The Life And Death Of Social Networks In One Chart

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:45

This time it's different...

The graph show search interest on Google, based on data from Google Trends.

The shown plots are based on a moving average of 6 months to reduce noise.

Source: Reddit

Is what's old about to become new again? Futurism  urges " Help us, Tom Anderson (MySpace Tom). You’re our only hope..."

 

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pigpen Cognitive Dissonance Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:16 Permalink

Cog D, in definitely long human distraction vehicles with a twist. I want the digtal advertising stream associated with the digtal distraction to have little to no value.

We citizens if we are not able to control and rent out our data should actively work to destroy the goobook tracking surveillance censorship monopolies by destroying the value proposition of digital advertising.

Every citizen needs to download a mobile adblocker immediately. I prefer brave browser as brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

Whoever controls the browser controls the money.

What is an ad worth if you can't serve it, I can't view it and I'm not tracked along the web?

Brave is simple enough for every citizen to download and set it and forget it with its DEFAULT protection levels.

Download brave or equivalent adblocker but please ensure all citizens use mobile adblocker.

Many are unaware that adblocking is available on mobile.

Cheers,

Pigpen

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Patriot Eke Cognitive Dissonance Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

Steemit.com is one of many sites that connect to the same blockchain behind it.  That blockchain is distributed all over the world and cannot be shut down.  It even has a replacement for YT already called d.tube (that's the actual web address).  There are benefits to a social network.  We just need to have one without jail or content filtering, it cannot have centralized control or censorship, and the profit structure has to be in the favor of the content creators.  Steemit does all of those things.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon Yukon Cornholius Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

I thought Peter Thiel said that BlockChain was more like a tool for a bunch of different businesses, rather than a speculatuve investment vehicle, but maybe, I remembered it wrong.

There was an article on here, where Thiel was talking about BitCoin as a possible store of value, but not so much as a great speculative vehicle, along with the role of BlockChain. 

What about cobalt extraction as an upward-trending investment?

Will the fall in social media fortunes impact the cobalt-extracting businesses?

I do not think that people will abandon the social media platforms en mass forever, but maybe, they will. They probably need a substitute gratification to do it, like the virtual reality thing or something. 

But then, that is tied up with the behemoth tech companies, I think.

FB is said to be pioneering VR, so who knows? Unless it was for work purposes, or maybe to see European (and other) art museums, I would not be interested in that product. 

But think of the baby and cat-pic show-off possibilities for mommas in mom-dominated office jobs or for moms, sending motion-picture-grade immersive experiences to FB-enthralled grandmas.

Rather than generating new accounts or servicing old accounts, the mom-gang employees of a mom manager can be right there—like they were actually in the room—when her cute-beyond-belief kid threw oatmeal at the wall.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Mazzy researchfix Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

Another Judeo spy ring, just like that cute girl selling cosmetics at your local mall kiosk if your mall happens to be near a military base. 

"Are you in the military?" she'll ask.  "You must be strong and so brave, tell me, are you in an intelligence unit, and do you love Israel?"

Yeah, I've had that happen before.  They ain't subtle, but my guess is that they don't have to be.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
snblitz Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

Wow a Danger Sidekick, one of the earliest smart phones.  A great product.  Eventually Danger was bought by Microsoft and destroyed.

I know people who will still  say today that the Sidekick was the best smart phone they every used. The cool rotating display was awesome too.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Temporalist Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

Reddit is quite different as you can make endless accounts and don't need to provide ID or place a picture of yourself or a description, no circle of "friends," or anything really.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
TheObsoleteMan Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

Cell phones, social media, etc, all of this shit has one goal:To gather data and to track you and your money. Everything else is just fluff. I never believed "Tom Anderson" was a real person. Just a set of eyes and ears to keep watch on what your were doing.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon TheObsoleteMan Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

What money? Y’all may have money, but their tracking hits a dry well with many users, possibly making FB more valuable to advertisers when they thin down their user list to people who give permission to be tracked, but not if those are the people with little money to spend..........That might be the Achilles Heel in their plan to let people opt in to advertising for pay. Who would do that? It would probably be people who need the money, but who don’t have much money to spend on the asvertisers’ wares. On the other hand, all of these moms, with husbands who make a ton, work part time in two-bit, low-wage jobs that are not very interesting, so they are not doing it—unlike with the glam funemployment jobs of youth—halfway for entertainment. They work for beans, driving down wages for people who lack spousal income, just to get away from their kids, even though their husbands make a lot. They might opt into ads for a little pocket change. Who knows?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

The 'cool' places to work, suddenly...

The surest thing to a recession-proof career it was once thought to be, now in real jeopardy.

Couldn't happen to a nicer crowd...

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
adr Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

Geocities, all about Geocities.

Shit, I guess I'm old. Millennials were in Pull-Ups when Geocities was the thing.

PALM PILOT WITH OPTIONAL MODEM!!!!!!

Zip-Disk. Couldn't go to a computer class without your Zip-Disk. My college even had wireless networking in 1998. Fucking adapter was $300 though.

You know what we had? I scanned the Facebook every year and put it up on a webpage run off the University network so guys could find out who the hot chicks were ten years before Fuckerberg.

It really sucked when the FBI raided our dorm and confiscated people's servers. Well we did have the largest collection of MP3s, pirated games, movies, and porn. I blame it on Kevin since he liked kiddie porn. He was 15 though and graduated high school at 14, so 13 year olds WERE his age. Had to be tough trying to pick up 19 year olds at the frat parties. 

Ahh, the '90s.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
moonmac Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

Reading the thousands of social media comments about how our government is the solution to all the problems they created makes me want to throw up, but I still keep coming back for more.