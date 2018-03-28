"If We Build It...?" - Wholesale Inventories Surge Most In 5 Years

Boding well for Q1 GDP, Wholesale inventories accelerated further off January's jump, rising 1.1% MoM in February (well above the 0.5% rise expected). This is the biggest monthly jump since Oct 2013.
While wholesale inventories built notably, retail inventory growth slowed from +0.7% MoM in January to +0.4% MoM in February...
No detail on sales for now to be able to judge just how much this is a 'field of dreams' number out of phase with consumption, but the wholesale beat will likely mean upgrades to Q1 GDP estimates are on their way.
Just remember, American consumers are saturated with debt just to maintain living standards, so "building it" may not be enough to 'create' consumption.
Comments
Deflationary when it goes on sale.
Deflation you say? Maybe in plastic crap and financial "products", but with almost 8 billion people all competing for the remaining resources that are required for a decent standard of living, there is no such thing as "deflation", unless of course you cut that population back significantly.
Define a "decent standard of living" ?
If you look at all the craft beer rotting on supermarket shelves, apparently Americans are okay living with Bud Light ... or fewer kids, smaller houses, no car, no cable, no health insurance ... there's a lot of deflationary wiggle room in the US before bread has a black market.
Agreed. and 10yield just moved lower to respond to this news. futures start turning
Whoa...largest inventory buildup in 5 years!
Can't wait for the liquidation sales
A lot of big retail place orders six months to a year in advance.
Without big retail, warehousing costs money.
Nothing like tying up capital in inventory that won't sell. If this "inventory build" is so smart then Apple and likes should build a bizillion phones they won't be able to sell. Hey, maybe take those unsold phones to Europe and give them to every rapeugee so you will build brand awareness. Then next year a million aliens will run out and buy the $1000 new model. I'm sure that will work.
When I did reorganizations (many years ago) I remember seeing the insanity of collateralized inventory. Even banks sometimes fell for the idea that a half built fridge was worth its booked value- when in reality, on liquidation it’s probably got a negative value.
"American consumers are saturated with debt"
The majority are indeed saturated with debt, but that is how they were born and raised, and will go to their grave.
The country in which we live is debt based and beyond "saturated" with debt that can never be paid.
~ " You can't break a man that don't borrow" ~ Will Rogers
gonna need a bigger warehouse
Im in BTC so Im just waiting for the world to burn