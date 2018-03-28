Musk Massacred, Bezos Battered, & Zuck Still F**ked As Stocks Fail To Bounce

WTF, NO BTFD? LOL, STFU!
Well, that wasn't supposed to happen...NO DIP BOUGHT! NO DEAD CAT BOUNCE AT ALL...
The Dow is still green on the week, Nasdaq red...
The S&P 500 managed to hold above its 200DMA once again...
FANG Stocks sank again - down 15.5% from the highs at the lows today...
Amazon was ugly - biggest 2-day drop in 4 years - but bounced a little when The White House said any impact on Bezos wasnt planned ... yet...Remember as goes Amazon, so goes the market...
Not a great day for Elon Musk...
Bank stocks trod water today too...
LIBOR-OIS resumed its spike higher today and so did global bank credit risk...
IG Credit spreads continue to widen in US and Europe...
European HY spreads are accelerating up to US HY spreads...
Bonds led stocks lower once again...
Treasury yields were mixed today with the long-end lower and the short-end higher...
Flattening the curve dramatically to fresh 11 year lows...
2s30s is now 72bps!!
NOTE - the probability of 4 rate hikes in 2018 (i.e 3 more) has tumbled below 20%...
The Dollar Index spiked again as a flight to quality continued - erasing the post-Fed-rate-hike plunge...
Yen tumbled, Yuan fell, and Hong Kong Dollar slumped back towards the low-end of the peg band...
RBOB ended the day higher (decent draw today) but WTI was lower - pump-and-dumping after inventory data, then drifting higher all day after Europe closed...
Copper stabilized but crude and PMs were monkeyhammered as the dollar rallied...
Gold has erased its post-Fed rate hike gains...
Ripple and Bitcoin trod water today but the rest of crypto was ugly with Litecoin worst...
Nasdaq has caught back down to cryptos...
Finally, Jay Powell better stop this insanity soon or else...
Bonus Chart: Will it happen again? US 1929, US 1987, and Japan 1990...
Comments
WallStreet De-FANGed as Dot.Com Bubble 2.0 POPS! Before An Earthquake, There Are Periods Of Calm, Followed By Minor Tremors Called Foreshocks.
Lots of charts with pretty colors!
But no commentary.
Well, what can you say?
That first chart though looks like a Wall Street Richter Scale when measuring a giant FED fart.
In reply to WallStreet De-FANGed as Dot… by davatankool
Trump will win his war with the Deep State and leave the financial markets in a smoking ruin. Worth it.
In reply to Lots of charts! by Erek
Well, you can say that Netflix just committed corporate suicide by putting Susan Rice on its board.
Surprised there's no note of this very impactful event here yet.
In reply to Lots of charts! by Erek
..... followed by the climax.
In reply to WallStreet De-FANGed as Dot… by davatankool
BLOW-OUT LI-BOR
BLOW-OUT LI-BOR
BLOW-OUT LI-BOR
BLOW-OUT LI-BOR
That giant sucking sound of investors leaving US, though...
Wonder if McAfee is postponing his dick eating until after Lent .
Not enough meat to make any difference.
In reply to Wonder if McAfee is… by Rainman
The end is nigh, party time!
One things for sure... Powell and the boys are still putting a floor under every drawdown.
“Algo Fighting” from "Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas
Everybody was algo fighting, those bids were fast as lightning
In fact, it’s just a little bit frightening, ‘cause they bought with perfect timing
They were geeky little men from funky Chi-town
They were propping markets up, they were chopping them down
It's a modern, black art that really messes up your chart
From fading all the rips, to buyin’ all the dips
Everybody was HFT fighting, those bots had god-like timing
It’s a bit like a UFO sighting: Poor evidence from bad lighting
There were funky Virtu clones and Citadel’s bot throng
They said: “Here comes the Death Cross - Hwiy-yah! - let's all get long!”
They raised their bids and took a stand, started playing with demand
A sudden VIX spike made them flip, now they're leading a big round trip
Everybody was momentum-igniting . . .
Oh-hoh-hoh-hoh --- Hyyyyah! Oh-hoh-hoh-hoh --- Hwaaah!
Keep on, keep on, keep on …
Everybody was oil price riding . . .
heres how u know with absolute certainty that the Fed, ESF, BOE were intervening in the Fraud Markets 2day:
* upon opening the Dow Jones Propaganda Index fell 246 points to 23,812 where it stood at 9:40 est.
it then levitated 143 points in 14 minutes until over approximately 30 minutes it again gradually retreated 246 points where it stood right around 10:47 est.
14 minutes later at around 11:11 est. it suddenly ramped 164 points but over the subsequent 20 minutes retreated yet again 111 points to the downside right around 11:32 est.
12 minutes later it again ramped 105 points where after meandering it then ramped 215 points to a intra day high b4 falling YET AGAIN another 227 points where it landed at 23,826 at
* at 1:34 est. the DJPI stood at 23,851 and by 1:50 it had put in another 178 point move to the upside coming to rest at 24,004…
* over approximately the next 30 minutes it again put in a gradual retreat of roughly 136 points bottoming 23,878 2:12 est. …
* etc, etc, etc,…
i could have gone on and on but whats the point...
of course all this occurred against a back drop of ABSOLUTELY NO POISTIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER,
* and just like yesterday as i reported - "from the exact moment Hong Kong closed, the EuroPeon shithole Londone opened, and Scum St. opened the phony Gold & Silver "markets” began selling off and continued the entire session - again on NO material NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER...of course, this all on the heels of the Petro-Yuan release yesterday which we all should recognize as purely coincidental - right???
in conclusion almost EVERY drop on that fraudulent perception management tool was immediately reversed by triple digits in tidy 15 minute intervals by “investors” who continue to see “blue skies” instead of the economic mushroom clouds enveloping Ameridumb…
now, I’m out to test my new set of M4 Irons & Fairway's…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
"He who owns the Gold makes the rules….”
The Golden Rule
Woot! Fun day!
Sold oil credit early
Bought Pot Stocks and some Crypto Stocks
Wanted to buy some ETH and LTC, but, USD wallet was low, tried to transfer in some dough. but,
FUCKING BOFA apparently DOES NOT ALLOW Crypto purchases? How is this even fucking legal???
ANYWAY
No margin, a lot of cash ready to go, waiting for a real big dip to buy!
WHAT HAPPENS THIS WEEK???
Fed pump for a nice quarter-end?
Fed says "Fuck you buddy" and lets the correction continue?
This is getting fun again.
No news and it goes up 300+ points bad news and it just doesn't go down really?? I dont think anything could cause a collapse anymore. Been waiting over 10 years now.
PEAK BULLSHIT!