Facebook Changes Privacy Tools, Allowing Users To Delete Data

Responding to public and political outrage, on Wednesday morning Facebook announced a reorganization of the privacy settings that users and have long criticized as a seeming afterthought, and which will provide for better privacy data control and make it easier for users to find, download and delete data — changes that come as the company remains embroiled in a global scandal over its handling of user data which has sent its stock into a bear market in the past week.
The changes include a new "Privacy Shortcuts" menu with written explanations of each relevant option; an "Access Your Information" feature that lets users easily delete individual posts and "likes"; and what's billed as a streamlined way for users to download all the data Facebook has on them. The new layout will also result in a redesigned menu on mobile devices will have all sections in one single place under settings tab; users will also be able to review what’s been shared and deleted. The company also proposes updates to terms of service and data policy.
"It's time to make our privacy tools easier to find," Facebook officials say in a blog post Wednesday detailing the changes, which are unlikely to satisfy critics who want major reforms in the way the social media giant handles the data of its more than 2 billion users.
However, the section that will attract the most interest is the following:
Tools to find, download and delete your Facebook data. It’s one thing to have a policy explaining what data we collect and use, but it’s even more useful when people see and manage their own information. Some people want to delete things they’ve shared in the past, while others are just curious about the information Facebook has. So we’re introducing Access Your Information – a secure way for people to access and manage their information, such as posts, reactions, comments, and things you’ve searched for. You can go here to delete anything from your timeline or profile that you no longer want on Facebook.
The tweaks come a week and a half after the revelation that the Donald Trump-aligned political data firm Cambridge Analytica had obtained information on about 50 million U.S. users before the 2016 election. The resulting outrage in the U.S. and Europe has given new life to long-standing complaints that it's too difficult for Facebook users to control or know who can view their posts, messages, photos, "likes" and other content.
The Facebook officials making Wednesday's announcement, chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer, acknowledged the complaints and confusion.
"The last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies, and to help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data," write Egan and Beringer. "We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find, and that we must to do more to keep people informed."
On mobile devices, write Egan and Beringer, "instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they're now accessible from a single place."
As Politico notes, some of the changes may have been ones Facebook would have made anyway to comply with a sweeping European Union data-privacy rule that takes effect in May. Among other things, it requires companies to request users’ consent for use of their data in an "intelligible and easily accessible form, using clear and plain language."
The full Facebook post can be found here.
In response to the Facebook announcement, the stock was trading modestly higher, up just over 1% in the pre-market, and while this may be a key first step for the company to put the political scandal behind it, the loss of valuable, and - to advertisers - critical user-level data, means that Facebook's profit margin will suffer going forward as it becomes just another run-of-the-mill site with far less effective user targeting.
Comments
If you believe that,,,,you are really, really stupid.
the data has been offloaded to the various yuge monstruous data centers worlwide... just in case, facebook gets closed as agreed in DAVOS 2018
In reply to If you believe that,,,,you… by ZENDOG
Google, Youtube? you're up !
In reply to the data has been offloaded… by HenryKissinger…
Sure you can delete it but the cloud stores and retains EVERYTHING it collects. There is only one place where storage and retaining will be greater:
Matthew 12:36 And I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.
It will all be written in His books:
Revelation 20:12 And I saw the dead, the great and the small, standing before the throne; and books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of the things which were written in the books, according to their works.
So please make sure your name is here:
https://sumofthyword.com/2013/03/06/book-of-life/
In reply to Google, Youtube? you're up ! by wildbad
Honey badger doesn't care
Honey badger doesn't give a shit
Honey badger already spliced the optic fibers that transmit data to and fro the zuckerdouche datacenter to store it in his black hole (some call it licensing) and honey badger will keep it because it doesn't exist.
And of you delete it honey badger will tag it as extremely important, analyze with priority.
In reply to No by mobius8curve
Sweet
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Facebook is unhealthy for wide swaths of the population, and the company knows it.
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?rlz=1C1GGRV_enUS749US749&um=1&ie=UTF…
http://daneshyari.com/article/preview/350468.pdf
A class-action lawsuit against Mr. Zuckerbergwitzstein and the Company is in order based on these findings and the fact that nothing has been done.
In reply to Sweet by SethPoor
Duh
Data is deleted for you....but not for Facebook
In reply to Sweet by SethPoor
Exactly, if you frantically delete something and then double triple check it, you will have been flagged.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Fakebook, Twitter, Google, yahoo, Instagram, etc., collect your keystrokes and sell it. There's no getting around it. So, dump these platforms or give up your anonymity....
In reply to the data has been offloaded… by HenryKissinger…
Exactly, until there's a properly functioning single "block all third-parties" button, it's just pissing in the wind. Congress is finally pretending to have found out that Facebook's business model is based on selling your private and personal predilections.
In reply to Fakebook, Twitter, Google,… by Stan522
Big news for the world’s fresh and chipper advertising teams: You liked cat-in-cowboy-hat meme #6874577335623567.
In reply to the data has been offloaded… by HenryKissinger…
Suckerberger is doing gods work.
In reply to If you believe that,,,,you… by ZENDOG
Fuck you Zuckerberg for treating us as "STUPID FUCKS". I HOPE YOU GO BANKRUPT!!!
