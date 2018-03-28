Tesla Bonds, Stock In Freefall As Company Pleads Ignorance Over Fatal Crash

A fatal crash earlier this month that left a Tesla Model X smouldering on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Highway 101 in Mountain View has hammered Tesla shares to their lowest level in a year while pushing the yield on its debt above 7% (though an ill-timed Moody's downgrade also had something to do with that).
Once again, Tesla finds itself in the crosshairs of the National Transportation Safety Board. It's last brush with the federal regulator ended without incident - the agency ruled that a fatal Florida crash was the result of driver error, and that Tesla's controversial autopilot software (which has been implicated in several fatal accidents) was not at fault.
But as two teams from the NTSB sift through the evidence gathered from the fiery crash site, Tesla said in a blog post published Tuesday night that it hasn't been able to analyze any of the data collected from the scene - and therefore doesn't yet know what caused the crash - because the car was so badly damaged, as Bloomberg pointed out.
The company hasn’t been able to retrieve the vehicle’s logs and is working with authorities to access them. Tesla hasn't disclosed whether the driver had engaged Tesla’s partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, when the crash occurred.
Interest in the effectiveness of self-driving technologies is elevated thanks to a deadly Uber Technologies Inc. accident that happened days earlier involving an autonomous car and a woman who was crossing the street with her bicycle. That accident is believed to be the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.
Tesla owners have driven the same highway stretch with Autopilot engaged about 85,000 times since the system was introduced, and no accidents have been reported that the company is aware of, the carmaker said. The NTSB is investigating whether autopilot was involved in the crash and is also looking into techniques for safely removing smouldering battery components from electric vehicles.
Tesla said its battery packs are designed so that when a fire occurs, it spreads slowly so people have more time to exit the car. "That appears to be what happened here as we understand there were no occupants still in the Model X by the time the fire could have presented a risk," Tesla said.
The post also showed photos of the concrete divider that the Model X hit. In days prior to the crash, a long metal barrier that extended out of the concrete divider, a barrier meant to absorb the impact of a crash before a driver hit concrete, had been present - but was removed some time before the fatal crash.
"The reason this crash was so severe is that the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had either been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced," the post said.
A Tesla driver was killed in a Florida accident in 2016 when his vehicle, which was in Autopilot mode, failed to detect a truck cutting across his path. The NTSB also investigated that accident, and concluded that the driver should have been monitoring the car's progress as the system indicates.
But Tesla's problems aren't limited to the crash investigation. Like the Cambridge Analytica scandal and its impact on Facebook, this crash has merely served to draw attention to Tesla's chronic inability to hit its production goals. Musk is well behind on the company's delivery targets for its Model 3 - what was supposed to be the crossover vehicle to bring electric vehicles to the middle-income market. Since its inception, Tesla has burned cash at an alarming rate, and if the business doesn't find a way
John Thompson of Vistas Capital Management told MarketWatch that, unless Elon Musk "pulls a rabbit out of his hat" the company could be bankrupt within four months.
Thompson sense the core of the problem for Musk. That his company's lofty share price has been built almost entirely on marketing - "the narrative", as Thompson describes it.
But there's only so much failure shareholders can countenance before even the gullible start asking questions.
"Companies eventually have to make a profit, and I don’t ever see that happening here.""This is one of the worst income statements I’ve ever seen and between the story and the financials, the financials will win out in this case."
Meanwhile, Musk is up to his usual tricks - promising to delete Tesla's and SpaceX's Facebook pages in a reply to a random user, allowing him to deflect attention from Tesla's troubles while simultaneously taking a shot at one of his chief rivals.
Shareholders are abandoning the stock...
And bond yields do not bode well for stocks...
Stormy weather in Muskville once again.
Snowflakes are melting! Reality is staking its claim!
" The company hasn’t been able to retrieve the vehicle’s logs ..."
Just like FB, Tesla is also keeping track of its "customers".
The driver of the Tesla must’ve been playing with Musk’s Flamethrower, right before the deadly crash. ;-)
"Sorry. Not sorry."
