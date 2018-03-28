Q4 GDP Revised Sharply Higher To 2.9% As US Economy Grew 2.3% In 2017

After the virtually unchanged first revision to the original 2.5% Q4 GDP print, analysts were expecting a modest improvement in today's final revision to the GDP estimate from the last quarter of 2017. However, the final number ended up being materially higher than expected, with the 3rd Q4 GDP estimate rising at an annualized 2.9% (2.88% to be precise), above the 2.7% estimate, and well above the 2.5% revised number, entirely due to a small upward revision in personal spending, and a smaller drag from inventory destocking.
And with the final number now in, we now know the US economy grew at a rate of 2.3% in 2017, well above the 1.5% 2016 growth rate (if below the 2.9% in 2015), thanks to the following quarterly growth rates: 1.2%, 3.1%, 3.2%, and 2.9%.
The upward revision to real GDP growth was accounted for by revisions to consumer spending on services and to private inventory investment:
- Personal Consumption rose from 2.58% to 2.75% of the bottom line GDP
- Fixed Investment was virtually unchanged (from 1.29% to 1.31%)
- Private Inventories were a far smaller drag, shrinking from -0.7% to 0.53%
- Net Trade was also flat, revised from -1.13% to -1.16%
- Government also barely moved, from 0.49% to 0.51%.
Consumer spending rose at an annualized 4.0% in 4Q after rising 2.2% prior quarter, beating estimates of 3.8% (as noted above, this contributed 2.75% of the final 2.88% Q4 GDP number).
In terms of numbers that the Fed will focus on, prices of goods and services increased 2.5% in the fourth quarter after increasing 1.7% in the third quarter. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 2.0% after increasing 1.6% .
Meanwhile, the GDP price index rose 2.3% in 4Q after rising 2.1% prior quarter; while core PCE q/q rose 1.9% in 4Q after rising 1.3% prior quarter, in line with expectations.
Today's release also disclosed that corporate profits decreased 0.1 percent at a quarterly rate in the fourth quarter after increasing 4.3 percent in the third quarter. Profits of nonfinancial corporations increased 1.5% in the fourth quarter, profits of financial corporations decreased 3.0%, and profits from the rest of the world decreased 1.3%. On an annual basis, corporate profits were up 2.7% in 4Q after rising 5.4% prior quarter.
Overall, a strong end to the quarter and year, which however will mean that Q1 growth will have been pulled forward, and we expect downward revisions to Q1 GDP estimates later today.
Comments
thank god.....i was worried the rate hikes might stop /s
Stock market is down 10%, GDP numbers are revised an extra 50%! Coincidence?
In reply to thank god.....i was worried… by spastic_colon
Gotta move the goalposts to keep the optics of re/depression green
In reply to Stock market is down 10%,… by GlassHouse101
Just can't make this shit up... It's loony tunes.
In reply to Gotta move the goalposts to… by dirty fingernails
Apparently, they can make this shit up. Total fiction. Bedtime stories for the sheeple.
In reply to Just can't make this shit up… by Truther
And ZH goes right along with it.
Not a chance in hell this number is accurate or truthful.
In reply to Apparently they can make… by Delving Eye
I think not.
In reply to Stock market is down 10%,… by GlassHouse101
Who knew that buying Bitcoin with your credit cards would be counted towards GDP ??
lol
In reply to thank god.....i was worried… by spastic_colon
Hmm, infinite growth in a biosphere with finite resources...
...good luck with that.
Growth in plastic crap and financial "products" of mass destruction, who cares?
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Profits matter more than GDP.
Take note.
which one is more sauteed?
In reply to Profits matter more than GDP… by ejmoosa
Well, at least Trump got it over 3%, something the Obummer couldn't do in both his terms as president.
If the previous couldnt baffle you with bullshit, maybe the next one can.
In reply to Well, at least Trump got it… by silverer
in retrospect, wasnt the obama admin GDP print marked by frequent DOWNWARD revisions.....Headline a solid number, revise it down later.
this is the opposite dynamic at play.
In reply to Well, at least Trump got it… by silverer
The fed protected the magic nigger for 8 fuking years....8 years
In reply to in retrospect, wasnt the… by onewayticket2
The Fed cares not a whit who is warming the seat in the Oval Office
In reply to The fed protected the magic… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Trump didnt get anything over 3% you fucking retard. GDP for 2017 was 2.3%
In reply to Well, at least Trump got it… by silverer
BS
Inbred Amerikans have a hard time thinking so mus be fed with bs all the time.
Thinking is done for them.
In reply to Inbred Amerikans have a hard… by I am Jobe
Liberals are a perfect example.
In reply to Thinking is done for them. by shankster
If the dollar starts printing in the 87-handle and sustains… Then we know a downside continuation will be extended and lead to a crisis.
dollar is going up.... not down.... world reserve currency thingy....
In reply to If the dollar starts… by davatankool
USDX has been going down since Dec. 2016.
In reply to dollar is going up.... not… by gatorengineer
Consumer confidence low and consumer in debt up to eyeballs.
here's a quote about GDP calculation:
we called up the Bureau of Economic Analysis that publishes the GDP statistics. I asked what happens when the credit card companies make more money on penalties than they make in interest. ...
The answer they gave us was: “That’s not interest. We count that as a financial service, and financial services are an addition to GDP.” So all the added penalties that people pay for falling behind in their debts for arrears are counted as a growth in GDP – as economic growth!
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/03/22/modern-day-debtors-prisons-and-…
Then why does it feel like the price of food, clothing, housing, transportation, and almost everything I buy went up even more!
Plus they hide inflation by keeping prices the same but making packaging of food items smaller.
In reply to Then why does it feel like… by Aubiekong
are you longing for deflation ? really ? that was known as the 1930's -- the entire decade- cemented there by the moronic policies of the most cynical administration Before obama -- at least there was a small amount of good -will about FDR- not much, but some.
obama was/ is a cold blooded socialist-- who now floats around on a "tax exempt" Foundation- donated wealth-- preaching the gospel of Fair Share
I raise my prices every year-- fuck deflation
In reply to Then why does it feel like… by Aubiekong
That would all sounds wonderful but wages haven't kept up with inflation for 40 fucking years
In reply to are you longing for… by 21st.century
Given inflation in everything important (like rent, food health care, etc) is running at least 7-10%, GDP still is negative. It hasn't been positive since the Great Depression began.
Stephanie Pomboy founder of economic research firm Macromavens. The picture looks like she's one of those new robotic sex dolls, however she does make some good economic points:
https://www.barrons.com/articles/stephanie-pomboy-how-the-fed-will-trig…
The link didn't go through, she's on James Rickard's Twitter feed.
xited
The Jews Globalist will have to put a stop to that soon..........rate hike coming by Friday