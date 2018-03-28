The JFK-Trump S&P Analog Roadmap – BTFFD

We have had lots of requests to update our JFK-Trump S&P500 analog. Here you go.
The Kennedy-Trump S&P500 analog is tracking, on a directional basis, relatively well, with the Trump S&P now 3.56 percent below the JFK S&P, 347 trading days after election day. Not a surprise with today’s lightening speed market. The Trump S&P is running about two weeks ahead of the JFK S&P.
We have also included below a daily and monthly roadmap if you buy into the analog (below). By “buy in” we do not mean that the analog tracks on a daily basis — the main criticism of the doubters – but the direction and time-space are relatively similar. Both markets priced Goldilocks but ran into a short-term Frankenstein.
Note the downdrafts and the increase in volatility in April and May, with a bottom at the end of June, a rally into August, and the retest of the low in October, coinciding with a missile crisis.
Rare Volatility Shock In February
We discovered this analog by crunching 70 years of data looking for similar volatility shocks to the one that hit the stock market in early February. We found three:
1) 1955: Ike’s heart attack;
2) 1962: the “Kennedy slide” or JFK bear market; and
3) 1987: the “crash” bear market, which lasted only 38 days.
We threw out Ike’s heart attack as it was not a prelude to a bear market. The S&P500 recovered shortly after the sharp Monday sell-off after President Eisenhower had a heart attack on the 8th hole at Cherry Hills Country Club the prior Saturday afternoon.
Why The Analog Works
We believe this analog is working for the following reasons:
-
Tracks a political cycle after the election of a new president;
-
Both S&P’s had similar big moves in a relatively short period after election day: JFK – 30.1 percent, 285 days; Trump – 34.8 percent, 306 days.
-
Both bull moves were led by tech stocks, which resulted in extreme valuations: JFK – TI and Polaroid (see Zweig comments below); Trump – FANG.
-
Both markets have similar domestic and geopolitical headlines: Steel, nukes, and increased cold war/Russia/China tensions;
-
Both have a similar macro story – inflation concerns morphing into a growth scare.
The most important, in our opinion, is #2 – the percentage move and time frame.
Bear markets always follow bull markets and the bigger the prior move in a compressed time frame, the harder the fall. Bear markets look for catalysts to sell, but the underlying vulnerability remains — valuation and longer-term overbought conditions.
Expecting A Few Flash Crashes
We are also expecting a few flash crashes during the next few months.
We came across the following piece, a real nugget, by the great Jason Zweig, who wrote in his WSJ article, Back To The Future: Lessons From The Forgotten ‘Flash Crash’ Of 1962, in 2010:
Money quotes:
…“The stock market careened downward yesterday,” reported The Wall Street Journal on May 29, 1962, “leaving traders shaken and exhausted.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.7% that day, down 34.95, the second-largest point decline then on record.
…the “market break” of 1962 came after a run-up in the market that had led many investors into complacency. In 1961, stocks had risen 27%, with leading technology stocks like Texas Instruments and Polaroid trading at up to 115 times earnings.
Then, without warning, stocks “broke.”
…In this year’s crash, many trades, especially in exchange-traded funds, went off at prices wildly different from the orders investors had placed. Likewise, in 1962, “some orders were executed at prices substantially different from those which prevailed when the order was entered,” an investigative report by the Securities and Exchange Commission noted the following year.
Some high-frequency traders, which use powerful computers to make markets in stocks, stopped trading in this year’s flash crash at the very moments when the market needed liquidity most urgently.
In 1962, high-frequency trading didn’t exist, but “specialists” did. By law, specialists were obligated to try to maintain a fair and orderly market for each stock on the floor of the exchange. However, concluded the SEC’s report, “At no time during the day did the specialist intervene in sufficient volume to slow the rapid deterioration of the market in IBM.”
