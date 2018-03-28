'Facebook Condom'? - Mozilla Launches Firefox Extension To Avoid Zuck's Spying Eyes

In response to the Facebook data harvesting scandal, Mozilla has launched an extension for its Firefox Browser which helps you segregate your web activity from Facebook's prying eyes by isolating your identity into a separate "container." This makes it far more difficult for Facebook to track your activity on other websites using third-party cookies.
You can get the extension here.
Upon installation, the extension deletes your Facebook cookies and logs you out of Facebook. The next time you visit the social media giant, it will open in a special blue browser "container" tab - which you can use to safely log in to Facebook and use it like you normally would. If you then click on a link that takes you outside of Facebook, it will load outside of the container.
Should you click on any Facebook Share buttons on other browser tabs it will load them within the Facebook container. You should know that when you’re using these buttons information will be sent to Facebook about the website that you shared from.
If you use your Facebook credentials to create an account or log in using your Facebook credentials, it may not work properly and you may not be able to login. Also, because you’re logged into Facebook in the container tab, embedded Facebook comments and Like buttons in tabs outside the Facebook container tab will not work. This prevents Facebook from associating information about your activity on websites outside of Facebook to your Facebook identity. So it may look different than what you are used to seeing. -Mozilla.org
Think of it as a condom for Facebook.
Mozilla notes that it "does not collect data from your use of the Facebook Container extension," adding "We only know the number of times the extension is installed or removed."
One Reddit user asks "why not just make every tab an isolated container? "There should be NO REASON for one tab to know or read what another tab (aka cookies) are doing from another domain," states /u/Pro2U
Lo and behold, the Mozilla programmer who created the extension popped into the thread and answered the question:
What you describe is actually possible in Firefox. It's called "First Party Isolation": https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/FirstPartyIsolation
When we studied various privacy protections, FPI had a higher amount of website breakage reported by users: https://blog.mozilla.org/data/2018/01/26/improving-privacy-without-breaking-the-web/ -/u/groovecoder
So there you have it - if you don't want Facebook harvesting most of your data and tracking you around the web, strap on the Firefox extension and go to town.
Comments
Firefox is finally fast enough to use as a main browser.
I've been switching between Brave and FF and they are similarly fast because they don't get ad overload.
In reply to Firefox is finally fast… by boostedhorse
Condoms fail. Best way to not catch STDs is to not fuck disease-ridden skanks.
In reply to I've been switching between… by Temporalist
Well, if given the choice between McDougal and Stormy I'd probably go with the former - just a tad less skanky, don't you think...?
In reply to Condoms fail. Best way to… by Buckaroo Banzai
especially don't do that with your own diseased orange prick...
In reply to Well, if given the choice… by Consuelo
Theres a whole in that condom that leads directly to tptb
In reply to especially don't do that… by BullyBearish
Brownies are a racist dessert. Also chocolate mousse.
In reply to Condoms fail. Best way to… by Buckaroo Banzai
Also you can add this type of thing to your /etc/hosts file
127.0.0.1 staticxx.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 5-edge-chat.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 s-static.ak.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 www.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 connect.facebook.net
NOTE: This list may now be incomplete.
Doing this cuts you off completely from them as your computer no longer knows how to reach FB.
In reply to Condoms fail. Best way to… by Buckaroo Banzai
Why aren't all site cookies hidden from other sites? The only exception being "login as .." sites. At least sites could encrypt their cookies.
In reply to I've been switching between… by Temporalist
Using the internet and NOT deleting your stache of cookies on every browser start is lunacy.
I restart and delete cookies lots of times per day... Adblock,HTTPS and tracker killer run full time now.
Be a hard target, Make the bastards WORK for the cookie.
In reply to Why aren't all site cookies… by Stuck on Zero
Alternatively don't use FaceBook. lol. Good luck tracking me fuckers on something I don't use.
I don't have a cell phone so good luck tracking me fuckers.
I do have Windows 10 but have turned off ALL settings under privacy. Good luck tracking me fuckers.
In the past I've only used Google search from Google but no longer. I now use DuckDuckGo. I don't use any Google products! Good luck tracking me fuckers.
I use Microsoft Edge web browser with uBlock Origin and Ghostery extensions to remove all ads and tracking links. Good luck tracking me fuckers.
While not 100 percent its a good start. Good luck tracking me mother fuckers.
PS. Seriously looking at using a private VPN service. Again. Good luck tracking me cock suckers.
In reply to Why aren't all site cookies… by Stuck on Zero
how do you really know...facespook is on my samsung and it will only allow me to disable it, not remove it which leads me to believe it is "working" in the background...as george carlin once said, "they'll get it, they'll get it all..."
In reply to Alternatively don't use… by JethroBodien
6-8 years ago it was, too. Then it broke and until very recently, was darn near un-usable.
In reply to Firefox is finally fast… by boostedhorse
Fuckitol and use bravebrowser.com
In reply to Firefox is finally fast… by boostedhorse
Be sure to have an Ad Blocker of some type as part of Firefox.
I do. I also like to use VPN. It's worth the $40/yr.
In reply to Firefox is finally fast… by boostedhorse
It's worth noting that if you are using a VPN, some sites will reject a credit card information - not all, but some - and it can be a bit confusing as to what is going on when it happens (you just shut down your VPN temporarily and re-submit the information).
