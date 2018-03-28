Goldman Slashes iPhone Sales Estimates Due To "Demand Deterioration"

Two months after the Nikkei reported that Apple will halve its production target for the iPhone X in the three-month period from January from over 40 million units to around 20 million, in light of slower-than-expected sales in the year-end holiday shopping season in key markets such as Europe, the U.S. and China, and after JPM similarly warned that production of Apple's flagship phone would plunge of 50%, "even larger than the decline of the iPhone 8/8+" and noted that the "weakness will continue in 1H18 as high-end smartphones are clearly hitting a plateau this year"...
... this morning Goldman joined the Apple skeptics when the bank's analyst Rod Hall wrote that demand expectations for March and June quarters are already weak but early Q1 demand indicates "even lower actual numbers than consensus is modeling" and as a result, he is trimming his replacement rate expectations in response to what has been weak replacement consumer behavior this cycle.
Below is the gist of the note:
We reduce our replacement rate assumption for FY’18 by ~2pp to 33% from 35% earlier due to weaker than expected demand for the iPhone X. We have cut our Chinese replacement rate by 3pp to 19% for FY18 and also reduced our ex. China replacement rate by 1pp to 38%. Further, we cut FY’19 and FY’20 replacement rates by 1pp each to 32% and 29% respectively. We note that our assumptions for FY19 could prove conservative if larger format devices drive a better cycle in China this coming December quarter though we believe that data so far suggests that a more cautious approach is prudent.
We now forecast the overall replacement rate to drop by 7pp over the three years from FY’17-FY’20 similar to what we calculate occurred from FY’14-FY’17. This may appear overly conservative on its face but we point out that replacement cycles in emerging markets where iPhone base growth is highest tend to be materially lower than in developed markets where most Apple analysts reside.
In light of this, Hall cut his iPhone sales estimates for the March and June quarters by 1.7 million and 3.2 million units to 53 million and 40.3 million units respectively.
He also cut his 2019, 2020 iPhone revenue and net income forecasts: Goldman now sees revenues decrease by 2.4% and 2.7% to $256.6bn and $272.5bn for FY’18 and FY’19 respectively; the company's revised revenue estimates for FY’18 and FY’19 are 2.2% and 0.4% below consensus, while its net income estimate for FY’18 is 2.2% below consensus and for FY’19 is 1.2% ahead.
On a shipment and ASP basis, Goldman cut its FY’18, FY’19 and FY’20 iPhone shipments forecasts by 3.5%, 4.0%
and 1.8% to 217.3m, 223.8m and 223.4m units respectively - below consensus estimates of 221.3m, 226.8m and 238.3m units. However, the bank's ASP estimates for FY’19 and FY’20 are 1.6% and 4.0% ahead of consensus "due to proprietary bottom up modeling" that suggests consensus continues to underestimate the impact of a mix shift toward higher priced phones "even as we now assume that Apple reduces prices somewhat in the high end."
Hall warned that AAPL will have "material channel inventory" to clear in June in order to prepare for rollout of new products this fall, and has modeled just 1MM units of inventory build into the June quarter.
Unleashed, the Goldman analyst also reduced his ASP estimate for the June quarter by 2.3% due to above-average forecast inventory burn of 6.0 million units.
There was some good news: the Goldman analyst said that while replacement rates continue to decline in our model, the growing installed base provides support for the Y/Y growth in replacement shipments. We estimate that the primary installed base, made up of only first-hand iPhone owners, stands at 631m units in FQ1’18 and is growing strongly at 12% Y/Y.
Goldman's conclusion:
iPhone demand expectations for March and June are already weak but we believe that early CQ1 demand indications suggest even lower actual numbers than consensus is modeling. We are slightly reducing our March unit expectation and make a larger reduction in our June quarter unit and ASP forecast. We now model 1m units of inventory build into June which is atypical. This leaves Apple with material channel inventory to clear in June to prepare for the launch of new products this Fall. We also are trimming our replacement rate expectations looking forward in response to what has been weak replacement consumer behavior this cycle. We reduce our March and June QTR units by 1.7m and 3.2m to 53.0m and 40.3m units respectively. Due to an above average forecast inventory burn of 6.0m units in the June QTR we are also reducing our ASP forecast for that QTR by 2.3%. Looking forward we are also reducing replacement rate expectations which brings our FY19 and FY20 unit forecasts down by 4.0% and 1.8% respectively to 224m and 223m units.
Finally, Hall also cut his Neutral-rated Apple price target by $2 to $159, the second lowest on the Street, which has a median PT $195. Apple stock was modestly lower on the news.
Comments
The Apple has gone rotten.
no real innovation + very high prices = DOA products
Easy, homo Cook can push another "upgrade" that makes every single iphone as slow as molasses.
In reply to Apple has runoutnof odeas by TheSilentMajority
"no real innovation"
I held onto my 9 year old desktop. It still does everything I need to run my business. And when I unplug it from the internet, it still can do it all. Beware of the cloud.
In reply to Easy, homo Cook can push an … by Richard Chesler
Exactly. My dairy cows are well connected, right down to the milk each produces. Me? Not at all. Freedom is bliss.
In reply to "no real innovation"… by silverer
1 month ago I reactivated a 15 years old Samsung flip phone. Still 1 day battery. Proprietary OS. No Android or iOS. No GPS/NSA/Google shit.Its a political statement.
FUCK THE IFUCKPHONE
In reply to "no real innovation"… by silverer
My Toshiba laptop is 7 years old and it still works like it's brand new. Before that I owned a $2000 Mac and it last about 2 years. I haven't brought an Apple product since.
Apple products are shyt. I know 3 people with $600 IPhones and they all switched to Android phones now.
