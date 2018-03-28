Facebook Changes Privacy Tools, Allowing Users To Delete Data

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:35

Responding to public and political outrage, on Wednesday morning Facebook announced a reorganization of the privacy settings that users and have long criticized as a seeming afterthought, and which will provide for better privacy data control and make it easier for users to find, download and delete data — changes that come as the company remains embroiled in a global scandal over its handling of user data which has sent its stock into a bear market in the past week. 

The changes include a new "Privacy Shortcuts" menu with written explanations of each relevant option; an "Access Your Information" feature that lets users easily delete individual posts and "likes"; and what's billed as a streamlined way for users to download all the data Facebook has on them. The new layout will also result in a redesigned menu on mobile devices will have all sections in one single place under settings tab; users will also be able to review what’s been shared and deleted. The company also proposes updates to terms of service and data policy.

"It's time to make our privacy tools easier to find," Facebook officials say in a blog post Wednesday detailing the changes, which are unlikely to satisfy critics who want major reforms in the way the social media giant handles the data of its more than 2 billion users.

However, the section that will attract the most interest is the following:

Tools to find, download and delete your Facebook data. It’s one thing to have a policy explaining what data we collect and use, but it’s even more useful when people see and manage their own information. Some people want to delete things they’ve shared in the past, while others are just curious about the information Facebook has. So we’re introducing Access Your Information – a secure way for people to access and manage their information, such as posts, reactions, comments, and things you’ve searched for. You can go here to delete anything from your timeline or profile that you no longer want on Facebook.

The tweaks come a week and a half after the revelation that the Donald Trump-aligned political data firm Cambridge Analytica had obtained information on about 50 million U.S. users before the 2016 election. The resulting outrage in the U.S. and Europe has given new life to long-standing complaints that it's too difficult for Facebook users to control or know who can view their posts, messages, photos, "likes" and other content.

The Facebook officials making Wednesday's announcement, chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer, acknowledged the complaints and confusion.

"The last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies, and to help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data," write Egan and Beringer. "We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find, and that we must to do more to keep people informed."

On mobile devices, write Egan and Beringer, "instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they're now accessible from a single place."

As Politico notes, some of the changes may have been ones Facebook would have made anyway to comply with a sweeping European Union data-privacy rule that takes effect in May. Among other things, it requires companies to request users’ consent for use of their data in an "intelligible and easily accessible form, using clear and plain language."

The full Facebook post can be found here.

In response to the Facebook announcement, the stock was trading modestly higher, up just over 1% in the pre-market, and while this may be a key first step for the company to put the political scandal behind it, the loss of valuable, and - to advertisers - critical user-level data, means that Facebook's profit margin will suffer going forward as it becomes just another run-of-the-mill site with far less effective user targeting.

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
mobius8curve wildbad Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

Sure you can delete it but the cloud stores and retains EVERYTHING it collects. There is only one place where storage and retaining will be greater:

Matthew 12:36  And I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.

It will all be written in His books:

Revelation 20:12  And I saw the dead, the great and the small, standing before the throne; and books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of the things which were written in the books, according to their works.

So please make sure your name is here:

https://sumofthyword.com/2013/03/06/book-of-life/

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Adolph.H. mobius8curve Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:55 Permalink

Honey badger doesn't care

Honey badger doesn't give a shit

Honey badger already spliced the optic fibers that transmit data to and fro the zuckerdouche datacenter to store it in his black hole (some call it licensing) and honey badger will keep it because it doesn't exist. 

