'Facebook Condom'? - Mozilla Launches Firefox Extension To Avoid Zuck's Spying Eyes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:11

﻿In response to the Facebook data harvesting scandal, Mozilla has launched an extension for its Firefox Browser which helps you segregate your web activity from Facebook's prying eyes by isolating your identity into a separate "container." This makes it far more difficult for Facebook to track your activity on other websites using third-party cookies. 

You can get the extension here.

Upon installation, the extension deletes your Facebook cookies and logs you out of Facebook. The next time you visit the social media giant, it will open in a special blue browser "container" tab - which you can use to safely log in to Facebook and use it like you normally would. If you then click on a link that takes you outside of Facebook, it will load outside of the container. 

Should you click on any Facebook Share buttons on other browser tabs it will load them within the Facebook container. You should know that when you’re using these buttons information will be sent to Facebook about the website that you shared from.

If you use your Facebook credentials to create an account or log in using your Facebook credentials, it may not work properly and you may not be able to login. Also, because you’re logged into Facebook in the container tab, embedded Facebook comments and Like buttons in tabs outside the Facebook container tab will not work. This prevents Facebook from associating information about your activity on websites outside of Facebook to your Facebook identity. So it may look different than what you are used to seeing. -Mozilla.org

Think of it as a condom for Facebook. 

Mozilla notes that it "does not collect data from your use of the Facebook Container extension," adding "We only know the number of times the extension is installed or removed." 

One Reddit user asks "why not just make every tab an isolated container? "There should be NO REASON for one tab to know or read what another tab (aka cookies) are doing from another domain," states /u/Pro2U

Lo and behold, the Mozilla programmer who created the extension popped into the thread and answered the question:

What you describe is actually possible in Firefox. It's called "First Party Isolation": https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/FirstPartyIsolation

When we studied various privacy protections, FPI had a higher amount of website breakage reported by users: https://blog.mozilla.org/data/2018/01/26/improving-privacy-without-breaking-the-web/ -/u/groovecoder

So there you have it - if you don't want Facebook harvesting most of your data and tracking you around the web, strap on the Firefox extension and go to town. 

PrivetHedge Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:44

Also you can add this type of thing to your /etc/hosts file

127.0.0.1 staticxx.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 5-edge-chat.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 s-static.ak.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 www.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 connect.facebook.net

NOTE: This list may now be incomplete.

Doing this cuts you off completely from them as your computer no longer knows how to reach FB.

 

JethroBodien Stuck on Zero Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:33

Alternatively don't use FaceBook.  lol.  Good luck tracking me fuckers on something I don't use.

I don't have a cell phone so good luck tracking me fuckers.

I do have Windows 10 but have turned off ALL settings under privacy.  Good luck tracking me fuckers.

In the past I've only used Google search from Google but no longer.  I now use DuckDuckGo.  I don't use any Google products!  Good luck tracking me fuckers.

I use Microsoft Edge web browser with uBlock Origin and Ghostery extensions to remove all ads and tracking links.  Good luck tracking me fuckers.

While not 100 percent its a good start.  Good luck tracking me mother fuckers.

 

PS.  Seriously looking at using a private VPN service.  Again.  Good luck tracking me cock suckers.

 

roadhazard Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:15

In this world of hacking/spying I am always surprised when some company announces more protections after an event. You don't make any points with me after the horse has left the barn. If you have it why didn't you use it before.

 

How about a digital, "condom" for everyone.

swmnguy roadhazard Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:21

I've been using "Facebook Disconnect" in Chrome for a long time, as well as Ghostery, Scriptblock and several others.  Recently a number of websites refuse to load and show a pop-up demanding to be whitelisted.  The ad-based model of web hosting worked until these sites all started pre-loading videos all the time, pretty much hijacking your browser.  I don't mind helping websites pay the bills.  I do mind when I have to ctrl-alt-del to shut down my browser because an ad or numerous videos won't let me do what I came to the website to do in the first place.

Trogdor Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:18

Oh - you mean the Mozilla that started taking money from the Demon Soros?  THAT Mozilla?  The one that has embarked on a mission to keep your sensitive eyes from Fake News?  THAT Mozilla?  Another Leftist arm of the new Ministry of Truth?

Firefox used to be a decent browser - now it's just another bloated, memory-leaking spyware app like Chrome and IE.

If you like Firefox - but would like it without the Soros jizz all over it, check out PaleMoon - it's an independently developed branch of FireFox and the developer has said that he doesn't believe in any of the tracking BS.  It's faster than FF as well.

Jimbeau Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:21

Is the old, trustworthy add-on: "NoScript" finally available in the new versions of FF?

I gave up and went back to version 56 a few months ago because it was obvious that Mozilla was knuckling under to The Borg...

you_are_cleared_hot Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:23

What brilliant marketing my Mozilla. Just today I saw footage of Zuckerbooger in 2009 saying they would NEVER sell your data...what a tool. I think FB is toast...they won't recover from this. Karma is a bitch.

paulbain Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:23

=============

 

 

DO NOT use the Firefox (FF) web browser, which has innumerable issues, including security vulnerabilities.  Instead, use the Brave browser, which supports BAT (Basic authentication token).  I shall soon abandon Firefox forever, in part because, last year, Mozilla Corporation (which makes FF) updated my installation of FF without telling me, beforehand, that their doing so would break most of my installed FF extensions.  It took me days to fix that freaking mess.

 

Right now, I am just waiting for the newer, better web browsers to support the FF extensions that I currently depend on.

 

 

 

===============

gaoptimize Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:25

Nice, but won't remove the many walls and cameras of the Deep State panopticon.  I spent some time reading about the Brave browser, Anonabox, and Librem 5 cell phone today.  I'm so tired of the constant surveillance.  BTW:  I don't have a cell phone.  Anyone else?

DillyDilly Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:36

Why should we possibly even need any of these things?

 

I mean, FFS!!! It's like trying to have a jew filter for your television...

 

Face it ~ television IS JEWS in your living room every day for the past 70 years. More than even my lifetime...

 

You either 'cut the cable', or you start masturbating about the idea of jew filters hoping to stop the bleeding.

Dr. Acula Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:41

I think this must be Soros's doing.

Soros has some kind of vendetta against Zuckerberg, probably because Zuckerberg's Facebook enabled Trump to get elected and threw a wrench into Soros's globalism plans.

I think Soros is controlling Mozilla now and using it, among other purposes, as a tool to destroy Zuckerberg. Here is one of the other things he is using Mozilla for:

https://www.activistpost.com/2017/08/mozilla-joins-george-soross-effort…

"Mozilla Joins George Soros’s Efforts In Launching A Strike Against “Fake News”

 

 