In reply to "no real innovation"… by silverer
Android is to hack able for my comfort but a huge reason I haven’t upgraded is the headphone jack. Can’t buy better headphones and use them in my device past a 7. Screw that. Gotta feel the music.
In reply to My Toshiba laptop is 7 years… by aliens is here
What an economic catastrophe in times where Apple is the biggest cap on the market...
I suppose this is the price we all have to pay, in addition to rampant spying, for having killed economic "diversity"...
so who gets fired over this?
----> lloyd?
----> tim?
Tim Cook is a homosexual
In reply to so who gets fired over this?… by just the tip
I'm shocked, shocked to hear that cocksucking is going on here!!!
In reply to Tim Cook is a homosexual by Disgruntled Goat
Soy Boy Niggas be broke.
Apple is rotten at the core....
APPLE IS ANTI CHRISTIAN
STOP SELF FINANCING YOUR OWN ENSLAVEMENT. DO NOT BUY APPLE PRODUCTS
OT..how threats of tariffs somehow against all the NWO freeee trade hysteria..produces results that benefit the worker in USA..
How exactly is this a win? The Texas taxpayers are taking it on the chin for $3.4 million dollars in GRANTS. Not a LOAN, a GRANT. Free money, courtesy of the taxpayers we robbed.
In reply to OT..how threats of tariffs… by overmedicatedu…
red- thousands of jobs paying taxes spending in tx communities ..you know basic economic stuff..you a gender studies grad?
In reply to How exactly is this a win?… by RedBaron616
OT..hold yr heads children, but TRUMP brings peace to Korea..remember all the zh hysteria about Trump's actions vs NOKO??idiots all
", oh yeah, North Korea tells China it agrees to a full reversal of nuclear ambitions."
both citations from CThouse..
In reply to OT..how threats of tariffs… by overmedicatedu…
Why do idiots buy an over priced crippled device for a stupid logo so they can look cool?>
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9 run circles around ANY fucking iphone.
They said that about the S7 so I upgraded. Damned thing freezes up on many apps, volume randomly goes to zero, and the bluetooth range varies randomly. Plus, I have yet to find a way to get phone pictures or videos into my iMac.
My third and last Samsung.
In reply to Why do idiots buy an over… by ExPat2018
Go to XDA forums and learn how to tweak your phone ,, root it, and install Custom ROM.
I have had Samsung for over 15 years. Never a problem.
But I guess you would be too lazy to do that and actually LEARN something
Buy an iphone. you deserve it/
In reply to They said that about the S7… by OCnStiggs
Motorola phones is awesome too.
In reply to Why do idiots buy an over… by ExPat2018
The problem is that we're running out of eyeballs and, wait for it, people's time to waste, plus the censorship of the internet might force wrong thinking people to reconsider even having an ISP.
Apples rush forward to try to keep stock prices up rather than customers happy is the reason for their lagging. I'm sure the focus groups are typically made up of head nodding pukes from San Francisco and such. The other 95% doesn't need a $1000. privacy destroyer.
Is Goldman slashing it's estimates just so it can report another "beat"?
That moment when declining bottom line profits don't matter as long as these sinking companies still beat...
I bet I have been asked over a 100 times over the years by Apple fanboys..
''Can you help me find a Mac Driver for that program'?
Bought new nexus 5 in 2015 when it was two year old technology. 195.00.
Works fine for everything including reporting all my activities to..."them". Ha ha ha.
I have to laugh at people that buy Apple crap. An Apple large screen monitor costs about 1200 Euros.
A Samsung LED monitor the same size and actually a better display you can pick up for 200 Euros.
People like to brag ''I have a MacBook'' like its some big deal.
I have found out Apple fans don't know jack shit about computers.
Lot of truth in your claim. After all, it's people that have to think. The computer is just an assistant, a tool to help you get there. I've had both Apple and PC for years. Apple's best OS was the last release of the PowerPC OSX Leopard. That's because they had the best software then. After that, they did the Intel thing with the hardware and brought their boxes up to snuff, but starting royally screwing up the software. They tried to make software "do the thinking for you". Not good. Progress actually stopped there and once they moved on beyond Snow Leopard on the Intel platform, they added little of useful significance. They dropped support for open source software, such as .ogg files and open source apps. It morphed into a professional money making platform, not one of individual creativity for the masses. Too bad.
In reply to I have to laugh at people… by ExPat2018
Only Apple Fanboys would be stupid enough to pay $1k for a phone. More Apple Silicon Valley delusion (Our products are SO wonderful that people HAVE to have them regardless of the insane amount of money we are charging for $100 in materials). I guess Tim Cook and team have never heard of indifference curves.
Apple has had so much success, that they seem to be afraid of failure. They have become as innovative as microsoft.
That tiny little light way way down at the other end of the tunnel that is now a hundred ton behemoth bearing down with incredible mass, energy and imminent destruction is Tim Cook's total lack of innovation.
But but but our glorious app-driven economy!
No enough sheeps shell out $1000 for the phone? I guess a trendy leftist gay Tim Cook is not enough to convince people to spend their money.
Wait until they come out with the Apple Rubber Dog Shit, called iPile
People will line up to get their hands on that.
Let's say that the gross profit on an iPhone is $900.00 which amounts to 1.8 billion in lost profits. Exactly how difficult is it to make 1.9 billion from a cash pile of 300 billion. That is less than 1% gain needed to make it up.
Apple is a very well funded "bank" which sells phones. They don't need to sell anything to beat the street. They can manipulate the books and they'll be just fine.
I personally have never and never will own an Apple product.
How much better of a smartphone does someone really need?