In reply to Be sure to have an Ad… by HRClinton
Firefox tracks you and the company fires you for having the wrong political views, so this is meaningless.
In reply to Firefox is finally fast… by boostedhorse
Facebook is the 21st century sexual transmission disease.
Good job Mozilla! Keep working on Firefox and everyone will ditch Google Chrome and Facebook.
The Fox is watching what again?
In this world of hacking/spying I am always surprised when some company announces more protections after an event. You don't make any points with me after the horse has left the barn. If you have it why didn't you use it before.
How about a digital, "condom" for everyone.
I've been using "Facebook Disconnect" in Chrome for a long time, as well as Ghostery, Scriptblock and several others. Recently a number of websites refuse to load and show a pop-up demanding to be whitelisted. The ad-based model of web hosting worked until these sites all started pre-loading videos all the time, pretty much hijacking your browser. I don't mind helping websites pay the bills. I do mind when I have to ctrl-alt-del to shut down my browser because an ad or numerous videos won't let me do what I came to the website to do in the first place.
In reply to In this world of hacking… by roadhazard
Exactly. Sit on ass until they see an opportunity to gain market share. Just like anything else I guess........
In reply to In this world of hacking… by roadhazard
Keep your dick out of facebook and you don't need a condom...
Finally an addon that I can use but still would never use for Fleecebook
Oh - you mean the Mozilla that started taking money from the Demon Soros? THAT Mozilla? The one that has embarked on a mission to keep your sensitive eyes from Fake News? THAT Mozilla? Another Leftist arm of the new Ministry of Truth?
Firefox used to be a decent browser - now it's just another bloated, memory-leaking spyware app like Chrome and IE.
If you like Firefox - but would like it without the Soros jizz all over it, check out PaleMoon - it's an independently developed branch of FireFox and the developer has said that he doesn't believe in any of the tracking BS. It's faster than FF as well.
Delete Facebook
Is the old, trustworthy add-on: "NoScript" finally available in the new versions of FF?
I gave up and went back to version 56 a few months ago because it was obvious that Mozilla was knuckling under to The Borg...
facebook is tracking people even when they aren't on facebook. fucking hillarious.
reminds me of this windows 10 skit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCqw9FmBgKY
What brilliant marketing my Mozilla. Just today I saw footage of Zuckerbooger in 2009 saying they would NEVER sell your data...what a tool. I think FB is toast...they won't recover from this. Karma is a bitch.
=============
DO NOT use the Firefox (FF) web browser, which has innumerable issues, including security vulnerabilities. Instead, use the Brave browser, which supports BAT (Basic authentication token). I shall soon abandon Firefox forever, in part because, last year, Mozilla Corporation (which makes FF) updated my installation of FF without telling me, beforehand, that their doing so would break most of my installed FF extensions. It took me days to fix that freaking mess.
Right now, I am just waiting for the newer, better web browsers to support the FF extensions that I currently depend on.
===============
Nice, but won't remove the many walls and cameras of the Deep State panopticon. I spent some time reading about the Brave browser, Anonabox, and Librem 5 cell phone today. I'm so tired of the constant surveillance. BTW: I don't have a cell phone. Anyone else?
one spy network to the other spy network
how does ff make money again?
We always make money!
In reply to one spy network to the other… by redd
I read their most recent quarterly/2017 annual report. They claim ~$40B in "Advertising" as their sole source of revenue.
"GAAP advertising revenue" near the bottom.
https://investor.fb.com/investor-news/press-release-details/2018/Facebo…
Nothing about selling/leasing/renting user data.
In reply to one spy network to the other… by redd
Here is Snapchat too:
Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble
https://www.recode.net/2018/3/27/17170552/snapchat-api-data-sharing-fac…
anyone with half a brain saw that coming. fortunately for snapchat their users don't have half a brain.
In reply to Here is Snapchat too:… by Temporalist
Thats pretty fast? They just whipped it up in a few days?
G... guys? I'm scared.
https://www.activistpost.com/2017/08/mozilla-joins-george-soross-effort…
"Mozilla Joins George Soros’s Efforts In Launching A Strike Against “Fake News”"
Maybe it's time to use PaleMoon, Brave, Yandex or something else.
ive never been on facecrack..
Why should we possibly even need any of these things?
I mean, FFS!!! It's like trying to have a jew filter for your television...
Face it ~ television IS JEWS in your living room every day for the past 70 years. More than even my lifetime...
You either 'cut the cable', or you start masturbating about the idea of jew filters hoping to stop the bleeding.
Fuck Facebookjewgoogle.
I think this must be Soros's doing.
Soros has some kind of vendetta against Zuckerberg, probably because Zuckerberg's Facebook enabled Trump to get elected and threw a wrench into Soros's globalism plans.
I think Soros is controlling Mozilla now and using it, among other purposes, as a tool to destroy Zuckerberg. Here is one of the other things he is using Mozilla for:
https://www.activistpost.com/2017/08/mozilla-joins-george-soross-effort…
"Mozilla Joins George Soros’s Efforts In Launching A Strike Against “Fake News”
It's not just Facebook. This might blow your mind...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd_lhqi2NcA