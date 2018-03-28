Germany Approves Russia-Led Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:55

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,

Germany approved on Tuesday the construction and operation of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its territorial waters, thus issuing all necessary permits for the German section of the project that has torn Europe and EU member states over the implications of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom gaining even more foothold on the European gas market.

Hailing the project as necessary to cover Europe’s future supply gap and contributing to the “security of supply and competition in the EU gas market,” the pipeline company Nord Stream 2 AG said on Tuesday that the permitting procedures in the other four countries along the route – Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark – were proceeding as planned.

“Further permits are expected to be issued in the coming months. Accordingly, scheduled construction works are to be implemented in 2018 as planned,” the company said.

Germany is the key beneficiary of Nord Stream 2 and supports the project on the grounds that it is an economic issue.

Other EU states, however--including Poland and the Baltic states, as well as the European Union institutions--argue that the project further solidifies Russia’s grip on Europe’s gas market and undermines efforts to diversify supplies.

For Russia, Nord Stream 2 – a project to twin the existing Nord Stream pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea -- not only boosts its gas supplies to the EU, but also bypasses the Ukrainian transit route.

With the spy poisoning scandal in the UK and the West-Russia tension high, Nord Stream 2 has taken center stage in energy policies again in recent weeks. Earlier this month, U.S. Senators urged the U.S. Administration “to utilize all of the tools at its disposal to prevent its construction.

Last week, the Energy Committee at the European Parliament approved draft amendments to the EU rules to state that all gas pipelines from third countries into the EU must comply fully with EU gas market rules on EU territory, including Nord Stream 2, which is far from complying with those.

While it’s no surprise that Germany has now issued all permits to Nord Stream 2, other countries along the pipeline route, Denmark in particular, could block the proposed route in its waters on security grounds, but Danish officials are not rushing the decision. 

Adolph.H. Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:56

Ha ha ha

I can hear Vlad laughing his ass off from here. 

If Denmark wants to block it that will only mean creating a slight deviation. In other terms they will not prevent anything from happening and will not get their royalties. I doubt they'd be so stupid. 

Germans being what they are, Germans, they preferred the cheaper, closer and more reliable Russian gas delivery mechanism than the de facto corrupt and unaffordable American vaporware. Well done. 

Here we are, Germans are pitted against the brits. Brexit like thing. 

Will we get Muslims undersea terror attacks on the project now? 

 

Justin Case Chupacabra-322 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:59

Germany is concerned about providing  heating for their population during winter. They are concerned about costs to the economy.

They aren't concerned about Russian Gov't using gas delivery as leverage for an agenda or retaliation. they aren't concerned what murica wants Germany to do, b/c murica has no stakes or accountability to the German people.

Russia could have legitimately cut the supply off gas to the Ukraine for failing to pay. But Putin is a man and understands that the good people in the Ukraine are not the ones that are responsible for what is happening here. So cutting off supply would hurt the good people not the nazi regime that murica helped install. Murica should have stepped up to the plate and as restitution, pay for the gas on behalf of the damage that they caused in the relationship of the two countries. The muricans brag about humanitarian aid? Well that was their opportunity to show it.

ZENDOG BennyBoy Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:21

Ha...it is sad though, that sooooo many people in the US do not have a clue as to how fragile the US infrastructure really is....and how easy it would be to start the collapse if the Ruskies wanted to....when the collapse comes they will soon find out.

21st.century booboo Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:02

and, if you just witnessed such smooth society, then what's the point of talking about how stupid people are when infrastructure

collapses ?  according to you -- everything will be fine

which is it asshole ?  people are clueless and in peril , naive to the danger -- OR  society will run fine if it happens ?- are you counting on the goodness of the population ?

who's the clueless goober in your "collapsed infrastructure " world

weepin' Jeebus -- I was fucking agreeing with you-- now that I think about it -- I'm really armed against retards like you   

RevIdahoSpud3 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:01

Germany is an 'occupied' territory/vassal of the US. As an occupied territory they have no rights to any self-determination regarding anything. Do they not understand this?

ManTheMan Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:08

Denmark, do not fuck this up, ally with Russia. I know I know, you are one of NATO's puddle-dogs, you even had a former PM head of that monstrosity. But we're talking about gas, something that many of your citizens depend on. DO NOT FUCK THIS UP.

Mimir Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:09

"Denmark in particular, could block the proposed route in its waters on security grounds"

 

Surely Denmark could indeed block the proposed route in its waters, but Gazprom has already announced, and planned for, changing the route some kilometers further to the south where Denmark cannot block it. 

Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:11

When the BIG MONEY hand that pays for Frau Angela and her circus team gives it the BIGGEST MIDDLE DIGIT!...

Cause there is "GOLD" not Euros, certainly NOT $$$, nor crypto in them THAR Russian "HILLS"!!!

As expected.

Brazen Heist Wed, 03/28/2018 - 09:15

Why the fuck would Germany NOT want to bypass countries like Ukraine and Poland for energy security? These countries are servile whores of the US (not that Germany isn't either, only less whimsical and idiotic).

Cue in a whole lot of bitching from Uncle Scam and his whores.