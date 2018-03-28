Nasdaq Scrambles Green As White House Down-Plays Amazon Focus

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:21

Nasdaq has managed to scramble back into the green for the day, led by Amazon's rebound following a White House statement that "there are no specific policy changes regarding Amazon right now, but always looking at different options."

Nasdaq is green...

 

One wonders if someone told Trump that "Amazon is the market" and he realized he needs to back off...

As goes Amazon, so goes 'Murica!

 

Nasdaq also seemed to reject going red for the year...

 

Once again the S&P 500 found support around its 200DMA...

Tags
Business Finance
Environment
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

Comments

spastic_colon Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

yes "market" pullease.............when the "market" moves on every instant headline....EOQ cant come soon enough....must......give.....hedgies and insiders.....one......last......chance.....to.....sell

101 years and … Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

those bounces off 200dma are getting smaller and smaller.  next time, may not bounce and will crash right thru.  

i just wish we could have a politician/fed member/POTUS that wasnt a total bitch to wall st.

KenilworthCookie Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

Amazon is as Amazon does.Amazon is the 1000 pound Gorilla in the room;Sorry to the Wookie your just a first something.As Walmart helped put out Main St America 15 years ago Amazon has done the same thing to the Retailers and ironically to Walmart as well.Jeff Bezos might be Evil but credit has to be given on how to run a smoothly oiled sweatshop.Murica.

Brazen Heist Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

Is anybody else troubled by these larger-than-life, too-big-to-fail, too-big-to-jail bloated corporations and governments running amok and ruled by overcompensated corporate fascists who worship Satan and $$$?

Nope...move along now. To capitalism, free markets, dumbasscracy and beyond!

The illiberal order is far from dead....ITS ALIVE!

overmedicatedu… Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

OH the Tariff wars..be afraid very afraid..per NWO goons posting here..Your story just fell flat on it's ass..

"Breaking News
South Korea makes major concessions:
limits steel exports to US 70% of average
Increase Imports of US vehicles to 50,000 from 10,000
Eliminates "country of origin" labels
Increase US drug imports
US continues 25% tariff on pickup trucks through "