…Traumatized investors bombarded the White House with complaints and pleas for help. And they voted with their feet, in what the SEC called a “general public disenchantment with the market.” As households slashed their purchases of stocks, 8% of stockbrokers left the business throughout 1962, and “the pinch was felt” even by giant firms like Merrill Lynch, whose net earnings fell by half from the year before. – Jason Zweig, WSJ, May 29, 2010
BTFFD
During the next few months, our investment accounts will only be buying the French Dip. That is Buy The F**king French Dip (BTFFD).
Stay tuned.
Comments
I don't like to see JFK and Trump names on the same page. There is no comparison.
Charts tells me a Mirror Image Fold-back or a Crash is in the cards.
In reply to I don't like to see JFK and… by Boubou
Stay out of Dallas.
In reply to Charts tells me a Mirror… by FireBrander
Pick a year, squeeze the charts, and voila, an ongoing article.
BOA and 1987 is the current charge.
The Panic of 1873 is fundamentally closer to it, in real terms, with no charts to squeeze.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panic_of_1873
In reply to Stay out of Dallas. by Killtruck
So, we're essentially 347 trading days since Nov 8, 2016? [We're 505 days from that]
Seems dubious, but I guess if they don't count weekends & holidays maybe it's right. I'm too lazy to figure it out.
In reply to Pick a year, squeeze the… by Arnold
More than one reason to stay out of Dallas.
In reply to Stay out of Dallas. by Killtruck
There is when they both were/are hated by the powers that be.
In reply to I don't like to see JFK and… by Boubou
That's the key. That's why, even though I find that analogies are usually useless and often fizzle out the day after they are presented, this one makes perfect sense for the very point you made. To me it just makes good logical sense that this analogy should play out.
In reply to There is when they both were… by EnglishMajor
Philandering...?
In reply to I don't like to see JFK and… by Boubou
Does this mean that Trump will meet an unexpected demise in a couple of years, just like JFK?
apparently the charts indicate, 985 days for trump, as opposed to 1000 days for JFK.
In reply to Does this mean that Trump… by Erek
French dip, french onion, awww WTF.
Mmmmmm, French Dip.
What utter nonsense. Question for these guys, was the debt held by the US even a significant fraction of what it is today? Was it humans or machines trading the market? Was there global social unrest like there is today? Sorry this chart comparison is pretty ridiculous.
I believe we had currency made from silver back then, Congress wasn't using Social Security as a personal check book, Johnson's welfare program were still on the horizon and the budget was balanced.
I do believe Trump is trying to do what Kennedy was also trying to do - eliminate the Fed and the shadow government. Ike warned us in his last speech and Kennedy hinted at this in his speeches, as well. J. Edgar Hoover was still around then, as well as a young and boisterous CIA.
Not sure who had it tougher in rooting out the evil in the government. Certainly it is much more extensive/pervasive today, but US sentiment as a world power and the threat of communism was stronger in 1962, so there were probably agents who thought they were "doing the right thing" up to and including the murder of a sitting US president.
In reply to What utter nonsense. … by Toxicosis
True, butt, "Ridiculous" has become the New normal, which in turn came aborning in 2008.
Nearly a decade of absurdity qualifies it as the Zeitgeist.
Comparative charts are how the idealists use their time to comprende the present when chaos reigns. It's Play-Doh for the reality-challenged.
In reply to What utter nonsense. … by Toxicosis
French Tickler.
Fluffer...
In reply to French Tickler. by Honest Sam
Lame, stupid, pointless waste of time.
a day at the horse track is healthier than this nonsense
In reply to Lame, stupid, pointless… by GooseShtepping Moron
JFK was the last independent (or semi independent ) President.
He and his brother got bullets for that(magic ones)
The hired actors ,aka presidents after him ,received nice pension packages and 500,000 $ speeches for their roles.
Absolutely no comparison between JFK and the Donald. One was also very smart (+he opposed Dimona). And it is not the Donald.
Both the criminal CIA and FBI are in the spotlight. These two crime syndicates are used by the Federal Reserve - Zionist Jewish organized crime syndicate as Domestic and International enforcers. Break them both up into a 1,000 pieces as JFK spook about, then go after the "SES" Senior Executive Service members using the Marines, Gitmo, gallows!