New Project Aims To "Fact-Check The Fact-Checkers"

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,
With the rise of the term “fake news,” many individuals have turned to self-proclaimed fact-checking sites like Snopes and PolitiFact; the objectivity of these sites tends to be questioned by conservatives as having a covert liberal bias.
On Tuesday, the conservative Media Research Center unveiled a new project entitled “Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers,” which is designed to “ensure the fact-checkers themselves are reliable, or exposed as liberal partisans if they aren’t.”
The Media Research Center explained in its announcement:
Sometimes you have to check the fact-checkers.
More and more, major news outlets are relying on “fact checkers” to, allegedly, ensure that the news is factual, sources are reliable, and statements are accurate.
In theory, this is admirable. In practice, it has proven to be simply another opportunity for the media to push their leftist agenda.
Fact checking groups — such as PolitiFact — routinely cast judgments while failing to disclose their own left-wing bias. Their allies in the media try to cast these groups as neutral third parties when, in fact, they are card-carrying members of the liberal echo chamber.
It’s no wonder that the public has so little faith in the fact-checkers. A 2016 Rasmussen poll found that an astonishing 62% of American voters think the fact-check-ers are biased.
The Media Research Center is flipping the script on these faux-fact-checkers. It’s time to turn the tables and give the public the real facts.
While Americans attempt to separate truth from propaganda, especially in regards to politics, some of these reportedly neutral third-party fact checkers - accused by conservatives of having a progressive bias - has left some consumers unsure of their reliability.
“In an era of ‘fake news’ and inaccurate reporting, it is important now more than ever that the fact-checkers themselves are exposed for their biases,” MRC President Brent Bozell said in a statement.
“MRC routinely finds instances when fact-checkers bend the truth or disproportionately target conservatives,” Bozell continued.
“We are assigning our own rating to their judgments and will expose the worst offenders. Americans deserve the truth. There must be accountability across the board, and that includes these alleged arbiters of fact and fiction.”
Some of the purported “fact-checking” sites the project plans to monitor are PolitiFact, FactCheck, Snopes, Washington Post Fact Checker, AP Fact Check, and CNN Fact Check.
As previously reported at Truth In Media, Emmy-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson held a recent Tedx talk at the University of Nevada, discussing the “fake news” narrative that gained tremendous discussion during and following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, saying that “the whole thing smacked of the roll-out of a propaganda campaign.”
While Attkisson acknowledged that fake news has long existed in various forms, she said that noticed something different taking root within U.S. mainstream media in 2016.
Suspecting that the origins of this growing “fake news” narrative were less than organic, Attkisson began researching and said that she connected the origins of this phenomena to a decidedly progressive non-profit organization called “First Draft,” which, she notes, “appears to be the about the first to use ‘fake news’ in its modern context.”…
Upon investigation, Attkisson discovered that one of the major financial backers of First Draft’s anti-fake news coalition was none other than Google, whose parent company, Alphabet, was chaired by major Clinton supporter Eric Schmidt until Dec. 2017.
Schmidt “offered himself up as a campaign adviser and became a top multi-million donor to it. His company funded First Draft around the start of the election cycle,” Attkisson said.
“Not surprisingly, Hillary was soon to jump aboard the anti-fake news train and her surrogate, David Brock of Media Matters, privately told donors he was the one who convinced Facebook to join the effort.”
To learn more about the rise of the “fake news” narrative, watch Attkisson’s enlightening TedxTalk below:
Comments
So basically this boils down to "the truth is what we say it is"
Wasn't The Intercept supposed to be something similar, until it wasn't???
INSURGE intelligence on medium is supposed to be another "honest voice"
I'll believe it when I see the owners of CNN etc up on Federal charges.
Until the msm is unplugged from the body politik all dissent will be thrown under the bus.
Losing our time and focus in fruitless distractions like "fact checking" obviously biased "fact checkers" and creating a smokescreen industry of peripheral unrelated and useless controversies is all they want.
Behold the first tabloid of fake news.
This way they have free rein to carry on with less oversight. And yet they still won't have to prove any lie they spew out. In other terms the problem is not being taken care of at its root.
Divide and conquer.
In reply to So basically this boils down… by Crazy Or Not
I have to fact check this article before I become indoctrinated.
In reply to Losing time by Adolph.H.
Well, maybe, perhaps, I could fact check Sharyl Atkinsons pussy!
In reply to … by BennyBoy
I volunteer!
Sheryl???
In reply to Well, maybe, perhaps I could… by Bubba Rum Das
The Ministry of Truth won't like this.
Room 101 for this little lady.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Seth Rich July 10, 2016 - killers still free, investigate that!
There's the fact check distraction in a nutshell.
In reply to Losing time by Adolph.H.
She cites sandy hook false flag as a fake news example. Sure made what I think of Atkinson drop a few rungs on the ladder of respect.
In reply to Seth Rich July 10, 2016 -… by Crazy Or Not
Look for a white box truck.
In reply to Seth Rich July 10, 2016 -… by Crazy Or Not
yeah but...
who's going to check the fact-check checkers
who's going to check the fact-check checkers checkers
who's going to check the fact-check checkers checkers checkers.......
Irrelevant.
It's down to the 'reader' to establish the facts - no one, no organisation can possibly gain the unquestioning support of the public. It comes down to 'gut instinct'.
And my gut instinct is that any form of authority will LIE, the size of lie proportional to the level of authority they exert.
In reply to yeah but… by RossDuffer
"CNN Fact Check" - now that's funny right there!
With facts like those, who needs lies ?
Biggest fake news of the past century:-
Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina (1 pg):
https://www.academia.edu/31111843/Falklands_Never_Belonged_to_Argentina
The Argentinians even tried to get the US to invoke the Munroe Doctrine.
so who is gonna check the facts of the checkers of the fact checkers?
As this sequence goes to infinity, the truth goes to 0.
In reply to so who is gonna check the… by cookies anyone
And who is going to fact check the fact checkers that check the fact checkers that check facts?
How many facts could a fact-checker check if a fact checker could check facts?
In reply to And who is going to fact… by CatsPaw
Quit watching the video when she said the sandy hook shooting was wrongly reported as a hoax. It WAS a hoax. It never happened.
We don't need fact checkers here on ZH as the reporting is all 100% factual. So keep your fucking facts to yourself assholes.
Very edifying except that most of the Trumpeteer dipshits here think Fox doesn't need fact checking. CNN might be biased, but Fox is inaccurate, false, and misleading. So, if you want to fact check "liberal biased" media, you have to fact check your own sillly sources.
And, by the way, fact checking does not mean simply dismissing anything you don't like.
It's about time.
The internet is not an oracle and it is not a box of lies! It's a tool, you goddamn tools.
http://www.itrasheverything.com/itrasheverything_017.htm
That should help.
21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
Had mentioned this on another thread, great piece. Group speak is what we're currently witnessing constantly by our wonderful MSM. Hope she wins her lawsuit against the 0bama admin.