Rosenberg: Household Buying Plans Take A Deep Dive

We previously noted that the personal savings rate has continued to decline, and in the latest month it tumbled from 3.2% to 2.9%, the lowest since November 2007, which as a reminder is one month before the recession started.

This incidentally explains the surge in credit card usages we recently noted. As a reminder, the 13-week annualized credit card balances in the U.S. have gone completely vertical in the last few months of 2017, a troubling sign and yet another confirmation that US household savings are almost gone, forcing Americans to resort to savings.

All of which leads us to Gluskin-Sheff's David Rosenberg's comments yesterday.

Rosie asked - rhetorically:

What does it mean when we have booming employment and massive tax cuts... and household buying plans take a deep dive?

This is what that dive looks like - Conference Board 'Plans To Buy' Homes, Autos, and Appliance have all plunged in the last three months...

 

And simplifying the noise in that chart, we see the picture loud and clear...

 

And Rosie's answer is ominously clear:

Here's what it means -- the consumer is debt-strapped and tapped out. Pent-up demand is a relic of the past.

All of which confirms that the US consumer is now effectively tapped out. And the last few times that consumer confidence had spiked on the heels of personal credit expansion hype (and a collapse in the savings rate), things did not end well for stocks...

What happens next?

bshirley1968 NugginFuts Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

Speaking of things like "Great Recessions":  No way we have another round like '08-'09 and come out smelling like a rose.

It's like parachuting, you reach a point where the chute must be pulled or the landing is going to be "hard".  We have reached a point where pulling the "chute" is going to cause some damage on the landing.....no matter what.

And by damage, I mean some real pain.  This time will be different.  There won't be any money printing that papers over the gaping wound without severe consequences to the currency that will affect every life in America.  "Shields are at 8% and another direct hit will remove all safeties.

Next "Great Recession" last way beyond Mid Terms.

peopledontwanttruth bshirley1968 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

Bshirley I believe you're right there's a lot of pain coming.  I think it's going to be pain that none of us can truly prepare for.  What's coming the world has never seen.  

The US isn't going to go silently in to the night.  They're not going to hand over unlimited printing capabilities and being the bully on the block   The next WW will be seen and felt on this soil   They'll use their powerful weapons    The civil unrest all over the industrialized world will be horrifying   We're going to see mankind at his worst   EVER 

 

karenm Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

"Booming employment"  

 

No, we have "booming" corporations posting for jobs that don't exist, such as chain restaurants 24/7 advertising for jobs, but not actually hiring, or Lowe's putting out banners at many stores saying they're hiring while they cut hours and lay people off who actually work for them.

The FED counts job openings using job postings, so when every major corporation is posting fake job ads, the FED can say there's "booming job market" when 90% of those jobs don't exist. 

 

When you finally come to understand that corporations and the govt are united, and work together, you wake up for real.

Amphius1 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

In the past, the authorities accepted downturns as inevitable and endured them frequently and stoically. Our current rulers now appear so afraid of recessions, they are willing to pull out all the stops to repel and delay them, even if the side effects are seriously malignant. 

Why are our current rulers so different to our previous rulers?

Ink Pusher Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

                 ....."the US consumer is now effectively tapped out".....

^^^ If ever there was a statement made my Capt.Obvious , this is it.^^^

Consuelo Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

What does it mean?

It means employers are notoriously late to get the memo.

Then again, FB, GOOG, TWTR, AAPL, etc., tend to move pretty fast and they're not in the business of philanthropy for thousands of useless app writers and 'fake news' monitors, so there's that...

WHATDIFFERENCE… Wed, 03/28/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

This reminds me of the end of Carter > Reagan first term. The numbers collided with each other until we finally broke thru with major rate cuts. However, this time the pendulum is 1000 time larger.

gdpetti Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

