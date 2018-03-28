The 'SMART' Money Is Dumping Stocks As BTFD Officially Ends

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:52

Professional money managers were leery about buying stocks during the recent rebound, judging from Bloomberg's Smart Money Flow Index, which tracks Dow Jones Industrial Average moves in the first and final 30 minutes of trading.

The thinking is that smart money will test the market and wait until the end of the day before committing to any large moves.

The last time SMART money and the market diverged this much did not end well for stocks...

The index is hovering at its lowest in two years - since the start of The Shanghai Accord - suggesting a very different regime has recently begun.

One thing is for sure, volatility is back and most notably the VIX term structure has been inverted for a significant period of time - which itself is unusual...

As Bloomberg notes, backwardation is a tell-tale sign that stress is still built into the market -- typically, contracts for further months are priced higher since the future is less certain. So even as global equities rally, traders are happily paying a premium for a contract betting on another bout of volatility sooner rather than later.

However the biggest 'regime shift' is the one that has been so-ingrained in investors' minds - thanks to central bank exuberance - over the past few years, that it is now ubiquitous... except in the last few months Buy-The-Fucking-Dip has failed...

CNBC reports that according to Bespoke Investment Group, buying on the dip has gone out of style in the US stock market.

"The YTD [year-to-date] pattern has been a very big spike at the open towards highs of the day between 10:00 and 11:00 AM," Bespoke said in a note Friday.

"There are bouts of volatility back and forth, but the biggest swing lower comes in at the end of day trade right before the close."

"The YTD intraday performance chart suggests that the most reactive buyers are piling in early while the smart money is selling into the close," Bespoke said.

Which confirms the chart at the top - buying any fucking dip intraday has officially ended!

curbjob GUS100CORRINA Wed, 03/28/2018 - 15:15 Permalink

"STUPID COMPANIES who did leveraged stock BUY BACK deals using borrowed funds from the future."

Really ? I thought buy backs were like a rainy day account; you can always sell them to cover operating expenses when the cost of short term financing  goes up : )

 

It's when they all do this ^^ at the same time that things get interesting. 

 

 

Quantify Wed, 03/28/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Where where the world be in 5 or 10 years? Should be fascinating to watch. I am guessing in pretty poor shape and perhaps far less humans.

MusicIsYou Wed, 03/28/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

There's always the possibility particular stocks won't reinflate. And some of the big companies making up most of the forces might soon be on the has-been list.

Ink Pusher Batman11 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 15:42 Permalink

Over 70 Trillion reasons why they are still craftily scripting the narratives for the next euphemism designed to convey nothing more than a planned  "stress test" when in fact the bottom fell out of their golden bucket sometime in 2012 and it's all been about pushing these seemingly unending fabricated fantastical futures projections since then .

MusicIsYou Wed, 03/28/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

I'd rather see smaller companies get invested into because they still have open highway in front of them, and everybody knows what Facebook, Amazon, and Apple etc are all about. My theory is companies operated by megalomaniacs have sabotaged their own innovative discovering spatial reasoning.

weliveinamatrix Wed, 03/28/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

1. tax cuts let corporations buy back stocks

2. if gave crumbs to the average person, and altho some were happy for the crumbs, the euphoria ends when they see prices at grocery store.

3. Those that planned to pay off their credit cards with the crumbs found out it was crumbs, finally.

4. The stock market is up to take every dime they can from the middle class..

5. It seems the PPT does keep things up during this transition to a "reset"

6. have food, ammo, water and altho I lack, try to keep healthy...I hoped 2008 was gonna be the big one because I was younger and stronger...I am kinda tired now to be honest..

7. research how the banksters "appointed" presidents over the last 100 years...demo, repub, wash rinse and repeat..

8. try and listen to David Icke once in awhile and understand his basic principal of the grand ilusion.

9. I come to zerhodge because there are some smart people here..Needle in a haystack, but the comment section I find very interesting..

10..may the love and discernment of our great creator be with you, and I, daily

Blue Dog Wed, 03/28/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

When the dollar dies and PM price suppression ends, there are a select few of us who will have much, much more money than we do today.

The amount of known silver in the ground is only 10 times what that is for gold. Silver is mostly an industrial metal. When gold hits $10,000 an ounce, silver could go for much more than $1,000. Your monster box of 500 ounces of silver could buy you a really nice house someday.

IDESofMARCH Wed, 03/28/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

The FED keeps buying the market up so the real smart money exit is hidden. Today the FED bought the market up at least 4 times to stop the real drop. It's not smart money trying to support the markets, they're in the business of taking the FED feeds them. There is no smart money buying the dip.

mr bear Wed, 03/28/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

Things change, then go back to the way they were before, and so on.

Someday - sooner or later - BTFD will be a millionaire-maker once again. Most people's first reaction will be, "Why didn't I see this coming?"  Reaction #2 will be, "Wow, I'm not too late. This thing's gonna go on forever, and I'm all-in!"