In reply to Suckerberger is doing gods… by TheSilentMajority
"DUMB FUCKS"
In reply to Fuck you Zuckerberg for… by Jumanji1959
They mean they’ll wipe it ... like with a cloth.
In reply to If you believe that,,,,you… by ZENDOG
Say you have some data in a computer:
This is how computers "delete" said data:
If you want it gone for real, you have to overwrite it with nonsense:
If you want to simultaneously fuck with them, then find a good source of nonsense to paste over the content you want deleted:
e.g. https://lipsum.com/
This will begin generating spurious correlations for their AI systems; garbage in, garbage out.
In short. Don't delete. Corrupt.
In reply to If you believe that,,,,you… by ZENDOG
I did not know that was how they did it. To avoid hiring a human programmer to overwrite it, they probably construct a bot to do the overwriting.
One day, those catty and absentee mommas in insurance underwriting, a totally different field, will be displaced by underwriting bots designed by software engineers.
I feel sorrier for the programmers who get displaced by bots, even though people in their field are creating the bot replacements and cheering it on.
Can you imagine if you were told not to train your non-citizen replacement, but to design the bot that would displace you from a job?
This is the future.
In reply to Say you have some data in a… by css1971
ZENDOG: "If you believe that,,,,you are really, really stupid."
Then it will work, because there are virtually no users of facebook who are not really really stupid.
In reply to If you believe that,,,,you… by ZENDOG
I don’t know about that. I have seen some smart people succumb to the baby show-off parade, every bit as cloyingly as the less cerebrally well-endowed.
In reply to ZENDOG: "If you believe that… by Smegley Wanxalot
does anyone believe that? hands?
you can delete anything you want but they keep/sell copies of every mother fucking thing.
Yeah, I'm sure when you delete it from your Facbook profile it also deletes it off Facebook's servers.
You can always believe Mark Suckerburg. Delete means delete.
I’ve got a bridge to sell you if you believe they will stop collecting your data...
"Trust us"....they stole that motto from the banks.
Trump saved us. :)
TOO FU**ING LATE!!!!
Fuck "privacy settings!" Delete everything that has the stench of ZOG about it and along with it the entire GESTAPO slash NSA police state machine that is USSA. Extirpate Goggle, Twatter, Facespuck and the rest of the tools of Satan and his synagogue of evil from all your daily dealings. Your children will one day thank you for not being EVIL!
So Fuckerberg has finally found religion?
They are really going to delete your data? After "sharing" it all with their buddies at NSA?
Oh OK it's all better now!
April 1 is National Sock Puppet Day!!!
Create 10 new identities on Fuckbook and Google Pus!!!
(Just for fun, of course.)
In reply to So Fuckerberg has finally… by bluez
Facebook is letting you delete the data they already sold.
They will keep tabs on those who delete data, i.e., one more data point for them.
Fakebook...Suckbook.. WeStupidBook....I am looking to sell Zuck one of the new titles for his invasion of privacy company....
Why isn't he sued off the planet? PS...can't use Fu*kBook...maybe WeBeFu*kedBook...More Clever ideas? If there is one thing Zero Hedge readers are....IT IS CLEVER! :)
Because "you" sign over your rights agreeing to the data collection right after you download this app....
In reply to Fakebook...Suckbook… by Thebighouse
Will it be errased in every one FB database, or only in the public web?
so a co. built on selling data..allows you to delete said data..but you must do it in tenths of a milli second or it's sold..when all the cows are outta the barn, fukerberg says you can close the barn door..what a nice man.
Nope, no good. All data is saved, it goes to the Utah Data facility, all they are doing is some shadow magic to make you think and believe it's gone.
Snowden showed us all this shit more than 5 years ago, and now the dinosaur MSM cries fowl?
In any event the main reason this is all happening is that the Democrats, the left are going after anything and everything that may have helped Trump.
Ditch the PRISM 9 gang.
https://prism-break.org/en/
Meanwhile, in Mountain View California, a pall hangs over the Goolag campus as the SJW's, barely recovered from the James Damore white man class action scandal and recent resignation of Eric "the shit" Schmidt for sexual licentiousness with the staff.... the subconcious fear is palpable. What did "we" do for HRC/DNC, and ...... why didn't it work, and.... will they catch us too?
Facebook: You subscribers have a nice rug and we have a broom. Trust us to sweep up our dirt.
Ahhh, it's on mobile devices only. So I would have to install your creepware to delete everything. Sure, I'll do that....
Bit too late huh?
The corporate oligarchy knows everything. What you eat, where you are, your messages, everything. They know what your wife's favorite position is, and when you use the bathroom, that your mother has cancer, etc.
People are so stupid and delusional now they want to take weapons away lmao
Ok.
You can't erase tattoos by taking a shower.
Don't you think there are multiple backups both on facefuck computers, and on the computers of those who bought or "stole" your data. And you can be sure that everything that was on any social media computer, plus lots more, is on government computers and will never be erased. Suckerberger is laughing at us right now, especially since he already sold off a fortune worth of his facefuck stock and probably stashed the proceeds in a secret numbered account somewhere offshore.