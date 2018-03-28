"The Jig Is Up For The Dollar" – Andrew Maguire

Via Greg Hunter's USA Watchdog blog,
Will physical gold and silver prices ever break free of manipulation and price suppression?
Renowned gold expert Andrew Maguire with Tom Coughlin, who is CEO of Kinesis that will be rolling out a gold backed currency in the fall, both say yes. So, what is it about? Coughlin explains, “It’s actually classified as a monetary system, and it’s called Kinesis. The reason we call it Kinesis is that it actually stimulates the flow of money. We see this as reintroducing the gold and silver standard through this monetary system.”
Maguire says there will be actual precious metal backing it up. Maguire says,
“The backup will be gram for gram. This is the interesting part about it. We all know that the paper markets (for gold) have leverage of 500 to 1. We actually think it is much closer to 1,000 to 1 when you account for all the derivatives...
Here’s the thing about Kinesis. We’re talking about a market that is at the margin. It’s so tight this physical/paper market is already at the margin. We are witnessing right now real competing physical demand, and that is forcing discipline on the paper market, and it raises the point where the lines cross...
What’s it going to do to the paper market? It’s going to raise the offer to sell immediately deliverable physical gold...Kinesis is going to be a game changer.”
So, has Comex and the LBMA already lost control? Coughlin says,
“Not necessarily. My view is they will control it until the very end, until you basically get a market failure or defaulted delivery. There is a lot of defaulted delivery going on right now or delayed delivery.”
Andrew Maguire adds, “We are very close to a price reset (in gold and silver)...
"What is a price reset? It is no more than settling... close to a trillion dollars of derivatives that are underwater and unable to be delivered. It is going to be a simple paper market reset.
I suggest it will likely happen on a Friday...and there will be a known default and a price adjustment for Monday morning...
You will be into a bid only market. There would not be any offers to sell gold...I am not going to guess on a price...
I know of two investor groups that are buying physical gold because they know there is going to be a physical price reset.”
In closing, Maguire says,
“The jig’s up for the American dollar. Obviously, it’s not going to be overnight, but it is happening. Gold has to appreciate in this environment.”
Join Greg Hunter as he interviews gold expert Andrew Maguire with Kinesis CEO Tom Coughlin.
Yep! The BIS, FED along with the central banks know the fiat currencies of the world are toast because they designed it that way.
The world is headed toward a global electronic crypto currency that requires an iPhone that will act as a balance sheet of credits and debits as a wallet that also is being used to purchase. Your biometrics will be required to access that iPhone:
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/01/congress-quietly-pushing-bill-requ…
Once everyone surrenders their biometrics, the demand for your iPhone to hold those biometrics as the gate pass to enter the world wide WEB of maritime law will be the next step. Once your biometrics are surrendered to a global network your constitutional rights will be surrendered as this 6 minute video begins to reveal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxDfBpcjKgs
You have been warned this is closer than you think:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
And this event will happen 7 years later:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to Yep by mobius8curve
It might be up for the dollar but it isn't up for Bitcoin.
In reply to kill yourself by Eric Masters
In reply to It might be up for the… by Coinista
Timely article the dollar was only up 0.82 percent today. Dollar should hit Parity with the Euro if the Euro banks start to crumble which is likley. There is nothing left for Draghi to buy so it will be interesting.
In reply to Hopefully This Friday. Would… by Seasmoke
" Gold has to appreciate in this environment. "
I've been hearing this for how many years?
In reply to " Gold has to appreciate in… by Erek
There has never been a GOLD backed ‘Petro Yuan’ before !!!
THAT is ‘THIS’ environment !!!
In reply to " Gold has to appreciate in… by Erek
In reply to There has never been a GOLD… by Jack Oliver
The collapse of the dollar will take much longer than they think... if it happens at all. And I'll bet literally anything you like that any replacement will not be backed by PMs.
I've read various doom & gloom porn newsletters for more than 40 years. They are always full of this "the end is nigh" BS. Yes, in the long-run the US dollar is probably going to be toast. But, in the shorter long-run I'm dead so I don't give a fuck.
In reply to The collapse of the dollar… by crossroaddemon
So tell me how GPS works ???
In reply to Sattelites Dont Exist; Larry… by Eric Masters
Balderdash! JPMorgue has enough Silver to supply the market for years. And nobody wants gold, it can't even get it up on a market selloff. Gold is an investment in peace, law and order and sound money. We will not get that back. Ever. Rocks are a recipe for heartbreak. Even in this down market, the best investment is to invest in WAR (defense stawks and banksters to finance them).
Gold and silver coinage of all types disappeared from circulation during the American War Between the States. There were plenty of Union greenbacks but hardly any coins for making change. It got so bad that Northern Merchants struck their own own copper pennies to use in trade. They are very collectible nowadays.
In reply to Balderdash! JPMorgue has… by ReturnOfDaMac
In reply to Balderdash! JPMorgue has… by ReturnOfDaMac
So what happens when all the dollars ditched via the petroyuan come home to roost?
It's been happening since 1971 when Nixon closed the Gold Standard window....
Plus the World has finally opened its eyes to the dollar as a feeding mechanism for all the USA illegal wars, USA illegal sanctions, USA illegal country coups, USA illegal Nation harassing, etc. -- On top of that, its backing by a 21 trillion debt + 1 trillion annual deficits + 21 trillion "unaccounted" dark money for the MIC, the PPT & ESF + who knows how many trillions to back Wall Street's derivatives....... ALL FUCKING MADE UP TO KEEP THE JEWS @ THE FED ROLLING THE CON GAME !!
>>>>>WELL - N.O M.O.R.E. <<<<<
I applaud those who make predictions that are not weasel words, ones that take a firm stand, that this or that MUST happen. Kudos.
I also applaud those daredevils who wing walk on F 35 Raptors at 700 MPH. And the Bungee jumpers over the:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/01/04/worlds-highest-bri…
And the brave who dared to predict that Donald Trump would never be POTUs.
I applaud you all, but when it comes to betting along side you, you will find an empty space.
Actually, no. As the "Trump rally" intensified, the dollar weakened. Now, the inverse is coming.
Every year he announces a new game changer, I lost count already
