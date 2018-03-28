Pending Home Sales Tumble Year-Over-Year

Headlines proclaim housing 'fixed' as pending home sales jumped 3.1% MoM in Feb (better than expected 2.0% gain), rebounding from a downwardly revised January collapse of 5.0%.
Bloomberg notes that while the month-over-month gain shows demand for housing is still getting support from steady hiring, the market is facing several headwinds. Buyers are up against a persistent shortage of affordable listings to choose from, property prices continue to climb, and mortgage costs are rising. What’s more, the Realtors group expects winter weather to weigh on demand in the Northeast.
However, on a non-adjusted basis, home sales are down 4.4% YoY.
“The expanding economy and healthy job market are generating sizeable homebuyer demand, but the miniscule number of listings on the market and its adverse effect on affordability are squeezing buyers and suppressing overall activity,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement.
“Homeowners are already staying in their homes at an all-time high before selling and any situation where they remain put even longer only exacerbates the nation’s inventory crunch,” he said.
The NAR’s 2017 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers showed the median tenure a homeowner stayed in their house before selling was 10 years, the highest in records back to 1981.
Comments
They should upwardly revise and seasonally adjust it way higher. If youre gonna make shit up, you might as well do it right.
Yep, and the GDP is almost 3%!!!!
What a load of shit this is.
In reply to They should upwardly revise… by BigWillyStyle887
TSLA should announce that the crash in CA was caused by the autopilot trying to avoid falling Chinese space debris. Followed by a statement where the system is so safe that it detected a disturbance in the upper atmosphere and therefore they need to reduce the built in safety features.
In reply to Yep, and the GDP is almost 3… by Truther
If they calculated inflation correctly it would be -3%
In reply to Yep, and the GDP is almost 3… by Truther
Who wants to own a home? Property taxes, homes are overpriced, dollar after dollar poured into repairs. Not to mention if you have a mortgage, you get to buy a home for the bank before you pay yours off.
In reply to They should upwardly revise… by BigWillyStyle887
Finance costs up, housing sales down!
What a shocker!
In reply to They should upwardly revise… by BigWillyStyle887
Rates are high as hell and inventory is at a record low. Not a good recipe for home sales.
In reply to Finance costs up, housing… by GETrDun
QED
Deport 25 million illegals
Cancel and deport millions of h1b and other work visas
Cancel a million foreign TA positions at US taxpayer funded Universities.
No wonder our kids can't afford University, they can't get the TA employment opportunities and are squeezed out of many of the high-paying majors by foreign students who pay a higher tuition to support the huge increases in Admin and Teacher salaries.
In reply to Rates are high as hell and… by j0nx
Due to lack of inventory- Housing is on fire in EVERY US city- including Detroit
Sure...last February was the highest since 2006....always a good laugh...thx...
Home ownership is at 1994 levels.
In reply to Sure...last February was the… by MuffDiver69
Interest rate is expected to go up when the USD returns home from the beating by the PetroYuan; thus, expect cheaper home for a short while until Summer 2019.
Me no FANG stocks.... and no Tesla .... Bawhahahahhahahahaha
"Price Reduced" toppers have replaced "Sale Pending" in a few houses around the neighborhood. Evidence the housing market has cooled. Rising interest rates will be a compounding factor. In most US cities, the home affordability is WAY beyond the local wage base even with historic low rates. Never fully corrected in 08.
For the single earners with no unearned income for womb productivity, rent for a one-room apartment in a dangerous area of a city takes [half] of their earned-only income and, in a safe area of a city, more than half of their monthly pay.
Single moms get reduced-cost rent in mixed-income complexes, which are located in safer areas of cities than single, childless college grads can afford, or they get free rent in Section 8 complexes in dangerous areas, in addition to a whole range of other free monthly bills, with a refundable EITC child tax credit tax credit of up to $6431 on top.
Due to concentrating two good-paying jobs under one roof, dual-high-earner parents can afford a [house] in a safe area of the city or a house in a posh and trendy suburb, in addition to financing home renovations and multiple, excused and lengthy vacations.
Good jobs are easier for the dual-earner, “needs-the-job-for-kids” crowd to get, and the jobs are safer due to the excused-absenteeism advantage of the crony-parent back-watching job network, wherein 5 minutes of absenteeism weighs far more heavily for quota-meeting childless employees who have every-day / all-day attendance than mornings, afternoons, days and weeks of absenteeism for busy-working parents on top of their PTO and mandated pregnancy leave(s).
As far as houses are concerned, though, it is probably true that most childless, single people do not need or want that much space, and the couples are setup better to maintain houses. In terms of chores, not just the money, it takes two adults to really maintain a whole house and lawn with ease.
In reply to "Price Reduced" toppers have… by VW Nerd
Historic ratio of Median income to median home is 3.0
Since 2006 the ratio has been stuck at 6.0-5.8
The zero interest rate economic distortion policies and unlimited money printing both for the big banks, had the side effects of:
Zero interest did:
Solution
persistent housing shortage only pertains to the west coast.
the glowing job situation is california only. so you can find a job in california, but not a house. this, according to bloomturd, is the situation for the entire country because california is apparently the entire country, which is also bullshit.
China buyers (manufacturers moving money out of China) plus millions of illegals squeeze the market in CA from both ends.
A friend in Saratoga tells me their neighborhood has transitioned from mostly single family US Citizens, mostly white, to multiple families in one house (perhaps 15-20 people per house), almost exclusively Asian and Indian.
The H1b workforce the tech oligarchs and the Chamber of Commerce are so in love with ?????
In reply to persistent housing shortage… by buzzsaw99
My realtor says now looks like a good time to buy.
WTF. Just yesterday there was an article about housing being at a 4 year high:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-27/home-price-surge-continues-ca…