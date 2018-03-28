Nasdaq Scrambles Green As White House Down-Plays Amazon Focus

Nasdaq has managed to scramble back into the green for the day, led by Amazon's rebound following a White House statement that "there are no specific policy changes regarding Amazon right now, but always looking at different options."
Nasdaq is green...
One wonders if someone told Trump that "Amazon is the market" and he realized he needs to back off...
As goes Amazon, so goes 'Murica!
Nasdaq also seemed to reject going red for the year...
Once again the S&P 500 found support around its 200DMA...
In reply to Yo yo......zio by Pol Pot
Easter false flag in boston stopped, two gov agents in custody
http://www.lowellsun.com/breakingnews/ci_31760938/texas-man-facing-weap…
In reply to All the joo's forces… by Bud Dry
Gold monkey-hammered.
Same as it always was.
In reply to All the joo's forces… by Bud Dry
PPT held 2600 for now...
Its safe till Tuesday at the earliest, question is 2650 before easter?
In reply to PPT held 2600 for now... by FreeShitter
Hammer Amazon and bring down the market? Tough call for Trump...
Thronald Thrump better hope it crashes by fall- if it happens after that there won't be time to right the ship by 2020
In reply to Hammer Amazon and bring down… by SloMoe
yes "market" pullease.............when the "market" moves on every instant headline....EOQ cant come soon enough....must......give.....hedgies and insiders.....one......last......chance.....to.....sell
after the noon meds kick in at the wh.
Trump can't touch amazon, government too dependent on AWS for critical services. he might try to negotiate a better deal though
Chump is all talk
In reply to Trump can't touch amazon,… by ted41776
He's making Barry look like a force of nature......
If the USPS is making tons of money off of Amazon, then all postal rates are grossly too high as Amazon ships for less than half of that of public....
In reply to Chump is all talk by Juggernaut x2
Negotiate like the budget deal the Trump signed? hmmm Amazon prob will end up charging them more then.
In reply to Trump can't touch amazon,… by ted41776
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_United_States_federal_budget
VS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_United_States_federal_budget
can mention this?
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/03/23/liberals-suddenly-incensed-abou…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/may/5/senate-clears-way-final…
In reply to Negotiate like the budget… by Liquid_Silver
Nationalize them
In reply to Trump can't touch amazon,… by ted41776
Ted, do you not see the inherent problem with .gov being at Amazon's mercy? Trump needs to fix it. As far as I can see, the wh statement is a confirmation that yeah, they want to do something with Amazon. My guess is anti trust and split it up because they are so vital now. Take them down piece by piece.
In reply to Trump can't touch amazon,… by ted41776
maybe he's just frontrunning markets for himself and his little buddies?
In reply to Ted, do you not see the… by Donald J. Trump
Tweet this, Chonald Chump
The PPT is Lucy with the football. Ha! You reality seekers can't win. Fake everything is the new norm. Don't like it? Fake it.
those bounces off 200dma are getting smaller and smaller. next time, may not bounce and will crash right thru.
i just wish we could have a politician/fed member/POTUS that wasnt a total bitch to wall st.
NOt only is the abyss looking back. It's licking its lips.
Amazon is as Amazon does.Amazon is the 1000 pound Gorilla in the room;Sorry to the Wookie your just a first something.As Walmart helped put out Main St America 15 years ago Amazon has done the same thing to the Retailers and ironically to Walmart as well.Jeff Bezos might be Evil but credit has to be given on how to run a smoothly oiled sweatshop.Murica.
As goes Amazon ...no bathroom breaks and bottles on vans ...and wrist-tracking ... all competition destroyed ... so goes America?
Is anybody else troubled by these larger-than-life, too-big-to-fail, too-big-to-jail bloated corporations and governments running amok and ruled by overcompensated corporate fascists who worship Satan and $$$?
Nope...move along now. To capitalism, free markets, dumbasscracy and beyond!
The illiberal order is far from dead....ITS ALIVE!
Amazon 'success' = A consumer's conscious decision to deploy discretionary income with them - i.e., a choice. Nothing more.
Dip buyers are going to get their Dick cut off. Next dip it's going to be your balls.
OH the Tariff wars..be afraid very afraid..per NWO goons posting here..Your story just fell flat on it's ass..
"Breaking News
South Korea makes major concessions:
limits steel exports to US 70% of average
Increase Imports of US vehicles to 50,000 from 10,000
Eliminates "country of origin" labels
Increase US drug imports
US continues 25% tariff on pickup trucks through "
Market must be run by AI. It will crash when they want it to. Let's Say Sept/Oct 2020...
No time or date can be called by us goyim.
In reply to Market must be run by AI. It… by StheNine