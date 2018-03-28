"If We Build It...?" - Wholesale Inventories Surge Most In 5 Years

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:37

Boding well for Q1 GDP, Wholesale inventories accelerated further off January's jump, rising 1.1% MoM in February (well above the 0.5% rise expected). This is the biggest monthly jump since Oct 2013.

 

 

While wholesale inventories built notably, retail inventory growth slowed from +0.7% MoM in January to +0.4% MoM in February...

 

No detail on sales for now to be able to judge just how much this is a 'field of dreams' number out of phase with consumption, but the wholesale beat will likely mean upgrades to Q1 GDP estimates are on their way.

Just remember, American consumers are saturated with debt just to maintain living standards, so "building it" may not be enough to 'create' consumption.

SoDamnMad Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

Nothing like tying up capital in inventory that won't sell. If this "inventory build" is so smart then Apple and likes should build a bizillion phones they won't be able to sell. Hey, maybe take those unsold phones to Europe and give them to every rapeugee so you will build brand awareness. Then next year a million aliens  will run out and buy the $1000 new model. I'm sure that will work.

wmbz Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

"American consumers are saturated with debt"

The majority are indeed saturated with debt, but that is how they were born and raised, and will go to their grave. 

The country in which we live is debt based and beyond "saturated" with debt that can never be paid.

~ " You can't break a man that don't borrow" ~ Will Rogers

 