The Life And Death Of Social Networks In One Chart

This time it's different...
The graph show search interest on Google, based on data from Google Trends.
The shown plots are based on a moving average of 6 months to reduce noise.
Is what's old about to become new again? Futurism urges " Help us, Tom Anderson (MySpace Tom). You’re our only hope..."
Comments
facebook deserved it
" Help us, Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook). You’re our only hope..."
Updated it.
In reply to facebook deserved it by researchfix
They come and go, but notice they do not stop.
We need our Imperial distractions. Otherwise we might actually need to engage our brains critically. Can't have that, now can we?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Try interviewing a recent college grad to register the output social media has given us.
Like pulling teeth with pliers.
In reply to They come and go, but notice… by Cognitive Dissonance
Drive a virtual stake thru its evil heart
In reply to Try interviewing a recent… by BandGap
Facebook?
Nah, man; my mom is on Facebook.
Time for Woo Woo:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iESw5aL12II
In reply to Drive a virtual stake thru… by cossack55
Deomographics is destiny
and none of the younger generations
use it
times up Zuckerberg
fuck you
In reply to Facebook?… by Pool Shark
"Like pulling teeth with pliers."
Wtf does your dentist use, anyway?
jk, gotcha
In reply to Try interviewing a recent… by BandGap
facebook and
most social media
play to our deepest fears
and deepest narcissism
good riddance
In reply to Try interviewing a recent… by BandGap
Cog D, in definitely long human distraction vehicles with a twist. I want the digtal advertising stream associated with the digtal distraction to have little to no value.
We citizens if we are not able to control and rent out our data should actively work to destroy the goobook tracking surveillance censorship monopolies by destroying the value proposition of digital advertising.
Every citizen needs to download a mobile adblocker immediately. I prefer brave browser as brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is an ad worth if you can't serve it, I can't view it and I'm not tracked along the web?
Brave is simple enough for every citizen to download and set it and forget it with its DEFAULT protection levels.
Download brave or equivalent adblocker but please ensure all citizens use mobile adblocker.
Many are unaware that adblocking is available on mobile.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to They come and go, but notice… by Cognitive Dissonance
Steemit.com is one of many sites that connect to the same blockchain behind it. That blockchain is distributed all over the world and cannot be shut down. It even has a replacement for YT already called d.tube (that's the actual web address). There are benefits to a social network. We just need to have one without jail or content filtering, it cannot have centralized control or censorship, and the profit structure has to be in the favor of the content creators. Steemit does all of those things.
In reply to They come and go, but notice… by Cognitive Dissonance
Fakebook can not disappear fast enough.
In reply to facebook deserved it by researchfix
So, where will all the money currently invested in fecesbook end up going? Blockchain projects would be my guess.
In reply to Fakebook can not disappear… by manofthenorth
Vaporized.
"...Aaaaaaand, it's gone; it's all gone."
In reply to So, where will all the money… by Yukon Cornholius
I thought Peter Thiel said that BlockChain was more like a tool for a bunch of different businesses, rather than a speculatuve investment vehicle, but maybe, I remembered it wrong.
There was an article on here, where Thiel was talking about BitCoin as a possible store of value, but not so much as a great speculative vehicle, along with the role of BlockChain.
What about cobalt extraction as an upward-trending investment?
Will the fall in social media fortunes impact the cobalt-extracting businesses?
I do not think that people will abandon the social media platforms en mass forever, but maybe, they will. They probably need a substitute gratification to do it, like the virtual reality thing or something.
But then, that is tied up with the behemoth tech companies, I think.
FB is said to be pioneering VR, so who knows? Unless it was for work purposes, or maybe to see European (and other) art museums, I would not be interested in that product.
But think of the baby and cat-pic show-off possibilities for mommas in mom-dominated office jobs or for moms, sending motion-picture-grade immersive experiences to FB-enthralled grandmas.
Rather than generating new accounts or servicing old accounts, the mom-gang employees of a mom manager can be right there—like they were actually in the room—when her cute-beyond-belief kid threw oatmeal at the wall.
In reply to So, where will all the money… by Yukon Cornholius
For me, Facebook has been a valuable learning tool. It revealed all those within my former peer group whom I have zero interest in associating with anymore. Social media exposed every single libtard I never knew I was "friends" with.
In reply to Fakebook can not disappear… by manofthenorth
Another Judeo spy ring, just like that cute girl selling cosmetics at your local mall kiosk if your mall happens to be near a military base.
"Are you in the military?" she'll ask. "You must be strong and so brave, tell me, are you in an intelligence unit, and do you love Israel?"