And of you delete it honey badger will tag it as extremely important, analyze with priority. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
css1971 ZENDOG Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:52 Permalink

Say you have some data in a computer:

data-name: blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah

 

This is how computers "delete" said data:

data-name (deleted 28-3-18): blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah

 

If you want it gone for real, you have to overwrite it with nonsense:

data-name: lajsdlkj lkjas dklja däüpdo qnwlna lkdfjslölkjas ljsqßükl,nfl al ölajs lkjasdp ljawl kjpp aldj asdöl jöljasd kj lkjas dklja däüpdo qnwlna lkdfjslölkjas ljsqßükl,nfl al ölajs lkjasdp ljawl kjpp aldj asdöl jölj

 

If you want to simultaneously fuck with them, then find a good source of nonsense to paste over the content you want deleted:

e.g. https://lipsum.com/

data-name: Cras pretium porttitor elit vitae sodales. Donec fringilla vel purus sit amet viverra. Vestibulum lacus velit, finibus sed libero eget, pellentesque blandit arcu. Etiam imperdiet ex sit amet leo porta mattis.

This will begin generating spurious correlations for their AI systems; garbage in, garbage out.

 

In short. Don't delete. Corrupt.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon css1971 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

I did not know that was how they did it. To avoid hiring a human programmer to overwrite it, they probably construct a bot to do the overwriting.

One day, those catty and absentee mommas in insurance underwriting, a totally different field, will be displaced by underwriting bots designed by software engineers.

I feel sorrier for the programmers who get displaced by bots, even though people in their field are creating the bot replacements and cheering it on.

Can you imagine if you were told not to train your non-citizen replacement, but to design the bot that would displace you from a job?

This is the future.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Fireman Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:46 Permalink

Fuck "privacy settings!" Delete everything that has the stench of ZOG about it and along with it the entire GESTAPO slash NSA police state machine that is USSA. Extirpate Goggle, Twatter, Facespuck and the rest of the tools of Satan and his synagogue of evil from all your daily dealings. Your children will one day thank you for not being EVIL!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bluez Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:47 Permalink

So Fuckerberg has finally found religion?

They are really going to delete your data? After "sharing" it all with their buddies at NSA?

Oh OK it's all better now!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Thebighouse Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

Fakebook...Suckbook.. WeStupidBook....I am looking to sell Zuck one of the new titles for his invasion of privacy company....

Why isn't he sued off the planet?  PS...can't use Fu*kBook...maybe WeBeFu*kedBook...More Clever ideas?  If there is one thing Zero Hedge readers are....IT IS CLEVER! :)

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
overmedicatedu… Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:57 Permalink

so a co. built on selling data..allows you to delete said data..but you must do it in tenths of a milli second or it's sold..when all the cows are outta the barn, fukerberg says you can close the barn door..what a nice man.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Gravatomic Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:59 Permalink

Nope, no good. All data is saved, it goes to the Utah Data facility, all they are doing is some shadow magic to make you think and believe it's gone.

Snowden showed us all this shit more than 5 years ago, and now the dinosaur MSM cries fowl?

In any event the main reason this is all happening is that the Democrats, the left are going after anything and everything that may have helped Trump.

Ditch the PRISM 9 gang.

 

https://prism-break.org/en/

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
otschelnik Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:03 Permalink

Meanwhile, in Mountain View California, a pall hangs over the Goolag campus as the SJW's, barely recovered from the James Damore white man class action scandal and recent resignation of Eric "the shit" Schmidt for sexual licentiousness with the staff....  the subconcious fear is palpable.  What did "we" do for HRC/DNC, and ...... why didn't it work,  and....  will they catch us too?  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BraceforImpact Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:17 Permalink

Bit too late huh?

 

The corporate oligarchy knows everything. What you eat, where you are,  your messages, everything. They know what your wife's favorite position is, and when you use the bathroom, that your mother has cancer, etc.

 

People are so stupid and delusional now they want to take weapons away lmao

 

Ok.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Sid Davis Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:17 Permalink

You can't erase tattoos by taking a shower. 

Don't you think there are multiple backups both on facefuck computers, and on the computers of those who bought or "stole" your data.  And you can be sure that everything that was on any social media computer, plus lots more, is on government computers and will never be erased.  Suckerberger is laughing at us right now, especially since he already sold off a fortune worth of his facefuck stock and probably stashed the proceeds in a secret numbered account somewhere offshore.   