launched in the 1960s is readily apparent for them. Those who launched those programs knew human nature. People find it hard to resist ‘free’ stuff. But the real cost was extremely high- their votes & destruction of families so that Daddy Government could take care of them on the new plantation of the mind. And it’s been like this for over 50 years.

Canadian Dirtlump Quantify Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

@Quantify God bless you .

 

Post Divorce, since I was economically forced to live in the city I work in ( 45 minutes from where my ex and kids live ), I was given every other weekend with my kids as the best offer. For 3 years now, I drive in every other weekday on top of that to see them - all at my own expense. I wasn't going to have my kids forget who their dad was, and to get raised by a tablet / daycare / playing with empty wine bottles any more than they already will be.

 

I've said it before a large percentage of kids these days ( stretch it back 10 years or more ) don't have a fukkin chance and it was all part of the plan.

 

Hubbs Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

The courts make it worse. We don't care whether you are around the kids. We automatically give custody to the mother. We only demand,you the father pay child support. Fathers are nothing more than cash cows put out to pasture.

Wrenching Away Pool Shark Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

Amazing, sometimes I feel like I'm the only one who gets that. As a child of divorce, I can tell you it sucks not being able to be with your dad as a boy. As a father with a son now, I will do whatever it takes to keep the family together, at least until he is an adult. Pretty sure the downvotes on your comment are from selfish divorced dads who are guilty about what they have done.

Theta_Burn Hubbs Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

Yep..

Courts destroy the father, take 1/2 his shit,..and after 20 yrs of marriage...alimony.

That's why..dads, choose wisely, keep it fresh, make it work, never surrender your principles, or start hiding the cash, just in case.

I've seen many good men laid to waste (and the kids to) because momma's not in love anymore.

 

Excellent topic Mr. Rowe

css1971 Theta_Burn Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

"A strange game. The only winning move is not to play. How about a nice game of chess?"

Given the stats and highly probable consequences, financially, socially and in particular for any kids, marriage today is an absolute mugs game.

Russian roulette.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Theta_Burn Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

What about good children that end up suffering? My father still thinks the rules don't apply to him. While my sisters and I were living in a crappy double wide trailer, using towels because there was no money for toilet paper, what was daddy dearest doing? Oh, he was flying all over Southern California and Hawaii, living the life. This was back in the day when there was no enforcement for child support, especially across state lines.

So excuse me if I didn't invite him to move in last year when he was homeless and living on the street. I just found out his 56-year old GF died on Jan. 7th. Couldn't have happened to a shittier person.

EenuschOne Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:12 Permalink

Why does he have to pussy out with the disclaimer, "I know this is controversial, and I'm sorry to inject an uncomfortable element into a post about a "feel-good" show." If what he says is true why not be more assertive in asserting it?!

Mazzy EenuschOne Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

He keeps it just clean enough for the media to keep him around.  Mike Rowe is very well aware that he'd lose any platform at all if he were to, say, Mel Gibson himself out of a career.

I'd rather him have a platform and push the boundaries of the status quo a little bit than have him "go off the charts" and lose his allotted media time.

Vote up!
Theta_Burn EenuschOne Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

Really?

With the pussification of American values, the screaming bull-dyke liberal cunts, and the faggots that march with them? they certainly know what's best for your kids...as seen daily in American Universities. I guarantee many in this group are insulted by what Mike had to say. you have to tiptoe around the truth these days or you will be marched on period.

I'd love to see the stats on the Lib bull-dykes and their cheerleading faggots, as to how many of them were fatherless... 

lonesome foghorn Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

90% of all homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes – 32 times the average.

 

But but but ... "Maternal Love will save the world." Like that Canadian girl was telling Justin.

 

 

MusicIsYou Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

A dad takes you to a baseball game, a father takes you to a baseball game and points out the obsessed zombies. A dad and a father aren't the same. Or even more to the point: a dad takes his kid to a baseball game for the sake of the dad, but a father takes his kid to games for the sake of the kid.

Kefeer Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

Go back to the fall of mankind as Eve circumvented her husbands authority and now look what feminism has done.  Even if a father wants to be a father; they have to put up with what is suppose to be "his helper" to one that acts more as an adversary. 

Women are not inferior, but they have been assigned and gifted for a particular and lofty role that they are told is oppressive and now depend upon what?  Government!!

The biblical design for marriage relationship and families is for good; being a mother who teaches the next generation to be godly people is an honor and to be embraced.  We have lost our moral bearings.

MilwaukeeMark Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

Some feminists still think they organically created the women’s movement rather than realizing Gloria Steinem and Helen Girly Brown were Rockefeller stooges sent out to undermine the family unit.