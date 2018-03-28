Satellite Images Reveal "Massive Show Of Force" By 40 Chinese Warships, Aircraft Carrier

In what Reuters has dubbed a massive "show of force", dozens of Chinese warships have been observed on satellite imagery, exercising with an aircraft carrier and warplanes above the heavily-disputed South China Sea, as part of the previously noted massive military drills, which the PLA ominously said were "in preparation for war."
The four images, provided by Planet Labs for Reuters confirms the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning joined the annual naval war drill earlier this week.
According to the Taiwan Defense & National Security ministry, late last week Taiwan sent two ships and military aircraft to shadow the Chinese aircraft carrier group through the narrow Taiwan Strait.
The images, taken on Monday by Planet Labs flock of miniature satellites, show at least forty naval vessels, submarines, and aircraft in what some military strategist “described as an unusually large display of the Chinese military’s growing naval might,” said Reuters.
Up to forty naval vessels can be seen in a line formation, while submarines flank the aircraft carrier called Liaoning labeled below.
Jeffrey Lewis, the director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), told Reuters: “It is an incredible picture. That is the big news to me. Confirmation that, yes, the carrier participated in the exercise.”
Liaoning, a Type 001 aircraft carrier, is the first aircraft carrier commissioned into the People’s Liberation Army Navy Surface Force, a branch of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.
Some military strategists believe that China could use the carrier group and its militarized islands to defend its maritime territorial and exclusive economic zone (EEZ), as well as claims in the East China (ECS) and the South China Sea (SCS).
Collin Koh, a security expert at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told Reuters that the deployment of warships is “unusual for its size and scope.”
“Judging by the images, it does seem they are keen to show that elements of the South Sea Fleet are able to routinely join up with the carrier strike group from Dalian in the north,” he said.
“It does seem they want to show inter-fleet interoperability – something the (Chinese) navy has been quietly working on for some time.”
Koh further said the show of naval force was also accompanied by “destroyers, frigates and submarines” that would normally support a carrier group, the flotilla even included a “large oiler for re-supply as well as smaller corvettes and possibly fast attack catamarans.”
“While it highlights an extensive ability to deploy, we are still left to guess at China’s combat readiness,” Koh said.
There are still many unknowns surrounding the final destination and duration of the exercise. Nevertheless, Marine Traffic shows that the drill is being conducted in some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.
The drill comes amid increasing tensions in the South China Sea, with Vietnam, China, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan; which all have overlapping claims to the resource-rich waterway. Claims on the South China Sea explained below:
What does this all mean? For China to keep peace in the South China Sea, it requires Beijing to conduct continuous large-scale deterrence naval operations in the region. This will be the first of many such "deterrence" ops in which China will parade its massive fleet of warships throughout the heavily contested waters.
However, neither Beijing nor Washington want war in the region; at least for the foreseeable future. Still, China’s worst-case scenario, in which someone does take it on its dare, might have been realized with the new addition of President Trump’s new National Security Advisor John Bolton.
For that reason, the situation in the South China Sea will continue becoming tenser in the months ahead.
Spoiler alert.
America loses WW3 quickly.
Exercises, chill and observe.
Hopefully an alpha does not surface in the middle of the chink fleet.
Anybody's alpha.
Pshaw. That carrier is "made in China"... so if it's like the other merchandise I've purchased from that backward land, "our boys" will have nothing to worry about. 🤡
""our boys" will have nothing to worry about."
Yes, provided there aren't any cargo ships or fishing trawlers around.
Aside; perhaps this is why the sudden rubbing elbows with the Norks ... a unified front ?
Its all theater until the covenant is made and the trouble really begins:
Daniel 9:27 And he shall make a firm covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease; and upon the wing of abominations shall come one that maketh desolate; and even unto the full end, and that determined, shall wrath be poured out upon the desolate.
Jeremiah 30:7 Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob's trouble; but he shall be saved out of it.
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
.
The conventional military equipment of the largest militaries in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
The big question is how does the People’s Liberation Army Navy have an Army-Navy game if they're the same thing?
All the US has to do is keep Vietnam on their side and they'll win any war against China.
China claims the South China Sea.
The United Satans claims the entire planet.
Naw, we share Antarctica, and generally cede some longitudes of the Arctic.