- Elon
"Run for it Marty, it's the Libyans!!!!"
"" "The reason this crash was so severe is that the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had either been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced," the post said. ""
I'd speculate this is 80% of the problem...
{Public Road safety equipment must be present and maintained to function properly ???}
Nothing personal Bouy, but I'm inclined to assign driving straight into the barrier, with or without a crash attenuator, as 100% of the problem. Everything else is details.
Somehow Tesla knows there were 85,000 times auto-pilot was on for this stretch of road, but not this time? I'm gonna take that as meaning it was on when this accident occurred, they're just trying to figure how to make it the driver's fault.
lol...yeah, a relativity light soft moving object hitting a heavy hard immovable object is definitely a giant contributing factor here!
If I have to monitor everything my “autopilot” is doing, then wtf do I need autopilot for?
The intrinsic value of Tesla:
Anyone else remember Elon making fun of TSLA shorts last year? Good times, good times.
yep! I just got my Nissan Leaf 3 weeks ago, and as I was expecting the Pro-pilot is a TOTAL NONSENSE. I gave it a shot trying to be unbiased but I am way more stressed when the pro-pilot is engaged then when I am driving. I just don´t understand why people is so trilled about this useless gimmick. Unfortunately there was no delete option available when I ordered the Leaf.
Only two possibilities here. Autopilot off and driver fell asleep or autopilot on and driver not paying attention.
they need to hurry up and file bankruptcy before the onslaught of Tesla owners claiming the battery life is not what Elon promised hits like a tsunami.
I wonder if the vehicle was trying to change lanes, got hooked on the rail at the bottom of the attenuator and then guided right to an impact.
You mention changing lanes. My old car got totaled when I got rear ended by someone who'd missed their lane. In fairness, that particular stretch of that particular freeway is an accident waiting to happen: multiple entrances and exits within a half mile of road, several with entering and exiting vehicles forced to "weave" and rapidly move into the through lanes, and finally multiple "exit only" lanes as a newer 4 lane section runs into an older 2 lanes section running through a tight canyon. Something like that is challenging enough for human drivers (hence the constant slowdown there thanks to all the merging, weaving, and lane changing), and might be virtually impossible for an AI without a pre-programmed routine to follow that sets them up in the correct lane well ahead of time (like I do), potentially sacrificing optimizing travel progress for a safety margin.
BURN TESLA BURN!
What’s funny is, you can read that at least three ways
Looks like the "big boys" are taking the cream off the top of the FANGs.
There are always "negatives" to focus on when excuses are needed. The FANGs led up and now lead down.
The real danger is "reality". If the reality sets in on the matrix sheeple, panic.....real panic.....could break out.
Well, until they're dead.
Then they know nothing.
well, they have to. don't they? i mean, when that red convertible crashes into mars, we're gonna wanta see it, and how it happened. right?
that way, CNN on air reporters can have another orgasm on air. right?
In defense of Uber, I was in Phoenix at the time. I saw the tape. The bag lady stepped off a median strip at 10 pm with a bike and right in front of the car. I doubt the outcome would have been any different, had the car been traditionally driven. It just wouldn't have been reported beyond the local news.
A good autonomous Car, is a dead autonomous Car.
Uber disabled some of the safety features of that car.....the ride along guy was a Felon....and asleep.
What does being in Phoenix have to do with it? I was in Milwaukee when this happened and I saw the tape. No difference. Uber killed Elaine Hertzog. No question. 10pm makes no difference to radar/lidar. She was a good 10ft in front of the robot, illuminated in headlights, looking directly at the robot's dashcam. The system never saw the human. Uber needs to understand that they are equivalent to a Mexican "Rolex". A faux-lex. Leave it to the people that know what they are doing. Waymo.
Can you explain how a car is meant to go from 40mph to 0mph in 10ft?
We've been told that these vehicles would be safer. That is one of the major selling points in allowing us to turn over these tasks to technology right?
When that does not work out, we will find ourselves having to give up even more rights to help the technology meet its potential.
No jaywalking ever.
No bikes on roads with self driving vehicles.
