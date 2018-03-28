In Nearly 70% Of US Counties, The Average Worker Can't Afford To Buy A Home

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:20

Housing, as we've pointed out in the past, is perhaps the most reliable bellwether of widening economic inequality in the US. And in its latest quarterly report on housing affordability in the US, ATTOM discovered that median-priced homes aren't affordable to average wage earners in an astounding 68% of US housing markets.

In its report, the company calculated affordability by incorporating the amount of income needed to make monthly home payments - including mortgage payments, property tax payments and insurance - on a median-priced home, assuming a 3% down payment and a 28% maximum "front-end" debt-to-income ratio.

That required income was then compared with the median home price.

Attom

The 304 counties where a median-priced home in the first quarter was not affordable for average wage earners included Los Angeles County, California; Maricopa County (Phoenix), Arizona; San Diego County, California; Orange County, California; and Miami-Dade County, Florida. Meanwhile, the 142 counties (32 percent of the 446 counties analyzed in the report) where a median-priced home in the first quarter was still affordable for average wage earners included Cook County (Chicago), Illinois; Harris County (Houston), Texas; Dallas County, Texas; Wayne County (Detroit), Michigan; and Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.

Attom

Already, the "hottest" housing markets are seeing an exodus of working- and middle-class individuals who can no longer afford to pay the high rents - let along afford to set aside enough money for a down payment.

Eight of the top 10 counties with the highest median home prices in Q1 2018 posted negative net migration in 2017: Kings County (Brooklyn), New York (25,484 net migration decrease); Santa Clara County (San Jose), California (5,559 net migration decrease); New York County (Manhattan), New York (3,762 net migration decrease); Orange County, California (3,750 net migration decrease); and San Mateo, Marin, Napa and Santa Cruz counties in Northern California.

Furthermore, ATTOM's data found that this problem is getting worse, not better, with 41% of housing markets less affordable than their historical average during the first quarter. That's up from 35% the quarter before.

Meanwhile, a staggering 73% of markets posted worsening affordability compared with a year ago, including Los Angeles, Cook County (home to Chicago), Maricopa County (Phoenix) and Kings County (Brooklyn).

Three

The counties where the average wage earner would need to spend the highest share of their income to buy a median-priced home are Baltimore, Bibb County (Macon, Georgia) and Wayne County (Detroit).

Continuing with the trend of home prices rising more than twice as quickly as wages, home-price appreciation outpaced wage growth in 83% of housing markets.

When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned last month that "valuations are still elevated across a range of asset classes" and that he fears "signs of rising non-financial leverage" it's possible that he was still understating the problem.

Vlad the Inhaler Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:23 Permalink

Gotta live somewhere, it's cheaper to put 3% down (and get money back for closing costs) than to pay the crazy rents in most of those places.  The banks sold the foreclosures to PE landlords in bulk rather than put them back on the market to bring down home prices to affordable levels.

COSMOS JimmyJones Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

Vlad you hit it on the money.  Home prices like anything else in this country are manipulated.  Market based economy left the nest a looooong time ago.  This country is going down the drain and the speed is picking up.  We really have gone back to serfdom, though its more subtle than in the past.  Expect crime to really pickup as people get desperate.  There wont be any Robin Hoods either.  Walled compounds and gated communities will be the only place those with means can hide.

ebworthen Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:25 Permalink

Right, and this is because the FED/Treasury bailed out Wall Street and the banks/corporations/insurers and blew another bubble 2008-present.

Rent, housing, healthcare, food, tuition - all too damn high!

No inflation?  The fuckwads.  Sure, no inflation for Elites!

Biggest Ponzi of all time!  Hang 'em high!

Yen Cross Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

  Who would want to purchase a home at the TOP?

 Rates are rising, and values are insane.

 My buddy up the street is selling his house[been there 11 years] and downsizing. He did a soft open house, before the actual this weekend. I'll bet the house is already sold.

  The place next to him sold for just under $2m a couple months ago, and he has a corner lot.

  I spoke with his wife yesterday during my workout, and she's cashing out before things get ugly. Already rate locked and pre-approved for the new house they haven't even decided on yet. They're mid 60's, and tired of the property taxes and other bullshit.

Phillyguy Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

We are seeing the direct result of decades of- 1) tax cuts for the wealthy, 2) attacks on labor and job outsourcing, 3) financial deregulation, 4) taxpayer-funded $ multi-trillion disasters in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

US taxpayers have paid for most of this. The US will NEVER recover from this. Bottom line- the average American working person is facing a very bleak economic future.

3-fingered_chemist Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

If the government had the backs of the commoner, they would ban foreigners from owning residential real estate in the US (you know like almost every other country in the world does).

Chief Joesph Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

Real estate is such a predatory racket in America.  Most is way over priced, over taxed by counties and states, the real estate agents who sell you the property rake in their 6%, and banks don't help the mortgage situation any, and the insurance companies eat you alive keeping your place insured.  In the end, your money goes to all these other places, so you can't afford the upkeep and maintenance on your home, you are the sucker for all the bills that come due, and you are no better off financially than if you had simply rented an apartment.   And if you take out a 30 year mortgage, you don't really "own" your home until that mortgage is paid off, maybe never.  The American dream of owning your own home has become a nightmare.

I love your wife Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:56 Permalink

This shit is the reason they are trying to pump-up this stupid "tiny house" crazy.  So fucking dumb and sad.  We let banks and corporations buy the world so they can rent it to our kids for 75% of their take home pay.  The frog in the pot is slowly boiling.

tion Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

I see green circles. Want to flee your overpriced urban shithole? Start researching the green circles. Go visit some. You could even look for a below market priced house in one. It probably won’t look like a Pinterest board though. And I think a lot of the killer deals got mopped up while the snow was melting. Research diligently and pounce quickly.