Record Weekly Treasury Issuance Concludes With A Poor 7 Year Auction

The week of record Treasury issuance concluded today with a 2Y FRN auction earlier, and a just concluded sale of $29 billion in 7Y paper, the week's last coupon auction. Which, due to its position at the belly of the curve, a sweetspot for duration vs yield, traditionally is the best barometer of market interest for US paper. Which may be a problem because the just concluded auction was the worst of them all.
Stopping at a yield of 2.720%, below last month's 2.839%, the auction tailed the When Issued 2.701% by 1.9bps, the biggest tail since Feb 2016. Perhaps partially explaining the weak stopout is that the auction took place after a significant rally lowered 7Y yields from a high of 2.78% yesterday.
The internals were also poor: the Indirects were awarded just 55.85%, the lowest since February 2016, and 10 points below the 6 month average of 65.6%.
Directs also pulled back and took down just 12.1% of the auction, below both the February 15.6% and the 6 month average of 14.2%. This left dealers holding 32.1% of the auction, the highest since February 2016.
Overall, this was a very poor auction, with weak buyside demand, big concessions, a foreign buyers' strike, and certainly a sour taste to close a week of record Treasury issuance.
Comments
Has a US Treasury auction ever had no buyers?
I know a few EU nations that would receive no bids if the ECB was not buying their crap.
In reply to Has a US Treasury auction… by Lost in translation
ironically the cure for a treasury crash is a treasury crash.
"This left dealers holding 32.1% of the auction,"
That translates to at least 30% of the market getting DUMPED !
*The 30Y (War Bonds) ain't moving either, even the foreign banksters are tightening their belts in prep for the coming chain of hits on the trendline horizon...
Who in their right mind would buy a bond?
There's a whole lotta wobbliness going on for everything to be so feckin awesome
Dementia-13 Pelosi and Schekelstein-Schumer are heat-tempering links on the choke chain they want to unceremoniously place around Trump's neck come November...
Will they succeed?
So WTF is the record number for the week? (I am too lazy to sum it up) Poor reporting!