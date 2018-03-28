Nasdaq Scrambles Green As White House Down-Plays Amazon Focus

Nasdaq has managed to scramble back into the green for the day, led by Amazon's rebound following a White House statement that "there are no specific policy changes regarding Amazon right now, but always looking at different options."

Nasdaq is green...

One wonders if someone told Trump that "Amazon is the market" and he realized he needs to back off...

As goes Amazon, so goes 'Murica!

Nasdaq also seemed to reject going red for the year...

Once again the S&P 500 found support around its 200DMA...