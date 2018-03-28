FANG Stocks In Freefall; Amazon Plunges On Trump Retaliation Fears

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:22

All the FANG-style stocks are notably lower at the open with AMZN crashing over 6% (worst two day drop since Feb 2016) and broken below its 50DMA...

The reason is that according to Axios, it is not Facebook that Trump wan's to go after, but rather Amazon: “He’s obsessed with Amazon,” a source said. “Obsessed.” According to the anonymous sources, Trump has allegedly talked about changing Amazon’s tax treatment because he’s worried about mom-and-pop retailers being put out of business.

A source who’s spoken to POTUS: “He’s wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law."

Trump’s deep-seated antipathy toward Amazon surfaces when discussing tax policy and antitrust cases. The president would love to clip CEO Jeff Bezos’ wings. But he doesn’t have a plan to make that happen.

Behind the president's thinking: Trump's wealthy friends tell him Amazon is destroying their businesses. His real estate buddies tell him — and he agrees — that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • Trump tells people Amazon has gotten a free ride from taxpayers and cushy treatment from the U.S. Postal Service.
  • “The whole post office thing, that's very much a perception he has,” another source said. “It's been explained to him in multiple meetings that his perception is inaccurate and that the post office actually makes a ton of money from Amazon."
  • Axios' Ina Fried notes: The Postal Service actually added delivery on Sunday in some cities because Amazon made it worthwhile.
  • Trump also pays close attention to the Amazon founder's ownership of The Washington Post, which the president views as Bezos’ political weapon.

To be sure, speculation like this is hardly new, and reemerges periodically, although today it comes at a sensitive time for the tech sector, and Amazon in particular, and means that Jeff Bezos has lost over $10 billion in net worth in the last two days.

FANGMAN (plus TSLA) stocks are all plunging... (MSFT is the best performer for now)...

 

This has smashed the FANG stocks below a two-year trendline...

And broken below the 100-day moving average...

 

 

Enrabard Coinista Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Not before hype commes back. You need time for a) people to forget this crash, risk off mode, losses, b) for crypto to actually clean up from scams and see real growth in genuine projects - while in many it's early stage without any product. Sorry coders aren't coding that fast ;) Crypto still doesn't add any value. You either need it's value to reach lowwer but long term sustainable level (in relation to still flowing in stream, you still have more sellers and weak hands) or get real prospects of BTC and crypto tech to bit actual solutions in real life - not virtual one. Also USD is falling - and BTC is like pegged to it... if you aren't American - you loose twice - on BTC losses in USD and in falling USD value in terms of other currencies. 

A Sentinel pitchforksanonymous Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

I hope you’re right. Facebook is the epitome of civilizational and societal destruction - a narcissism feeding force that subverts communication from a vehicle of growth and learning into anonymous, consequence free pseudo-gratification.

No doubt zucchiniberg will be replaced with something even worse but his acquiescence to regulation the other day showed that he understands the massive destructive potential of fb and it was an admission that he is misusing it. 

holdbuysell Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

Analysts, including Goldman, have been cutting Apple's iPhone X shipments for a while now and the stock still manages to sit near all-time highs (off about 10%).

Unbelievable.

A Sentinel dark pools of soros Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

One hopes that their gross value will fall below nominal leverage and these lousy cunts end up with a nice big negative worth. 

This is some color of swan territory, maybe, and, if we’re lucky, we could watch tptb could be consumed completely. There are several macro issues converged now - they’re even flirting with global thermonuclear war for goodness sake. 

small axe Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

if AMZN falls below $1000 we'll get more QE so Bezos can complete his profitless takeover of the American retail landscape on more borrowed cash and raise the stock price on Fed-funded buybacks.

Good times ahead for poor baby Jeff

 

currency Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

FANG STOCKS shall see, in the end, shall return to where they started, some will go lower, google to return to the $90 area plus or minus $15 - Amazon - this stock is so over valued Earnings?? Real??? how about a total wipe out and can see Feds getting involved due to so many competitors are screaming about Amazon hurting their biz - but then again, there are those who deserve to be hit by Amazon for their service and pricing. 

Many teach paper wealth will be wall paper, like the fame stock scam Bre-X.

overmedicatedu… Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

amazon sells info - fb sells info - heck all the fangs sell info to: NSA and .gov so .gov will keep em solvent with debt fiat a bottom less pit of put money..right greenspan and ben?

no JU was harmed in any sell off..aren't we all happy?

Barnacles Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

So misleading that USPS makes a ton of money. USPS may have more revenue from Amazon, but their expenses are even greater. USPS has not been and still is not profitable.