Yeah, I've had that happen before. They ain't subtle, but my guess is that they don't have to be.
In reply to facebook deserved it by researchfix
Did ya schtupp her?
In reply to Another Judeo spy ring, just… by Mazzy
Are they selling cosmetics to men? That stuff would never work with women.
In reply to Another Judeo spy ring, just… by Mazzy
tom anderson? low flying buzzard hawks?
In reply to facebook deserved it by researchfix
I was there when slashdot was full of retard global warming shills.
Wow a Danger Sidekick, one of the earliest smart phones. A great product. Eventually Danger was bought by Microsoft and destroyed.
I know people who will still say today that the Sidekick was the best smart phone they every used. The cool rotating display was awesome too.
The only thing that scares me about this is that it inevitably means that Sheryl Sandberg is going to end up in government.
Reddit is quite different as you can make endless accounts and don't need to provide ID or place a picture of yourself or a description, no circle of "friends," or anything really.
They do require an email now though, and with the recent subreddit purge and the massive shift leftward in the last couple years, I suspect they're about to peak as well as they turn into another echo chamber. Really a shame.
In reply to Reddit is quite different as… by Temporalist
Reddit's primary function- where queers go to share pictures of their cats. Any other function is ancillary.
In reply to They do require an email now… by seek
They also censor you in a heartbeat if you are a conservative or critical thinker.
FUCK Reddit, they will go the way of Facefuck.
In reply to Reddit is quite different as… by Temporalist
The programmers are on Reddit. I always want to be what I can never be, generally some kind of profession requiring mathematical thinking, so I might go on there, pretending to be a programmer before a Redditor calls me out. I won’t be Endgame Napoleon. The name needs to be more software engineering’ish.
In reply to Reddit is quite different as… by Temporalist
ICQ might make a come back.
maybe 'pen pals' will too.
'FRIENDS' are overrated when you can substitute a surrogate 'ENEMY' like (((Clusterfuckerberg)))
In reply to ICQ might make a come back. by BadDog
Or something else decentralized and encrypted.
In reply to ICQ might make a come back. by BadDog
Cell phones, social media, etc, all of this shit has one goal:To gather data and to track you and your money. Everything else is just fluff. I never believed "Tom Anderson" was a real person. Just a set of eyes and ears to keep watch on what your were doing.
What money? Y’all may have money, but their tracking hits a dry well with many users, possibly making FB more valuable to advertisers when they thin down their user list to people who give permission to be tracked, but not if those are the people with little money to spend..........That might be the Achilles Heel in their plan to let people opt in to advertising for pay. Who would do that? It would probably be people who need the money, but who don’t have much money to spend on the asvertisers’ wares. On the other hand, all of these moms, with husbands who make a ton, work part time in two-bit, low-wage jobs that are not very interesting, so they are not doing it—unlike with the glam funemployment jobs of youth—halfway for entertainment. They work for beans, driving down wages for people who lack spousal income, just to get away from their kids, even though their husbands make a lot. They might opt into ads for a little pocket change. Who knows?
In reply to Cell phones, social media,… by TheObsoleteMan
Social Network Luddites like myself win big again
The 'cool' places to work, suddenly...
The surest thing to a recession-proof career it was once thought to be, now in real jeopardy.
Couldn't happen to a nicer crowd...
Very sorry, couldn´t donate you more than one up...
In reply to The 'cool' places to work,… by Consuelo
Geocities, all about Geocities.
Shit, I guess I'm old. Millennials were in Pull-Ups when Geocities was the thing.
PALM PILOT WITH OPTIONAL MODEM!!!!!!
Zip-Disk. Couldn't go to a computer class without your Zip-Disk. My college even had wireless networking in 1998. Fucking adapter was $300 though.
You know what we had? I scanned the Facebook every year and put it up on a webpage run off the University network so guys could find out who the hot chicks were ten years before Fuckerberg.
It really sucked when the FBI raided our dorm and confiscated people's servers. Well we did have the largest collection of MP3s, pirated games, movies, and porn. I blame it on Kevin since he liked kiddie porn. He was 15 though and graduated high school at 14, so 13 year olds WERE his age. Had to be tough trying to pick up 19 year olds at the frat parties.
Ahh, the '90s.
I am hoping social media is a fad that quickly fades.
Geocities was the shit-very creative,crazy stuff. Replaced by sterile cat pic sharing app facefuck.
Geez louis, you idiots on ZH and your source don't know WTF google trends does do you?
Reading the thousands of social media comments about how our government is the solution to all the problems they created makes me want to throw up, but I still keep coming back for more.