And aside from some pooping and snooping, all of Africa south of the Equator.
" Daniel 9:27
Jeremiah 30:7 "
You know in an ideal world, you would get placed in a tranquil environment and would be well taken care of up until the day you no longer see the faeries.
The Chinese, like the Americans, will learn the hard way that carriers are so WWII. A couple of well placed subs and missiles and it will be all over with in a very short time. At least for these very large targets.
Oh and one other thing not mentioned...just how many of those ac carriers do the Chi-coms have? Oh that’s right - just two. And number two isn’t finished yet.
both run on diesel.
Steam turbines actually, like all ships of this class.
Nork negotiation with the Nipponese suggests a mutual sphere of influence.
Western Translation: Feed Me.
Observe and know.
--Chop Sooey
Even worse, they bought it from Ukraine as scrap. Originally planned to be turned into a casino it wound up in the Chinese Navy.
Maybe they should sell it to the Germans so they can finally get the BER - Berlin airport open and operating.
actually, the carrier was built in the soviet union. and we know what happened there. so the russians, "repatriated" it, i said repatriated instead of stole to avoid the downvotes, from the ukraine, and sold it to china.
it is "refurbished in china".
interestingly enough, back in 2011 they tried to launch a jet off the thing but the jet fell off the deck into the sea. some engineer got sent to jail over that.
then there was this mishap. RIP pilot.
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/1995729/fatal-…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_aircraft_carrier_Liaoning
If the Chinese ‘SHIT’ is anything like the Russian ‘SHIT’ !!
You have PLENTY to worry about !!
But have they accidentally run into cargo ships...
Big boys just wanna have fun -- at our expense of course
The plan is to get Trudebt to sneak up and assume the position behind Xi and Vlad, then DT goes "Look over there!" and shoves'em. Classic bully maneuver.
Should've let MacArthur do it...
EVERYBODY loses WWIII, and most of us quickly.
To be honest I am much more concerned about the left pulling a coup right here at home.
Ha ha one old Russian carrier. Nothing we can't sink in 30 minutes. We give the commies military capability too much credit. Their stuff look scary but can they fight? That is the question.
Thumb downs are commie lovers.
uh. the thumbs down are the "US are dumb their carriers are targets" crowd.
they are also the chinese carrier is good crowd.
Your bullshit keyboard bravado aligns very poorly with the U.S. military's success rate over about the last 50 years when going up against anyone but puppet Latin American dictators or Middle East despots weakened by decades of sanctions. Based on past performance, the CIA would appear to have a better chance of sinking that carrier than all of the rest of your armed forces combined. Even then, chances are better that after sinking it, you get your asses kicked. Badly.
Hu Sing Mai Bo
Ho Lee Fuk
Not bad.
Needs work.
goFUndme set up./s
Looks more to me that they're gonna be trying to go GOLD,SILVER, BRONZE in the next (2022) Winter Olympic ski jump in Beijing...
When it all goes hot I guess we'll find out what the Space Shuttle was really up to all those years.
Xi has some strange alliances ...
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Oh dear...
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
i'm convinced that brit bob is a bot...
He may be a bot, but he sure is a dick.
Media outlets are lying about citizenship not being on the census since 1950. It was last on the census in 2000, removed by Obama’s administration
https://www.census.gov/dmd/www/2000quest.html
This is why we need a tariff a huge fucking tariff on Communist China.
Actually reminds me of the Spanish Armada before the weather set in ;-)
Sitting (Mandarin) Ducks
It's NOT "News" when the US moves it's Forces around the World because the the US does it ALL THE FUCKING TIME.
area claimed by china = redonkulous.
Threads hardly over 100 comments, this ship is sinking fast Tylers, this is what you get when you allow liberal cunts to take over a site....Oh well it was fun while it lasted...Just passing by...see ya.
WWWWWWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTT......................
we still have to pay off the floating rate note \S ;-)
where will you go?
You're leaving? Oh noes! What ever shall we do without your fucking moronic comments?
Enjoy Yahoo.
this naval show of force is pathetic. the carrier is junk and most of the rest of their "fleet" is old soviet era. Anything new was from stolen or sold plans thanks to the treasonous scumbags in high places.
Worry not cowflopper about the age of the knife, but about the skill of the wielder.....
