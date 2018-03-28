NRA Responds To Accusations Of Funneling Foreign Funds To Trump Campaign

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:47

The National Rifle Association says it received foreign funds, however none of the money was used for election purposes, the gun lobby wrote in a letter to Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).

“Our review of our records has found no foreign donations in connection with a United States election, either directly or through a conduit,” said John C. Frazer, the NRA’s secretary and general counsel, in March 19 letter that was made public by Wyden’s office.

Wyden had previously asked the NRA to comment on its fundraising efforts - noting that Alexander Torshin, a Russian lawmaker, ardent gun rights advocate and ally of Vladimir Putin, had attended the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in 2016. 

U.S. authorities are probing whether the NRA funneled Russian funds into the 2016 presidential election - as the NRA spent over $50 million on the last election cycle, including $30.3 million which went towards support for then-candidate Donald Trump according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics. 

In federal elections, the NRA typically ranks among heavyweight outside spending groups. For the second cycle in a row, it has earned a place in the top ten. But 2016 was a unique year for the organization, owing to the fact that many super PACs, like Karl Rove’s American Crossroads GPS, which spent roughly $115 million to elect Mitt Romney in 2012, declined to back Trump. The NRA stepped in to fill the void, putting at least $30.3 million on the line to help elect the real estate mogul, more than any other outside group — including the leading Trump super PAC, which spent $20.3 million. -opensecrets.org

“I am specifically troubled by the possibility that Russian-backed shell companies or intermediaries may have circumvented laws designed to prohibit foreign meddling in our elections by abusing the rules governing 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organizations,” Wyden wrote to the NRA. He sought details of any transactions with Russian nationals, as well as details of procedures that “ensure that funds from foreign sources are not used to influence U.S. elections.”

The NRA's Frazer responded, saying that the organization "has strong policies and practices to ensure that we raise and spend our funds within the bounds of the law." 

Frazer also noted that no Russian nationals had ever been members of the NRA's top-tier membership level, the Golden Ring of Freedom program, which requires a $1 million donation, and is referred to as the group's "premier donor recognition program." 

In a response to the NRA's March 19 letter, Wyden responded on March 27, asking for additional information about the NRA's campaigning, communications and funding - along with a reiteration of his request for information about Russian members of the NRA's Ring of Freedom or other donor programs. 

Wyden noted that Torshin shared images online of himself wearing a "Ring of Freedom" badge - seemingly contradicting the NRA's statement. 

March 19 letter from NRA to Wyden

Marchj 27 response from Wyden to the NRA

Politics

Fireman wildbad Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:53

Civil war is coming to the good ol' USSA. About time. The rest of humanity will no doubt be glad to contribute "humanitarian aid" and all the chemical weapons the good terrorists might eventually require for a couple of dramatic baby bleeding false flags.

A nation of psychopaths will ALWAYS reap what it has sown!

Karma

greenskeeper carl Killtruck Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:10

At this point they are just flinging shit at the wall and seeing if any sticks. Like harry Reid's made up claim that mitt Romney hasn't paid any taxes. 

 

Wonder if there will will be any media interest in investigating the story of Andy McCabes wife getting half a million dollars from a Clinton flunky he was supposed to be investigating for accepting Chinese campaign contributions. I'm guessing no. 

NoDebt Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:51

The "Law of Liberals" on full display again:  They always accuse others of that which they are actually doing themselves.  Always.  100% of the time, without exception.

 

Bavarian Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:52

Just because the libtards want a story to be true, stating such and crossing their fingers doesn't actually make the dream come alive.

Stupid ass snowflakes....there should be accountability for making such unverified false claims. 

Cloud9.5 Bavarian Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:17

In the war of words, truth does not matter.  Perception is all that matters.  The problem with misperceptions is that those false narratives create suppositions like the notion held by neocons that a nuclear war is winnable.

All these dumb twits are doing is signing onto a platform that they hope will get them elected.  They are to self-centered to even think about the outcome of their agenda.  Once these fools sweep congress, they will sign on to the impeachment of Trump and then they will authorize gun confiscation.  Psychopaths in the Alphabet Agencies hoping to build their personal fiefdoms will rush in to join in on the door to door raids.  Innocents will be slaughtered and the three percent will be triggered.

The resistance will initially take the form of a swarm.  That swarm will take down the power grid and interdict supply chains.  Then the war will begin for the control of regions.  It is in the world’s interest to take down the American Empire.  The Chinese, the Russians, the Pakistanis, the Indians and the Muslim world, all of them will pick factions hoping to gain a foothold in specific regions.  Semtex, RPG-7’s and SAM’s will start to show up in the hands of specific factions.

Balkanization and eternal wars will be our future.  Karma is a bitch.

blindfaith Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:53

 

Accusations first, proof later....guilty as charged, prove you are innocent.  Everything is backwards to what America was and what we are watching is the America to be no more.

In two or three years you will not recognize where you live.

Dumpster Elite Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:54

I sure hope that Wyden takes a look at the funding of the Clinton Foundation and Planned Parenthood after he's done with the NRA. I'm sure, as a "concerned American", he'll get right on that.

Pollygotacracker Wed, 03/28/2018 - 07:56

Ron Wyden...the poster child for a flaming putz who has found employment in D.C. his entire career. He's ruined the great state of Oregon. Congressman Blumenauer is another one. They've been working in D.C. since the 1980's. Why do people keep electing these people? 

oncemore1 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:02

Go shit and sit dim senator.

What is bad about russian money, Soros money is ok?

Saudi money is ok?

Russian money for Bill os ok? If not, did Bill return his 500k from Russia? Did Killery return 150k of russian money?

 

jmack Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:08

So, the NRA foreign money BS fake news investigation has already surpassed all investigations of the clinton foundation pay to play money laundering scam or uranium one russian collusion scheme.

 

    Puts a new spin on the old apocryphal quote attributed to lenin, 'I will sell them the rope, with which we hang them'.  Only in the age of Obama and Hillary, it is more correct that we will sell them the uranium, with which they will use to bomb us'.

 

    

just the tip Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:10

did this motherfucker of a senator ask about taxpayer financial support for solyndra and ensuing solyndra donations to the democratic party prior to going belly up?

hey weyden, go fuck yourself.

VAL THOR Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:12

Guess what?  Even with massive fraud, cheating, lying, the fucking bitch still lost!

All her sociopathic followers need to get over it!

 

viva la Trump!

BraceforImpact Wed, 03/28/2018 - 08:14

A bunch of bureaucratic bullshit that provides nothing of substance whatsoever. Glad we're paying these mfers $200k lmao

 

Who cares?

 

Where are the trillions lost by the Pentagon?

Where are the 60+ classified CCTV videos from 9/11?

Who are the owners of the illegal private 'Federal Reserve'?

Who is John Galt?

 

I will NEVER bow or answer to a den of Thieves and Scum.

 

 

Whatever the world is a toilet