Walkers must carry a device that tells the vehicles you are present.
It will never end. And all for the greater good.
Actually, only imbeciles with a death wish, supreme entitled arrogance, or hubris ride a bike on a road with vehicles, self-driving or not.
It's not a right to ride a bike anywhere that isn't very safe. Like a bike trail. A 50 pound vehicle ALWAYS loses in a tete-a-tete with the internal combustion engine.
Bike riders want the the roads to be a chair. When they are a table.
Only imbeciles turn a vehicle over to a computer and then put their own lives at risk.
It's not a right to turn a 3 ton vehicle over to a computer and hope the code is right.
Just wait for driverless freight trucks and pilotless air travel. It's coming. Personally I will never get in a plane that doesn't have a living pilot at the controls and will not get on a highway with driverless freight trucks.
I think the safety assist features could save some lives especially for the current generation of drivers that don't give a fuck about safety.
One or our neighbors was killed last month when a kid driving a 60,000 lb truck drove right into the back of his little hatchback at 65mph. Cab cam in the truck showed the driver texting for a full 8 seconds leading up to the accident. Drove right into the rear of the little car stopped at a light. Didn't even touch the brakes. Motherfucker.
EJ, Haven't you noticed that about 1/3 of the drivers here in the north Atlanta burbs can't even keep their cars in one lane at a time? And that many Atlanta drivers seem to think that a stop sign means fling their car into on-coming traffic at freeway speeds like they are getting on I-285? Every day going to and from work I almost get killed by an idiot. I personally would rather take my chances with the self driving cars.
"Actually, only imbeciles with a death wish, supreme entitled arrogance, or hubris ride a bike on a road with vehicles, self-driving or not."
ABSOLUTELY CORRECT !!!
How can anybody (other than those imbeciles) down vote this?
I've witnessed it. Riding side by side on narrow high speed roads.
I cannot grasp why anyone would do that. A minor failure on either the vehicle or bike can result in ramifications that extend beyond family members and grave diggers.
Go back to the ZH FitBit article and discover where the bike traffic rides. Then pull up street view and see if you really want to have these varmints in your lane, some WITHOUT REAR VIEW MIRRORS.
Physics does NOT respect "Human Rights".
nope....as a human, we identify potential risks automatically and begin to ascribe probabilities to those risks. We do this automatically as experienced drivers. A few 7 and 8 years olds running around in their front yard kicking balls means SLOW DOWN because one of those balls...and a chasing kid, is very likely to enter the street in front of you.
Good luck getting a computer to assess risk as effectively as a human brain.
ps. I have great respect for the genius that has goes into robotics, AI, etc.
If something is in the middle of the road (which she was), you shouldn't hit it.
If you can't see it in time to stop, you shouldn't be going that fast.
A human eye probably would have seen her or detected too fast a speed.
I guarantee you a judge and prosecutor would not give a human being this benefit of the doubt.
A murder machine should not get it either.
Tesla, Deutsche Bank, and Bitcoin are all going to collapse soon, as they should !!
Bail out for the chosen drunkard ?
Tesla's market share is getting crushed by new competitors. Vaya con dios, elon.
Manufacturers in China made and sold 777,000 electric vehicles in 2017. They expect to break over a million this year. None are Tesla's. They are also affordable to working people. None of them have "neck-snapping acceleration" or "ludicrous mode". These features belong to expensive toys for rich jerks with self-esteem issues.
"Paul Douglas"
Sure did a number on the Volt!
But now Chevy has a "Bolt". 300+ mile range.
Next comes the Zolt, the Molt, then the ultimate - the Dolt.
The EPA claims the highway range is 217 miles.
Next stop: Mars .
But ,first ,a stop on the Moon to retrieve the "waving ,in a zero atmosphere" American flag.
Not to worry about the stock price falling - the Fed has a trading desk
When are you guys moving your stock money to crypto? I need money for my vacations
Long crash attenuators!
"....company's lofty share price has been built almost entirely on marketing "
^ ((( this ))) Captain Obvious comment wins the internets for the day !
